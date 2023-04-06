[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Pt. V (2e); Peace Treaty

And so it was that for three days our heroes prepared for their last sally into the Stronghold of Azureax. And using divination, they gleaned yet another command word of the Mirror of Mental Prowess, allowing them to open gateways to other places. And they questioned the mirror in vain, for they knew not how to access its power of scrying. Indeed, the first time they called upon the gateway, it propelled them into the silvery mists of the Astral Plane. Relatively unscathed, they returned to the world of mortals and closed the gate behind them.



On the 1st day, Simeon, using Rock to Mud, Polymorph any object and Item, prepared another container, and filled it with sand, shaped it into Lava. Divinations were cast by Sir Giselher and Vaus with the aim of discovering the command word of the scrying function, which they eventually did. While this was ongoing, Sir Giselher felt a curious itch at the back of his neck, indicating that at all times, Azureax was watching them through some scrying device of his.



On the third day, as they prepared to question the mirror once more, they were set upon by 4 Invisible Stalkers. Two of the creatures assailed Sir Giselher and Vaus, while two others lifted the mirror (which weighed 800 pounds) out of the lead-lined pit where they had stored it. The mirror had barely cleared the ledge when Gyges pulled out the Decanter of Endless water, and hosed the creatures carrying the mirror, driving them off course and preventing their escape. Lemmikainen called up the Anti-magic shell, driving off one of the creatures. Vaus was driven back, pummelled by fists of air. Brandoch leapt and smote the air three-times, and the creature dissipating with a ferocious howl. Sir Giselher smote the creature with his Holy Blade.



Of such ferocity was the onslaught of the Six that the mirror soon fell to earth, and while the creatures realigned, to turn their claws and fists of air against the Six, they were smitten, struck with enchanted crossbow bolts and ancient martial arts techniques and soon overcome. Grumbling, Brandoch Daha called on his retainers, the Crimson Dragoons, to watch the mirror in case anything should sally forth from it.



Another event took place that could have caused their deaths. Using further divinations, they discovered the scrying command word of LUCRETIO-ZABAN, which allowed them to use the mirror for scrying. They asked it to reveal to them the form of Azureax, but it would not do so. Thinking that perhaps, the portal command word would lead them to Azureax’s location nonetheless, Simeon and Vaus ONCE AGAIN stepped through the mirror, this time arriving on the Paraelemental plane of Ice. Blasted by permafrost, they looked about and retreated through the mirror when a band of glimmering figures approached them.



Before they set out, an Augury by Sir Giselher predicted ‘Weal for the Diplomat, Woe for the Sword.’ Their preparations now complete and their injuries healed with sorcery, a teleport spell brought them to the Central chamber, where they made their descent for the last time. Down the stairwell they ventured, and in the hallway encountered 4 more of the statues they had faced the previous days, fully recovered. A Web spell locked them in place, Giselher called on a prayer, investing them with power, and they ran, Brandoch ready with the Cube of Force, to shield them from pursuit. Another rippled passed through the corridor, and Brandoch all but dropped his Hammer. His belt of Giants strength had been supressed by the power of yet another wish. Switching to a blade of sharpness, the companions marched on, facing a large double door, locked by powerful sorcery.

‘Is this the abode of Azureax,’ quoth Vaus. ‘We wish to parlay with him, and to call him to account for his misdeeds.’ With sorcerous fanfare, the double doors opened, revealing a vast throne room, domed ceiling painted with vistas of heaven by master painters, grand tapestry depicting a sorcerer cowing and commanding the very forces of Hell. On a throne, carved from a single block of Jade, perched Azureax the archmage, flanked on both sides by his Simulacra. Three of the six foot tall knights regarded them warily from both sides of a brocaded red carpet, bearing ensorcelled crossbows. A hulking Earth elemental served as doorman.



The two groups faced eachother warily, and with a booming voice Azureax laid out his grievances, and accused them of theft, and of slaying his cook with some extraplanar horror. Patient, the Six said that they had tried to bargain, but Azureax had left them little choice. Azureax, haughty and confident, revealed his ambition, long life. He cared little that his experiments had brought doom to the people of the valley. ‘Does the farmer care for the ant that is crushed as he plows his field?’ he quoth. Simeon proposed an alternative path to immortality, perhaps Lichdom? ‘I shall not wait out eternal damnation as some dim shade in a crypt, pouring over mouldering tomes!’ thus Azureax. It was his second suggestion, the mythical Elixer of Youth, that drew Azureax’s attention. If the Six would swear on their gods they would procure for Azureax the mythical (and highly obscure) recipes of the Elixer of Youth, and returned his Mirror of Mental Prowess, he would consent to stop his experiments. Somewhat relieved, the Six swore on their gods, and made their departure, now no longer smothered by the killing enchantment.



