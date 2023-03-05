[Review] AA #8 The Seven Shrines of Nav’Qar (OSRIC); Tomb Fatigue

[Adventure]

The Seven Shrines of Nav’Qar (2008)

James C. Boney

OSRIC

Lvl 8 – 12





High level crawl continues. I’m beginning to see the aversion to Tombs for high level games, and arguably Tombs in general. Seven shrines by James Boney is inoffensive, playable, reasonably laid out, even does a bit of atmospheric tinkering and has some new treasure and monsters, but emotionally I am a husk, a hollow shell. Nothing registers.



There’s great Tombs, or adventures designed like tombs. Toamachan. ToH even though it may have ruined tomb adventures. Last years NAP II entry Tomb of the Twice Crowned King was pretty good. Yet there is something about this format that is very stagnant. Room: Puzzle/monster/Trap. Move on. Next room. You can probably get crazy as hell with your traps and monster encounters (like LoM arguably does) but there is a lack of continuity and dynamism to the whole thing.



The long lost temple of some evil frog god is discovered. The scholar who told you of its location is found dead, with his mouth full of flies. That’s a great detail but sadly your tomb dive does not get interrupted mid-way by an evil cult still using the place. There is treasure there, so what the hell.



There is nothing really offensive about Seven Shrines, it simply does not excel in anything. There’s a few encounters here that would do well in some other adventure but it never quite gells. Competent but unremarkable.



Rumor table. Yes. Overland portion, minimal, a fen and an island, a few wandering monsters that amount to little more then nuisances meant to disturb rest but do include an hermit with dubious information about the shrine (how does he know) in exchange for food and even a black dragon here and there.

A map. Not quite linear but still mildly depressing. A fake tomb is attempted, for which I say huzzah, with a hidden entrance to level 2, for which I say another, okay. As an environmental hazard, the stone of the place causes rash if touched with bare skin and the hallways of the first level are strewn with frog bones, introducing a chance to slip with rapid movement. Its a little thing but it does introduce a complication. The only problem I see is that the dungeon is never created to really capitalize on this hindrance. Everything is cramped and constricted, so if you are going to run away



The first level of the tomb makes heavy use of illusion, sometimes more as atmosphere then any sort of in-game effect. It’s not the most evocative but it tries. “furniture being moved somewhere beyond a door, flashes of light around a corner followed by a boom as if a lightning bolt were just cast.” Then more hallucinations as you enter the place. The first encounter immediately makes me sick to my stomach; a band of bugbears and a band of ogres awakens from stasis to contest the intruders (feet covered with tar so their chances of slipping is halved, although credit for allowing the PCs to use that tactic also). I’m sure monsters coming out of stasis has been done properly somewhere, but once again, you have this sense of the artificial and the inorganic. The players can’t infer anything from their environs. What do the Bugbears do afterward? IDK fuck you I guess.



Most of this place is also bare. So you just eat trapped doors, or a ladder will desintegrate under your weight, or you will release some sort of guardian monster. Maybe a statue will animate. With the exception of a single clue to the location of the hidden stairwell, fairly aimless. If there was some sort of overlapping problem to solve on this level perhaps it would be better? The trick of possibly trapping the characters in the dungeon or having a fake tomb or stairway down is also repeated. There doesn’t seem to be much of a point to it, and the lack of random encounters inside the tomb means a party of 6-8 characters of level 9+ should have little trouble getting out. Usually you would expect trapping the characters to entail them having to look for another exit, but in this case they simply have to spend resources.



One encounter that did get my attention. A smiling stone golem asks the characters for 3 magic items, and in exchange offers to answer 3 of their questions. The answers are horrific fucking lies, and the items in his sack are teleported to some other place. I glimpsed dimly the mischievous twinkle of E.G.G. when I read it. What if I told you there was a trap with a rolling stone ball. Grrrr…









Second level is probably worse. Each section is sealed off with valves which will only open once the power in the rooms are dispelled. Do this three times. Every time you enter a room a magic mouth announces some sort of trial or hint to the danger.



IN HIS FIFTH SHRINE, THE GRAY ONE WRAPS THE SHADOWS OF MADNESS AROUND THOSE WHO WOULD DEFILE HIS UNHOLY NAME



The magic mouth thing is cute but its room after room of set-piece combat, single segment, except when it is actually some trap instead. It doesn’t even matter if you come up with your own cool abomination that infects people with blight and disease, or one of the guardians involves all these weird smoke monsters and at the end you have a big smackdown with a single giant frog statue with unique abilities. I dunno man, do a set piece, some intelligent opposition, something living. Add another party, do a giant underground pool filled with giant frogs, a bit of exploration a bit of mystery.



Treasure is downright impoverished, on the order of 40.000 gp, distributed in thick chunks in 4 locations, the bulk of it at the end. Staff of power, girdle of fire giant strength and ring of invis at the end is a kind gesture though. Two new magic items and a bunch of new creatures probably still will not save this one.



There is a balance between innovation and craftsmanship and the challenge is finding that sweet spot. Simplistic high-saccharine drivel lies one way, formulaic dullness the other. There is nothing hyper-offensive about AA8, and you could probably play it for an evening or two and have an ok time but I am just not excited about it in any meaningful way. Contrast this with playing something like G1. Miles and miles.



Not horrible, but not good either. **



















Advertisement