[Actual Play] B2 Keep on the Borderlands Pt. XXIX (LL); Elfin Crown

After the razing of the Shrine of Evil Chaos, our heroes turned to the Necropolis of Nuromen. Beorn the northron had returned from a wedding of his kinsmen, and took with him Gaius Manlius, a heartland colonist turned fighting man. They met up with Nicodemus and Dereck, and enlisted also the aid of Zoltan the Zephyr, the mage of Novgorond and Barrin the hedge-wizard. They purchased dogs, a mule, and hired the linkboy Toto, in addition to the linkboy Quintus. Gaius was armored in plate from the party’s funds. All were well equipped, perhaps too much so, for Nicodemus was so heavily laden with equipment that they made little progress. Loading his shield and their food onto the donkey allowed them to make some progress.



They left at dawn. It was midday when they had reached the Elfway, and for the rest of the day they travelled there, encountering no one, and resting by the road in the evening. The next day they met a troupe of musicians in unknown garments, claiming to want to attend the wedding of the Duc of Nogorond, and asking the way. They were bemused and greatly disoriented, for the Forsaken Wilderness and the Keep lay far to the East of the City of Gilded Minarrets. Zoltan said that surely the duke’s wedding had already past, and the musicians paled and trembled, for the Duc’s temper was notorious, and they feared for their lives. Zoltan directed them towards the keep, where he said they would find surely find shelter. The musicians also spoke of a great winged reptile they had seen, though some swore it had been only a bird. In gratitude, they played a ballad with their flutes, harps and cymbals. “What comes of the land,” muttered Nicodemus, “when one cannot walk the Elfway without being accosted by sodomites on the road?” Quintus and Toto became fast friends, though they were forbidden from playing hide and seek in the Delvingwood. A second evening passed without incident.



On the morning of the 3rd day they felt as though they were watched, and the dogs barked, and the linkboys glanced uneasily at one another. The two priests invoked their protections against evil. From the bushes, with a crack of splintered branches and a great rushing woosh, an unknown creature took off, and retreated deeper into the forest before they could lay eyes on it. Muttering and making the warding sign against evil, they continued, and reached the Necropolis by Midday, set up their camp in the ruined domicile of Law’s end, checked the ropes, and rapelled down, leaving the mules and dog by the camp.



Once again they descended into the once opulent halls of Nuromen the Necromancer. While crossing the underground river in the central shaft, they startled 3 giant centipedes from amid the rubble. Quick thinking Zoltan grabbed a torch from the linkboy, and waved it at the creatures, who were driven back into their holes. None the worse for wear, the party pressed on.



They would suffer for their pace. So heavily laden were they, that they made but little progress, and the lingering evil of the Necropolis could be turned against them. They had passed through the hall when they were accosted by vile stirges, dropping down from the vaulted ceiling. Quintus the linkboy was killed, Toto impaled, and even Barrin was struck, and rapidly losing strength. They pivoted rapidly, and managed to beat the creature off of Toto. Two of them circled Beorn, who was all but impregnable in his suit of plate and shield. Nicodemus, Zoltan and Barrin tried to get the creature off of him, but they could not hit it. Barrin was pale, reeling, within an inch of his life before Nicodemus could strike the stirge, and with a desperate surge of strength the Wizard tore the stirge from his chest and rent it asunder with his hands. Zoltan and Toto too were injured, and toto was devastated by the loss of his companion. Warily they pressed on. In the banquet hall they came upon 3 goblins, but Zoltan waved his arms and bid them leave under pain of a terrible death by magic, and the goblins took the offer, and retreated warily.



Down the stairwel to the second level they went. They encountered the skeletal guards of the ancient necropolis, banishing them with their holy might. Giant rats they scattered without having to lift an arm. Slowly they went on, descending deeper and deeper into the halls. They sojourned down the Necropolis, and found there a door of iron, intricately worked, with a lock. They went back up and decided to explore the southern hall, and came upon a band of Goblins.



Barrin, who had learnt Goblin as part of his inquiry into the workings of the old Goblin shaman-kings, spoke with them, and soon they parleyed. The goblins had suffered much, and gained little from their delve into the Necropolis, but they could not enter the great iron door and thus bemoaned their decision to ever come here. Our heroes offered them a meal of stirge meat up above, and they perked up and left immediately. It was at this time Zoltan remembered the strange key he had found amid the piles of Grimoires taken from the Necropolis. He told the goblins nothing, and went down, and soon the door was opened.



Within were displayed many larger then life statues of the ancestors of Nuromen. They investigated them, finding the hidden compartment in the base of Nuroman’s statue, and the leather bag filled with coins. Zoltan offered the boy his hands full of gold coins, in an effort to cheer him up. His mood improved. More investigation, and soon they found that alongside such statues of merchant lords, margraves, senators and prelates, there were Two statues of Nuromen himself. Investigating these further, they found the heads could swivel. A turn to the right released a poisoned gas that all but ended Gaius. They turned the second statue, further up the hall, also, but this time Beorn climbed on its back, and turned it from behind, evading the gas. They were stumped for a moment, until they tried turning the head to the left, and with a grinding a section of the wall slid open.



