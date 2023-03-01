[Review] Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate (Core game) Pt. V; Hey Kid, wanna learn some Magic?

In our previous look at Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate, we covered the by (Old school standards) laborious process of character creation, took a look at the combat system, dipped our toes into some of the settings trappings and went over the extensive library of Kung Fu techniques that more or less replace spells in this game. I say more or less, because there is one other form of magic that we have not yet covered: Rituals. As an aside, reading the appendix N got me interested in the genre so I took the plunge and watched Master of the Flying Guillotine (1976) and Dynasty (1977), which are both intriguing early examples of the magic kung fu genre that reinvigorated me to continue my review.



Rituals represent a more slow and deliberate form of abilities, often taking an hour or more to perform. They are further divided into Rites, which are considered wholesome and may be performed without drawback, and the far more extensive section on Magic. There is no system of mana or Imbalance but a failed ritual can inflict a random form of insanity, of varying debilitation, thus limiting its use to when it would gain significant advantage. It all operates on the Ritual Skill, and each must be learned seperately.



Rites proper dip more into that curious demesne of the Trad Game: Versimilitude, a tradition that goes back all the way to 2nd edition and while sticklers for a coherent setting might cheer, I behold the cluttered up spell lists and moan piteously. In this case this is avoided for there are only five. Rites to activate magic talismans, placate ancestor spirits (granting the whole family a bonus of +1d10 to any skill roll the next day!), create Paper talismans, prevent dead bodies from rising as undead until they are buried (not unimportant and actually ties into the gameplay) and one is a ritual of adulthood that has no mechanical benefit. As an aside, I think Bredan may have dropped the ball on devoting a paragraph or so on the difference between Kung Fu Techniques (which manipulates Qi) and Magic (which does…uh, that is to say…). We can read between the lines and figure magic deals with higher and lower powers but why not make it explicit in function as well as form.



So yes, magic proper is where it is at, a healthy six pages of demon binding, demon smiting, demon sollicitation, formal requests to the Celestial bureaucracy, the creation of various talismans, the curing of certain diseases, exorcism, animating the dead, the extraction of one’s Phoenix Spirit, the summoning of Immortals, the transformation of peoples into various hideous creatures, the harvesting of Qi from others for use in Qi rituals, transforming yourself into a ghost while the ghost possesses your body, controlling weather, the acquisition of wealth through the conjuration of ghosts and even a profane way to bring someone back from the dead by putting a living heart inside his chest.

The pact business tends to veer into the realm of vaguery, too open for the game to grapple with mechanically. An offering to the Demon Emperor of the blood of an enemy and either a limb or a quest will grant one a tailored Gift (not explained). The Blood Pledge, where the ritualist must EAT HIS OWN LIMB is marginally better defined but only barely. A single example is given. Come now Mr. Bedrock! What lies outside the purview of mechanics can hardly be said to exist at all. Even the Wish spell had limitations. I think in these types of open ended cases three examples are sufficient to help most people triangulate the approximate level of power. I can kill people and then a ghost will make me wealthy, okay, how much? Someone can be ressurected, okay, how long? He can ‘shape forest and earth for 10 minutes but in a subtle way.’ These sorts of details, this sort of specificity, is key and it really stands in contrast to the otherwise very clearly defined Kung Fu techniques.



This for example, I don’t know what is happening here but it sounds pretty dark.



And then there is this one which is perfectly well defined.

I envision massive material component costs if this were a gold = xp game but having no specified ritual components might be a bit too lenient. There is more teasing of so called optional Qi Rituals which are meant for Profound level campaigns (I still have trouble envisioning what play would look like at this level and it is up to Bredan to convince us, though sadly the promised treatise would not be forthcoming). As an aside, I feel as if the whole genre of trad games and heartbreaker campaigns seldom makes the jump into what in AD&D would be considered high level or domain play. There must be a foundational cause. Regardless, the idea behind Qi rituals is that they (temporarily) deplete Qi levels (thereby lowering the power of abilities among other things). The selection here is quite limited and feels a bit like an early draft version, a ritual for stealing Qi, one that is required to trascend from Profound Master to Immortal, a more potent demon binding and talisman activation ritual, and then an utterly bizarre one where you and another person exchange skin for 5 hours so you resemble eachother (but it drains 12 Qi ranks? damn).



The following chapter is 30 pages of cosmology, religion, customs, history and social stuff that is almost unforgiveably chunky by OSR standards. How much is too much? This is too much, probably. The setting of Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate is essentially that of the mythic China of Wuxia films and chinese epics such as Journey to the West and Romance of the Three Kingdoms, plus a few additions and specifications. Doing what amounts to Empire of the Petal Throne levels of anthropological detail has a lot of redundancy, especially if much of it is not immediately gameable and is derived from other sources with the serial numbers filed off. It does not help that a lot of information is repeated throughout the various chapters.Trimming this down into a short primer, with more exhaustive topics covered in the appendix alongside a list of sources might be a better way to tackle this type of work. The list of inspirations in the front of the book might be a more efficacious guide to the land of Qi Xien then this chapter!



