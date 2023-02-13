[Review] XP2 Song of the Beast Gods (PF 1e 3PP); Spirit over Substance

[Adventure]

Song of the Beast Gods (2011)

Morten Braten (Xoth.net Publishing)

Lvl 2-3









Its been a while since I got to a donation so here we are. Morten Braten has been around since the D20 era, dutifully chugging along, writing sword and sorcery adventures for various systems that are, on the whole, pretty good, although they are products of their time. That means chunky statt blocks, no gold for XP, and a bit more combat then we are used too. On the other hand, Mr. Braten has certainly retained some of the old ways so his dungeons are pretty good. You get the idea most of his work can be converted to something like AD&D or B/X without great loss of fidelity.



Song of the Beast Gods is fairly typical as far as Mr. Bratens efforts go. The atmosphere is good, the core is solid and it needed about one degree of specificity extra to make it exemplary. We are left with something that you can run, that will be fun and get one or two good sessions out of but that leaves some blanks for you to fill in.



The introduction is exemplary in a way that only someone who reads more S&S then even myself could have pulled off. Check out these dulcet tones.

In the city of Khadis, where the hyena was sacred, the Great Red Sphinx was placated every year with offerings of treasure and blood. The people heaped silver and gold at the feet of the sphinx and feasted on the intoxicating wines prepared by the priests. And then the drunken revelers fell upon the city’s criminals and prisoners of war and hurled them over the city walls to the hyena packs waiting below.

Immediately engaging. The old Beast cult in Yar-Ammon has been abolished in favor of the star-worshipping cult of Zothur. In Khadis, the priests claim the kings oldest daughter, destined to be high priestess of the beast-cult. Instead she is spirited off by a secret worshipper of the beast-god, and now, decades since, the king is senile, and she has returned, taken the place of her sister, and plots a terrible ritual known as the Song of the Beast Gods to drive the worshippers of Zothur from the city.



As far as premises go this is about as Sword & Sorcery as it is humanly possible to make one. Perfect. We are aboard. Can you translate that premise into an adventure that actually unfolds like a sword & sorcery tale?



Well it turns out that the answer is, yes, Virginia, you can, more or less. Warts and all, this thing will work. I am sure of it, I have witnessed it in my Mind Palace and in the emptiness between worlds. Is there room for improvement. Another yes.



So the hook for this adventure is again very good. Some handmaidens of Nathifa (that's the sister that is being held in duress vile by her evil and also hot sister) have been sent on a spying errand and have been captured. The heroes are watering themselves at an oasis when a group of slavers (a fat man with a whip on a camel and 4 rugged nomads) show up with the ladies. The girls promise the heroes a great reward as well as a night of their lifetimes if they are freed, which should be enough for any genre appreciators. Some room for trickery is set up, and the fat man is given both notes on morale and a concealed envenomed dagger to throw so I am satisfied (although it is quite conceivable that in PF land with ability damage a single dose of poison might struggle to kill even a 2nd level character).









The second part of the adventure is where it sets off properly and describes the city of Khadis. This section was slightly worrisome because it has much detail, including some hints as to what is going on (the sphinx in the centre of town has its face smashed) and there are some minor notes on where a caravanserai may be found or how many guards the place has but it feels very inert. It serves as more of a backdrop for the adventure then something that can be interacted with independently for a long period of time, but fwiw there is an alternate secret entrance into the Palace Catacombs in the sphinx statue which is great although there is little to point the characters in that direction (arguably here the lack of detail does help but you could always just put it on a rumor table) and the adventure does bring up an alternate way to try to hook the adventurers if they simply ignore the captured handmaidens and go for the city instead. This is a good example where there is insufficient specificity.



If the PCs ignore the slavers or fail to free the captives, they may continue to Khadis as normal travelers. Once there, they may

overhear palace rumors from a drunken guard or a worried slave, and decide to investigate. Alternatively, members of the hyena-cult may raid the foreign quarter at night to find suitable sacrifices for the ritual they are about to perform. Or perhaps the acolytes of Zothur hire the PCs to find out what’s going on.

This is one where a bit of detail can work wonders. Yes I can make up a rumor, or use the stats of the hyena-cultists in the adventure thus far to make something up, or figure something out with the acolytes of Zothur, but YOU are the designer. Design!

'The princess's behavior changed twelve days ago. She has dismissed her servants and spends her time in the catacombs. She always feared them before.' A sentence and its perfect. They get raided? What does the raid look like? (6 palace guard). That's all you need.









The palace proper also feels kind of empty, in particular because it is supposed to be this opulent place but not many of the furnishings have gold values. This is a case where I have to remind myself this is Pathfinder so we are not doing gold for XP, but then it also insists on concealing valuables or placing them in a way that I would expect them to be placed if the PCs were hardcore thieves trying to rob everything that is not nailed down. There’s a storeroom with a key around the majordomo’s neck, possibility of encountering some sleeping courtier (jewelry on him), possibility of encountering an angry drunken courtier, notes on the considerable amounts of treasure in the kings or Princesses’s personal quarters + their protections etc. There’s minor traps all around. The place really needed a random encounter table since it is obvious the inhabitants have not been detailed exhaustively.



