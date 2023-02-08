[Review] Labyrinth of Madness (2e); Tech-demo

[Adventure]

Labyrinth of Madness (1995)

Monte Cook (TSR)

Lvl 15+









If you have been selected to participate in the contest of champions DO NOT READ FURTHER. SPOILERS AWAIT.



The quest for the hidden high level gem begins. 2e has a deserved bad rap. Railroading, Storygaming, splatbooks, weirdo settings meant to be read and trash trash trash. LATE 2e is a different story. Towards the tailend of 2e’s lifespan TSR was staggering towards bankrupcy and the game of DnD was groaning under its load of player options, six different product lines and other assorted trash and would eventually be purchased by Wizards of the Coast. A lot of people would be let go before that acquisition happened. Monte Cook was not one of them. In fact reading the late stage material by the likes of Monte Cook and Bruce Cordell, you get the idea they were genuinely giving it their best. At around the same time, DnD had its 20th birthday and they needed someone to celebrate that like never before.



Now I’ve covered Bruce Cordell many times before. I like his stuff. Blockbusters and world-ending god plots be damned, the man knows how to make an exciting adventure. There’s a richness to it, a fondness for the weird, an awareness of the old ways, where dungeons are carefully managed combinations of deadly and intelligent antagonists, fiendish traps, confounding riddles and enchanting treasure. The gigantic boxed text and railroad plots are done away with MOSTLY and you are left with something that, while it sometimes feels a little artificial, has genuine life to it.



Not so much Monte Cook. Reading Numenera, some of his work on D20 and now this you get the idea Monte Cook is a bright guy, a broad strokes guy with vision and plenty of ideas. That can be good if you have to come up with a new magic system for the latest splatbook, or sketch out a setting. But adventure writing is often detail work. As much weight is going to fall on the individual encounters as on the way they are organized. And while today people tend to err on the side of structure, making very interesting encounters but fitting them together haphazardly, Monte Cook tends to err on the side of the conceptual.







Labyrinth of Madness is labelled as S6 (alongside the earlier Dancing Hut of Baba Yaga and it belongs there). You can spot the resemblance between it and something like Tomb of Horrors instantly. Both are mean, death-trap heavy dungeons. Both are light on verisimilitude. It is understood that the players are not here to get immersed in a rich immersive experience. They are here to test themselves against something close to the most hardcore experience DnD has to offer, demanding precision, exacting knowledge of highly complex character abilities and items, speed and endurance. You might be tempted to call S6 a ToH clone. You would be wrong.



S1 is brutally straightforward. It was designed to humble players that had advanced beyond their stature in monte haul campaigns and to set a bar where only the most skillful would be able to advance. It does not use random encounters and for a large part of the dungeon, you can retreat at any time. It is a contest between you and the increasingly obfuscated death trap or obstacle in your way. Advancement is either fraught with lethal peril or concealed. Your ability to sequence break is sharply curtailed so you have to play it its way. You can quit almost any time. It is beautiful and pure and utterly deadly and I love it.



S6 is also a tomb, around 70 rooms divided across 6 floors. Its not quite as monomaniacal. You get the idea that Monte genuinely tried to create something complex and varied and maybe every bit as challenging as ToH, the way he went about it is to offer a multi-faceted challenge. The adventure does not fuck around, it gives you a fair warning: Don’t take your beloved long-standing characters into this thing. They will get broken. He is correct to do so.



A little note on the backstory. Yes it is important. A good story is like an elevator pitch, a hook that gets the players and the GM excited to run it. The backstory is also one of Cook’s weaknesses because of how much time he spends on it. You get a convoluted history of an evil people driven into the Underdark, getting into all sorts of wars with the local inhabitants, conjuring up some evil force from the planes known as the Lifebane, but eventually losing because of their small numbers and being driven back. They fortify their stronghold with traps, embrace lichdom, give it another go, and eventually fall into a slumber. The Labyrinth of Madness remains sealed. Enter the current days, when the Lifebane has eroded even the wards of the Labyrinth, new intruders arrive, transfigured into Yuan-ti by the lifebane and that’s where we are. You can treat it like the story written on the back of the box of an old shoot-em-up. It is irrelevant. The labyrinth is not created to emulate an actual place and exploring it feels artificial, despite Monte Cook occasionally insisting otherwise in the lengthy room descriptions. None of that matters. This matters: a powerful paladin named Sorril and his buds went into the Labyrinth. This is how that turns out.

That is all you needed. A scepter with a paladin inside a crystal sphere, a freedom spell doesn’t work and an ominous warning to fuck off.



Preparations need a bit of work, the extensive backstory might need to be carted out in case the players cast Legend Lore or Contact Outer Plane. While any divination within the Labyrinth has a 25% of being altered to be the most devastating and misleading thing it could possibly be, a positively fiendish conceit that shows Monte knows the value of those spells in surviving these sorts of gauntlets, there is no mention of the effects of, say, scrying the place from outside. We can maybe extrapolate from the story, since wizardly divinations show the imprisonment can only be lifted by the guy who forged the scepter. Getting to the Labyrinth is not a chore, there is a secluded valley, given about a paragraph of text, along with some primitives and monsters to make it relatively forelorn, but it is clear this is no more then a speedbump. The Dungeon proper is where it is at.









