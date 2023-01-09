[Actual Play] B2 Keep on the Borderlands Pt. XXVIII: PvP

And so it was that our heroes set out against the Caves once more, to clear up any loose ends, and at last plunder the inner sanctum of the terrible Shrine of Evil Chaos. Leading the expedition was Snorri the Stout, and with him the Sorcerer Aruman and Feud-baby the lady-thief. Others joined, new ones, drawn by the promise of glory and wealth. Barrin the Easterling, a wizard of some ability, Pyotor the thief, Dirck Huyderman, cleric of Mordherrer (The Judge of Death) and with him Nicodemus, devotee of Aman (the Sun Eternal). On this last sojourn, the legionaries Titus and Lucius accompanied them one last time.



Well equipped with armor, oil, torch and rope, they set out. Arriving at the cave, they wasted little time, moving into the Shrine of Evil Chaos. They removed their boots so they would not cause much noise. They were cautious and prepared. Before they set out, they visited the southern shrine, and attempted to destroy the relics by pouring holy water onto them, which availed them little, though the water sputtered and hissed as if the relics were red hot. Thinking it could do no harm, Pyotor took one of the goblets with him, and thus unknowingly sealed his fate.



Dirck donned the plate armor of one of the destroyed guards of the High Priest, and though the stench was foul, its protection was nonpareil. They did not glance at the shapes on the western wall for more then a second, and were not surprised. Taking oil, they laid a great trail in front of both doors, and made their shieldwall at the centre of this V. They brandished torches, and the Thief Pyotor struck the great Iron bell, calling forth the undying guardians of the shrine to march out and meet their doom.



Two serried ranks, marching in step. One, diminished by the fighting, the skeletons of evil men, dressed in tattered strips of mail, bearing scratched and cracked shields. The other, a full twenty strong, walking dead men garbed in rotting tunics, shambled forward, clutching cleavers and clubs. The torch was lit, and fire ate through the first of them. The dead poured through the entryway, and many were taken by the fire, the rest blackened and burnt when they arrived. Arrows and flasks of oil rained on them as they came, Snorri faced them with the axe Grimmtein. Many fell to their onslaught in those first moments.



Over time, as they were ground down, holes appeared in the ranks of the Champions. Pyotor was clubbed on the side of the head and fell, insensate but alive. Nicodemus was smitten also. Feud baby ordered the wall to reform to the south. In the south, the depleted strength of the skeletons showed. Soon all but a few were slain, one holding out against four men, what must have been the bones of some forgotten swordmaster or hero. Aruman rushed it with his silver knife, and was stabbed under the armpit, disabled but not killed. Gritting their teeth, the champions pressed on, and whittled down the risen dead, until the last lay broken at their feet. Feud-baby attended the wounded. They pried from the great ivory throne on the dais its gold inlay, and all manner of precious stones, rubies, black opals and jaspers. The temple they ransacked, smashing the altars, burning the tapestries, and leaving a taunting message for the Arch-priest, should he return. They returned as heroes.



Over the week they rested, Barrin pouring over Nuromen’s tome, the wounded convalescing, and the Jeweler having to take out a loan from the money lender to purchase all the precious stones they carried. The money lender smiled warmly, and rubbed his hands as they deposited great sums, almost doubling their hoarded wealth. Spells were learned. Mail was comissioned from the armorer, and the blackened mail of the Temple guard was reconsecrated and adorned with the sacred Scale of Mordherrrer, by order of Dirck. With an air of jubilation, they feasted. Snorri gave a large sum to the elven ambassador, asking him for all he knew of the land of Garroom, legendary birthplace of the Dwarves, that he had recovered from the halls of King Berelas.



Almost a week had gone by. They set out again on the old road, and ventured far into the Forsaken Wilderlands. They marched until they reached the end of the road, and found there the old keep, sacked two decades hence by foul Gnolls. They picked over the ruins, but even the cellars had been collapsed, the very stones smitten, and the walls pulled down by the evil creatures. Overtaken by the spirit of adventure, they ventured farther into the forsaken wilderness, south-west to a nearby brook, and there found tracks of some insect or anthropod. To the south-west, the forest became dark and perilous. Pyotor scouted ahead, and miraculously, he was not seen. A troupe of spiders, 18 strong and 4′ in length, was gathered in unholy congress, chittering in their monstrous tongue. On the ground lay littered the gold and jewels of the elder races. Pyotor fled back, reported all they had seen, and they discussed several plans but decided not to risk it.



They ventured north, up the hill, and on the top, discovered strange ruins of many-coloured marble, slender spires built by elvenkind. There was no sign of destruction here, only a gentle abandonment, and many of the towers remained all but intact. Inside it was empty, untouched. From the top, they marked the areas to the north, east and south, and spent the night, barricading one of the doors. In the night, Pyotor stood up, gathered his belongings and left. He had hidden the chalice in the Keep, and since none of the party had remembered to check a priest, he had since fallen entirely under the spell of Evil Chaos. By morning, the Champions awoke with no watch, finding him gone.



