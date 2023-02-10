[Review] The Beholder #17; Sub-surface

Another day another Beholder Review. A regrettable lack of Magic Jar and few monsters, but interesting observations in some of the articles and results from polls of the readership. Blank spaces and reviews galore. A little aenemic compared to the usual.





Don’t Panic (Graham Staplehurst): Additional Aliens for The Cosmic Encounter Board game with a few entries based on Douglas Adams’s Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy. The game seems to have made it into the late oughts, which is a testament to its potency at least. I have no idea if any of this is balanced, fits well into the game or whatever.



Thoughts on RPGs: Interesting musings by the editors, tracing back the origins of skill based systems to science fiction games where the player, presumably not endowed with a PhD in physics, can’t rely on his wits, thus necessitating the abstraction of a dice roll. Where is the fun in just rolling dice, it asks? If only he knew.



Less welcome is the advocation of a more detailed combat system as per RuneQuest or C&S in AD&D. Do what you want in your spare time, but the complicated interchange of targeted blows, parries and manifold bonus actions and modifiers serves to bloat out the duration of a round to interminable lengths if you ask me, and there should already be plenty of one-off items, spells, abilities and occasional ad-hoc actions to keep combat engaging, quick and deadly.



The last two paragraphs concern science fiction games in particular and seem almost contradictory. On the one hand it argues that games like Traveller and Top Secret allow their players to get away with too much considering the lethality of modern weaponry (again, arguments from realism are seldom beneficial to the game), while lamenting the lack of more heroic science fiction games in favor of more grimy space underworld settings. I’m not sure science fiction is at its best when its in full space opera mode, but you can’t quite well argue that such games are not deadly enough while simultaneously clamouring for more heroic games where the protagonists readily take on entire companies of stormtroopers.



Monsters (Richard and Nicholas Clifton): They are really starting to trim these Monsters articles. 3 entries, one of which is good. The Living Wall feels like a cross between the Lurker Above and the Roper, the Nemesis is some sort of instrument of divine retribution that would see an official variant in either Fiend Folio or Monster Manual 2 (the Aleax or something?) and so we are left with the Living Coin, a type of fungus resembling various denominations of coinage throughout its life cycle and extruding a poisonous secretion. I have a soft spot for dungeon ecology monsters so this one should be good enough for one gotcha, even if we can hardly expect it to become a classic alongside the Rot Grub, Green Slime and Earseeker.



Chronicle: Friend & Foes (Phil Alexander): 4th part of the playtest report, although the dramatic cutoffs are starting to make me wonder how long the sessions ran. Lord of the Rings must have been on the brain. The party encounters and fights a band of Black Orcs, two of their men are captured, and they are saved in the nick of time by what appears to be some sort of miracle, the statue of a shrine animating as some terrible demon and driving off the orcs. Some of the escapes make one wonder if the GM was not making too liberal a use of his fiat or indeed invented a portion of this narrative out of whole cloth.



Using the Ranger to track the Orcs that had taken two of their companions is appropriate, and it is easy to see how a wilderness ramble with a skillfull GM can generate its own emergent gameplay and objectives. A cliffhanger encounter with some sort of sea-monster ends the report, which is of a tolerable 3 pages.



Intruder: Review of a task force mini-board game. A lot of this sort of material would be replaced by video games now I think. An artifact from a simpler time.



The Alchemist

Mark Allen

AD&D 1e

Lvl 1 – 3



An underwater adventure with almost the exact same premise as the later Wreck of the Shining Star, only much better. The Alchemist, sea-bourne lab of the alchemist Sorogahn working on an immortality drug has run itself onto the rocks a 100 yards from shore. You are offered 500 gp if you can recover his brothers spellbook and another 300 gp if you find information on his brother. What is the rate for a spellbook these days?



So you have decided to do an underwater dungeon. How do you go about that? You make something that is close to a regular dungeon and then you make use of the possibilities of the medium (i.e. a vessel beached on the rocks). So this adventure uses Tides to partially flood one level of the dungeon depending on the time of day and then one level is entirely submerged. That’s already good. That time of day is then used to change the number of guards on the surface of the vessel, which is also good. A different random encounter table for encounters on the way to the wreck, depending on the time of day, again tying into the time having an effect on the adventure proper. What else? We have a murky hold lit by phosphorescent algae and 15′ vision for the bottom. We even have hermetically sealed rooms with treasure that can be spoiled if too much water flows in. I love that, it rewards a bit of consideration and intelligence.



