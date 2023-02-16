On Treasure Pt. I

The topic of treasure might be worth touching upon, given an insufficiency or assymetry of treasure was a common feature in NAP. To wit, the prevailing zeitgeist in the contemporary OSR often places great value in the novelty of treasure, sometimes toys with unusual attributes, considers its cunning placement less and less and will at times neglect to consider what is arguably a far more important attribute: Its amount. In any system that has not stepped away from gold for XP, the acquisition of treasure is by far the primary method of advancement. Starve your dungeon of treasure and your campaign will freeze, and your players might get frustrated. Overfeed it and your players grow slothful, indolent and spoiled, never having the time to settle in and enjoy the level they have, to master its possibilities and develop a routine. Boredom sets in soon after.



In order to test my methodology I went through 5 popular OSR modules, chosen at random from the tenfootpole blog, and with most of them having about the same level range. Average values have been taken, but in case of decisions, the most optimal path is considered wherever possible.



{80} Deep Carbon Observatory [original] (est. 3-5): 171.937 gp and 3.5 no-holds barred favors from lunatics. With considerable random variation. I took the average of the first 10 treasures from the Vault area, included quest rewards and neglected random encounters. I assumed 7 encounters in the initial cinematic flowchart scene.



{38} Halls of the Blood King (3-5): 122.450 gp (of which 51450 can be carried easily, the rest less so). Whatever faults might be laid at its feet, it certainly considered its treasure.



{40} XQ1 The Castle that Fell from the Sky (3-5): 45.325 gp.



{41} Dungeon Age – Acid Metal Howl (mid-level): 4820 gp and 64.000 worth of magic items. At some point it specifies ‘hundreds of figurines’ worth 10 gp each so I took 300. The 5e conversion is showing perhaps.



{19} Wheel of Evil (3-5): 15.200 gp.



So which one is correct? What is going on here? There might be a difference, but the total value alone does not tell us much. There are factors we would like to control for.



The first thing we would have to do is look at the number of characters that the adventure is made for. In this case we are unlucky as neither DCO, Acid Metal Howl nor Halls of the Blood King considers party size. In this case we assume it is the modern standard of 4-6 and in case of a range we take the average (5). Wheel of Evil specifies 4-6, and XQ1 goes for the more oldschool 5-8 (6.5) characters.



We still cannot make any conclusions because we do not know how large the adventures are or how long they are meant to last. In this case we must either go with a gut estimation on the number of sessions it will take to complete the adventure, or we take something as proxy value. Number of rooms/keyed encounters seems the best candidate. Square footage would possibly be more accurate for dungeons but that is a huge hassle. I’ve added the values in curved braces before each adventure. Some of them were hard to estimate (like Acid Metal Howl is all nested and flows together in a way that makes it occasionally difficult to say what would be a seperate keyed encounter).



If we wanted to be even more thorough, we would add a categorization system for the percentage of the treasure that the average party is expected to find, since this is a standard feature. Easy [A] meaning 100% of the treasure that is in the adventure is expected to be found, Standard [B] about 75%, Hardcore [C] means less then 50% of the value in the adventure is hidden or hard to carry off and Extreme [D] for an adventure where less then 25% is likely to be carried off. You just multiply the total treasure by the highest percentage to get an approximation. B would mean you multiply the amount by .75



Fwiw the importance of considering these factors becomes apparent if we look at the seemingly extreme Halls of the Blood King and figure out that half its treasure or more is heavy and the bungalow is perhaps not likely to stick around. DCO seems ridiculous on its face even for its 80 keyed encounters but 30.000 gp is predicated on solving a riddle, an additional 5.000 based on proving a negative and 50.000 gp is locked in a golden barge, covered in silt 4 metres deep in a disaster area. A huge remainder of the treasure is in chests in a complex haunted by a nigh unkillable monster. For its size and ranking, it is actually quite frugal. Wheel of Evil seems stingy on the face of it, but then you consider its small size, but then you go back to considering how easy it is to lose part of the reward and how much of its treasure is hidden [C?] and it is actually still brutally stingy.