This sounds like it sucks, you say. And you would be wrong. It is just fleshed out enough. Guards stationed at important areas are mentioned, limiting and determining your free movement through the palace. You get to the throne room, there is a concealed trap door in front of the throne. What is this? You ask. A handful of NPCs, enough for your purpose but not enough to overwhelm. After all the keys have been given the adventure explains what is going on and suddenly everything clicks. If you arrive at the palace with the handmaidens, you are thanked, but there is some fuckery going on and Amat (the handmaid) senses there is something up with her mistress (she has been replaced by her sister). The king is by this time senile and has no fucking idea what is going on. The princess insists the characters stay as guests of honor. The majordomo is in on the plot and is also part of the Beast Cult. What the fuck the PCs actually do in response is very open so it has been set up as an actual location and the GM can work with that. There’s possible allies in the form of Acolytes of Zothur, there’s notes on what happens if the PCs stay (the princess is going to try to lure them down the catacombs or drug their food (what poison, what DC?) and sacrifice them alongside the handmaidens in the Beast God ritual). There is even a deranged gaoler in the dungeons under the trapdoor and a basic response in case the PCs try something fucking retarded like denouncing the princess in front of her senile father. It goes so far as to mention what guards are in on the plot and are loyal to the princess and the majordomo.



So the basics are covered. It has enough for you to work with. It could certainly have used some sort of notes on what happens if the Alarm is sounded, and the aforementioned random encounter table but this would work. It would work if you wanted to sneak around at night (there's notes on how many guards there are at the gates by day and by night) and figure out what the hell is going on. As written there might be just enough guards (all 2nd level fighters) to prevent the PCs from simply fighting their way out but preparing some sort of response would be wise if you are going to run this. A bit more precision with the total number of guards would have been helpful.









Dungeons too, they work, but its like Braten goes ‘Alright any idiot could figure something out with this fucking setup’ and then gives you the basics. So the prison, its good enough for what it needs to be. There’s a guarded entrance to the catacombs, an area where the PCs get trapped, this guy



The area is supervised by Irun, a gruff, middle-aged man who spends far too much time down here in the dank dungeons rather

than in the sunlight above. He is pale-skinned, sadistic and perhaps not completely sane anymore. A lever in the northeastern corner of this area controls the three portcullises around Area 4.



then a bunch of cells.

Four large prison cells are here, only two of which are currently occupied (determine race, sex and crime by random die roll, or insert NPCs or replacement PCs as appropriate).

My dude, this is an excellent opportunity to come up with some sort of interesting NPC or retainer and put them there. And you just give it away. T



Catacombs proper. There's about five combat encounters here, and certainly some of those should be preceded by treachery if the PCs are wise. Because you remember that its not like you can waltz in here, beat the shit out of the room, go back to town, have a rest, and keep right on trucking, you get one shot at this section.





And you think so what? But it has multiple entrances from both the sphinx and the catacombs and even a fucking third secret entrance through a rat-infested tunnel leading into a well. There’s secret quarters and the prison of the real princess (who is described as something of a bitch, which makes sense), there’s proper secret doors for fucking once, and besides the guards, you have what is damn close to proper tomb furnishings. Grotesque mummies with sewn on hyena heads that animate. Yes? Secret door behind a mural, the paint on one eye is dimmer then the rest (just ignore the DC 18 perception nonsense). A secret storeroom, with a bronze-headed hyena mask that allows you to animate the dead without material components with the drawback that it will take a full day to cast the spell. An ornate chair set with lapis lazuli that desintegrates if you mess with it. A guardian beast, a prehistoric mummified hyena that animates, closing a portcullis trap once it steps off of a pedestal. A statue whose head can be twisted, if it goes to the left you open a portcullis, if it goes to the right you trigger a scything blade trap. Mummies so ancient that if touched they turn to dust akin to yellow mould spores. Do you see how this works? And then a hidden key to open the doors in case you avoid or don’t stumble upon the ritual area in 5. What the fuck happens if they perform the ritual correctly, well, even this is properly explained, complete with templates and a short aftermath. 2000 gp each if you succeed in rescueing the princess, which is properly fucking generous for once.



A note on balancing this thing. I have played quite a bit of D20 so I know the phrase ‘low magic’ and ‘D20 system’ are at best resentful neighbours and more realistically bitter enemies locked in perpetual struggle. Much as I admire efforts to wean the D20 system off of its addiction and get a proper S&S vibe going, doing so is going to fuck with the Challenge rating system like there is no tomorrow. Fortunately, in this case this problem is circumvented by having most of the antagonists also be human beings with relatively little to no magic items. That Guardian Hyena with 5/- DR, 30 hit points and a +8 melee 2d6+9 bite attack is going to claim some damn lives. Incidentally:



It is an embalmed prehistoric hyena, almost twice the size of regular hyenas, and it rests on a small dais in the center of the room.

Members of the hyena-cult (and those accompanied by cult members) can freely pass it, but if anyone else enters the chamber, the beast animates.

This is another example where its not wrong but it could be more right. If you describe some sort of gesture or password, or perhaps merely wearing a robe or amulet, that opens up a possibility for the PCs to somehow bypass the creature if they interrogate one of the cultists.



Another point. It says in room 5 that there is a 75% chance of Nethika being present with 1d6 of her minions but interestingly enough there are no generic low level cultist statts. Do we use palace guards?



Alright. So is this a bit underwritten? A bit. Is it a bit long (28 pages, of which 8 are appendix + template + new religion). Yes. Are there details occasionally omitted. Yes. Could there be more organization or things to help the GM run this? Again a yes. But at the end of the day anyone looking for a short and punchy S&S adventure (which is damn rare), can do a heck of a lot worse then Sword of the Beast Gods. The open-ended nature of the scenario, the classic S&S archetypes transformed into the language of DnD, this is actually present. If this would be further combined with a finer grain of detail you would have something that is damn good. As is, it is still highly appealing. I am not going back to Pathfinder so if anyone would be so kind as to point Mr. Braten to the existence of ASSH or heck, plain AD&D 1e, mucho obrigado. This thing is begging for Gold for XP rules (although in D20 land, there are hardly insufficient options for the expenditure of excess wealth).



***



Check it out here.














