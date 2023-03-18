Official NAP Tournament Reference Bible

Salutations NAPsters. With NAP II outperforming its predecessor by a considerable margin and NAP III on the horizon (after which I will get the companion volume out I promise), I wanted to compile a comprehensive list of permitted retroclones and sourcebooks for the NAP tournament format, to reduce attrition by technical knockout in any future contests. Therefore what follows is the complete list of permissable source material.
For the purposes of the contest, some ruffians will occasionally try to import monsters from one system into an adjacent system. As the curtailed list is comprised almost exclusively of variants of the worlds most succesfull roleplaying game, such subterfuge, while frowned upon, is not illegal. We nevertheless ensure that any such conversions are done as faithfully as possible. Grave deviations from the original creature might result in penalties, banishment, death threats and acid attacks.
The goal is of course not to fight against layout or art or to curb all creativity but instead to channel it in directions that are actually useful and contigent with the game of oldschool d&d that represent the focus and foundation of the OSR. Creation should be considered in terms of adding to an extant and living library of material, adventures and game systems and being of use and enjoyment to fellow participants. If artistic flourishes contribute to that, then all the better! Conversely, self-expression can never be the primary goal of a healthy and active hobby, and persons seeking to indulge in fantasies of participating in some sort of bizarre table-top games themed artists commune are encouraged to move to game systems or other expressive media more in line with such proclivities.
Note that if you select a system, use of any supplementary material beyond the Core Rules is not mandatory. Use of AD&D does not neccessitate that you use Unearthed Arcana also. Deviations from the core rules are extremely discouraged, piecemail borrowing or selective porting from elements in supplementary material is permitted. Using, say, a Robe of the Stars from Unearthed Arcana in your NAP entry does not force you to accept or take into account the existence of Half-Drow Cavaliers. Items, creatures or classes may be imported from setting specific reference material without bringing with it any obligation to abiding by the conditions of that setting. These are supplementary tools meant to enable, not restrict.
Official Canon:
OD&D
– Original 3 Brown Books.
– Supplement I-IV
– Swords & Spells mass combat system
AD&D 1e
– Player Handbook & Dungeon Master Guide
– Monster manual I, II & Fiend Folio
– Legends & Lore, Deities & Demigods
– Wilderness Survival Guide, Dungeon Survival Guide, Manual of the Planes & Unearthed Arcana
– Oriental Adventures
– All official TSR modules for said system
– The Battlesystem rules
Basic D&D
– Any version of the Holmes, Moldvay, Mentzer, Denning authored core rules of Basic/Expert Dungeons and Dragons game
– The BECMI boxed sets
– The AC supplementary works (most of these are horrible, but AC9 The Creature Catalogue is an excellent supplementary bestiary for B/X)
– The Rules Cyclopedia
– The Gazzeteers, Wrath of the Immortals boxed set, Voyage of the Princess Ark and Champions of Mystara (at your own peril)
– All TSR modules written for the above are permissable
AD&D 2nd Edition.
2nd Edition remains a contentious addition to the tournament and represents one of the first deviations from the spirit of the original game. Under its decade long reign, D&D would indulge in all manner of unwholesome experimentation, including railroading, storygaming, excessive simulationism, excessive lore, metaplot, splatbooks and other directions that, while occasionally interesting, are no longer fully aligned with the spirit of Fantasy Adventure Gaming of the original game. It also has an immense library of material for consideration, representing an additional challenge to any would be NAP judge. Nevertheless, excluding 2nd edition based on its direction, rather then its contents (which is the closest game to 1st edition Advanced Dungeons & Dragons and is almost fully compatible), seems cruel and unusual. Therefore 2nd edition material and submissions are grudgingly tolerated, and somewhat curtailed. Petitioners wishing to use 2e material beyond that mentioned below must petition the Judge via Email using the following format only.
Oh wise and benevolent NAP Judge,
Know that I stand before you, a lowly worm, steeped in sin and unworthy of notice. A million lifetimes would not be enough to repay the debt of your attention. I beg you, for my NAP entry, permit me the use of {insert name and TSR code of 2e supplement} and in the next life you will be blessed with a thousand camels.
I patiently await your just verdict, in full recognition of its righteous and irrevocable nature.