Fearing the worst, they followed his tracks, but he travelled lightly, and they were burdened by supplies. They arrived at the keep only the next day, and found him gone by then. The legionary reported he had visited the Keep the day before, and left, telling him he would rejoin ‘his true companions.’ Steeling their souls, leaving behind Barrin, who was fatigued from the gruelling pace, they set out for the Caves of Chaos one last time.



Before the altar, in the shrine, they found him prostrate, a great eight pointed star carved in his forehead. With a blood-splattered smile he raised his scimitar, and called them infidels. He was the Guardian of this shrine now, and he would serve it eternally. Snorri, corrupted by his Dragon helm, smirked and said he would join him, and Aruman the wizard, long a devotee of chaos, and perhaps ensnared by the occult power of the Book of Nuromen, chose to join them too. Feud-baby, enchanted by the beauty of the sorcerer and the dwarf, chose the side she found most fetching. Law and chaos faced eachother in the heart of evil.



A light spell by Aruman smote Nicodemus, ruining his protection. “A pox upon the wizard Aruman! What infamy, what impudence, to turn light itself against it’s servant!” Snorri smiled and turned again, charging Pyotor, who narrowly avoided the wicked Axe Grimmtein. He had betrayed them yet again, playing a cruel trick to root out the evil men. Dirck called upon the power of the Lords of Law, and a Light spell blinded Pyotor. Now confused, Feud-baby held her sword.



Aruman now raised his dagger, but it did not pierce Nicomedus’s mail. The dwarf planted his axe in Aruman’s chest, and Dirck smote him from behind. He perished before he hit the ground. Feud-baby dropped to her knees and pledged surrender. Pyotor, blinded, swung his scimitar left and right, locked in battle with the equally blinded Nicodemus, who attempted to wrestle him, but grasped only air. Flailing, the two stumbled about.



Snorri and Dereck pressed on their attack, not acknowledging the surrender, and Feud baby took a blow to the ribs. She ran back, firing an arrow that struck only mail, but the Dwarf pressed on, and as she avoided his blow, Dereck smote her on the head. Sprawled on the floor, the two champions vented their fury on the hapless rogue, and continued long after she had perished. The two turned their ire on Pyotor and Nicodemus, who had not managed to injure one another. A well placed blow from Dereck ended the Guardian of the Shrine.



They burned the bodies of the slain and the tapestries and smashed the relics until they were but crushed lumps. Grim-faced, they returned to the Keep, the last worshipper of the Shrine having been slain.





The Champions



[P] Snorri (Dwr 2, hp 11)

[M] Barrin the wizard (Mu 2, hp 6)

[T] Nicodemus (Clr 2, hp (still rolling))

[Q] Aruman the Wizard (Mu 2, hp 5)

[I] Pyotor (Thf 1, 4 hp)

[U] Dereck Huyderman (Clr 2, hp ???)

[S] Feud-baby (Thf 2, 6 hp)

The Tally

13 Skeletons

20 Zombies

Guardian of the Shrine (Pyotor)

Aruman the Wizard

Feud-baby

The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin swords

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons

[J] Box the Fighter (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Struck down by Valgard, breaker-of-horses-and-men

[A] Diggory Class (MU 1, 4 hp) – Slain by Poisoned treasure

[M] Pajeje (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Slain by poisoned treasure

[B] Chinning Poofter (Mu 2, hp 6) – Rent asunder by furious Griffon

[N] Grog (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Drowned in armor in the bay of the Flooded Temple

[Retainer] Father Bell the Octogenarian (Clr 2, hp 12) – Devoured by the Basilisk

[M] Father Paisisco the Blessed (Clr 2, 6 hp) – Turned to stone by the Basilisk’s Gaze

[P] Roger (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Rent asunder by the Chimera

[P] Bali (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Incinerated by the Chimera

[R] Brandt (Dwr 1, 9 hp) – Ripped apart by Troll

[S] Lucifur the Cleric (Clr 1, hp 5) – Devoured by Werewolves

[Q] Cork the Cleric (Clr 2, hp 11) – Polymorphed and Stunned, then pushed to his death by a Beholder’s Rays

[M] Siriroco the Halfling – Slain by Giant Spider

[Q] Nicodemus the Wizard (Mu 2, hp 6) – Slain by Snorri the Stout, Reverse Betrayal

[S] Feud-baby (Thf 2, hp 6) – Punished for treachery by Dereck

[I] Pyotor (Thf 1, hp 4) – Fell by an evil Curse, slain by Dereck



















