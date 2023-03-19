[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Pt. III; Planeswalker

Onwards went the Six, retrieving from the fallen Simulacra and the Slaad the blades of sharpness, the enchanted longsword and shield. They interrogated the stricken Slaad, and finding it knew little of use, and babbled and gibbered all manner of enchanting nonsense, Sir giselher took the Scimitar of sharpness, and cleft off its head. They found only that the doorway to the North-West would lead into the portal to the realm of the Slaad, and they regarded it warily. They then explored all the eight portals in the octagonal sanctum of Azureax, and found two of them marked with magic writing. Thinking the writing to represent some kind of terrible trap, Vaus called up his magics, and with a wave, erased the marking and the wizardlock from the doorway to the south-west.



Down the hallway they went, arriving at the door, the slow murder of the enchantment enervating their every step. A blow from the hammer of thunderbolts broke open the doorway, and they emerged in a small sanctum, dusty from disuse, from whence emanated heavenly music. A swirling gateway, filled with radiant colors, was seen beyond. All had to concentrate lest they be transfixed with its beauty. They regarded the portal uneasily, debating whether to enter. A delicate voice sounded forth.



“At last, those whose coming was foretold have arrived. Touch me, and I shall be purged, my colors freed, your desires shall be granted.”



“I did not gain this level of ability by heeding the entreaties of strange voices,” muttered Gyges. Giselher raised his hand and detected evil, and found great malice emanating from within the portal.



“Any evil found on me is a lie, cast by the evil wizard who binds me.” spake the voice. “Free me and I will aid in his destruction.”



They wavered, and made to leave. The voice, now fading, entreated them once more.



“I grow faint. He uses a wish to stop me…Not again. Release me now…or else, oblivion!”



They left the voice without further comment. They entered two more doors, finding in the North-east a howling portal to some stormy realm, and left it where it lay, and finding the north door sealed and proof against the hammer of Brandoch Daha, they ventured on, going instead north-east, following in the footsteps of the false Azureax. The doors were herein not barred. A clear portal, surrounded by a brazen frame shaped like some lordly dragon, awaited them. They debated swiftly, for the enchantment was hewing away at their reserves, and cast themselves through the portal.



They emerged in some desolate landscape, no sign of the portal behind them. Savage crags, soaring peaks, and desolation all about them. There was in this realm no sign of structure built by man, adn There was in this far-off land no sign of the wizard. An alien sun, brighter yet more distant, bore down upon them. In the distance they perceived the soaring of two great creatures.



Espying no way back, they made for the cover of great rocks, miles hence. After some time they came across the broken body of some immense reptile, its wings scorched by terrible heat, its bones broken by ferocious strength. They paid it no heed, and halfway on their path, Lemmikainen retrieved his spyglass, and looked at the great things that soared through the heavens, miles away. They were vast and green, like dragons, but more lordly and noble then any of that species in legend or living history, and as he peered at it one turned its saucer sized eye upon the elven bard, and like some great galleon of war, turned slowly in the air, and sped towards them.



They argued then, figuring if the limited Wish could speed them to safety, only to find that this was beyond its power. The dragon had closed to half the distance, and dipped low, bearing down upon them like some titanic predatory bird. Lemmikainen looked upon the far off crags through his spyglass, timed it properly, and with a teleport spell, sped them to safety before the creature could slay them with its killing breath. They hid amid the rocks, debating what to do. At last they used the Limited Wish to invoke the Shadow-walk, and set out through the perilous plane of Shadow, in search of their own world.



On the plane of shadow, where the shadows were overlong, they marched past grey hills, distorted peaks and into the terrible gloom. Their lantern light was but a tiny pinprick. Soon they met an inhabitant of that dim realm, the Greetox, a loathsome hybrid of man and spider. It hissed and chittered and told them of its abiding hunger, and they fed what meat remained to them, and promised it more food if it could guide them through the dim realm. It agreed, and guided them through the dim and tenebrous labyrinth of the plane of shadow, so that they soon emerged at the top of The Cradle.



Venturing down once more, they searched for the cook Jasparot, and found him where they had first encountered him. Ordering him to prepare a meal, they looked on in horror as the spider-thing pounced on the cook instead, and with several quick gulps and cuts, killed and devoured him whole. It wandered off then, complaining that the atmosphere was killing it, and there were no shadows in the sanctum of Azureax. Sir Giselher contemplated the nature of the deed that had transpired, and decided not to act. Vaus Agrul nodded, and ruled that the cook was a servant of Azureax. Perhaps it was the darkness of the realm of shadows, that clouded their judgement, but no ill effects came from it. They explored the rest of the upper level, finding only well-furnished guest rooms, and a game room that held two spheres that would project images of the desires of those that held them.



On their way down the elevator, they were ambushed by 3 of the Green Slaad, sent to watch the Sanctum. This time one of them got off a terrible ball of flame, blasting the heroes. Brandoch leapt from the descending platform, and smote another Slaad dead, just heavy enough to resist the creature’s telekinetic push. The first of the creatures died from a blade in the back, as Gyges appeared once more, a ghost, hidden by the terrible power of his Ring. The third of the creatures called forth its cousin from Limbo. Magic missiles rained down on them, and the ground was turned to mud in which the monsters became mired. Their flame sorcery had barely injured the Six. One more heartbeat and the slaad were no more.



By now the Six had discovered that the application of the Anti-magic Shell would render inert even the greatest of wizard locks, and with it, they quickly found egress into the eastern passage, and were confronted by three more Slaad. One fell to the blade of Gyges, one to the fists of Vaug. Brandoch lifted up the creature and cast it into the portal. Within the Anti-magic shell, all magic weapons were powerless. The remaining creature, protected from all their weapons, now inert, clawed at Lemmikainen but struck only air. Despairingly, it cast itself into the Gate before it could be stopped. The Six did not persue.



With the anti-magic shell they breached the doorway to the west, marked with unknown writing, and coming into the sanctum, found it well furnished, unlike the other rooms. A great mirror set in an ornate frame of stone, 15′ high, carven with gargoyles, dragons and demons, reflecting not the inhabitants of the room but some fog-shrouded realm. Into this they saw Azureax, or some simulacrum of his, run as they entered the chamber. They did not pursue, instead fanning about the room, protected by the Anti-magic shell. Brandoch spied an ornate painting of Azureax in the room, and smote it with his hammer. Lemmikainen, shrouded by Anti-magic, left the room, and Brandoch raised his arm for one more blow, only to be smitten with terrible lightning inherent in the portrait. He lived yet, and they resolved to supress the painting with the shell so it could be cut out of its list and carried to the village for examination. Rolling it up, they also resolved to take the Mirror, which according to the lore of Lemmikainen must be a Mirror of Mental Prowess, a legendary artifact beholden to the most powerful of archmages. While it was too heavy to carry alone, Brandoch could indeed lift the thing, aided by giant strength. The moment he stepped outside of the anti-magic field, the rolled up painting shocked him yet again, and were it not for the healing he received at Vaus’s hands, he would surely have perished. Protected by anti-magic, they smote the painting until nothing remained. They took also 8 candles of gold wax.



Teleportation carried them away from the sanctum, bearing the great mirror. With one more spell Simeon opened the earth, and they buried it there, and with another turned the sides of the pit into lead, hoping it would not be found. They retired for the day, regarded by superstitious peasants. Azureax yet reigned, but they had taken a powerful item from him, not easily restored.



What vengeance would he wreak for the theft?





The Heroes

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 15, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

The Vanquished

2 Azureax Simulacrums (one slain)

2 Fighter simulacrums

2 Grey Slaad

11 Green Slaad























Advertisement