A good example where the amount of detail is reined in, the history of the realm covers several eras with rule by dynasties before the current era that draw inspiration from chinese history without getting completely bogged down in interminable complexities. You have your Xia and Qin inspired dynasties where culture and basic ethics are established, an Emperor who establishes a draconic system of laws to facilitate better control (perhaps a reference the Book of Lord Shang?), the rise of a cult worshipping the daughter of the Celestial Empress, who appears to be some sort of messiah figure etc. etc. The analogy gets stirred up when the first supernatural event happens, the Demon Emperor Yao-Feng comes through Ogre Gate with his champions, inadvertently releasing the power of Qi into the world, which is later mastered by Sunan and Bao, the inventors of magic martial arts. From this point on magic starts playing a role in the setting history. After Yao-Feng has been rebound in the Ogre Palace and Sunan and Bao have passed on (the game notes they have likely achieved Immortal status) the Empire collapses into Five Warring Kingdoms also based on five different schools of Kung Fu so it might be a nod to The Romance of the Three Kingdoms only with a lot more Wire-fu, acupuncture headbutting and butterfly kicks. It paints a picture of cycles of centralization, followed by periodic collapse or calamity. The land has just come out of a period of brutal anarchy (the Era of 100 pieces), unified by a just ruler, and now fallen under the draconic reign of his corrupt son after yet another brutal civil war. His son has mastered a mind-control ritual and forces martial arts practitioners to swear fealty to him by threatening their families. The peasantry is taxed heavily, barbarians are at the gate, the worship of Hen-Shi is outlawed, some of the Emperors co-conspirators die under mysterious circumstances and shrines are built honouring the Demon Emperor. Things are not well in Qi Xien indeed!



Long ass pages on the various spiritual philosophies of Qi Xien. Important to note that it is not so much that there is vast disagreement on what gods to worship but rather how everything relates to eachother, how many realms there are or how this is partitioned and organized. This is probably too much detail for anyone but die-hard setting junkies and sino-philes, and most of these will be familiar with the core concepts already. Suffice it to say, you have a sort of Confucianist orthodoxy and then various outgrowths of more decentralized pagan spirit worship. Cosmology is relatively straightforward, with Heaven above and The Underworld Below, each one partitioned into many hundred realms and personal fiefdoms that one reincarnates into upon death depending on actions taken during his life. Ogre Gate fucked up the barriers between realms, creating all sorts of ways between, so now it is possible for mortals to travel to these realms! (I sit up straight again in my seat), Immortals occasionally create Guardians for these other gates, and of course, there is a Celestial punishment for intruding in realms where one is not permitted. Occasional glimpses of gameables and cosmological muttering about Phoenix spirits (which stay with the body) and Dragon spirits (which are carried along on the cycle of reincarnation) are juicy but almost seem like they need to be in different chapters.



Deities. You have your Celestial Empress (it is, as they say, the current year!), your eight judges that judge one on each of the 8 virtues after one dies, the Sun God who changes with each new Era and is married to his winged horse, the Moon goddess who serves as a type of Celestial Gaoler, the Five Ghosts of Sin, the Demon Emperor, various other immortals and then this paragraph of inspirational material that makes you want to run something that dips a bit further into the weird mythic fantasy beyond ghost-possession magic kung fu. Who does not want to sneak into some Celestial Realm, steal some sacred knowledge and on the way back, get confronted by Supreme Judge Yu, who enforces all of heavens laws.

I think this section gets a pass for the sole reason chinese mythology has not been harvested to death by generations of hack fantasy worldbuilders so good on Brendan for not recreating yet another Greek pantheon with the serial numbers filed off. The hierarchy and archetypes feel subtly different, and certainly less clear cut and a bit richer then your regular fantasy stuff. Who the hell has 4 Sea gods for example? And this does not even cover all the foreign non-not chinese gods.



Rougher still, the section on customs and rites and whatnot. Too much. Too many topics, covered in too much detail. Filial piety, marriage, burials, adoption, the importance of grudges, printing presses, how education works, the 4 distinct social classes, the organization of the imperial bureaucracy. On the one hand, again, you want to give people some handholds if they are going to run something that is not particularly transparent to the contemporary Zeitgeist, which can comprehend only Funko pop dolls, Marvel comics and perhaps the Greek gods and this section ABSOLUTELY does that. On the other hand, this is all background information. Flavor. Fluff. Coloring. It is not likely the same crowd who wants to run a martial arts adventure in the spirit of House of the Flying daggers is going to worry overmuch on how the Imperial bureaucracy is structured.



Herein we see a difference in mindset between the oldschool and the tradschool. What if I told you there was a whole section on what the TN is for passing various Imperial Exams? There’s six of them or something. Okay great, what do I do with that? Do I get access to certain equipment, a salary, do I need those ranks to obtain certain abilities. This is left open and in the hands of the individual GM. Something is included because it makes sense in the world, but what it does or represents in the game is not always clear. So you have this, but what do you do with that?

Yes you can figure something out, some campaign form where, say, you want to get close to the Glorious Emperor to assassinate him or penetrate the catacombs but for most campaigns this is going to be inert information. There is a balance here of what to show and what not to show.



Speaking of gameable, the astrology part actually does this really well. There are 13 months, each corresponding to the signs of the Zodiac, and to give people an incentive to track them, as some actually have an effect on the strength of demons, and one enforces the ominously titled Demon Moon Encounter Table during that month. Then several festivals (yup, okay, gotta have those) and, uh, stars.



The sociological component is the longest and among the weakest not because of the information it presents, which is, again, meant to give you a picture of life in a not-chinese city, but more on the type of detail.

And maybe you like this sort of detail, but are you the same person as the guy who wants to butterfly kick a tonfa through a one-armed euneuch’s sternum? Same goes for Agriculture and Architecture sections. You get the idea this is very much a passion project, which is good, but I question how much of this stuff you want to include in your gazzeteer.



Perhaps a last example to further indicate my problem. Laws and punishments are covered in detail, with 9 different punishments for transgressions, many of them quite brutal. Okay. Now if this was Gaz 1 you have your table of crimes, punishments, a method of resolving the legal dispute in the game or alternately the type of bribe you need to get out. Here it is mostly background information. It is not actualized. Get a short but punchy background section, put all the optional fluff into a girthy appendix covering specific topics in exhaustive detail.



Actual Gazzeteer, NPCs and sample adventures??? in the next installment.