Your willing servant,
{name}
The plethora of exotic settings for 2e might represent an alluring challenge but aspiring NAPsters are urged to refrain from submitting material explicitly set in any of them for legal and fantasy adventure gaming related reasons.
– The 2e PhB & Dungeon Master Guide
– Tome of Magic, Book of Artifacts
– The Complete {-} series
– The Monstrous Compendia, The Monster Manual
– The Historical Reference Sourcebooks
– TSR 9506 Chronomancer
– The Players and DM’s Option books
– The Battlesystem rules for 2e
– The DMGR series
– Legends & Lore
Additional material:
– Dragon Magazine #01 – 273
– Dungeon Magazine #01-81
Retroclones:
Any core ruleset just described may be substituted by one of the following Oldschool retroclones. As a rule of thumb, core bestiaries containing a few new entries are permissable, bestiaries of entirely new creatures are not. Expansions and sourcebooks fo the respective systems are NOT permitted unless explicitly canonized.
AD&D 1e: OSRIC, Adventures Dark & Deep Phb, DMG & Bestiary
OD&D: Swords & Wizardry Complete, Swords & Wizardry White Box, Seven Voyages of Zylarthen
B/X, BECMI, RC: Basic Fantasy Roleplaying, Labyrinth Lord, Advanced Labyrinth Lord Companion, OSE: Basic Rules, OSE: Advanced edition, Rules Compendium
AD&D 2e: Gold & Glory
Additional oldschool games permitted:
– Adventurer Conqueror King and any supplementary material
– Worlds Without Number and any supplementary material
It should herein be mentioned that Worlds Without Number is permitted as a favor to one of my readers and represents occasional problems fitting within the contest stipulations. If you are a devoted fan of the system, your contributions are welcome, but otherwise, other options are more compatible.
Additional material permitted:
– White Dwarf #01 – #104
In accordance with the living nature of the hobby, each year of NAP the presiding judge shall canonize one work of the OSR for permanent inclusion in the listings, unless no worthy material may be found. For this year the following work shall be canonized.
– Monsters of Myth (OSRIC)
NAP III conditions to follow soon-ish. The original idea of high level gaming will remain in force.
Official NAP Tournament Reference Bible
37 thoughts on “Official NAP Tournament Reference Bible”
What of OSE Advanced? I’d like to petition the committee for a ruling on that one. It’s basically B/X with 1e material imported thoughtfully, which is very much in the spirit of your stipulations about cross-edition borrowed content.
I should add that I’ve already started working on an adventure for possible submission with exactly that as my target system.
Hmn, I have already permitted Labyrinth Lord Advanced Companion…VERY WELL.
Your beneficence is legendary.
I’d assumed it wasn’t included for whatever reason Unearthed Arcana was left out of the “canon”. OSE:AF ports a lot of the UA player options. My question is: was the omission of UA deliberate?
It was omitted because of extreme stupidity and incompetence on my part, but fortunately, a helpful reader set me straight 🙂
Glad to have the official rules out; looking forward to participating. Would you consider gifting us contenders with a supplemental document with some tips on how to playtest high level adventures? I wouldn’t want to turn in anything half baked as it were.
I could do that. I’m testing stuff out myself currently so I’ll have some quick tips and tricks to get everyone started. With any luck, I’ll even be entering myself (although obviously I cannot win).
Hmm. My thoughts are that by being so broad and accommodating as you are suggesting that you will beaking it much more difficult to judge NAP III. If the focus of NAP III is high level adventures and we’re all agreed that they are the most difficult to do well then I think that OD&D, 1e and BX/BECMI with only a few supplements is the way to go.
There’s a lot for you to check, so perhaps people need to provide a cross reference on sources for the more unusual monsters, spells or treasures.
I like that, I’ll add it.
IMO, including ACKS, WWN, etc is an important distinction between this being an OSR contest and a “people who can’t accept 3e happened” circlejerk (honestly, I think there might be a better case for 3e as OSR ruleset than AD&D 2e). The OSR isn’t just supposed to be about sitting around polishing rulesets written before word processors and editors were a thing. It’s supposed to be about getting in touch with and using what was good about those rules.
Also, I have a vague recollection of Castles and Crusades being included in the first year? I believe no one made an entry for it, but still seems a shame to exclude it.
