[Review] The Beholder #20; Worst of the Best

Hopefully the worst issue of Beholder. Instead of delicious Gygaxian building blocks that can be pitched immediately into one's game the first heralds of the Black Age of Trad gaming are upon us. Sick cover though.





Developing Campaign Peoples (Will Stephenson): Well intentioned article that functions as a checklist, giving you a list of attributes and sub-attributes to develop for any cultures you introduce to your campaign world. It looks like this.

Unless your name is Alex Macris you might balk at the amount of detail and items on the list but to the articles credit it does tell you to go with a rough outline at first and develop according to the needs of the campaign, so while Appearance and presensce of Thieves Guilds/Assassins are likely to see immediate use, you might wait a while before you fully flesh out their Industries and Agriculture. Benign.



Alternative Combat (Andrew Jarvis): A sick pervert trying to fuck with AD&D’s combat system. The first thing he does is an optional rule that makes falling damage way more lethal. Yes, thank you Andrew. That is what D&D needed, more lethal pit traps.

He then introduces a Fumble System, which, credit where it is due, showcases some grasp of probability requiring you to ‘conform’ the fumble. It still means that about 1/40 attacks will fail in a clownishly spectacular manner, striking allies, breaking weapons, stumbling etc. I am particularly interested in seeing this fumble rule implemented in mass combat scenarios. You cannot see this but I am throwing up over my keyboard as I am typing these sentences.



What else? A critical hit system (which, interestingly enough, also requires ‘confirmation’) and then follows an extremely brutal series of critical hits that can cause instant death, stun, x3 or x4 damage, stunning or severed limbs. Somewhere WHFRPG is cackling maniacally. Guy Duke is actually on the ball here and breaks down the net effect of implementing a critical hit system, and just how much it would screw up the otherwise robust and functional AD&D combat. He mentions he uses a similar critical hit system but requires two 20s in a row, meaning the chance of such a spectacular critical will be reduced to less then once every level (but probably fun when you do get to use it).



There is a hit location system that is even worse and suffers from the same problem (as the editor notes). I remember that in Warhammer 40k/Fantasy rpg limbs only mattered for armor and when you had run out of hp and started taking critical damage, which is an arguably superior approach.



Then of course, because poor AD&D has not suffered enough, the unarmed combat system starts taking a beating. This is a bit infuriating. Andrew mentions his trouble in quickly using the original system, points out that he is confident it is quite fast once you get used to it, then proceeds to give us a system that is arguably much worse but is ‘quicker.’ This man could have been in the OSR! I notice the size modifiers and other factors have been done away with in this new system, it is now actually advantageous to wear heavy armor, weight difference has been removed, and you can now take damage during grappling if you screw up. Introducing it in AD&D would be heresy but I can see this getting ported into someone’s OSE game to spice up the combat there.



Games Day: A review of the event, outside the purview of this article, but I did want to share this piece of art, which is excellent.





Tablets of Arnach (Graham Staplehurst):



Overview of an island-based campaign setting ah la Earthsea. The map is of course spectacular.





The illegible font aside, the focus appears to be mainly anthropological in detail and provides little in the way of adventure locations, which is a pity. While having details on an island’s inhabitants and their main source of income is not unimportant, unless our name is M.A.R. Barker or Mark Smylie seeding such a place with locations for adventure is absolutely vital to making it useful for the table. A light touch can sometimes work to prevent the place from coming across as a saturday morning cartoon, but ideally the framework includes both the mundane world AND the adventuring life. It is interesting that the post-apocalyptic implications of DnD were very salient then, and I enjoyed the light science-fantasy elements to the ancient race of the Vadhagh (moorcock reference).



You don’t see science fantasy in D&D that often and the number of crashed Starship dungeons is even lower. On the one hand that leaves ample room for experimentation, on the other hand, it is difficult to write anything comparable to the definitive S3 and Jaquays’s Night of the Walking Wet as a close second. Steep competition.





Several centuries ago the cruel reign of Balra was cut short by a chance impact of a comet. An earth tremor has revealed a fissure beneath the ruins of his castle. A local alchemist offers 1000 gp for a piece of the comet. Sexy. Enter the PCs.



Its certainly novel but the dungeon proper leaves a few things to be desired. The map is symmetrical. The scale is a bit akward but that’s not the main problem. Nor is the lack of a random encounter table. Its written like a living dungeon, so the inhabitants of the Shipwreck, a shapechanging protoplasmic slave race known as the Skit are centered in groups in a few core locations, and have ventilation shafts that give them mobility throughout the wreck. They have seperate lairs with regenerative fungus so they could do hit and run attacks and outflank the party. That’s all good stuff. None of this is explained or even hinted at and their reaction to intruders is not covered in the adventure. You have to infer a lot of it from reading the entries. There’s a group of cleaning robots but the exact parameters of their release is not covered. A homicidal computer that gains a new insanity every turn, good idea, and vague notes (again, you have to infer!) that it will fake being destroyed if it is attacked.



The dungeon proper runs into something I want to start calling the Techbase problem. Its that very often in these sorts of tech-dungeons, fucking around with things kills you. When it does give you things to interact with, its like it was designed per room, without considering the rest of the dungeon. So you have a robot’s head, which is great, and it can answer engineering questions, and there is one other area in the ship that holds a power source so the PCs can ‘turn off’ the ship (meaning the robot inhabitants and the homicidal computer) and here it only mentions the Dungeoneers will NOT have the knowledge to turn off the power. There’s a command centre but no notes on how it can be interacted with. It seems one of the main draws of having a technological area would be to place opportunities to either gain control of its systems or to inflict sabotage to disable them. One of these conditions is met at least. Another good example: There’s a lab of shrunken creatures (good idea!) but then no note on what happens if you free them (again, you can infer, what if the Pseudo-dragon will serve for an adventure as a henchmen). There’s crew stasis pods but they are all dead.



There are some cute ideas here and you can kind of see what the author was going for but this one does make you draw all the red string yourself. 2600 gp worth of treasure, not including the reward from the alchemist (as written, the comet is not located anywhere btw) and perhaps most egregiously, there’s no technological goodies to steal and use! Feels a little undercooked. ** maybe a low ***.



Spare Time (Graham Staplehurst): Maybe one of the worst ideas of all time by the usually delightful Staplehurst. A monstrously complicated sub-system is introduced to require the PCs to spend time practicing their skills in their down time otherwise their ability scores will deteriorate, then charges money for that training. Usually these overly complicated book-keeping systems at least attempt to solve a problem but I have seldom seen them applied with singular effort to creating an additional hurdle for the PCs to overcome. Entire new avenues of game design reveal themselves: Imagine adding an extra encumberance system atop the regular one (bulk AND weight), a system that carefully tracks dietary balance, a system for dental hygiene? The sky is the limit.





Graham nooooo!!!



We still love you Graham.



Philomenia’s Floregium:

Middling collection of themed alien flora monsters. I think these would work well for a specific adventure, but they are a bit too straightforward to be applied broadly. Still, probably you could make an interesting garden dungeon with these things. Ambulatory briars, burning bushes, fire-breathing lotus bushes, tripping gras, Strangling vines etc. 4 HD energy draining tulips might be a bit much for most, and the Giant Sundew is a welcome and apropriately nightmarish addition to the AD&D roster and almost demands broader adoption.



Review: Review of T1. General jubilation w.r.t. its qualities prevail throughout the ages. Very good.



Still some worthwhile bits in here, but the cruft is gaining ground. Lets hope that we get a few more good adventures before the magazine ends at issue #25.



