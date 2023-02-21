[Review] AA11 The Conqueror Worm (OSRIC); Displacement Activity

[Adventure]

AA11 The Conqueror Worm (2009)

Alphonso Warden (Expeditious Retreat Press)

Lvl 10-14





I did a bit of research and allegedly Alphonso Warden is something of a notoriety among oldschoolers, a cobbler of ill-repute who practiced his trade not for love of the game, which he had not played, but to shore up a resume so he could get into writing fantasy novels. He has also passed away suddenly as of 2013. This review, like most of my negative reviews, is intended as an educational critique, not as an insult to his person.



A great premise, based on the short C.A. Smith Hyperborea story The Coming of the White Worm (arguably one of the best candidates for inspiring high level gaming). And then you see the backstory.





Grim foreboding for the adventure to come. There is no way in hell I am reading all that by the way. In addition, there is no nodd to nor mention of C.A. Smith, which is rather puzzling, considering how much inspiration has been drawn from it. So instead of reading that page (don’t do that) or my rendition of the contents of that page, read the short story ‘The Coming of the White Worm‘ and then come back. Ready? Okay. It is the plot of The Coming of the White Worm, only he is named the Conqueror Worm. The Frost Giant Chief Harald Hardrada (which is one step below naming your Frost Giant Chief King Arthur or Julius Ceasar I suppose) attempted to fight the Conqueror Worm with his special weapon, failed but injured the beast, and, being unable to raise another army to try again, he instead put the sword into some tomb 5 miles from the starting town (convenient!) and put 3 hundred different traps and riddles in there so only ‘the worthy’ could claim it, which is terribly irresponsible. Half a century later, the Worm is ready for round 2, everything starts to freeze yet again and the adventurers, who by now are all name level, are enticed by a skeevy old man in an inn with the promise of 3.000 gp each. STINGY!



Also he says this, but we won’t read this either.



“All that being said,” the bearded man continues, “I want you

to know that the dread White Worm has just awakened from its

centuries-long slumber. My associates learned of such secondhand from a sorcerer that the emissaries of foul beast tried and

failed to recruit. According to this man, the White Worm is seeking

to build up its magical army once-again so that it can, at long last,

destroy all life first in Phom Thult and then the whole of the world.

We cannot allow our planet to fall like the many others did at the

hands of the foul creature. My mission for you is this: You must first

travel five miles north to the cairn of the frost giant jarl Harald

Hardrada. Once there, you must retrieve his legendary blade

Wormbane, for such is the only weapon known to be able to

affect the White Worm. Afterwards, you must infiltrate the citadel

of the White Worm and put the elder horror and its minions to the

sword, sparing none if possible. Know that your adversary has many

powerful creatures in its thrall, which includes several frost giants

and wizards recruited from many different worlds and dimensions.

If such mission is agreeable, then I am prepared to offer each of

you 3,000 gold coins up front and a like amount should you bring

back proof of the White Worm’s demise. I have spoken.”

A dubious adventure with a format best described as punishing, an insane amount of padding and description and content that took all the wrong lessons from Tomb of Horrors. Judicious use of ‘thereon’ and ‘therein’ and context that is absolutely useless to the adventure, like how a random magic user corpse in the winter wolf feeding stockpile got captured. A reviewer’s nightmare. Treat this as a how-not-too guide with a few caveats and exceptions, which will be noted.



The first caveat is time-pressure. The fortress (a modest 10 miles away from the starting village) emanates a zone of terrible cold, so every day the temperature drops further. This impacts how much hit points the PCs lose because of the cold weather, how fast they can travel and the amount of casualties. At the end of 16 days, everything will be dead. In addition, the Worm devours one of its charmed Wizard slaves every day, increasing its Clerical and Wizardly spellcasting ability by one level. Both are good, comprehensive ways to push the players to move.



After that modest praise has been doled out, it is back to the realm of pain.