>>>I think there might be a better case for 3e as OSR ruleset than AD&D 2e
I stick to the extremely unpopular opinion that 5e lends itself to old-school gaming better than any official edition of the game published after the year 2000.
After 2000 is a reasonable position. You had two guys, The Dungeon Age man and the High Moors guy who started on 5e and sort of migrated here, and Commodore is a PF migrant I think.
I mean, technically that’s just 3.5e and 4e (and piles of 3e splatbooks). That said, I think there’s a solid argument for that.
This distinction is clearly very important. You wouldn’t want to accidentally find yourself in a contest where other people might say you’re one of THOSE PEOPLE.
Don’t worry bucko, Prince has already promised you it’s within the rules to pick one of the last 16 kickstarters you backed to pretend to get some value out of it. And we know next year you’ll be the guy (?) pining for Shadowdark to be canonized, due to it being importantly distinct, or something something something.
@EOTB: the distinction IS important. You see, one group likes gaming that isn’t all narrative horseshit with too many rules and feelings. The other group likes nostalgic whining, self-fellatio, and not knowing how to design a game coherently. There’s some overlap in what they buy, but the two are very different. I care not what other people think about it, I don’t want to be one of that second group because they’re generally stupid and unpleasant. And my back’s not up to the self-fellatio.
The OSR is more than just rehashing stuff TSR published, and IMO the contest should ensure it reflects that, even if there are good and obvious reasons for that stuff being the focus.
As to the kickstarters, I fear you have failed to visit my intentions. I’ve backed a few Kickstarters lately. It’s more than I’ve backed in years, and they’re all cyberpunk, but I’m sure that somehow makes it clear I do nothing but chase after the latest artpunk darling while squealing in glee. For this contest, I’d be looking to design something for WWN, if I did. While it is relatively recent as game rulesets go, if you’re going to try claiming it’s not properly OSR I think you are likely to find people disagree.
Also, given the tone of your message, I suggest both fucking off and fucking yourself. I’d suggest doing so good and hard, but am 100% confident both are beyond you.
Admits back is blown out
Claims no care as to what people think, then insists other people will agree
Presumes his subject desires association
Tone-checks after opening with circlejerking comments
I would say “they’re not sending their best”…but I think they are.
…Claiming that the riotous unpopularity of mouthbreathing “only TSR gud” fanboys is not why I despise them, and also claiming that many people may think WWN is genuinely OSR is not contradictory. It is not contradictory because who I despise and how I think OSR categorization works are two completely different things.
Also, since you seem to be self-identifying as a mouthbreathing only-TSR-gud fanboy, I want to be clear about something: you and those like you are morons. You wouldn’t know decent game design if it fucked your mother, raised a superior half-sibling that knew how to make decent RPGs, and then cried yourself to sleep every night wondering why your mother no longer even pretended to love you. Old RPGs having elements that are superior to newer ones does not mean those newer ones are worthless, or that those old ones are not able to be seriously improved upon. Nor does realizing that mean people are idiots who will salivate over any novelty that comes along. Those people are merely the mirror image of you, and they’re almost as bad.
As to tone: my comment was general, and limited to a word. Your message was specific to me. It’s almost like there’s a difference in those things.
Nor does your “sent their best” comment make much sense given I’ve been commenting here since before the first No Artpunk.
You are not as clever as you think, and if it weren’t for the fact that those like you are pretty much incapable of learning I’d suggest you reconsider some of your assumptions. You’d be a better person after doing so.
The OSR was started by ‘people who couldn’t accept 3e happened’ arguably. For NAP purposes, the whole idea is that ‘getting in touch with what made them good’ part by using them. Since this is an OSR contest, there are a select few games that fall within the spirit of the original, with playstyles that are almost identical, so they are allowed to make it easier to contribute.
I technically allowed Castles & Crusades but I don’t know much about it, don’t know anyone who plays it, and haven’t checked out anything for it. Consider this omission a natural development unless we get complaints from the CoC fandom about wanting to participate.
@Prince:
Certainly. At the same time, none of those rulesets are particularly light. For a bunch of people who claim stuff was better in the old days, retroclone designers sure are good at writing rulebooks twice the thickness of the old ones. While there’s a lot of intercompatibility, at the level of design you’re trying to encourage that’s asking a lot of people – “here, learn this system you don’t regularly play well enough to design a very good module.”
