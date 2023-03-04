[Review] The Beholder #19; In which the ‘are orcs racist’ debate is decisively settled

A panacea. A titillation to the old school sensibilities. An invigorating fire. Beholder, my recourse my strength! Aid me now!



Chests: Clickbaity mini-article with 10 tricks and traps to put in or on chests. I like the infinite monster one or having the chest be a giant decanter of endless water but most of these are either walking down the beaten path (oh its a monster, geee) or veering into the sadistic.



Monsters: A paltry 3 entries, much more text then the previous ones, with a decent ratio of 1 in 3. The Gelescodi is some sort of complicated amalgam of carrion crawler and spider with the tail of the manticore and I don’t know quite what is going on with it but I’ll give it about half points. The Gargent is an amalgam between a gargoyle and a treant, friendly to druids, hostile to metal-wielders, with the ability to warp the wood of even magic weapons if attacked. That second one maybe goes in Mystara? Pride of place goes to a variant of 1/2 HD humanoid that uses mind powers to lower ability scores before attacking. There is something about having part of the humanoids stay back and defend while the rest sits motionless and fucks players up with mind bullets before attacking that speaks to the soul.



The Ultimate Monster (Jeff Crane):



Surprisingly good article that tackles a dichotomy between the game as written and adventure fiction by making mountains more impassible, with rules for percentage based attempts at finding passage through the mountains, with a random table for weather effects acting as complications, which vary by season (winter is much harder). As far as elaborations go these are pretty good: the topic is good, and it avoids the pitfall of making these sort of subsystems either too simple or too complicated and it tackles an area of the game that could genuinely use a bit of elaboration.



But wait! There’s more! There are rules for making passages through the mountain for high level characters and domain play, required for horses and wagons and trade! A meaty two pages. Labor costs, complications, engineers, guards, rules for bridges over ravines and rivers (bridge decay!), with plentiful examples provided to illustrate the rule in action, using the weather tables of the previous subsection too. This represents something the GM might actually want to use if mountains are to function as the natural barriers that they often represent in fiction, and the extension into domain play is cute. Not for everyone, but a specific topic well adressed.



Swashbuckler: Review of a tiny combat board-game.



Viewpoint (Don Turnbull): Extremely correct article where the author responds to an earlier suggestion of ‘Improvement’ to D&D’s abstract 1 minute round combat system into RuneQuest style parry, dodge and armor scores for various limbs. This paragraph really sums up the article:



Without any doubt, D&D/AD&D melee is an approximation, and some would say quite a wild approximation at that. For my money, it is glorious approximation – one which prevents the game from bogging down into a role-playing melee game,

rather than a role-playinq fantasy adventure game.



The suggested interpretation of the melee round to make it more ‘realistic’ is not brilliant but it illustrates the correct way of approaching the game. Allow for leeway, broad interpretation and assume good faith before scrapping a rule because it is ‘unrealistic’. If your game is worth playing for countless hours you should trust its designers.



Uggish and the Grimbnak

Guy J. Duke

AD&D 1e

Lvl 4 – 6



The main course. Guy duke has contributed an adventure (almost) every issue and his style has seen considerable evolution, from simple tournament dungeons to almost narrative driven mystical odysseys. His current fascination is with the concept of the living dungeon, which produces oddly conservative, believable environments occasionally injected with a delightful S&S mixture which could only exist in the delicate environment of early 80s Britain.



Uggish is a unique devil, served by the Grimbnak, a sort of mythical mire slug. Both are ancient powers, having poured their might into the Doomstone. With the Doomstone now in possession of the infamous Orcs of the Black Hand, an awesome and especially terrifying tribe of monstrous humanoids somewhat unfortunately described as a ‘half-orc, half-negroid race,’ they are forced into unwilling servitude. The Orcs of the Black Hand also have the most imposing oldschool art I have seen in years.

Fucking awesome.

While the cultural censors of today might baulk at the casual employment of the negroid adjective I urge closer scrutiny: this entry fascinates because besides its succesfull injection of a delicious Wilderlandsian flavor into the boilerplate Orc (we envision orcs crossbred with cannibals from the deepest jungle and we are overcome with a boyish S&S glee) it also illustrates that whatever the cultural mores of the time, the author clearly did not equate orcs with africans or else he could never have conceived of such a cross-breeding. Aha! The debate is at last settled!