Wilderness Design is my passion



Random encounters are all frost giants, yetis, Polar Bears and two white dragons. This wouldn’t be so bad, in fact the arctic is one of the few areas that might have the natural inhabitants to challenge characters of levels 10-14 but its next to the damn village of Phom Thult. I mean there’s even a huge horde of Nord barbarians (no relation to the guys in the village of course) who can be persuaded to join up with the characters in exchange for a fair share of the treasure. I mean they all have magic items and are at least level 5 which makes you wonder what the fuck is going on with a hunting party like that but then we come to another problem that is consistently bungled, even more so in high level adventures: SCALE.



The Kent pointed out that high level adventures pose a challenge for writers because what exactly constitutes a 10th level fighter in terms of his position in the fictional world is not really clear beyond his ability to attract a band of followers. There’s a few guidelines. The mercenaries table in the DMG lists levels of fighting ability for officers, from serjeants to captains. There’s chances for NPCs to have magic items to give you an idea of the rarity per level. And there’s the tables for how many lvl 1 fighters you are likely to find for every 1000 peasants (in high level options for 2e, or in ACKS for that matter). All of which boils down to this: if you see a party of hunters, their minimum level is 5, they each have at least chainmail+1 and one of their chiefs is strutting around in plate+1 and has a battleaxe+3, you figure these aren’t just a random bunch of nobodies. You expect maybe some context. Perhaps the harsh climate and the horrible predators are such that only the most capable warriors survive to adulthood. The answer doesn’t matter in a one-shot because there is a sample size of one. But if it has to fit within the framework of a larger campaign it has to operate within those parameters.



I should stop stalling and bite the bullet.

Dungeon design is my passion!

Once again, Tomb of Horrors is on the brain, and even S1 gave you a little bit to work with. Dreadful tomb. Atrocious. Fuck this shit I’ll excavate the damn thing you think. And you would be damn right. If it was not for that fucking time-constraint. How much rock to mud and earthmove can a 11th level wizard pack? The walls are all warded against teleportation and passwall but how much magic does it take to disintegrate a path between 7 and the corridor between 13 and 14. The doors all require TWO Knockspells to open or five hundred million damage or something. Once again, each decision in isolation might be justifiable but their combination is dreadful.



Traps are fine. You can detect traps. Even magical protections are fine. This is far far far too much. At least in Red Mausoleum or Labyrinth of Madness you can walk around a bit, there’s a search for how to continue, the combats are at times surprising or complex, with the odd order of battle or horde of monsters thrown in. Not here. Bullshit trap. Then two very strong single monsters. Then another trap. Ice golems. Ice mummies. Wooooh. Occasionally something that would be okay in a normal dungeon as a weird setpiece. A dragonhead statue, wreathed in magic ice. You fireball it or something and it sinks into the floor, allowing you to continue. You emerge from a pool of frozen water, face a giant statue of a winterwolf, with an inscription:

Even the great Wolf of Winter cannot survive on hate alone.

And then its jaws are bloodstained and if you don’t quickly give it some of your blood it animates. That’s fine. Even a test of honor where there is a case with some tools and 1000 pp and the injuction to ‘take only what you need’ and if you don’t you get zapped later is potentially good, clearly some inspiration was taken from the Eddas, it is just presented in the worst possible way. Some of them are horrible. Wobbly platforms above a 60 foot floor, and some of them are broken so you have to roll dex checks in order not to fall, and because of ‘anti magic’ you cant use Flight or Teleport. What about dimension door? What about feather fall? What if I just climb down, walk across the bottom, and maybe climb back up? Solve a riddle or everyone dies. I am throwing up in my mouth. Ice mummy Harald Hardrada with icy breath and an aura of cold…this is all stuff that can potentially work on its own but its all so long and convoluted it sucks all the life out of it.

For whatever reason there is a gated pass (built in the meantime by the Worms charmed servants?) that’s 3 miles long. Okay, what if I travel through the hex around the pass through the mountains? Or try one of fifteen different ways to get around, including but not limited to Flight, dimension door, etc. etc. And to its credit it notes this, but you get a well fortified location, an alarm spell, apparently cast on the entire wall, and some frost giant gate-guards with murder holes etc. This would not be out of place as part of a fortress proper with some treasure or mcguffin the pcs want but here?



Fortress proper, random encounters get slightly harder as all the things you encounter have been charmed by the Worm for generations to the point their descendants are also charmed so they all fight to the death. Not much time is spent on them as the PCs are likely to use some method other then FUCKING WALKING.