The point of this exercise is to figure out how much XP the party is likely to get from the adventure, figure out about how many rooms/session the average party clears so you get an idea of how many sessions it might take to run it, and based on that you can estimate whether or not a dungeon is over- or understocked. There is no absolute answer but referring to randomly stocked dungeons of similar size and level range using OD&D/AD&D treasure tables should serve as a benchmark. For a quicker method, simply look at the total XP per character at the end of the adventure and compare it to how much would be needed to advance. Once again, there is a lot of leeway depending on the duration and difficulty of the adventure, but 25%-150% of the total XP needed to level up might be a good start, with anything lower then that reserved for sidetrecks or one-shots. It is possible in very large adventures like megadungeons or adventure paths that the characters are expected to gain multiple levels, in which case this should be adjusted accordingly. Deriving a delving rate and an expected number of sessions might be the way to go about it.



Any considerations of the placement of treasure should refer to DMG 1e p. 91-92 first and foremost.



In addition:



Distribution is something to consider. Keeping in mind the addage that monsters should have wealth commensurate with their power, it does not generally do to systematically concentrate the bulk of all wealth at a single point near the end of the dungeon, and starve the players in the meantime, to dole out minute amounts on a too regular and even worse, predictable basis (intermittent reward is the most psychologically effective at reinforcing behavior). A large reward at the end (as much as 20-50% of the total amount in the dungeon or perhaps even more) can serve to cement an already impressive victory. A light sprinkling that increases as the PCs delve deeper into the dungeon might seem tempting, but what of a tantalizing hoard placed somewhere near the entrance, to whetten the appetite or as reward for slaying a particularly difficult monster? Do you submit to the vagueries of the law of averages over large numbers of rooms, or can you find a subtle design?



Placement follows distribution and is more craft then science. To wit, it is considered preferable that you conceal some part of the treasure to make the act of exploration more rewarding. It is probably quite possible to omit this on occasion and retain some similar effect by making the treasure hard to remove or cash in. It can also add to the depth and enjoyment of the game. Blasting everything with fireball becomes much less viable if the enemy has frequently hidden his treasure in some remote location, prompting the use of trickery, sleep spells to take prisoners, ESP etc. etc. Some adventures like placing their major hoards behind secret doors, or even in concealed vaults which are dimly hinted at so that only the more observant players can find them. Consider it one measure of the adventure’s difficulty.



Complications: In addition to concealing or guarding treasure, the following tools might be employed (as they are in various adventures and sources). Attributes like poison or a curse should be employed as part of a treasure’s protection. These tricks should be applied lightly. Consider this a summary of various tricks and traps employed regularly.



* The treasure is heavy (judicious enforcement of the encumberance rules should make this a common occurence)

* The treasure is only or more valuable to rare buyers, or can only be sold under specific conditions to avoid terrible repercussions, or has some hidden property that must be unlocked or uncovered before it can be sold at its true value

* The treasure appears valueless but is actually valuable

* The treasure appears valuable but is actually worthless

* The treasure requires great manpower, complicated logistics or very powerful magic to remove

* The treasure is fragile and will break if certain precautions are not taken (slow movement, avoiding combat, wrapping it in soft cloaks etc.). This can also be used to penalize players that use force to open delicate containers and is a common sense ruling for potions etc. This can be extended to include special containers, applications of material etc.

* The treasure is broken or otherwise in disrepair and will require an investment of capital or the application of a craftsman (or a wizard!) to restore it [really a variant of the Only Valuable property]

* The treasure is alive and will escape or cause harm if certain precautions are not taken (see also. Dragons, Slaves)

* The treasure is perishable and must be removed quickly or it will expire

* Any combination of the above



On flavorful description: It goes without saying that a short colorful description of a particularly valuable piece of treasure can add to the atmosphere, versimilitude and even implied history of the setting. The advice is to do so but do it in moderation. Describing a single ring or tapestry found in a hoard of copper seems appropriate, describing exhaustively the jewels found on each of 29 giants in the Steading is a waste of time and jewelry worth 2000 – 8000 becomes acceptable shorthand that the GM can expand upon if the players are interested.



That it may help, not hinder, in the coming listings.





