Labyrinth challenges you in several ways. The restrictions is the first thing. I say restrictions but lessons have been learned since Isle of the Ape. Labyrinth never outright bans you from using any spell. Oh no. That would be far too kind. Instead your divinations have a flat 25% of being twisted and misguided to cause as much harm as possible. You wanna use summoning spells? Go ahead, says Labyrinth. Make my fucking day. Ethereal? Passwall? Phase door. 1-3 spectres or 1d6 wraiths are released. You can probably turn them…but maybe you lose initiative. Do you want to take that chance? So it doesn’t ban anything, it alters the reliability. It feels proper, less restrictive but at the same time, it is going to force you to shift from you routine. Its not going to let you do exactly what you want, and you are going to discover that as you play. This sort of concealed venom is very Labyrinth of Madness. There’s a subtle alarm hidden somewhere that makes all the inhabitants completely aware of you too. You might never notice you are tripping it or figure you can bypass it.









The second conceit is the sigils. This is great stuff actually. Throughout the labyrinth are concealed 20 sigils. It is telegraphed you might need them to free your paladin friend. You can only acquire them In Order. You will regularly need certain sigils in order to perceive and use certain doors, switches, access certain parts of the dungeon. Does anyone remember the part in S1 where you reach a fake tomb with a fake Acererak and the actual way to progress is through a fucking spiked pittrap? This is like that. You have to backtrack. You have to go into areas that you have already explored because they may have changed, and the sigils are a way of giving you a fair warning when that may have happened.



Labyrinth of Madness doesn’t pressure you quite like the relentless onslaught of Dream House of the Nether Prince, or the Grinding Attrition warfare of WG6, but it does have some nasty tricks up its sleeve. While you are running around hunting for clues, bumping into wizardlocked doors and backtracking it drops its share of absolute bastard traps on you, as well as a carefully cultivated selection of monsters in tastefully arranged killzones. While it doesn’t aggressively pressure the players, several of its monsters can be brought back to life, reinforced from the valley or even resurrected by the big bad’s familiar, with explicit instructions to make them roam or prepare ambushes if they are aware the players are coming.









The Traps: Are probably going to account for the lions share of all casualties unless your players are extremely careful. The first listed trap is a poison needle that does 20 points if you fail a save. The third is a 14d4 glyph of warding that goes off halfway down a 100 ft. ladder and if you hit the floor you get struck with a power word kill spell and then your animated zombie corpse is levitated up to attack your horrified party-members. There are centrifugal underwater rooms of death, rooms that animate your weapons and turn them against you, lines that dispel your protections and deal damage for each active spell, convoluted two-stage mechanisms that release a near odorless gas, then detonate it with a second trap, complicated rituals that summon shades from mirrors to drain your life and approximately nine hundred billion poison traps on chests and locks. There are tastefully telegraphed traps and there are traps where they go ‘DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING DID YA YA STUPID SLAG!’ and you have to rely on intuition and anti-patterns to infer their placement. Bring a wand of trap & secret door detection and do not hoard it.

There are traps where quick thinking will save the day and traps where you should have used divination or remote manipulation to prevent yourself from dying. The only thing where Labyrinth is willing to give you a break is targeting items, level drain and death magic is perpetually on the menu, as are disease, curses and madness, forcing you to prepare a broad selection of countermeasures.









When it uses concealment or riddles, it is not afraid to get convoluted, sometimes to the point of ridiculousness. There was one instance where a stone statue with a concealed switch would do little but then the switch would make it possible to find another switch also on the body. Besides the sigils you also have a series of keys, some of which are of course deadly traps, that must be found and used in order to gain access into the final tomb area. Labyrinth is not afraid to throw these daisy-cutters in the weirdest places, and in a stroke of genius, having access to certain Sigils will not only open new areas of the labyrinth but will sometimes reveal a new DEADLY TRAP.









You do get the feeling the convolution was almost too much for Monte himself to handle, as he introduces an extremely complex hard to get stone disk and then given no clear function. Its use was clarified in the errata, but it might be easier to simply substitute it for a ring of Wish.



The monsters: Labyrinth of Madness’s approach to monster use is best described as hyper-modern. There’s no waves and waves of enemies, or giant blobs of HD and damage sent to overwhelm you. Everything is complex and multi-faceted. The GM is advised to wear a visor and play Skrillex at all times.



* Combinations. An iron golem coated with russet mould. Invisible trolls attack you with globes filled with black pudding that hits and then also attacks.



