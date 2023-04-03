[Booktalk] Thieves World – First Blood Pt. II; Tales of the Vulgar Unicorn

The second volume in the Thieves World: First Blood omnibus is in every way an expansion on the previous volume. The city and its major players have been introduced, now it is time to broaden its horizons. The resulting tales take place in locations both within and beyond Sanctuary, expand on elements briefly hinted at in the original stories, and both in quality and scope surpass the original.



A particularly noteworthy expansion is that of the supernatural. If Thieves World Pt. I was content to deal with Sorcerers and other adepts of the profane, Tales of the Vulgar Unicorn leans heavily into the Divine, and many of its stories concern the interaction between gods and mortals. Walking avatars endowed with supernatural abilities, gods taking mortal guise, a goddess of winds that must be appeased by a mortal’s hand, the murder of a god’s mortal avatar, it invests the whole setting with a delightfully greco-mythical atmosphere and largely avoids the trap of the later Fahfrd & the Grey Mauser stories (Swords & Ice magic comes to mind) by making them too commonplace or approachable. There is only a single, heartwrenching exception to this.



The S&S overtones become more pronounced, a welcome development, and the resulting strength of the second volume is higher then the first. I wonder if this can be attributed to the overal strength of the panel? A.E. van Vogt is an unconventional but terrific addition to the roster, as is David Drake. Philip Jose Farmer opens the anthology with a long tour de force. Aspirin as always does fine work tying everything together with a few choice stories, Poul Anderson delivers a second, and much better paced Cappen Vara tale and Lynn Abbey is back with another delightful return of Illyra. Even the Shadowspawn story is more tolerable, though still a far cry from pleasant. The only unwelcome addition to the roster is Janet Morris, whose mediocre abilities are simply not up to the admittedly captivating premise of the story.



Philip Jose Farmer kicks it off with the almost novella length Sword & Sorcery tale Spiders of the Purple Mage. Existing somewhere in the liminal space between street-level fantasy and a convenional S&S tale, the story introduces us to Masha, a once-noble turned midwife trying to feed her family and support a drunken and abusive husband Eevroen. The opening chapters are quite strong, setting the stage with the entire district chasing rumors of a lost gemstone and hammering home the squalor, indignity and general hardship of her existence through a few tasteful details of her surroundings: getting catcalled by guards, observing drunks smoke Kleetel, a herb that induces euphoria but also causes vomiting, empty tenements rumoured to be haunted, her child is sick and she unable to afford the medicine. She gets in over her head when she helps a mortally wounded local, the thief Benna, escape his mysterious pursuers, only to have him die, leaving his last cryptic words.



The story transitions from the mundane problems of existence in Sanctuary into a full on S&S tale. After being interrogated by the governor and learning the identity of the mysterious persuers, who turn out to be the Raggah, a tribe of enigmatic desert nomads beholder to the fearsome Purple Mage, she is almost killed and saved by Shmee, the second major character of the story. Shmee, an assassin with a mysterious background, always covered in spoiled butter (a brilliant religious eccentricity!) helps her with her child and takes her from her mundane existence on a fantastical odyssey to kill the Purple Mage. The reason for her selection is clever:



She said, “Why do you need a woman? Why not another man?”

Shee was silent a long time. Evidently, he was wondering how much he should tell her. Suddenly he smiled and something invisible, an unseen weight, seemed to fall from him. Somehow he even looked thinner.

“I’ve gone this far,” he said. “So now I must go all the way. No backing out now. The reason I must have a woman is that the mage’s sorcery has a weakness. His magical defences will be set up to repel men. He will not have prepared them against women. It would not occur to him that a woman would try to steal his treasure. Or…kill him.”



The rest of the story is a fresh take on a classic premise, a commando raid on a wizard’s lair. The Purple mage has his underground den on a remote island, guarded by both illusory spiders and real poisonous spiders. There’s a strange low-key vibe to it that makes the adventure very vivid, no demons summoned from hell, but domesticated bears, pit traps, nomad guards, a secret entrance via an underwater cavern infested with crabs etc. But then there’s also illusory riches and magical trickery. Its part conan, part where eagles dare. Combat is quick and frenetic with the intensity of a commando raid.



