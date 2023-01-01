[Review] Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate pt. III (Core Rules); I know Kung Fu



When we’d last left off we had covered the Core Rules of Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate and started the creation of our martial Hero, which looked like this.



Race: Human



Combat

Leg Strikes – 3

Grapple – 2

Throw – 1

Arm Strikes – 1

Defences

Hardiness – 3

Parry – 2

Evade – 1

Stealth – 1

Resolve – 1



Specialist

Meditation – 3

Survival (Wilderness) – 1

Talent (Snake Charming) – 1

Ritual – 1



Mental

Detect – 2

Persuade – 2



Knowledge

Language (Fei) – 3

History (Era of the Glorious Emperor) – 1

Creatures (Spirits) – 1

Places/Cultures (Hai’an) – 1

Martial Discipline (Waijing) – 1

Institutions (Imperial Bureacracy) – 1

Read Script (Feishu) – 1



Physical

Speed – 2

Muscle – 2



Sect: Dehua

Sifu: Master Pain?



Reputation:

Brave – Ferocious



Techniques:

Waijia – 1

Qinggoing – 1

Neigong – 1

Dianxue – 1



We may now select 6 Kung Fu techniques of our Qi level (1) or below. The Kung Fu technique section is really what makes or breaks Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate and you can tell Bredan knows this because it is 54 pages long, taking up an 8th of the book. Every character is going to interact with and to a large degree be defined by the Kung fu techniques he has mastered. This is also what sets the game apart from its trad game cousins. Why should I play YOUR game and not just play Oriental Adventures? Brendan answers this decisively in this section.



Kung fu techniques take the role of the magic system in Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate, a set of special abilities that allow the hero to perform feats beyond the capabilities of ordinary men. They are ordered by Qi level, Technique (or School) and type. Techniques can be lost, secret, or have rare requirements (say, the Neigong techniques of the Weeping Willow can only be performed by Euneuchs without causing permanent damage to the martial artist). Rather then homogenizing everything in a vain quest for balance, Brendan freely admits some techniques are more powerful then others, excellent! It is completely different from any other magic system I have seen and really is the jewel in the crown of Wandering Heroes. Consider also the evocative names, the way techniques are grouped by school, or linked to a particular master, or developed to counter a particularly hated foe, and see how much unique atmosphere is added to the game by this section.



Techniques are divided into Normal techniques, Counters and the optional Stances. Normal techniques represent a broad gamut of attacks, breathing exercises, ki blasts or anything you can imagine, and generally take a Skill action to perform. Counters are techniques that are used in response to specific types of attack, anything from generic melee to hyper-specific secret defenses against an otherwise unblockable Kung Fu technique. The prudent Martial Hero hoards his most formidable techniques, lest his rival or enemy develop a countermeasure. Counters are also interesting because in some cases they allow one to circumvent the division of Parry and Evade, by, say, using Parry to throw up a cloud of caltrops to block incoming ranged attacks. Because there is no limit to the amount of counters you can use in a round, this is a huge equalizer, allowing a skilled practitioner to ward off and disable large groups of unskilled opponents with relative ease. For a game based on a genre where the protagonists frequently face off against dozens of foes, this is ideal.



Stances are optional (use them!) and highly interesting techniques, generally with some sort of trade-off. The more interesting examples include the Rising Dragon Stance, which requires six people to form a human pyramid wherein all involved gain a 10 to Hardiness and Parry, the Karate-kid like Rising Swan Stance, The Stance of the Druken Cat which requires you to be inebriated during its use, and the Twin Strike, which may only be performed by two martial heroes each missing the opposite arm. This is exactly what I wanted.



Of the four schools, Waijia is arguably the most expansive, straightforward and recognizable, representing a series of unarmed and armed fighting styles that should be immediately recognizable to anyone who has seen a Wuxia film (or played Tekken for that matter) and even including a handful of ranged techniques. Sweeping strikes with long sleeves that entangle the foe, smashing an object (or using another technique, a cloud of roses) so the shards hit a nearby foe, dozens of techniques involving many types of weapon, drunken fighting, energy blasts, throat punch counters, shooting down arrows with your arrows and the terrible and secret Perfect Strike of the Phoenix, which can only be blocked using the even more secret Perfect Block of the Raksha. You have just created a campaign seed with those two elements alone. I suspect most heroes will take at least a point in Waijia because its efficacy is tied directly into Combat Skills and not many of its techniques have their effects based on the amount of points in Waijia, meaning it is worth dipping into without committing fully.