I think probably if the Fortress proper had been decent Conqueror Worm could have pulled out of its nosedive and became sort of okay. There’s not a lot of competition for level range 10-14, even today. But again, it is not to be. Should have imitated G3, instead it imitated G3 and, you guessed it, S1.



So it begins well, the fortress is a 400 foot high iceberg of magic super ice 1 mile from the coast. Rules for immersion into arctic waters are briefly discussed, and are about as forgiving as you would expect them to be. Then two red dragons in case you approach the fortress in the open like an idiot. There’s even, if you read the rules, the ability to come in via the ceiling and top of the map and evade all of the terrible encounters. This is all fair and wholesome and above board. The Citadel….it sucks.

The secret door is apparently so one of the Frost Giants can take a swim and is not really telegraphed but again, at this point you could probably capture some of the Frost Giants on the shore and ESP it out of them or something. There was a little bit of hope. For a moment the adventure has something that resembles an order of battle. Giants from 3 will move to one and use murder holes to pour oil (from magic oil cauldrons that heat the oil in 1 round, uh….sure). There’s a ballista in 3, giants combing from room 4 and 6. Its something. A tiny blip of hope. Room 9 has a cold devil and some really sick torture shit with messed up high level prisoners that you can rescue, but they are in such an abominable state they are of no immediate use. Prisoners, properly used in a complex, are interesting, especially if placed in some out of place location, and if they are not always reliable. G3 does prisoners brilliantly. Not so this one. An elf that is just a torse and a head with the unfortunate name of Ruggert and a dwarf missing some fingers. Help yourself to their gear and move on I guess. Sure there’s regenerate etc. etc. Before you ask, no there is no tunneling or melting the iceberg its made of magic super ice, only magic fire and +3 weapons can pierce it (regrettably, no rules for what happens if you DO happen to throw a fireball and maybe trigger a collapse? Or tunnel up? That would be perhaps too exciting).

For this level there’s a thick paragraph about procedures for tracking enemy movement so depending on what time you attack the wizards in thrall to the Worm (all of them level 14 and loaded down with magic items) are either scattered around the complex, which might give you a fighting chance, or all concentrated, which makes things very hard. I don’t mind that. I don’t even mind the decision to put an alarm spell at 10, thats expected. Sure everyone fights to the death, whatever. This:





SECOND FLOOR STAIRCASE: This circular chamber has a diameter of nearly 120 feet. A 40-foot diameter circular

staircase with 1-foot high and 2-foot long steps dominates the center of the floor (there are a total of 50 steps along the staircase between each level of the citadel). Standing before the archway to the south and facing the staircase is the statue

of a medusa wearing a cowled cloak. It is bowing its head, making the face within the hood difficult to make out from the

stairs. If a special password is not spoken before coming within 20-feet of the statue, its spring-loaded head swings up to face the stairs. Even though the body of the statue is simple stone, the head within the hood is that of a live medusa in temporal stasis, which is released from such should the password not be spoken. Those staring at the face have the same chances of being turned to stone as with a regular medusa. The statue can be manually reset by the wizards in area 15 by simply pushing the cowl forward again, locking it in place. Once this is done, the temporal stasis is reactivated. Every time the statue is activated, an alarm goes off in area 15, alerting the magic users therein who immediately begin preparing themselves for the intruders by casting an assortment of abjurative spells.



Once again, there’s nothing wrong with making a few strongpoints and trapping the hell out of them. The only problem is that is all of level 2. Nearly every room is fortified with a convoluted rube-goldberg level death trap, in addition to the powerful demons or wizards that are already present. And the worst:

Hanging from the center of the ceiling, 15 feet away from the door and 30 feet above the floor, is a thin silver chain with

a fragile glass potion bottle depending therefrom. Anyone stepping more than 10 feet into the room without saying aloud a special password causes the door to slam shut and lock. At the same time, a steel dart is fired from the west well, which hits and shatters the potion bottle hanging from the ceiling, releasing a deadly aerosol of concentrated hydrochloric acid into the room. Any PCs in the room when the acid is released must make an immediate save vs. poison at a -2 penalty or die 1 round later as their lungs and the lining of their trachea is dissolved away. To make matters worse, there is a 50% chance that the aerosol of hydrochloric acid has an adverse reaction with one of the many reagents and spell components on the shelves, resulting in a massive explosion that causes 10-60 points of damage to anyone still in the room



