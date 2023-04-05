[Review] Fever Swamp (Lotfp 3PP); Surface Mimicry

[Adventure]

Fever Swamp (2017)

Luke Gearing (Melsonian Arts Council)

??? (mid-level)



It is at this point pretty clear that me, Artpunk and the rest of the hobby are not going to get along. So why keep doing it? Sheer bloody-mindedness? BDSM? The sweet promise of government heroin? The Will of St. Gary?



I enjoy seeing my predictions confirmed. Here we have a sincere effort, well-produced and all of 28 pages, failing not so much on account of a lack of imagination as it does on poor fundamentals. It is clear the author had a definitive vision, and equally clear he did not have the knowledge to translate that vision into the language of D&D, or in this case, Lotfp.

Lamentations of the Flame Princess is a tricksy beast. Its refusal to provide any sort of bestiary or magic item compendium might be a great creative spur for people already quite familiar with core DnD (like say, Zzarchov Kowolski) but anyone leaping in willy nilly is left without a certain context for innovation and ends up flailing wildly while re-inventing the wheel. In this case the effect is compounded. I don’t think this was play-tested and I don’t think Gearing played a lot of DnD before writing this. That’s not a crime, but it might explain many of the module’s shortcomings.



I’ll stop apologetically poisoning the well and dig into the review. Minimalist overview of the Region of Fever Swamp, a poisonous, festering miasma of savages, disease, spirits, cultists and assorted muckdwellers, drawing in adventurers with promises of hidden treasure. A strange choice right off the bat, the d8 rumor table is abbreviated to a d6 and even a d4 depending on proximity to the swamp. Stickler for tiny details! Rumors serve as ersatz hooks in this case and are a bit on the generic side. ‘ ‘There’s ruins in the swamp,’ ‘Natives are twisted and strange’, ‘Blood-curdling tales of the Corpse pile,’ is no shakespeare but serves its purpose. I was pleasantly surprised by the surreal savagery of the Swamp inhabitants (bonded animals, covered face to toe in hides, hands with embedded glass-shards etc.), placing us miles away from boring Noble Savage portrayals and giving the whole adventure an air of wholesome colonialist mystique, with only a stray quotation in what is assuredly a thinly veiled Lousiana accent to ward off credible accusations of Wrongthink.

Initial reasons for concern: This looks lik a real hex-map but is actually fake, the adventure tells you that the only way to move is via boat and you move exactly 1 hex per day, no more no less. It would have been just as easy to use a blank sheet of hexpaper. Instantly some of the potential of a hexcrawl, different rates of movement, blocking pieces of terrain, having to go ashore and tackle other areas via raft or boat, is vaporized. Second bad decision: Random encounters occur automatically when you enter a hex that is not keyed, but otherwise have no frequency, and you are told to just roll them whenever PCs spend a signficant amount of time. There is no level range and no play-testers listed.



I know I know Prince you don’t respect this boy’s artistic freedom and you just want to go back to 1930-1945 when Gary Gygax made AD&D 1e and invaded Poland and are afraid of a constantly mutable and increasingly disassociative potemkin reality of the end-of-empire western world which is all 100% true but hear me out. A lot of these procedures are not dictates from some sort of evil old white man to punish you for dyeing your hair and wearing make-up as a boy, this stuff has grown over time through experimentation and actual play, painfully, making mistakes along the way. Any deviation from that form should be held against the legacy of prior technology and if the trade-off is positive you are hailed as a great thinker and a visionary but if the trade-off is negative or has unintended consequences you are hailed as a stupid boy and must sit in a corner with all the other stupid boys wearing a dunce-cap. In this case, you don’t want to do random encounters like this because in this way they are actually predictable. We are crawling the wilderness neh? Do it nice, chance of random encounters, 3 times per day. There’s precedent for this. Suddenly you cover a host of situations, and you do so unpredictably. You don’t want the players to be able to tell with 100% accuracy that they will encounter something. In fact, Luke Gearing even agrees with me because he has on the one hand a random encounter with the Ghost Olm, an Axolotl spirit that, if seen, doubles the random encounter frequency (which does not exist), and on the other hand, he does a keyed encounter (which I will get into) which glues a player to a treasure chest and then tells you to check for those encounters. How often? If only we had some way of determining when these unpredictable encounters occur.



Random encounter table proper is meaty, appropriate for a 10 x 10 hexmap with all of 14 keyed encounters and holds almost all unique monsters. You can tell with these, the high concept stuff, the new 2! new classes, this is what Gearing’s heart was drawn to, and this is understandable because coming up with new creatures and fun encounters is fun and gives quick dopamine hits. I should add a few favorites: Steel-teethed gellid swamp giants that catch you in a net and smash you against trees (which for whatever reason is treated as a 3d6 attack and not some sort of multi-stage grapple attempt) and are afraid of fire (check morale), fucked up Stilt-walking things that infest the swamp in great numbers and can cause hull damage, crocodiles, leeches and former chieftains of the People turned to Wights. For whatever reason, the damage dice on many of these seem off, lots of d8+something. Also, none of the monsters have a movement rate, which is a crucial attribute in Lotfp and DnD. Even in the most minimalist rulesets, they include HD, AC and MV.



