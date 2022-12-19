[Actual Play] B2 Keep on the Borderlands (LL) Pt. XXVII; Against the Bandits of the Forsaken Wilderness

And so it was our heroes set out against the gang of Lothar Kingsblade. Snorri the Stout, accompanied by Siriroco the Halfling, Beorn the Northron and Clint, an easterling who joined them on their sojourn. After hiring the services of the linkboy Toto and Sarchus the porter, they set out by dawn’s light.



They set out by autumn, and sojourned north across the Elfway, and by day encountered 4 Giant rats, that allowed them to pass without incident, and by night camped in the ditch near the Elfway. Beorn was on guard when three Gnolls approached their fire, and watched them warily at the Fire’s edge, making no move. Beorn gave them food, which they devoured, and attempted to parley with them, but they spoke not the common tongue, and thus went on their way. Another day passed, and they reached the ruins of Law’s End by the morning of the 3rd day. They wasted no time and marched into the Delvingwood, making for Bear’s Hill, the stronghold of Lothar Kingsblade.



The first day they blundered unto a Cocatrice in the wild, but fled from its terrible beak before they could come to ruin. It did not pursue and they counted themselves lucky. In the evening they slept uninterrupted. On the morrow they travelled on, and in the evening they were about to make their camp between the roots of a great oak, only to find that two monstrous spiders had set up their nest in that place. They noted the location warily, and moved on, setting up camp a mile further. By night, one of the monstrosities approached them, and Beorn gave it a ration, which it devoured, and when it would not leave, he gave it another ration. Patiently gorging on dried meat, the spider strutted away arrogantly, watched by the startled PCs.



In the morning of the 5th day they came to Bear’s Hill. By day, they watched the hill, finding the southern end was all but impossible to scale, they circled around and found a hunting trail going up. They observed the hill, and by evening’s fall, watched a party of bandits return, carrying between them a batch of quail and a deer. Leaving behind their mule and They followed them from a distance, but were so heavily armored they could not keep up. Halfway up the hill, Snorri and Clint were pitched into a pit trap, arrows plonked off their mail and from the bushes were heard harsh voices.



“Stand and deliver. Lay down your arms or your lives will be forfeit.” Our heroes tried to bargain their way out, posing as simple huntsmen, but the bandits would not be tricked, seeing full well their heavy armor and weapons. A desperate fight ensued.



Siriroco lept forward, and cut down one of the bandits with his enchanted chieftain’s blade. Clint threw up a rope to Beorn, and Snorri bellowed curses, catching an arrow in his side. The two scrambled up from the pit, as two of the bandits now circled Siriroco. Their blows were fended off, and another bandit tasted dirt. One of the bandits had run off to sound the alarm. The rest fled in terror, one taking a vicious wound in the side. Our heroes were too slow to follow them, and returned to strip the two bandits of gear and ran back down the hill, reinforcements not far behind them. At sundown they watched the massed forces of Lothar Kingsblade warily eye the treeline, before making a sullen retreat. Pursuit in the dense forest was almost sure to fail, and there were many lurking terrors that made such a prospect unwise.



With multiple injuries, they decided to travel back to the Keep. The night was not kind. 4 Giant bats assailed them and killed their mule Josephine, and though Snorri killed one with a single blow, and drove off the rest, the sorely missed its presence. The next day they passed through a copse and were surrounded by three of the giant spiders that infest the Delvingwood, who regarded them with inscrutible eyes. They gave offered them their rations and, as always, the spiders had let them pass. Only by foraging did they manage to last the 2 more days across the Elfway, and by nightfall they had reached the Keep, and there they licked their wounds and recovered.



A weeks bedrest did them much good, perhaps too much. Snorri decided that he would stay at the Keep for now, joining Isidoro in his cups. While drinking they met the wizard Zoltan the Zephyr, and after interrogating him drunkenly, decided he would be a perfect replacement whilst Snorri was still in his cups. The Wizard Zoltan joined their expedition, and after purchasing another mule, and food for two weeks each, they went once more onto Bear Hill.



Their travel across the Elfway was safe. As they entered the Delving wood, by night they encountered 4 Bugbears, travelling south. They seemed willing to converse, and were making their way to the Caves, to verify that the great Bugbear King was indeed slain, and if so, to see what plunder, if any, remained. Zoltan asked if they would not join their expedition, for great riches awaited. The Bugbears asked what proof he could offer, and he told them he would show them the riches with his magics, cast the Sleep spell, and knocked three of them out. The fourth one, enraged, faced off against Siriroco, Clint and Beorn, all of them in undergarments, and nearly bashed Clint to death before he was felled by arrows, spear thrusts and sword-blows. They took from the Bugbears a considerable quantity of gold and silver, but Clint was sorely wounded, and thus they decided to rest a full day, hoping his injuries would mend.