PCs stating that they look up at the ceiling as they make their way into the room are allowed an Intelligence check at a -4 penalty to notice the tiny, translucent potion bottle depending therefrom. (The acid itself is also clear, making it and its container extremely hard to spot, hence the penalty to the check). With luck, they notice the bottle and high-tail it out this room before it is too late.

How about I voluntarily fail my save so the adventure is over.

And the same, its just death-trap after death-trap after death-trap, alternated with single monster fight and single monster fight. The worm proper? Big boy, 30 HD, 200 hp, all the abilities in the universe. It CAN be alerted if the PCs trigger the alarm (which is placed again, on the doorway). Because of its telepathic cries of distress, its remaining thralls will rush to its defence (thats good) arriving in staggered order. There’s a fixed time for when its thralls will be in the same room. And upon its death, just like in the original story, its black blood is sufficient to fill the entire iceberg, potentially drowning any would-be assailants. And you can also elect to destroy the globe at the top of the iceberg, which has 1000 hp, AC -6, 90% MR and can only be hit by +3 weapons and will deliver a shock doing 50 hp worth of damage if attacked physically. However, should you get past all that bullshit, you delay the Worms plans for a decade. So an alternative objection, even if practically unlikely.



Everything fights to the death with not even an offer to join it in hideous thralldom BOOOOH.





Orcus and Demogorgon eat your heart out.

Treasure? Probably not enough by an order of magnitude, although with 5 pairs of Bracers of AC 4, several rings of protection, staffs of striking and assorted minor magic items from the wizards alone, if they complain you should simply punch them. Then again, this is essentially a punch in module form.



Some good lessons taken from what must be the G series notwithstanding (organization!), this adventure is not good. The fortress needed some fucking room to breathe. Arguably making all the squares 20 feet makes it feel a bit larger, (and the idea of doors requiring combined 25 str to open is a good one too), but all this stuff; prisoners, orders of battle, enemy locations, this all becomes more effective as the complexity of the map increases. The constant rube goldberg deathtraps, the linear map, the convoluted bullshit, its too much. It would still be too much if the adventure was terse, had evocative description and did the bullet point thing without doing the OSE sub-human machine-code format thing.



Speaking of evocative description, it is not that there isn’t any in this module. The whole lovecraftian cosmic horror that is the last survivor of its heinous race and is also the last cleric of its even more heinous god is good stuff but this is all buried in undigestible paragraphs. You get the idea that Alphonso Warden is a bright person, with an interest in fantasy, weird tales, mythology and adventure stories. You also get the idea that he doesn’t know how to turn those ideas into an enjoyable format.



You can just read the book, maybe two adventures, and write an adventure for low level dnd without ever having played yourself. In fact I’m confident this describes any number of OSR guys nowadays. You can’t do that for high level DnD. The concept of the White Worm lends itself quite well to an adventure, a monstrous lovecraftian entity arrives at your shore bringing a curse of eternal winter. Lose the Macguffin plot, expand the mountain fortress, keep the environmental hazards and the handful of other good ideas like the timetables and the charmed wizards. Strip out the rube goldberg deathtraps. In fact, have one of the wizards (the one that suspects he will be eaten) contact the PCs instead of the guy with the 3000 gp.



It is very hard to hate this thing because its spirit is in the right place but it misunderstands high level DnD and its very hard to use. I don’t think it merits a *, but damn its close. Two meagre stars, more because there are some motions in the right direction.



Crap: I forgot to touch upon one of the most important points. All this shit here. Its convoluted and linear. DnD is at its best when it is more open-ended. You present a location with various attributes and its up to the PCs to find a way of tackling it. That’s why we have complexity, a nonlinear map, different items, many spells, many rules, different creatures, a location that makes a little bit of sense etc. etc. The tomb is like the opposite of that.

























Advertisement