There is no dramatic showdown between Shmee and the Purple Mage he was said to kill, despite an intriguing motivation for his enmity which he relates earlier in the tale. Instead their sabotage of an earlier water-wheel operated magical transformator has backfired and fried him like an egg. They quickly take a few handfuls of jewelry and make their escape, but while they are running, a spider is found among their belonging, and Shee gets bitten. With his last words, he makes Masha promise to bring the stripped off tattoo of the Purple Mage to his remote monastary to prove the Mage is dead, thereby passing on the torch and completing her initiation as an S&S protagonist. Despite taking place almost entirely outside of Sanctuary and involving few of its elements in any significant way, this is a terrific tale and a fine start to the series.



Goddess by David Drake is a pitch-black gut-punch of an S&S tale. Samlor, caravan master with a murky past, leaves his boot knife to his pregant sister, some concubine in a noble’s entourage, so she may take her own life with it. In grim rumination at the Vular Unicorn he is directed to the Black Spire, the temple of Heqt, built over the ruins of an older, more sinister temple to Dyareela, some demon fertility goddess. Women are said to travel to the catacombs below to aid their conceptions. But how this is done, who can say?



This is a dark story. Very dark. There is a way to do that. David Drake, a former enlisted interrogator in the army, knows how to evoke that darkness in a way that is convincing, and knows when to exercise restraint. Dialogue is curt and poignant, threats are menacing, violence is agonizing. Tiny details leap out, like how a temple guard blocks a swordblow with his crossbow hilt and only notices his fingers have been severed a few seconds afterward. The sorcery is truly occult, bordering on the satanic. The catacomb and its guardians have an air of damnation and the forbidden about them.



The figure laughed as it stepped forward. “I worshipped Heqt too. I was her priest – until I came down into the tunnels to purge them of the evil they held.” The tittering laughter ricocheted about the stone walls like the sound caged weasels make. “Dyareela put a penance on me in return for my life, my life, my life…I wear this armor. That will be your penance too, Cirdonian: put on the other suit.”

“Let me pass, priest,” Samlor said. His hands were trembling. He clutched them together on his bosom. His fighting knife was sheathed.

“No priest,” the figure rasped, advancing.

“Man! Let me pass!”

“No man, not man,” said the thing, its blade rising and a flame that dimmed the oil lamp. “They say you keep your knife sharp suppliant – but did gods forge it? Can it shear the mesh of Hast-ra-kodi?’



The result is a very brooding and intense S&S tale. The confrontation with the menace at the heart of the sanctum, the reason for the killing, the gradual revelation of Samlor’s past and destiny, it all comes together in a conclusion that will have you reading at the edge of your seat. One of the strongest stories in a strong collection.



The Fruit of Enlibar is Lynn Abbey’s contribution to this anthology and continues in the vein she set out with in the first collection. Prophecy, a figure from the past and a portentious secret all combine in this elegant little mood piece that is reminiscent of film noir more then the adventures of Conan or Faffhrd.



Sanctuary boasted no criers to shout out the hours of night. When there was a moon its progress gave approximate time, but in its absence night was an eternity, and midnight that moment when your joints grew stiff from sitting on the damp stone pilings of the Wideway and dark memories threatened the periphery of your vision. Walegrin bought a torch from the cadaverous watchmen at the charnel house and entered the bazaar.



Illyra is visited by her estranged half-brother Walegrin, now returned and a captain of the guard. While seeking out her gift of prophecy the history and tragedy of the two characters, as well as his motivation for doing so is gradually revealed. Abbey needs no bronzed thews or demoniac sorcery to spin a good yarn. Instead we have knives in the dark, vivid and engaging characters and an ancient secret that can turn the course of empire. Very good.



The Dream of the Sorceress by A.E. van Vogt. Van Vogt is normally associated with very strange, almost dream-like pulp science fiction so his inclusion in the roster is an unconventional one but the results are as surprising as they are delightful. Heavy use of inner monologue, frequent time-skips and snatches of startling clarity invest the whole story with a dreamlike atmosphere, a sense of a small person being caught up in events beyond his understanding that is absolutely appropriate for its subject matter; The interaction between mortal man and the gods.



