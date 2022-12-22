[Review] The Beholder #10; Simplicity

Alright, we all know how this goes. Another good issue with only a little bit of trash. Here’s hoping the two adventures per issue format is kept up until the end of the run, although the companion adventures thus far have been pretty weak.





The Archer: New class. An almost platonically bad approach to the thing. Arguments from realism, throwing out the original ranged combat rules in favor of something ridiculous (1 shot per segment), restricting archery in the fighter class so the Archer can have a niche (the socialist model of Niche protection), changing the way ability scores work for the Archer only and rewriting the Missile weapons while we are at it. The one good thing might be a percentage chance of successfully firing into melee, which would be a valid bit of niche protection. 5 Pages, almost double the length of any other class, and the article wryly notes that of the 4 playtested (!) archer characters, none ever made it to 2nd level. Time to go back to the drawing board.



D&D-Word: D&D crossword puzzle. Variety is the spice of life. Only takes 1.67 of a page, the remainder being dedicated to the Vine Golem, a druidic creation that should be a hideously powerful challenge to anyone foolish enough to fight it, and the design twist of only making it vulnerable to plant based magic ties in nicely with golem immunity to magic.



The Pirates Lair

Dale Taylor

AD&D

1st level



2-pager detailing a 13-room pirate cave. There’s some good elements to it, as in, there are guardposts, some pirates will alert other pirates or throw flasks of burning oil, but it is very one-note, even for a pirate lair. A handful of charmed goblins guarding the treasure, a magic user here, the pirate captain is a bit more powerful and owns a magic sword. The hidden treasure stored in Key M) is not described.









That’s about it. There’s not much to it. It is functional and short enough to be inoffensive but almost any other Pirate lair is going to be better. About equal to what the GM comes up with if he has fifteen different locations to key and only an hour to do it in. A low **.



New Spells: Pretty interesting batch, ranging from something you would genuinely memorize to things that are more weird then useful. Dewill’s deadly downpour (Lvl 2) causes any cloud (even magic clouds) to rain down acid for 1 turn, dealing 1-3 damage depending on size. What do we make of the illusionist spell Targon’s Third Arm, which creates an invisible illusionary arm allowing one to, say, pickpocket? Or the lvl 2 Cleric spell Detect Soul (i.e. detect the living). The Interrogation spell, allowing the caster to ask questions of the subject, with each lie causing 1d4 points of damage. Special scorn to be reserved for the Dungeoneers Companion, a third level spell that will give eyes, hands and feet to a specially prepared gemstone and enable it to detect invisible, keep track of time, identify magic items and estimate the value of items. Sometimes the GM just has to say no.

Also on this page, another monster, the Spriggan, a 1 HD fairy in the shape of a malignant old man, with weather control and fear powers. Ah…the olden days.



The Curse of Cortex

Guy J Duke & Mike Stoner

AD&D

Lvl 3 – 7



A wilderness adventure. Its pretty standard as far as these things go but it has a certain…class? If this had been in Dungeon my eyes would water and I would start to throw up in my mouth but there’s such a lack of bloat, an earnestness to the presentation, a charm to each individual element, you can’t help but love it.



Simple premise, no more then a paragraph. The Dales and mores of Silverlode Canyon were once prosperous. Dwarves have a good time exploiting the river seams until the evil mage Cortex pronounces a great curse on the region, and monsters are attracted to the region. The dwarves depart or fall to evil ways, the Mage is stripped of his power, and the region is left abandoned. Enter the PCs.







On the right, you see the overland map. On the left, the tunnels below it, connecting disparate locations. Wandering monsters are only suggested, not written out, but enough for you to cobble together some Random encounter tables.







But then the actual material is solid D&D, with some touches of Fantasy. Does anyone remember Fantasy? Overland, a remote temple, pastoral guards working in the fields, the Oracle a voice from the wall. And then presumably near the end of the adventure YOU DISCOVER HE IS THE MAD MAGE CORTEX, TO HIS A CHAIR, DEAF AND BLIND, CLUTCHING A SILVER CUBE NEEDED TO FIND THE HEARTSTONE THAT HOLDS THE CURSE AND WITH IT THE RICHES OF THE DWARVES.