Qinggong is the school of lightening your body, and allows for all manner of Li Mu Bai-like exploits like stepping onto an opponents weapon as he strikes you, moving across treetops, causing those treetops to strike opponents in the face, gliding, walking up walls and eventually stepping on air, or rearranging raindrops so as to flick them at the foe with lightning speeds or cause an opponent to be struck by lightning. The plethora of mobility, object and movement based abilities means the aspiring Wandering Heroes GM best prepare a detailed environment with plentiful verticality or obstacles to take full advantage. Qinggong relies on skills like Speed, Athletics and occasionally Leg Strikes or Rituals so it represents an alternate path for those not willing to invest heavily in Muscle and armed combat skills, although the number of techniques is slim compared to Waijia or Neigong.



Neigong is the most esoteric and open school and with it we depart from the realm of Rush Hour 2 style Jackie-chan kung fu and move into Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure style Magic Sunbeam Karate and the manipulation of inner energies. Drawing someone’s injuries into yourself, catching a blade between your hands, healing injuries through meditation, channeling energy into your strikes or causing your body to become iron hard, causing nature to unleash a cloud of deadly petals against your foes, trapping your enemies into a sphere of emerald energy through meditation this one does it all. It seems like a higher percentage of Neigong techniques have an efficacy based on the number of ranks in Neigong then other schools, incentivizing specialization. The operating skills are often Meditation, Healing, Endurance, or sometimes even more esoteric (Talent: Stringed instrument shows up several times), making it an interesting option for supporting characters (although in a game about martial arts, one can probably expect most players to master at least SOME combat skills). The most flavorful of the bunch were a series of forbidden energy clawing techniques drawing on the power of ghosts, and generally requiring some sort of payment in blood to avoid a serious backlash. Runner up is an attack allowing you to strangle everyone in a 30ft. radius with your hair. Wild stuff.



Last and certainly not least, Dianxue is the knowledge of pressure points and meridians that allows practitioners to cripple, maim, paralyse, silence, enrage, block and otherwise disrupt their opponents as popularized in the movie Kung Pao: Enter the Fist. Some of the techniques are interesting but I struggle with a practical use. Touching someone between the eyes so their Reason skills take a penalty for several hours is a nasty trick but not something that is immediately useful in combat. Blocking someone’s energy so he freezes to death (The Finger of Supreme Annihilation) is another matter. What makes this school so interesting is that there are a few beneficial applications allowing for the curing of poisons, the temporary improvement of certain faculties and even the permanent rebalancing of Martial Disciplines. There is something very sinister about some of the Dianxue techniques, allowing an opponent to permanently maim or cripple someone with a series of quick finger touches. Often only another Dianxue practitioner can reverse the damage. A completely unarmed discipline, requiring proficiency in Arm Strikes, supplanted by Medicine.



The last section of the chapter covers Profound and Demonic Techniques for Qi levels above 6 and while the outlined rules give a nice indication of what the capabilities of these supra-mortal beings are, the prospect of actually using this during play seems remote. Striking everyone within 200 feet with golden energy for 8d10 damage, distilling your techniques into a willing servant, ride clouds, this seems the stuff of miracles, and it is much harder to envision the scale and theme then the Level 1-6 stuff. The existence of demonic kung fu masters using Black Magic techniques whose mere mastery twists the practitioner in body and mind is appreciated, but for now the Epic level stuff seems more outline then fully realized work. The same goes for the list of Immortal (Qi level 14+) abilities and insights with some of the entries bordering on the omnipotent. The idea that Immortals gain some of their powers as a result of a type of transcendent enlightenment is great, but the Deities & Demigods stuff has always posed a herculean challenge to aspiring game developers. Roleplaying such a character is a challenge beyond that of any man surely.



As a side note, I am given to understand the author has declared the Profound Masters of Ogre Gate supplement will not be finished, although he has made available what material has been created.



We should select 6 starting techniques for our Martial Hero. Since we have foolishly divided our points across all 4 schools, we shall attempt to select at least one technique from each school, ignoring the usual set of techniques that is provided in the Dehua Sect entry. Secret techniques are of course restricted for now.



We select the Muscle-based Iron Foot Stance, allowing us to impart a -1d10 penalty to all attempts to Grapple or Throw us. As a Counter (the game recommends we take at least 1 counter), we select the Waijia Clutch of the Hawk, allowing us to grapple incoming attacks from Long Reach weapons. We select an offensive technique called Kick of the Golden Elephant, allowing us to deal 1d10 damage per Muscle + Qi rank.



As Qinggong technique we take Kick of the Swan, allowing us to deliver a series of successive kicks to opponents, provided they are within 5 feet of eachother and we keep hitting them. For Neigong we select Breath of the Lotus Petal, a meditation technique allowing us to rapidly recover Wounds. As Dianxue technique, the Four Point touch is by far the most useful, allowing us to temporarily, or even permanently, rebalance someone’s Qi flow and thus redistribute their points in martial discipline.



Very good. Join us next time as we finish character creation, possibly dip into Rituals, and see what else is in store for us in the vast massif of Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate.











