On to the actual adventure. Duke retains his ability to create delightful wilderness environments and treats us to a dungeon with an overland component. The wilderness portion, effectively a pointcrawl, has elevation, natural hazards and all that goodness. There’s a simple random encounter table with just enough flavor to make the place feel alive. The trail to the orc lair is dotted with remains, as a type of ominous foreshadowing. The approach across the ravine is watched by the Grimbnack, an immortal slug creature that will regenerate unless its vanquisher has possession of the Doomstone. Its breath weapon inflicts a curse on its victims, meaning that anyone so affected must return to the creature in 3 days and sacrifice himself to its appetites (which is awesome, and from the writing I infer that this effect is known to the victim).





Then, a march across a perilous swamp, perpetually shrouded in fog, with trapdoor spiders along the way. Our appetites are whetted for the slaughter to come.





Drums in the fucking deep. These Orcs cause fear as a 7th level magic user if their combined HD is higher then that of the characters. 1+2 HD, 2 HD guards. Formidable in a low level way.





Again, a good map, a good lair even, with a few unfortunate drawbacks. One, it is complex, and will require note-taking before the adventure is run so the occupants of each room are known in case some alarm is sounded or combat breaks out. Stats and occupants have to be teased out of the description which will leave you hanging in mid-game. Two: Despite its admonition to have the Orcs use intelligent tactics, it offers no order of battle.



It does have its strengths. Descriptions are vivid and cruel, with the Orcs engaged in carousing, acts of recreational torture of prisoners (and eachother), or the daily business of running an orc camp. Domesticated animals, different weaponry, a scattered few special orcs with class levels (such as the occupants of the Tower of the Eye, each a different multi-classed spellcaster), suprise spellcasters, the tribal chief in his throneroom with the Doomstone ’emitting a fiery glow from his chest, whence it hangs’ with a domesticated Worg at his feet wearing a wrought silver collar, flanked by bodyguards with spears of piercing and holding leashed wolves, it has a certain vivid intensity to its contents. This is further enhanced by a table of random events, which stimulates the movement and activity in the camp while the PCs are exploring it, and keeps it dynamic and unpredictable. The tribe’s hoard is located within the eponymous Cavern of Death, and guarded by Uggish, a unique devil with sorcerous powers.



The biggest problem might be the Doomstone itself. It must be obtained in order to defeat the twin monstrosities but it has no corrupting effects on its wielder and there is no limit to how often its powers (which grow with the strength of the user) can be invoked. Adding some type of curse or subtle alignment shift might be wise. Total treasure is on the order of a miserly 20k, with the usual subtle flair like throwing a spearhead +2 in between mundane items or an orc lady equipped with a dram of perfume that fills the wearer with an irresistable lust etc. etc. The Ring of adaptation featured in an earlier issue of Beholder, which can be fitted with multiple gemstones to increase its power, might be the other overpowered item in the crop.



The camp seems ripe for a sort of infiltration scenario and the walled enclosure reminds me of Red Prophet rises. The omission of interesting prisoners to spring is regrettable. Still, this is a stalwart scenario, far above average as far as Orcs-in-a-hole are concerned.



***



Chronicle: Further play report actually going into the adventure described above, with our heroes facing and defeating (only temporarily) the Grimbjack.



Clerics: I don’t know who wrote this article and that is fortunate for my Ire is raised and my feathers are ruffled. The premise that 1st level clerics are considered ineffectual seems incredulous, especially in light of the spellcasting powers in the AD&D variant. Cure Light Wounds AND Turn undead? Where do I fucking sign? The article outlines uses for clerical spells, most of which are straightforward, some are downright dubious, using the charge of realism to horrifically unbalance the game.

The creativity on display is all well and good but this is far far too much for a 1st level spell. In addition there is a curious dismissal towards Detect Magic, which serves far more uses then mere expedience to save encumbrance score. Protection from evil protecting against level drain? Madness! You find no use for Resist Cold? WELL MAKE IT COLDER THEN!



We do come away with one suggestion that is reasonable:

Killing instantly is perhaps too much but allowing a saving throw vs poison to prevent being killed or stunned seems reasonable to me, as long as the HD on the creature are carefully curtailed.



U.P. : More a philosophical article outlining a problem then a practical execution adressing one, the U.P. advocates for adding a certain swinginess or grainyness to effects not already randomly affected to prevent people from doing things like standing at the edge of the blast radius of a fireball or memorizing the stats in the monster manual (get new monsters, duh) the problem that the article adresses exists but is comparatively minor.



Two weak parts. The article fails to provide a concerte solution for the problem of boundaries, and the article also advocates for the introduction of random events like having players ankles sprain etc. No! Bad! Consequences should come from poor or effective decisions. Introducing further random variation does not improve the game.



Promising adventure and a good article you could theoretically use. Not a bad haul. And a contender for best oldschool Orc art.







Formidable.



