By day they shot quail, Clint leaning back and resting on his cloak, and by night were accosted by a mysterious huntsman, who asked only to use their fire. Zoltan the Zephyr bid him join, and they shared food. The huntsman offered in return, to watch them while they slept, which Zoltan politely declined. The huntsman shrugged, and bade him goodnight, and lay him down near the fire. Meanwhile, the champions had awoken, and were strapping on their mail and weapons. The huntsman awoke once more, complaining of the noise, and seeing them well armed, smiled, and told them he would remain awake also. An uneasy night passed in front of the fire, and they swapped tales and wine. In the end, the huntsman told them he was Barda the Traveller, and that should they come across any Goblinkind, they need but mention they were friends of his. And he told them also of a woman who had wandered into the forest near the Keep, and was now the prisoner of Harpies. They gave their weary goodbyes at dawn’s first light, and prepared for another slow day of recovery, for Clint’s wounds were grave.



This time they came upon a troupe of elves, servants of the Elf Lord their friends had met so many months ago. The melancholy band reminded them of their promise to retrieve the circlet of Elaithain from the Ruins of Nuroman, and once it was revealed that they were not the same band of men, begged them to take up the quest of those who had sworn to do so. In return they offered aid, an elixer of healing that cured Clint’s wounds. The grief, though a century old, was fresh in their minds. Lord Elaith has sojourned to Law’s End, to turn Nuroman to good, or warn him of the powers he was conjuring up. But he had not reckoned on the Evil of Nuroman, and thus he vanished, never heard from again. They pledged their aid, and the elves left them, and with Clint healed they could continue their voyage.



By afternoon they came across a band of 4 goblins, who regarded them warily, and interrogated them as to Barda the Traveller. The goblins sneered at them, and it took silver to loosen their tongues. Barda was a skinchanger, claimed they, who took goblins in the night, and whose hide could not be pierced by iron. They bid them farewell, and decided then to cut their losses, forego Bear Hill, and assail instead the lair of the Spiders they had found before.



They found the lair where they had left it, with 3 of the beasts in the web. They debated many strategies, and took so long the creatures, alarmed, retreated into their nest, and two of them even circled around to ambush them. Only their guard dog saved them from a lethal ambush. Zephyr cast the Sleeping spell, and laid two of them low, and they killed them and made short work of them. The last of the spiders had retreated into its lair, and a cast pot of burning oil set the web ablaze, and the spider staggered out, and expired in the clearing. They picked over the ruins, but found only charred bodies, and black sludge. No valuables remained. Bitter failure.



They retreated then, but by night were assailed by two more of the Giant Spiders. This time there could be no negotiation, Siriroco sounded the alarm and the things surged forward. Arrows and spears and a well-placed swordblow killed one of the spiders. The second, with almost impossible luck, for Siriroco was nimble, and dressed in plate forged for a halfling, and bit him in the neck, and killed him. A slingstone crushed his eye and drove it off, but for Siriroco it was too late. They took his body and bound it, and made their way back.



Little else disturbed them on their journey back. For two more days they travelled through the forest, and two more days across the elfway, and by night, exhausted, they slept in the shadow of the walls of the Keep. By morning they entered, grim of visage, bearing the body of their friend, and asked themselves if the reward had been worth the price.





The Champions



[P] Snorri (Dwr 2, hp 11)

[P] Zoltan the Zephyr (Mu 1, hp 4)

[M] Siriroco the Halfling (Hal 1, hp 6)

[J] Clint (Ftr 1, hp 9)

[S] Beorn (Ftr 1, hp 8)

The Tally

4 Giant Bats

5 Giant Spiders

6 Bandits

4 Bugbears

The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin swords

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons

[J] Box the Fighter (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Struck down by Valgard, breaker-of-horses-and-men

[A] Diggory Class (MU 1, 4 hp) – Slain by Poisoned treasure

[M] Pajeje (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Slain by poisoned treasure

[B] Chinning Poofter (Mu 2, hp 6) – Rent asunder by furious Griffon

[N] Grog (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Drowned in armor in the bay of the Flooded Temple

[Retainer] Father Bell the Octogenarian (Clr 2, hp 12) – Devoured by the Basilisk

[M] Father Paisisco the Blessed (Clr 2, 6 hp) – Turned to stone by the Basilisk’s Gaze

[P] Roger (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Rent asunder by the Chimera

[P] Bali (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Incinerated by the Chimera

[R] Brandt (Dwr 1, 9 hp) – Ripped apart by Troll

[S] Lucifur the Cleric (Clr 1, hp 5) – Devoured by Werewolves

[Q] Cork the Cleric (Clr 2, hp 11) – Polymorphed and Stunned, then pushed to his death by a Beholder’s Rays

[M] Siriroco the Halfling – Slain by Giant Spider