Stulwig is a physician of dubious moral character, occasionally sleeping with his female patients in exchange for medical aid. In treating the seerress Illyria, who has thus far always evaded his caresses through a twist of fate, she imparts on him a special dream. It seems he has drawn the ire of the god Vashanka, second most powerful of the Rankan gods. The rest of the story unfolds like a theosophic thriller, with Stulwig interacting with various Sanctuary regulars in a quest to find the cause for Vashanka’s ire, its relation to his father’s death years before, and a way to avoid the same fate.



It took a while to drink to that, and to wonder about it aloud. And of course, as Sanctuarites, they discussed once more the story of Azyuna. How Vashanka had discovered that she (his sister) and his ten brothers had plotted to murder the father-god of Ranke, Savankala. Whereupon Vashanka in his rage slew all ten of the brothers; but his sister he reserved for a worse fate. She became his unwilling mistress. And at the time when the winds moan and sobbed, it was said that Azyuna was again forced to pay the price of her intended betrayal of her parents.



A tale of divine cuckoldry and divine schemes, invested with a pagan authenticity by the ugliness of some of its elements. The gods have here a decidedly greek aspect, invested with human foibles, taking human shape to walk among and steer mortals to their aims. The surreal and awe-inspiring confrontation with the Rankan God of war, the panicked flight, a type of wry ending where the physician counts himself blessed to have survived and foregoes the promised payment of a night with Illyria yet again, it all contributes to a very unique story. Of all stories, this one is the most deserving of the epithet fantasy.



If with Goddess we have a great example of dark S&S done right, with Vashanka’s Minion we have a prime example of S&S gone horribly wrong. Janet Morris buries an intriguing high-concept premise beneath clumsy dialogue, hacky pre-90s angst and purple prose. There is a way to pull off these sorts of larger then life characters and make us invested in their fate but Morris has not found it. The premise is good though, reminiscent of Fritz Leiber.



We are introduced to a new Hell-Hound, Tempus, who is also Vashanka’s minion, invested with supernatural toughness and strength. Sent to Sanctuary from the capitol of Ranke, brooding and glowering and chafing at his bondage, the drug-snorting, raping killer spends his days murdering hawk-masks (the mercenaries of Jubal) for sport, and generally being a menace. At the same time, Vashanka has opened a new weapon shop in town, offering magical tools of destruction in exchange for a very dear price. Magic weaponry floods the streets of sanctuary, as men fight out their grievances, and the authorities try in vain to stop it.



And yet for all the strength of the premise, it is difficult to get invested in the story. Tempus is a jaded veteran, unimpressed by anything, invincible, uninterested in anything. There is his old flame Cime, a fellow immortal, and there is a share of heavy-handed dialogue about a home that they can no longer return to. This is augmented with a disorienting and improbable fight scene where his life is saved by Shadowspawn. The problem here is an old one, the limits of Tempus’s supernatural healing factor are not established beforehand so we don’t really know what constitutes a danger for him or what his abilities are. But primarily, these purple paragraphs simply can’t carry an action scene to save Morris’s life.



Time to draw his own sword, feel his hilt go warm and pulsing in his hand. He really did not like to take unfair advantage. The iron sword glowed pink like a baby’s skin or a just born day. Then it began to react in his grip. The gray’s reins, wrapped around the pommel, flapped loosely; he told it where he wanted it with gritted words, with a pressing knee, with his shifting weight. One hawk-mask had a greenish-tinge to him; protected. Tempus’s sword would not listen to such talk; it slit charms like butter, armor like silk. A blue wing whistled above his head, thrown by the compatriot of the man who fell so slowly with his guts pouring out over his saddle like cold molasses. While that hawk-mask’s horse was in mid-air between two strides, Tempus’s sword licked up and changed the color of the foe-seeking boomerang. Pink, now, not blue. He was content to let it return its death to the hand that threw it. That just left two.