Time for a discussion of a good feature. A horde of walking dead, about 2000 in strength, moves through the swamp at a rate of 1 hex per day. Its direction is random (you can just roll a d6 I guess). Any adjacent hexes replace their random encounter table with exclusively the walking dead. Again, neat, something to be afraid of and, while you can’t run from it (both it and you move at 1 hex), random movement will mean it will soon be lost. Fair enough. The only noteworthy thing is that as written, the undead random encounter table is actually much more relaxed then the swamp random encounter table, and less deadly, so arguably you would want to stay in that zombie-plague’s slipstream like a professional cyclist.









Another feature of the swamp proper is that every day you are in the swamp you have a 10% chance of AAAAAAAIIIDS. This is arguably the only wilderness feature of this wilderness adventure (no quicksand, monsoons, fog, rations spoiling ah la Isle of the Ape). First you must save vs ‘Disease’ which is not a saving throw category in Lotfp or in any OSR game. There is completely no mention of Cure Disease in any of the results either. The sum are all horribly debilitating diseases, ranging from ear-wurms, diarrhea to a Transfiguration Worm which erases your class levels and turns you into some sort of horrific parasite class (this one obviously meets with my seal of approval) or moss that must be kept wet or it begins devouring you. You get the idea this was conceived as raw idea stuff but it was not considered in terms of what OSR gameplay actually looks like. Going by the encounters, which feature 10+ 4 HD stilt-walkers, Mid level is a not unreasonable estimate. What if the PCs have access to Cure Disease? And you will be carrying it because any time an injury is exposed to water (what does this mean? What are my chances if I take hit point damage while standing up to my waist in standing water?) a save vs disease or the limb gets infected and then its no magic healing until you make another save. Somehow we don’t get Gangrene? I’ll take it I guess. I was looking for an opportunity to use the pun Melsonian Aids Council but I am above such things now, a serious reviewer doing serious review work. And then this.

I don’t know why Gearing thought we needed expanded rules for sinking boats while Lotfp (by way of what I will assume is B/X) has perfectly serviceable rules, in fact, based on what I just read, I don’t think its quite clear how this sink die is supposed to work (if indeed, it does), and it is a prime example of introducing a rule where the purpose of the rule is not clear as a sort of muscle-reflex.



Indeed if he had wanted to design rules: There are multiple instances when your boat is threatened, possibly lost. What happens if my boat is gone. How long does it take me to build a raft? What if I try to swim? These would have been good procedures to add to your adventure if you wanted people to actually play it.



TALK ABOUT THE ADVENTURE PRINCE.



There is a cute section on the People, the loveable swamp dwellers that live in tribes of 3d20, which is curiously below Dunbar’s Number but whatever, and their knowledge, customs and composition. Not included is any sort of treasure they might carry, a brutal omission considering their prominence in the adventure, but if they are friendly they can at least provide a source of Hirelings, in the form of Shamans (custom class with gimmick random class features) and the fucked up parasite-infested children that they want to offload. These are potentially good ideas, but Gearing doesn’t quite know how to turn those ideas into Smooth-running DnD. I am shocked that there is no mention of contacting the tribe to cure diseases, help prevent diseases or something along those lines, which seems like a no-brainer since they live here.



Moving on. There is a frontier stilt village called Clink which goes so far as to have a population and two warring faiths, an OSR classic. There’s quests in the village given by appropriately rugged NPCs, which is good and all, but again no mention of a healer, or any sort of disease prevention, which you think the natives, living inside a place called Fever Swamp which forces a saving throw against disease on average every 10 days, with a 1/10 chance of turning you into some sort of parasite-infested mutant, would have had to deal with by now. I would have expected at the very least a mutant-drowning cage near the docks. There is not even a charlatan selling nonfunctional amulets against the disease. About the most enterprising we get is a witch with a face scarred by ‘Nilfbergian Crows’ paying good money to team up with you to check out a god-shrine, which is pretty good. There’s some mention of triggering a religious war between the inhabitants if the Witch croaks, which, I guess you could do but the total treasure of the village is not listed so now I can’t loot afterwards. What is the point? What happens if the war breaks out?



The only dungeon in this place is the Ur-Corpse Ruins, which also beautifully illustrates my problem with Artpunk. Here’s the map.





What a nice map, you think pleasantly, and this is why you must have a SMACK AND A SMACK AND A SMACK and HOW DARE YOU? HOW DARE YOU? This dungeon, like any OSR dungeon created after Death Frost Doom, is contractually obligated to have a deity imprisoned within it that will trigger an undead plague if it is released, but we are going to talk about the map.