Its not that this adventure is some sort of work of genius. It is, however, a solid, perfectly playable take on a beached shipwreck. The upper levels are controlled by Orcs and Bi-phibians, an assholish race of aquatic men that can summon dolphins but never fight alongside them because of alignment problems and if they suprise they will go for a stranglehold of death. That’s great.





Notice clean, crisp line work, omitting only a grid. Multiple means of egress are possible, in particular if the PCs are feeling risky and use the alchemical pills that grant water breathing for an hour to come in via the outside. There is an alarm on Deck 1 which is great but the close proximity would indicate that combat would draw the attention of the other combatants anyway, something that could have been mentioned. Tasteful use of secret compartments that can be discerned with diligent mapping. There is some fuckery with the watertight doors and the locked doors that should be noted down beforehand so the GM is not confused while playing the actual game. Otherwise…Yeah yeeaaaaaah.



Encounters is your usual mixture of humanoids, with extra attention paid to making the place feel alive and shaking up the formula a bit with occasional surprise attacks or curveballs. Bi-phibians are playing with marked cards, hired Gnoll torturers chill out on the upper level, orc cooks will run rather then fight, an Orc will try to use a wand of magic missile that is actually a wand of teleportation that works on himself etc. Its written so it will probably end up being a straight up fight but you can handle deviations or interaction very easily. Then the underwater level has shark attacks, lampreys, a band of sea-hobgoblins that spend their time attacking smuggler boats, a Giant Remorah eel etc. Then wandering monsters which will at times include actions from the inhabitants already in the wreck. The principles of dungeon design have been successfully translated onto an underwater environment.



Description is short, a paragraph max, but always enough so the rooms feel fleshed out, like a real place. A few mundane details are included and are not always significant. This is crucial too. If every detail is significant or gameable then the game becomes predictable.



Treasure is delightful. Adequately concealed regular material, lightly trapped or closely guarded on occasion, with a few tasteful innovations and flourishes; A manual that if read will give you an AC equal to a 3rd level Monk, A prism that can realse two hold portal and burning hands spells, liberal amounts of the immortality drug (and supplies to make more of it) for which no value is listed (but this may be reverse engineered via the Potion of Longevity). A good mixture between consumables and regular items. And then consider charming things like a two-part secret, a set of chemicals which only become extremely valuable if the recipe for the immortine is discovered in its secret hiding place. Proper use of treasure hoards too, including mundane, valuable, but heavy items or material that at first looks valueless, or is valuable but if opened underwater is destroyed etc. Total treasure is around 10k if you include the reward, which is actually about on par for a low level adventure.



Minor note-taking or a casual read-through might be required since occasionally details that pertain to the entire level (like the level of illumination) are mentioned in a single room.m n



A charming, perfectly serviceable bit of adventuring material, ready to be dropped along the shores of one’s campaign at a moments notice. A simple delight. ***



A to Q: Answers from a Questionaire posed to the readership. Some revealing tidbits.









Interesting that the classes are so polarizing. Ring of Fire and Gorge of the Afterlife were indeed quite good. Legend of Leshy I can see being compelling despite its liberal indulgence in what today would be regarded as Railroading. The Life After Death article is revealing. Some have an extreme fascination with the more esoteric possibilities of the game, others disdain it intensely. Variations on a Theme was quite good, illustrating how with a bit of finesse, you can easily generate a plethora of monster variants to keep platyers on their toes.



Top Secret: Brief overview of TSR’s famous espionage game, complete with a simple description of a mission and some consideration of the possibilities (killing a target in a moving vehicle by dumping several tonnesworth of beer barrels onto it. The idea to use actual city maps is inspired. I’ve never played a non-supernatural covert-ops game, but the possibilities are intriguing. Maybe after a James bond marathon?



Getting a little thin in this one. Let’s hope it picks up later. Have a good one.

















Advertisement