My view on allowing Castles and Crusades is that it was first published in 2004 – it is almost inarguably the first OSR ruleset. Even if no one actually played it (and there apparently are people that do), I think it’s owed a lot for being that early. A note about “am open to expanding this list if people actually want to write something for a sufficiently notable OSR system” might also suffice.
If people want a light ruleset, there’s B/X, or SW Whitebox, as Paul points out. You hardly need more rules lites, especially for NAP III, where the complexity of it is kind of the idea.
I won’t disallow C&C based on some sort of precedent, although I should examine it further to see if it qualifies. It is a stripped down 3e variant, and would probably fall on the tail end of WWN, so acceptable, more or less. It feels arbitrary, but if there are C&C players out there, sure I guess.
All this talk of what the OSR is and is not is going to revolve around whatever definition of the OSR people enjoy. ‘actually useful and contigent with the game of oldschool d&d that represent the focus and foundation of the OSR’ should inform one as to my views on the matter.
Definitely fair re the complexity being something of the idea here. At the same time, I think that makes it more important the ruleset options be as open as possible (within reason). System mastery is important in good high level content (as is often so evident in poor high level adventures that do things like forget passwall exists), and I think people need to be able to use the systems they are most comfortable with if at all possible. This is all rather hypothetical, though.
I can never figure out why everyone’s all “WWN is like 3e.” KC considers it derivative of BX (IIRC), it only uses d20s in combat, and the stat bonuses etc are all much more in line with BX than with 3e.
I doubt there can be anything more in line with the spirit of old school D&D than the occasional arbitrary rule imposed for improved gameability. Your point re the focus is well taken, though.
This is a pretty good and comprehensive list/Bible. Though I do feel like there should be some spot in here, somewhere, for Trent’s Heroic Legendarium. Also: no Hackmaster? Hmm…
BUT…this is a huge spread of options for folks. If NAP participants can’t find SOME system in this list to use for their adventure, it raises the question: are you really trying?
Looking forward to the contest announcement.
: )
Legendarium is a good candidate for next year, I need more pilot hours with AD&D before I can evaluate it properly.
Heh, you’ve already added Monsters of Myth – if you also add HL eventually Perlammo Salt Mines might retroactively qualify and I can insist I was ahead of my time 😉
@Trent: release the damn module already. I want it. Damn you. Damn you…
I know, I know. Literally working on it right now, doing some editing as a break from the never-ending writing, the completion of which seems (finally, hopefully) to be in sight now – or at least more so than it was a couple months ago. The draft currently stands at about 115K words with maybe 5K more to go (but then again I’ve consistently underestimated the word count for every section, so we’ll see). Also still need to figure out what to do about the maps, because the guy I had the verbal commitment from to redraw them no longer seems interested but I still really don’t want to release it with my hand-drawn originals. So if anyone knows anybody who can draw reasonably attractive maps who would be willing to redraw ~27 maps for me on short notice for token payment, please hit me up!
Trent, I worry that I must remind you that the best writing is often the shortest and that the perfect is the enemy of the good. 😛
Re the maps, hand-drawn by you is better than trying to find a perfect solution. But perhaps a collaboration with some noted map-drawer? This seems a project easy to get someone enthusiastic about.
I’m still interested in editing if you need that, though obviously understandable if not. I’m a bit rusty at it anyway.
Two comments:
1) Re: all the OSR blather above, I only just discovered that 3d6-in-order didn’t appear in RAW until the 2nd Edition PHB; and
2) Holy Hannah! The Creature Catalogue is really good. Thanks for the goto.
I should qualify that by saying, 3d6-in-order, no mods.
Hopefully that will forestall the twats.
The claimed importance and prevalence of 3d6 in order has always seemed very suspicious to me ever since I started looking hard at pregen character stats in the backs of modules. Suffice to say those average scores sure look like either another generation method was used or a LOT of characters got thrown out.
I should qualify that by saying, 3d6-in-order, no mods.
Hopefully that will forestall the twats.
Ugh.
Also, I’ve got up to WD 100. Curious why your cut-off is 104?
That’s probably the last issue that included rpg content.
Ah right. When they switched to being entirely a house organ.