For months they pored through every tome in Simeon’s library. They consulted catspaws, agents, Outer Powers, searching for some clue to the Elixer of Youth. Its components were shrouded in legend, its formulae pursued in vain by sages for centuries. Their ordeal seemed fruitless.



Until one day Sir Giselher received word of a most troubling event. Despair spread throughout the city of Argentum, birthplace of Sir Giselher. Weeks past, his childhood companion and bosom friend, Sir Rudiger, had sojourned to the mystical valley of Sargoon with a party of adventurers, and had not been heard from since…until that momentous day.



A memphit, a foul creature of the lower elemental planes, had come into the Sacred Basilicum, bearing with it an iron scepter, and mounted within, an impregnable sphere that held the ghostly visage of Sir Rudiger. It delivered then its blood-curdling message.



‘If you continue to probe these depths, you will only discover newer and faster means of destruction. You are not even the masters of the surface world, do not presume to meddle in affairs that are far beyond you. Disturb not the Labyrinth of Madness again, and live a while longer.’



Inquiry and divination revealed little. The spell that entrapped Sir Rudiger could only be broken at its source. But there was one other thing. In fragmentary records and notes by the sage Lorendas, first thought apocryphal, it was indeed mentioned that the recipe for the Elixer of Youth could be found in no other place then the bottom of the Labyrinth of Madness. Where the Labyrinth could be, this was beyond all ken.



The heroes knew well what to do. Gathering intelligence, they prepared for an expedition to the valley of Sargoon, where it was said Sir Rudiger had ventured these months past. With Azureax pacified, they now faced a challenge that would test their abilities to the limit.



They set out for the valley of Sargoon.





The Heroes

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 15, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

The Vanquished

4 Invisible Stalkers



After-action report:

Its interesting to reread my initial estimation of Threshold of Evil and find that it is more or less accurate. Threshold of Evil has great parts in it…and parts that are absolutely fucked. After I finished the session I asked my players about what they liked and what they did not like.



– By far the most favorably judged was the first fight against the giants and their army and it is not hard to see why. They had total freedom, the initiative to make a good plan, there were almost 100 combatants and they scattered them like weeds. It was big, epic and very satisfying.



– The manifold restrictions and limitations of Azureax’s lair were perceived as frustrating. It meant that a lot of actions simply stopped at a dead end, and it was difficult to perceive beforehand what would be effective and what would fail.



– Combat at high level was perceived as very engaging but difficult to structure. Sir Giselher’s player kindly offered to create an initiative tracker so it would be easier to see who acts when.



– Conversely, the 1 hp damage/turn effect, for high level games, was perceived as very effective in enforcing a type of pacing, and was not considered unfair or unduly punitive, even though only anti-magic shell had any chance of stopping it.



– The Illusory gate death trap was considered a welcome break, and fun. It is good practice to prevent these sorts of games from turning into very complex, cognitively intense slogging matches



– Second favorite and of great fascination was the plane travelling, which might save the adventure from getting a ** despite some hideous flaws. The players mentioned that if I ever got myself some materials they love the vast sense of openness and discovery that comes with travelling the planes. There is also nothing quite like the thrill of having them roll randomly on a table that will determine where they end up.



– Rated worst were the suits, but I believe this is an issue with the means, not the end. The armored suits forced them to try very complicated tactics, which was interesting, but simply giving the suits incredibly large amounts of hit points was the wrong way to go about it. Regeneration, invulnerability to weaponry or something similar would have achieved the same effect without the PCs wasting 10 rounds on trying to whittle them down.



– We did briefly consider (and immediately discard) the high level options for 2e for high level characters as being, well, ridiculous and unbelievably silly.



– All in all, this initial tutorial foray can be considered a qualified success, and the real test will be when they enter the Labyrinth of Madness.



– Using Wish to knock out their most powerful items was perceived as brutal but fair, and being within the purview of an archmage.



– Although there are probably many stronger adventures and it is not without pronounced flaws, Threshold of Evil was actually not bad as a sort of high level tutorial, containing as it did elements of gigantic pitched battles, highly complex fights with several special abilities, pressure, planar gateways, various misdirections, and environmental hazards.



– By 2e rules, characters gained almost enough XP to level up, which is pretty good for 5 sessions.



– Various inefficiencies and clunky mechanics in 2e secretly make me wish I had started in 1e, but since Labyrinth of Madness was properly playtested, I did not want to throw off its balancing. Overal it is still quite manageable.