In the cavern of bones, a small clay urn overflowed with jewelry, a beautiful necklace of worked silver, and most prominent of all, a platinum circlet, a lordly crown, the legendary Elfin Crown, lost here long ago, when Lord Elaithan had visited Law’s end. Ere they touched the crown, a skeletal arm wielding a rusted blade rose up and attacked the characters, but they smote it with arrows ere it could reach them. They took the treasure, and sought to make their escape. Barrin raised up a great disk of shimmering force, on which they placed all their spoils, and they retreated eagerly. On the stairwell, two walking dead in courtier’s garments of rotting silk moved against them, but they called on the power of the Lords of Law, and cut them down as they fled back up the stairs.



A lone goblin sentry, mistaking them for the walking dead, shrieked in alarm as they approached the upper levels, and charged through missile fire and an enchantment, to stand toe to toe with Beorn. His cleaver scraped off of Beorn’s mail, and he was run through by the front line. They stepped over him and ventured on, only to have the spell dissipate. They redistributed the weight, some left their shields behind. Zoltan put on the Elfen Crown, and in so doing was permanently changed, and imbued with the grace of the Eldar, to such a degree that his beauty and grace was inhuman. In the grand hall they startled a group of centipedes, but once again these were cut down before they could do any serious damage. By now they had made the shaft, and climbed up. It was evening.



On the morrow they set out on the Elfway once again. A full day’s travel where they encountered nothing, and by night they were accosted only by two hungry gnolls, who were driven off by curses and wizardly threats. Sullenly, they wandered off into the forest. One more day they travelled on the Elfway, and by evening reached its terminus. In the shadow of the charred stump of the Hermits den, they made their camp, and eyed the rest of the Forsaken wilderness with wary mistrust. By noon the next day they had made the Keep.



They feasted hard, with wine and camp followers, and some poured over the tomes of Nuroman, learning his sorceries. Dereck donated gold to the local parish, and although the Father really wanted five thousand gold pieces to beautify the entire shrine, Dereck talked him down to a few hundred. Smiling sourly, the father said it would be done, and that he would pray for his soul.



The elven ambassador was thrilled, and recognizing the magic of the crown, summoned his cousins from the forsaken lands beyond. A week later they arrived, and all the Keep was amazed, for they had not seen any Wild Elves besides the ambassador since it was raised. 12 graceful sons of the Eldar came before the Champions, and they drank wine on the porch, and swapped tales of the recovery of the Crown. And the elves gifted them with a cloak, with fabric fine as gossamer, and all who wore it would be all but invisible, and marked as a friend of the elves for ever more. And they would incorporate the tale, exaggerations and colorful flourishes and all, into their lays.



So the elves departed, leaving behind them only a faint air of enchantment, and the shade of Prince Elaithan could be laid to rest.



The Champions



[P] Zoltan the Zephyr (Mu 1, hp 4)

[S] Beorn (Ftr 1, hp 8)

[M] Barrin the Wizard (Mu 2, hp 6)

[I] Gaius Manus (Ftr 1, hp 8)

[T] Nicodemus (Clr 2, hp 7)

[U] Dereck Huyderman (Clr 2, hp 10)





The Tally

7 giant centipedes

3 Stirges

6 Skeletons

1 Goblin

Skeletal guardian in the Cave of Bones

2 Zombies





The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin swords

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons

[J] Box the Fighter (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Struck down by Valgard, breaker-of-horses-and-men

[A] Diggory Class (MU 1, 4 hp) – Slain by Poisoned treasure

[M] Pajeje (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Slain by poisoned treasure

[B] Chinning Poofter (Mu 2, hp 6) – Rent asunder by furious Griffon

[N] Grog (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Drowned in armor in the bay of the Flooded Temple

[Retainer] Father Bell the Octogenarian (Clr 2, hp 12) – Devoured by the Basilisk

[M] Father Paisisco the Blessed (Clr 2, 6 hp) – Turned to stone by the Basilisk’s Gaze

[P] Roger (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Rent asunder by the Chimera

[P] Bali (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Incinerated by the Chimera

[R] Brandt (Dwr 1, 9 hp) – Ripped apart by Troll

[S] Lucifur the Cleric (Clr 1, hp 5) – Devoured by Werewolves

[Q] Cork the Cleric (Clr 2, hp 11) – Polymorphed and Stunned, then pushed to his death by a Beholder’s Rays

[M] Siriroco the Halfling – Slain by Giant Spider

[Q] Aruman the Wizard (Mu 2, hp 6) – Slain by Snorri the Stout, Reverse Betrayal

[S] Feud-baby (Thf 2, hp 6) – Punished for treachery by Dereck

[I] Pyotor (Thf 1, hp 4) – Fell by an evil Curse, slain by Dereck





