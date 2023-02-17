[Review] Beholder #18; Harnmaxxing

Some signs of wear and tear. The previously bountiful stores of magic items and bestiaries have run dry. The people grow content, and spend their days pondering their own achievements.





Tunnels of Tungan playtest: Still a pretty interesting play report, I’ll take it. The decision to skip over large sections of boring content and simply write for an audience that already knows the scenario is a godsend. Nice to see the GM allowing the odd improvisation or distraction, even if it can come across as a overly generous from some angles. The tunnels of Tungan come across as a type of meandering faction play, an amusing side-quest forms with the PCs trying by various hare-brained schemes to lure out the lone predator in the walls that targets only solitary prey and it ends in some spirited PvP with the discovery of the evil chaotic sword.



TfG review: Valkenburg castle. Another tactical mini-game. Nice if you are into ancient board gaming, but this is not my focus, and thus I must pass.



The Dripping Chasm

G.Duke

AD&D

Lvl 2



The star attraction. From the looks of it the concept of the living dungeon has taken root in Duke’s mind and has set down roots. Dripping Chasm pays much more attention to making sure it comes across as a real location and the effect is weirdly engaging. I don’t know if you should go this far every time but I kind of like it.





At this point Duke has maxxed out his points in mapping because look at this beauty. Verticality, concealed passageways, different means of egress into a seemingly natural location. A band of bandits has set up camp in the Dripping Chasm, in a cavern system once the site of an ancient burial ground long inhabited by the hermit-priest Raphael. Incensed at this intrusion, Raphael has started raising the dead as zombies in order to drive off the bandits. The metaphysics of necromancy are not explicit so perhaps conjuring up some minor elemental spirits and binding them within corpses is forgiveable in some religions?



A couple of interesting details in this one. As always, minor organizational efficiencies plague the text, but nothing egregious. This dungeon really goes all out to try to make it seem like a natural location. There’s a grizzly bear in a cavern, the priest is in the tombs, raising the dead, the bandits have blocked off the tunnels, there’s houses with women and children etc. etc. Its very restrained, nothing weird, but there are details that make everything leap out. A woman and some brats cooking two hedgehogs, a guy noisily sharpening his dagger. Another group of bandits and their women getting drunk. Everyone is doing something so you get the impression of a living environment.



C1 – Raphael’s hermitage. In it are a hard bed, jug of water, plate of berries, box of snares and a gutted rabbit. {stats and % chance to be here} He has forgotten human speech and can utter only magical words.



The fantastical elements are very subdued. The bandit chief has an evil blinkdog sleeping at his beadside, there’s a glyph of warding and some magic items, all of it feels very natural.



Some of the bandits are off on a patrol and have a % chance to return each hour. The bear is absent too and returns a number of hours later, possibly trapping the PCs inside. There’s actually a rudimentary order of battle, two sentries will alert the two major concentrations of bandits in the complex. Moderate use of dogs which is always nice to see. It doesn’t make use of random encounters but then again it does not really need to. The organizational problems would be crippling if it was a larger module but as is, you really only need to account for three major factors. There are no random encounters, but discovery by the bandits should prove a suitable incentive to make haste.



Treasure is book standard, albeit it implemented in a way that feels organic. The bandits carry what few magic items are on their person. There are occasional bolt holes of treasure, or even the small pieces of mythril ore, dimly glimpsed beneath the water. The total amount is low, 2500ish, some magic items that might make it just about worthwhile, and although clever players might help themselves to the horses, unless the region has a thriving slave market, they will not have much to show for it.



Still, pretty good for a mudcore adventure.



***



Warf-Rat Road by Graham Staplehurst:

Not an adventure but a tavern brawl involving 13 different characters. Organization is once again the biggest challenge. It might also be the most ambitious tavern brawl mini-game that I have seen (I have seen two). Movement is simultaneous and handed to the GM via written orders as per diplomacy. Everyone picks or gets assigned a character from a colorful cast, each with different strengths and weaknesses, magic items and objectives. There’s guys trying to get back at other guys for stealing their girlfriend, a fallen cleric turned deranged serial murderer, a a martial arts princess attempting to retrieve her sacred jewel, a bunch of thieves who have stolen the jewel, a bunch of thieves who are planning to steal the jewel, a drunk hill giant and the hits just keep coming. These are all fantastic. All of them converge upon the same warehouse.





The system is just AD&D 1e with some additions. There’s a difference between subdual damage and lethal damage, meaning everyone effectively has two hit point bars, and some characters will be easier to stun, others to kill, adding more uncertainty. There’s also a complicated list of effects in case the characters want to throw various objects at eachother, people get thrown through windows, down stairs, doused with a barrel of varnish etc. etc. The victorian catalogue of mundane items in the room makes sense in that context, and thought has been put into how to present the information to the players even.









There’s treasure in this thing but its not clear what purpose it serves. You would have to come up with some sort of scoring system for gp but otherwise this actually looks it would be entertaining. Maybe for a conn game?



Thoughts on the Hobby: Responses to a questionnaire from the Beholders readers. Some of it oddly familiar. History as a series of echoes.

Yup.



True although the meaning of that sentence has shifted over time. Also that’s not polite, they are called Artpunkmen.

Prophetic in a way with the dominance of B/X clones over AD&D and its remaining core of players who all seem to be considerably more diehard, although AD&D in its heyday vastly outperformed the B/X version in terms of active participants if the amount of attention given to the product line is any indication.



Kicking the Bucket: Long-winded system for including the effects of obstacles and geometry into the combat situation, and while I enjoy the idea of people occasionally swinging from chandeliers the article seems a bit long for what it should be. Perhaps I am missing some vital context? The decision to go for proposals and suggestions rather then providing a full-fledged system that can be ported and tried out immediately sort of cinches it.



Everlasting Armor: Ugh. Armor degradation by way of hit points. Braaaaaaaaark. And damage to your magic armor too? It can be repaired but fuck that shit. They should have called this issue Attack of the Realism!



Monster Summoning: An Aenemic selection, with only two entries. The Brolk is some sort of hairy humanoid with a leap and a persistent bite that combines a few effects we have seen before and the Baynard is a race of humans that have lived underground for too long so that they have darkvision. After the umpteeth time you really gotta pull something new with your humanoids to keep this fresh, even though the concept would be pretty good for a low level adventure location.



The articles are getting drier, but the adventure and the brawling-game are pretty good.







































Advertisement