Or what about an old black monument of Dwarvenkind, with indecipherable writing on it THAT WILL BECOME READABLE UNDER THE FIRST LIGHT OF THE SUN.

There is this subtlety and ease that you see in veteran GMs where with precise placement and control they can elevate what amounts to a random roll on the encounter and treasure tables and turn it into something great. A Cave of Leucrotta but then…an entrance into the underworld. Narrow corridors. Troglodyte tribes, feeding on poisonous cave fish. Narrow side-tunnels with guards. Allied to a hill giant. Female troglodytes whose treasure is chest full of colorful silks and six wands of Cold, of which only one is real. ??? That rocks. That’s good. Its not trying to win any awards but its very good.



An island filled with Brownies, their treasure well concealed, they will give the Silver Key! if you get rid of an Ettin. The waters of the Tarn are poisoned by minerals, nothing lives in their vicinity. There is something vivid about the area that is combined with a solid foundation. This is what a mid-level adventuring party ought to be doing.



And then, always the unexpected, the fantastical.

THAT’S an encounter. THAT’S something that will put the players on edge and make them go Let’s not fuck with that. You put something in there that is larger then the PCs, that makes them feel like insects, intruding in a supernal realm beholden to greater powers.









And then it does normal D&D but it does it well. A stone vault, the giant door has a large hole in it. Do you go inside?





A wizard’s tomb. Whose is it? Who would have it covered with FAKE yellow mould. Why? To keep people guessing. To keep them on their toes.





Its so simple yet it all works like a charm. Dwarven Mines invaded by Giant Ants. Rumors of a secret treasure can be found. You think Alright, whatever, secret vault, follow the entry in the crumbling dwarven tome in the room of the Ant Queen and then get the treasure WRONG. Only a scroll, “The Treasure lies with the Seed now” and then you get attacked by a Wraith. Misdirection. Curve balls. Keeping the tension. Teasing the players. Luring them to the final location.





And then the last room, the place of the Seed, which once entered, will see it purified and evil depart the region. Treasure may be gotten but AH! While you are gazing on the pile of riches, the North door begins to close. QUICK! LEST YE BE ENTOMBED FOREVER.



Yeah this is how you do a wilderness area. The germans have a word; Kraftwerk, shorter then the english word (it is the only german word that is shorter then the english word). I am slowly building a thesis that Britts are better then Americans at Hex-crawls but I have no idea why.



Treasure amounts are on par for Beholder, meaning just short of insulting even if you pick everything clean, but at least magic items are plentiful.



Good, solid stuff, exactly what the doctor ordered.



***



DOORS: A list of things to add to doors to make them more annoying. Not bad if already familiar, feels like an extension/reiteration of the Tricks & Traps in OD&D. Doors with Fragile Treasure hidden in them might be the most inspired. Also on this page, a living Web Monster that your GM will use just once. Somehow monsters that kill via Suffocation don’t really rack up a high bodycount, probably because anyone not caught by the Web is free to cut others free.

Magic Jar: A batch of items you might actually use. A cloak of leaves that functions more or less as a cloak of elvenkind for Rangers and Druids only. The Sword Revealer, that dispels illusions and forces all shapechangers to revert to their common form on a hit. The illusionists dagger, which causes illusionary wounds in addition to its normal sting! Last, the awesome Helm of Powah Power.





For once a fucking powerful item that I’ll give a pass, if only because its too awesome.



There is also a page of joke items that are so disgusting as to warrant not a single word of legitimate critique and only retching and disgruntled hissing.



I don’t quite know why the monsters are tucked into various nooks and crannies but the shapechanging Fox Spirit is not a bad monster at all and its ability to start fire is unfamiliar, suggesting it might be based on actual mythology.



Yes this is a good issue.



#BRINGBANGTHEBEHOLDER























