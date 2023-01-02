[Review] Beholder #12; Funhouse

Happy newyear boys. Another year another review.





All, or maybe some, issues of Beholder magazine carry a terrible curse. They must either have good articles or good adventures but never both at the same time, for the awesomeness would be too much for a mere mortal to endure.



Monster Summoning: 5 entries of Fiend Folio strength, perhaps even low tier Monster Manual 2. Monsters with functional or interesting abilities, and always a sentence or two to give them some sort of context or versimilitude. Perhaps more importantly, they all have illustrations.





The bara-kiri, a bizarre guardian creature that stalks along the ceiling and drops on its foes. The Ambula, a dinosaur offshoot with plates that harden over time, improving its AC by 1 each round. The Bowler, which looks like a snowman made of shit with boxing gloves for hands. You do not believe me?





Beware, lest you doubt the veracity of my words again. The Qwerty, a sacred two headed beast, whose gaze charms, and whose nature is such that it will not acknowledge other members of its species, thinking it is unique in the world. Last, the Kheleks, a race of furry humanoids of the uttermost north, feared for their cold touch and terrible internecine wars. Their chieftains have many enchanted blades, and from their description, only one tribe yet remains, a complete order of battle, with domesticated yetis and a remorhaz. Very cool.



Water Witchcraft: An issue of magic jar focusing on magic items. Beholder has almost been the gold standard for magic item descriptions, certainly when it comes to length. A paragraph max. A sentence of evocative description or origin, and then, bam! pure mechanics. There is a goldilocks zone between the page long item descriptions of Forgotten Realms and the soulless assembly line schematics of D20/4e and this is fucking it. A conch allowing you to replicate the song of a siren 1/week (all but the user are vulnerable). Nautilus ink used to scribe spell scrolls more effectively. The eerie Staff of the Crab! Sand of blinding! Often times people favor permanent items but CONSUMABLES are the most useful. One can never hand out enough of them. The clam pendant, allowing one to hug as a bear. Minor magical items, almost curiosities, like water-finding divining pebbles or a sealskin that purifies all water poured into it. Whoever heard of sea-themed items that were not cliched? In Beholder this is feasible. And then mwah, sales and xp values included. We are not savages. Perfect.



A chronicle: City Life. An early play report of adventure in the city state of the Invincible Overlord. An interesting read, and the prospect of running a city that is so detailed it may be crawled almost in the manner of a dungeon, proceeding from street to street and corner to corner, while daunting, is replete with immense possibility. The PCs wander around, soon get into fights, stab an innocent house-dweller, and almost get taken by the Secret Police. Average adventuring behavior.



Variations on a Theme by Graham Staplehurst: An article that effectively slut-shames two decades of lazy Monster entries and imagination-crippled GMs complaining about meta-gaming by illustrating that there are literally hundreds of new monsters possible by just doing variations on a theme, and then illustrating by example in a way that makes the process repeatable. Undead apes, Wave Giants, Primitive trolls with more mythical powers (also turn to stone in sunlight), cat headed centaurs with special abilities, pharaoh mummies. The article is topped off with 21 varities of Rat. An entire mini-bestiary and this motherfucker makes it look EASY. Great job.



Review – Dark Tower. It’s alright but here’s a better review.



Disguise by John Philips – Sensible article expanding the Disguise rules for assassins per level bracket, shifting from the general (i.e. a profession), to the specific, to high level assassins being able to fool even close friends for prolongued periods of time. The short length of the article adds rather then detracts from its obvious merits, and you might find yourself actually using this. The assorted magic items are a bit too convenient, and the envenomed dagger with soporofic effect, meaning the victim does not feel the weapon and will die hours later, really did not need to be magical at all.



Death Test

Ian Hamilton

AD&D 1e

Lvl 1 – 4 (no more then 6 levels total)



A series of disconnected rooms strung together in not quite linear fashion, with lip service to versimilitude. Not quite a funhouse dungeon but pretty close.



A group of miners has discovered the back door into Count Vernon’s Dungeons. The shift boss cashes in on an old debt, and the PCs are invited to ‘just take a peak’ and promptly get locked inside. Enter the PCs I guess.









Man you gotta do this in one go? Waaaay too brutal. The random encounter tables alone might be enough to finish off tardy players. As written it is possible to sleep inside a cleared room since random encounters only take place in the hallways but this raises other concerns.



Descriptions are lengthy, and there is a sort of OCD going on. The value of even minor items like rope (15 sp) or candles (2 sp) is discussed. I understand wanting to create a bit of body to the dungeon dressing but this is too much, I am being bombarded with dozens of unique items of trivial value. If you pull this your players will quickly develop OCD, and you will never be able to dungeon normally again. The way the treasure is concealed in this particular entry is good though, subtle but not TOO obtuse.



This is a funhouse dungeon so there is little in the way of orders of battle, attempts at versimilitude or intelligent defence. Instead each room presents a unique obstacle, sometimes in the form of a trap, often guarded by a monster and sometimes in the form of concealed treasure. Occassionally the entries are very good. Take this one for example.



There’s peril, there’s a hidden secret, a second deadly trap! and a mighty reward at the end. Very good. This dungeon is also WAAAY too deadly for characters of levels 1-4. Two gargoyles, numerous ballbreaking death traps, a mimic, a giant spider, a SLEEPING VAMPIRE, a DRAGON without breath weapon, an illusionary table with petrified victims that actually conceals a trap door, and then two fucking mountain lions get released in the pit, absolutely ridiculous for this level. The individual encounters are not bad either. There’s usually some way to intuit the danger, but other times the adventure throws vicious curveballs. The Death Test is aptly named.



For once there is actually a sizeable amount of treasure in Death Test, on the order of 5000 gp, maybe even enough to level up. Some of it is very well concealed. Who thinks of drinking a potion of diminution and going into the Stirges tiny lair, to take the two stirge eggs, one of which contains a 500 gp gem? What about a very minor wish? I also note an optional rule that temporarily reduces Charisma if you search latrines, invaluable in this adventure.



Once again I imagine this has its counterparts in Dungeon magazine, to the likes of The Tower of Calibar, which are about as unfair but much, much more boring. Death Test is at least superficially engaging, some of the rooms are certainly worth stealing, it is not boring despite its often chunky room keys, but to run the whole thing is a challenge that might be too formidable even for veteran players, and it is ultimately little more then a gauntlet, even if the individual encounters are often clever. The exit to the level would lead to a follow up Castle level that never saw the light of day.



**



Traveller Items: I don’t play Traveller but some of these items seem fun. The Lifepod is something you might even get a use out of if the players are ever shot down (I assume ship combat in Traveller is rare and ULTRA LETHAL), there are four flavorful alien artifacts (staves, crystals, the mysterious drive boosting ZERO STONE) and this little gem combines utility with functionality and even gives a little adventure hook in a way that would be emulated by Stars Without Number.





Developing a Campaign: Following on the pedantic Archaic Colleges rule, this section unexpectedly rocks and provides several solid hooks for adventuring locations in your campaign world followed by an extremely generic gold rush frontier town with mediocre NPCs. What we do like are elven villages guarding gateways to Olympos, basins with ancient Inca-like civilizations, plundered barrows inhabited by monstrous humanoids, mangroves with all manner of deadly creatures and so on. Detail is just enough, detailing behaviors or example creatures, sufficient to convey the gist of the idea, allowing it to germinate in your head.



Who could have conceived that the author of such a crufty bit of doggerel would be this adept at generating short adventure seeds. Ahhhh the wonders of the Beholder.

Another good issue, definetely worth checking out even if you will not be running Death Test. I might save it as a punishment for unusually hubristic players.