So: No scale, meaning any sort of resource management is immediately reduced to the level of vulgar abstraction. A staggeringly high-concept idea, a dungeon hollowed out of the bones of some sort of primordial god-beast, with interesting vertical elements, is instantly reduced to a 5-room dungeon with 3 extra appendages. No environmental features, not even particularly good room descriptions, nothing to set this apart from a standard 8 room dungeon. You get spastic flourishes of creative energy but it is all atomized, focused on individual encounters, and the coherence is trash.



First of all, the surface is guarded by 10 4 HD fearless monsters that do 1d8+2 each, which might be good. Then, despite the fact whoever constructed this thing 9 bazillion years ago and imprisoned some sort of neverborn insect dead thing that animates all the dead in a 10 mile radius never bothered to warn people away, they just put this here on a monolith:



A CORPSE UNTOUCHED

OUTSIDE OF CYCLES

OUTSIDE OF TIME



Perhaps they had difficulty expressing themselves.



Room 3, a digger shrine with an ivory pillar a foot tall dedicated to the god of stability. Worth 6.000 sp, removal means the entire dungeon collapses/floods in 1d4 rounds. Oh really, rounds you say? Tell me, how would I, the DM, know if I can reach the surface in time? How would I know this? How much would this treasure weigh? How much distance would I need to cross? No? You don’t know? You didn’t think of that? Why didn’t you think of that? Is there some property you could invest in the map so you would know that automatically?



Iron statues of flayed men, former sinners, serving as its guardians, each with a unique weapon, tucked away in a corner somewhere and responding only if they themselves are molested. Theoretically turning off the burning light later in the dungeon animates them but doing so means the Ur-Corpse animates and kills all of them on its way out so what does it matter? This entire dungeon is like this. It seems nice at first glance but all the elements don’t work together properly. There is some sort of complicated ritual sacrifice altar and performing a sacrifice means a single person can bypass a bunch of ghoul crocodiles (that do not paralyse) around a lever, but this is not revealed. Okay, so why would you do that? If it was the entire party, maaaaybe. There is searing light that causes 1d4 damage per round (no notes on if covering yourself and wearing a great helm protects you) but turning it off via the lever automatically releases the Ur-Corpse beyond. You are supposed to retardedly stumble through the light, taking 1d4 damage for several rounds, before you get to the other side, where the Ur-Corpse is slumbering. There is some glowing fragment in its chest, which is a cool treasure, and then random chance will determine if you either remove it (one time Ressurection + 10.000 xp despite having no value but ok) or accidentally depress it (still cheat death once). Some nice ideas but by Garl Glittergold what a pile of jank.



The rest of the encounters in the hexmap are a very mixed bag. Sometimes to its credit the module does get it right. A mad imperial sapper trying to blow up your fucking boat who can be made to give an incoherent report on nearby hexes if shown nilfbergian military insignia is good stuff. AC 16 because of high dex would give him supernatural dexterity but at this point, I am rooting for half points. Another one? A ruined monastary filled with fungus-infected monks spreading their infestation by vomiting. Another one? A swamp witch fused to a tree wanting to die, guarded by the demons she summoned, who will trade information on all the ruins in exchange for death. A perfectly respectable abandoned stilt village with treasure. A crocodile possessed by a 6th level shaman that wants to feed. The wreckage of the ship you are after, and the dead crew animates if you try to loot it. That’s all good stuff.



The bad ones? I’m not counting the encounters that have no treasure, that’s a bit lame if its half the damn encounters but its defensible. What I am talking about is shit like this.





How big is this 5 HD spider? Big enough so it can haul up a canoo? A fucking 100 pound raft? Okay so I pick up the treasure chest. Okay so I burn the webbing. Okay so I smash the treasure chest. What happens? You are not obligated to anticipate every action the players will take. But you are obligated to ancitipate common sense actions that will be taken by the majority of player. Roll random encounters normally…there is no random encounter frequency.



There is another god, yes another god, the neverborn 18 HD bugman that can break free that was not enough for this Swamp. You also have Father Rotte, a sort of 25 HD swamp thing that slumbers and…does nothing. There is no reason to interact with it, doing so does nothing, there’s no treasure to maybe steal, nothing to push your luck.



You want a good one? Okay, so one of the biggest rewards is the returning the Alchemist Gert Von Hemmer to the empire. Despite having purchased supplies in Gert, they don’t know where he is (at least give general directions jeez), but that’s fine. For whatever reason he is writing his findings on the walls in his infected blood, very hygienic, yes, good show, but he is also dying of AAAAAAAIIIIIDDDS and must be saved in 4 days or he EXPLODES. No shaman will help with curing his disease, which is redundant because the Shaman class Gearing included does not have a cure disease class feature, but get this, in the monastary of the plague monks there is enough Nilfgaardian medicine to help him out provided you have a skilled surgeon. He will not leave his tower. As written, the monastary is the only way of saving him, because Gearing has no idea about Cure Disease.