Licked up did it now? The various moping scenes, temper tantrums, divine scenery-chewing are even worse and simply cannot carry the premise. The idea of a god setting up shop and flooding the market with supernatural weaponry to increase his influence could be straight out of Fafhrd and the Grey Mauser, but it requires an author of considerable talents to make us buy into all of it. Without that gift, it all comes across as a bit silly. The story ends with Tempus convincing Vashanka to cease his ill-conceived venture but we do not really know why he has done so and the events have left no impact on Tempus. He is as surly, hazy and violent at the beginning of the story as he is at the end.



This story continues neatly into the next one with another Shadowspawn outing called…sigh, Shadow’s Pawn by Andre Offut. While it is a bit better, or should I say less annoying, then his previous outing, it is still among the weaker stories in the collection.



We start off on a high note, with Offut trying his hand at a literary technique. A young thief follows a lady at night, attempts to rob her, is overcome with magical fear and promptly killed. Only at the end do we realize the thief is NOT Hanse, simultaneously taking us for a ride while also introducing the premise of the tale. Two of Vashanka’s magic weapons remain at large, and that simply cannot be. Offut then earns more points by having a scene where Tempus and Hanse discuss matters in the Vulgar Unicorn, because you see kids, this is actually the first time Hanse killed anyone. You get a view of what Hanse thinks about that, about his service to Prince Kadakithis, about Tempus etc. One might even call it character building.



As if this was not enough, on his mission to recover the last two of Vashanka’s weaponry (the rest is onboard harbor ships, ready to get dumped in the ocean), Hanse actually bungles it up the first time, getting blind-sided and affected by the magical fear THEREBY SETTING US UP FOR A LATER CONFRONTATION AND MAKING HIS FINAL VICTORY ALL THE MORE SATISFYING. Tempus in turn is used effectively as a jaded veteran and task master looking out for our young and vulnerable protagonist. It all works pretty well. If Offut could stop himself from writing logghoreaic paragraphs like this, and using fucking brackets in a novel, the story would be damn-near on par.



He fled, desperately afraid, snivelling, clutching his gut, babbling. Tears flowed to blind him, but he was in darkness anyhow. Staggering, weeping, horribly and obscenely afraid and even more horribly knowing all the while that he had no reason to be afraid, that this was sorcery; the most demeaning spell that could be laid on a man. He heard the killer laugh, and Hanse tried to run faster. Hoping the man did not try to pursue him. Accost him. Snarl mean things at him. He could not stand that.



Still, a story about a thief doing thief things, and while it is no Pullitzer Prize winner, it more or less defends its place in this collection, and serves to partially redeem the earlier attempt.



To Guard the Guardians by Robert Lynn Aspirin. Serving as editor in chief, Archon and vliegende kiep, Robert Lynn Aspirin descends from his lofty mountain peak to clean up the mess left by Janet Morris and perpetuated by Andre Offut. That he can simultaneously deliver an editorial knockout punch and write an engaging low-fantasy follow up to The Price of Doing Business is a testament to his abilities.



Zalbar the Hellhound has two problems. One is a doctor named Kurd who performs surgical experimentation on slaves, which is horrific but completely legal. The second is Tempus, who is getting out of control, ignoring orders, and trying to bait one of the other Hell Hounds into a fight to the death. Aspirin’s interpretation is on point and completely coherent with what we have seen so far. Into this story comes the other pivotal character, Jubal, who also has a problem: Tempus is simply killing his men, for sport, without trial or due process. The situation gradually escalates and escalates, with Zalbar threatening Kurd but being unwilling to break the law to stop him, Kurd sending assassins, Tempus almost killing the other Hound, as yet another taunt and thus it keeps mounting. Aspirin’s resolution rings true, and represents a further corruption of the ‘pure’ Zalbar, who was already compromised in ‘Myrtis’ and now takes yet one further step. Perhaps tellingly, there is no glorious confrontation between Tempus and the other two Hellhounds, they simply lace his krrff with a sedative, Jubal prevents any slavers from selling to Kurd, stopping his experiments and Tempus wakes up on the operating table of Kurd with a severed tongue, to be experimented on in perpetuity, neatly solving everyone’s problems.



