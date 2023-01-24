[Review] The Beholder #15; Fresh Air in the Tunnels

We’ve past the halfway marker boys.





Very fresh issue. The covers keep improving.



Rolling NPCs: Curious table for the generation of NPCs for classes with ability score minimums using only d100s. In an age of abundant random generation methodology this is quaint but one can imagine this would have saved some GMs a couple of extra minutes every time it was time to statt up some rival adventuring party. The explanation of the bottom row of numbers is a little mystifying, but whatever, its clear enough.

The Executioner (Simon Washbourne, edits by G. Duke): A Severian class! Unlike its counterparts this one could be ported into one’s game more or less straightforwardly. Non-good fighter variant, sacrificing the ability to wear heavy armor for a percentage chance to sever the opponents head on the first round of combat if initiative is gained, provided a two-handed slashing weapon is used! A failed percentage roll simply means a damage multiplyer is added to the roll. Another percentage ability allows the torture of captured opponents for information. Dual- or multiclassing absolutely prohibited. Items as…asssasin. Cheeky! While some might baulk at the gritty edge that gets added to the party, this class actually seems playable, the abilities are useful, and it is neither overpowered nor pathetically weak. Edgy roleplayers only.



Monstrous Word Search (Graham Staplehurtst): Graham we love you but a crossword?



Monsters of Tunnels of Turgan (Dave Davies): Explained under Tunnels of Turgan. Here’s a teaser. What the F is up with not noting any XP values?







Aliens as Characters (Timothy Illson): Somewhere in an alternate universe, there is an alternate Prince, who reviews only Classic Traveller, plays SWN and hates Mothership. With science fiction I think a little bit more fluff in the articles is a good idea, given the fact assumptions are less defined. Vanilla fantasy exists. Does vanilla sci-fi? Play as a marauding lizardman alien and find out. While fantasy OSR technology has regressed, I am not sure if we can state the same thing about Sci-fi.



Well intentioned, ambitious effort, elevated by just how weird it is, hampered by a lack of variety, useability issues and minor eccentricities.



An old dwarven complex, overrun by monsters, the dwarves having retreated into lower levels, and blocked the tunnels behind them. Only convicts inhabit the second floor. Overland, a species of normally great bird, gorges on alcoholic fruits (this area is never mentioned again until the second level :().

Map is sophisticated and muh loops. Using the scale is troublesome in some cases, making me wish for a gridmap, but a scale is a scale. Keying proceeds from the entrance to the second level to the room closest to the furthest level. That aside, the first level is interesting, a complex, circumnavigated by tunnels dug by the Krathan, a horned burrowing lizard that captures its prey by digging pits and then luring them with treasure behind them. There are numerous areas of thin wall that the creature can burst through.



A living dungeon is attempted. Two orc factions on the upper floor, an ogre will ally with both. A predatory slime creature, with its own set of vulnerabilities, guards the tunnel. Hermaphroditic Ogre monsters. Tribes of floating hairy heads called the Skarque huddle on the periphery, and prey on the Skathan young. Good effort. Instead of the random encounter table, there is an events table, (with a proper frequency), triggering events like battles between the Orc tribes, dwarf raiding parties come up from level 2, the Rock Krathan discovers its gold is missing. Buuuutttt…





The orc tribes (which are huge 5d10) have no treasure, next to no notes on how they react to intruders and sadly lack an order of battle. Same goes for the dwarves, which might be the largest missed opportunity. The Geurans, a Robinson Cursoe-esuq race of legless torso-men that can reproduce via mitosis (and grant this boon to a member not of their kind every 5 years) actually do have an objective, hinting at faction play, but that’s all the way on level two and virtually at the end. A hibernating humanoid lizard that fights with three weapons, one in its tale. This is all weird interesting stuff, and it does pull off the ecology part, but there’s a certain monotony to the whole. It could have been greater.



There’s also little in the way of hints, puzzles, or weird objects to interact with, or even natural obstacles. The 60′ crater is about the closest thing we get to it. There’s motions towards faction play that don’t quite manifest, and it lacks the vicious curveballs of a gygaxian module like S4. There’s one great exception; In a forsaken room, filled with treasure, is an enchanted blade. Its +4, it increases Str and Dex. Do you use it? Of course. Then after 5 kills it gets even better. +5, even more stats. Now a cumulative 10% that a blow that kills a foe will strike through and hit an ally. Do you forsake the sword now? And then a percentage chance based on AL to be wholly in thrall to the sword. Very good. Also a hidden Pseudo-dragon you can free (there’s prisoners but they aren’t really statted up). There’s not much else. No secret vault, no interesting traps, no magical complex near the end. Occasionally we get the old trick of putting a magic weapon between some mundane ones but…eh. Amount is about 10k, alright if my estimate of the level is accurate.



The events in the table are very good in theory but as written they are almost more like suggestions. “A fight starts in the dwarf community.” Kind of general. Still, it does shake things up. It does feel like it is alive.



A wise man once said that you need more then fancy creatures to make a good adventure and I guess this one might be a good edge case. A lot is going to depend on whether the GM can bring to life the faction play. The map looks delicious and the new monsters are good in a weirdly restrained way. It just sort of ends? I mean its a real adventure and its not just Orcs in a Hole. You can do much worse.



***



A chronicle Eastward: Part III in the wilderlands of high fantasy. I dig the style and they do do actual fantasy adventure stuff like crossing a crumbling rope bridge over a ravine. An orc is discovered in a crumbling hut, and makes his escape. There is a cliffhanger with the coming of his companions in the night. But two combats in one session and no treasure to show for it? What is everyone doing? Is this a 1 hour session?



Yeah. Yeeeeaaaah.