* Complex monsters with multiple spellike abilities in specially prepared killzones. Two Yuan-ti are hiding in a complex room filled with invisible sticks, using their Chameleon powers to stay hidden. One of them attacks via sticks to snakes, the other stands under an overpass and summons monsters and uses a switch to trigger an anti-gravity effect. There’s an escape into a room with mirrors that allow spell-like effects, behind which are greater medusas, then add a portcullis that opens, releasing manticores. There is another far more crueler trap involving fairly innocuous archer-brush like plants, teleporter pads and symbols of stunning that is likely to cause tremendous butt-hurt rage.



* If it uses simple monsters it uses them at the worst possible time with maximum disadvantage for the player. So you are underwater and have just descended into a dead end well when a door opens and a Russet Worm is released, falling into a gelatinous cube in a pit also filled with spikes or an area of the complex where the PCs constantly switch minds with eachother summons in monsters so now you are fighting monsters while also being subjected to a mind-switching magic jar effect every round AND there is a monster closet with 5 flesh golems.









I think Labyrinth recognized the impossibility of anticipating the movement and actions of high level characters which is why it emphasizes the free movement of some of its antagonists, in particularly the Yuan-ti. I am a bit skeptical about the efficiacy of some of the challenges. The Yuan-ti are all around level 9-11 and have psychic powers but a glance at their Thac0, AC and hit points means that in a straight up fight they will have immense trouble standing their ground against people with a magically augmented strength of 20+, a ring of spell turning, an AC heavily in the minus and 5/2 attacks per round. 5 Salamanders behind a door with some arrow slits? Pardon me while I yawn in 17th level fighter.



The last area, which is a vast, open isometric area covered with jungle restricting vision, notes plenty of inhabitants but gives no notes on how they could be organized, a strange change of pace from the previously immaculately controlled murder zones. This is also one of the rare occasions when Labyrinth is willing to employ a 20 HD transfigured Titan and its retainers, so more power to it, probably, but why not do the order of battle here, you’ve certainly got the manpower for once.









The final area seems a bit off because once you get past all of the concealment and the deadly traps you suddenly face A skeleton warrior and 2 wraiths, or 3 coffer corpses, which should last all of approximately 1/2 rounds before you obliterate them utterly. Yes the traps in this section are fully on par and the hallway just before the final antagonist (some yuan-ti lich man) is one of the worst ever and it is easy to fuck up and kill yourself in this section if you are not liberally spamming divination magic at this point, but the final showdown feels almost like an afterthought. An 11th level cleric? Only 1 destruction spell and invisibility? Puh-leeeze. On the other hand, it is quite feasible that after slogging through 20 sigils worth of labyrinth of madness the players will be quite exhausted and their resources will have taken quite a beating, but Acererak this ain’t. The titan that you fight at 3/4 is a much more formidable foe.









Where LoM kind of loses you is that it more or less sacrifices versimilitude and to a greater degree fantasy in its course. Its defenders can react intelligently but it is not a living complex. It does not resemble any sort of complex inhabited by intelligent defenders. Even its primary inhabitants, the Yuan-ti, are not really yuan-ti, but merely transfigured into them. Everything has been whittled down until it is useful only as a weapon or obstacle. There are a scattered few moments of atmosphere or wonder throughout the complex but it is still an abstraction, a gauntlet to be conquered, making it feel constrained and artificial. Additionally, the treasure seems almost paltry, even for 2e, with the largest hoard concealed in such an obtuse fashion that it is all but sure to be missed or lost. Yes there is a ring made of unicorn horns with a black diamond set in it worth 10.000 gp but where is the fucking +3 Full plate monte??? Where is my vorpal chakram? My staff of the magi? +2 swords, what is this, kindergarten?









I forgot about this part where you are talking with ghosts trapped in a wall of green crystal and its great and also one of the only ways to get one of these hyper-obscure sigils this is fine stuff. Its not a living place but its not boring.



There are useability issues to consider. Text is long. You will get descriptions of what a place used to be. Areas that can be seen only with certain sigils are fortunately highlighted and where to find them is described in the front, as well as in the particular room, which is a godsend. There is no way in hell you are going to be running this unwritten so if you are tempted, make careful notes on the location of the sigils, keys and doors, and don’t forget to familiarize yourself with the effects of 50-100 spells, abilities and items. You can kind of see how D20 got started here.



Labyrinth of Madness is fairly obscure today and I will not decry this as undeserved (see RttToH being obscure, now thats underserved) but this is a fascinating piece of work, very ambitious, and it is hard to read it and not take something away. It comes across more as a Tech-demo then a legendary adventure to stand the test of time, but for all that jazz, you can probably play this and have a very memorable experience (more on this soon). As far as high level adventures go, its approach is distinct, there are the terrific art pieces with many rooms (this custom, started in Taomachan and ToH needs to return to the OSR imho) and it is a high level adventure that will certainly demand you play it like one, which is rare in itself. For die hards only, but probably quite a rush.



***



I am obviously going to play this now.







Advertisement