The irony of the story is perhaps that under Aspirin Tempus works spectacularly well as a villain. In a great segment, the story conveys his murderous callousness, his insouciance and just how untenable his presence in the Hellhounds really is.





Tempus favored them with a sullen glare, then brazenly turned his attention to his work. It was an unmistakable affront, as he was occupied only with filing a series of saw-like teeth into one edge of his sword, a project that should run a poor second to speaking with the Hell Hound’s captain.

“I would have a word with you Tempus,” Zalbar announced, swallowing his anger.

“It’s your perogative,” the other replied without looking up.

Razkuli shifted his feet, but a look from his friend stilled him.

“I’ve had a complaint entered against you,” Zalbar continued. “A complaint that has been confirmed by numerous witnesses. I felt it only fair to hear your side of the story before I went to Kadakithis with it.”

At the mention of the prince’s name Tempus raised his head and ceased his filing. “And the nature of the complaint?” he asked darkly.

“It is said you’re committing wanton murder during your off-duty hours.”

“Oh, that. It’s not wanton. I only hunt hawk-masks.”



And so on. Although he will not soon repeat the insane slaughterfest of ‘The Price of Doing Business,’ Aspirin once again proves himself capable of writing engaging stories of fantastical skullduggery with memorable characters, strong dialogue and excellent pacing.



The volume is closed off by another Cappen Varra story by Poul Anderson, and an engaging one at that by the name of The Lady of the Winds. Having finally pissed off the wrong fanatical sorcerer-priest by sleeping with his mistress, Cappen Varra hightails it out of Sanctuary on the nearest Caravan to his homeland of Caronne with the former’s assassins hot on his heels. Disaster strikes when the pass the caravan must pass through is blocked unseasonably early. It turns out Aiala, goddess of the air is to blame. It seems the other gods of the elements have rejected the song she had composed at their annual bethrothal. Sullen and mortally offended, she has blasted the entire pass with icy winds. Nervous at the prospect of dying in a nomad village to assassin’s knives, Cappen goes out to attempt to woo the lady of the winds and soon finds himself in a position of having to judge her song.



Aiala finished: ‘And thus let us join together in chorusing my song.’ There! What do you think of that!’

‘It is remarkable my lady,’ Cappen achieved.

‘I didn’t just dash it off you know. I weighed and shaped every line. For instance, that line ‘Birds also will warble as soon as they hatch from the egg.’ That did not come easily.’

‘An unusual concept, yes. In fact, I have never heard anything like it.’

‘Be frank. Tell me truly, could I make a few little improvements? Perhaps – I’ve considered – instead of ‘as ardent as a prize bull,’ what about ‘as vigorous as a stud horse?’

‘Either simile is striking, my lady. I would be hard put to suggest any signficant changes’.



Anderson channels Vance and C.A. Smith with a delightfully lighthearted fantasy story to close off the volume. The earlier problems of ‘Gate of Flying Knives,’ the stilted and archaic verbiage, the at times turgid pacing, are nowhere to be found. Instead we watch with delight as Cappen Vara blathers, and in one rare case, fights his way through the tale. The Goddess, after hearing his ‘honest judgement’ of her song, decides to command him to write a better ballad, one found nowhere on the earth or in the air, in Xandrian, in a single day, or else she will destroy him and the caravan. Somehow Anderson manages to convey the nervous desperation of scrambling together a song and making last minute adjustments before a performance that literally means life or death. The tale has it all, action, charm, wit, sorcery, a touch of the divine, and a supporting cast of characters, each invested with a few details to make them appear lifelike.



Overall, Tales of the Vulgar Unicorn is a more then worthy follow up to the groundwork that was laid in Thieves World and further expands the universe of Thieves World in interesting directions. While a cursory glance at the future of the series is somewhat sobering in that it shows the departure of nearly all the all-star authors from the panel, with only the retention of Andre Offut, Janet Morris, Aspirin and Abbey throughout the rest of the anthology series, this should not dissuade anyone with an interest in Sword & Sorcery from checking out Thieves World: First Blood. Highly recommended.





