So in my real life job, among other things, I have to find vulnerabilities and weaknesses in software. You get an instinct of where there are vulnerabilities, and you learn to anticipate mistakes based on earlier observed patterns.







The alchemist is in hex 14. The monastary is in hex 13. We will assume that the PCs know EXACTLY where to look and have access to a Specialist with the Healing skill. Travel through a hex takes exactly 1 day. Quick! How many days does it take to go get the antidote?

So unless you had already travelled past the monastary by accident and picked it up, you cannot save the alchemist, a primary hook and major source of reward, as written. The cream of Artpunk gamedesign. Literally retarded. If you want to be generous you can say ‘his knowledge’ is also worth the reward, but then why go for the whole time limit and way of saving him in the first place?



There’s some other gripes about throwaway lines where it is just not clear what is meant or what something means in the language of the game (like, say, the rock succubus encounter where a character becomes ‘literally smitten’ ) but I think I made my point.



Treasure has obviously been eye-balled but for all that it is suprisingly generous. We are on the silver standard so 10.000-20.000 sp in the dungeon, a 4.000 sp reward from the Witch, a saint corpse in the monastary worth 8.000 sp to the church, and select amounts dotted through the swamp. You might even, gasp, get a level out of this if you dredge properly. Obviously there are no consumables, scrolls or potions that are the bread and butter of DnD and their omission is again, glaring. Lotfp’s decision to have rare persistent and exclusively unique items is defensible, and was compensated nicely by giving casters the ability to craft scrolls and potions early, a good decision. But that only applies if you know Old DnD first, realize what has been altered, figure out that something needs to be compensated for, and there you go. Instead we get some cracka-ass weaponry.



So again, looking at the classes, the unique creatures, the high concept stuff, its pretty clear Gearing had some fun ideas and was going for a vibe. Classes with random features eh…the Shaman class is kind of goofy and much weaker then the cleric but for a temporary henchmen class it injects a bit of variety and flavor and the hideous parasite kid class is actually pretty cool, once again, as a bit of spice. Climb trees, spit poison, random 1st level spellcasting, olfactory senses of a dog, grow batwings etc. At a certain point the parasite takes over and you must wander back into the swamp. That’s not bad, I don’t hate that.



This is not a good adventure. This would be an acceptable first draft of a good adventure. All the craftsmanship has been fostered onto a somewhat disjointed selection of good ideas, half of which make it through the codification process into actual gameable encounters. I don’t get it. It takes time to run a kickstarter, do layout, get all this art together, write all those fucking words, come up with a concept that is pretty good. You can’t find 3 times 4 hours to playtest this shit? Because I guarantee playtesting would have caught some of these errors instantly. You don’t have to do it, but if you are a newcomer, it helps because it is difficult to otherwise anticipate how people will interact with an encounter.



I rail against this but it is not like Luke Gearing is the first and only Artpunkman who bungles a good premise, in fact, I want to take this adventure to point out general weaknesses in writing an adventure like this and only focusing on the creative writing. Adventure writing is about translating a creative idea into the language of an interactive medium with an extant backdrop of gygaxian building blocks to provide context. In order to do that the language must be learned and the surrouding context must be grasped. You don’t have to do it like that. I can’t force you. Maybe you are that 1 in 1000 brilliant genius whose ideas will get irrevocably destroyed if you figure out what fucking dice to roll to hit. Alternatively, maybe all your fans are nogames who will never play your work anyway.



But in case you are not, then figuring out what the standard structure of the game is like allows you to manipulate it with more dexterity, and should probably create, not collapse possibilities. I have not gotten into how poison is almost completely trivialized which is weird in a game in a swamp or how in a game without monster manual you have no established hierarchy of power so everything is disjointed and incompatible with eachother which probably causes all of the gods and titans at level 2 but this is too much. Fever Swamp is creative but shoddy, a novice effort. In principle I like it better then Halls of the Blood King, but only because it seems more the product of earnest ignorance. Some of the individual encounters are not bad. There is also good mixture of interaction and combat in the hexcrawl, and treasure placement makes occasional use of concealment (arguably too much, for all the major pieces). The disease mechanic is a good atmospheric addition but as is its just going to randomly cripple the PCs, which I suppose is the idea. But consider a means of bypassing it, or mitigating it, something that generates gameplay.



You can salvage about half of this adventure and write a better one yourself I suppose.



Those Dredger giants and that Axolotl ghost are pretty cool though.



**



My thanks to Pizza, a brave discord dweller, who, despite the handicap of his Italian-ness, was able to point me in the direction of this adventure.















































