[Review] Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate Pt. VI (Core Game); Setting

Pt. I, II, III, IV and V.



We have departed the crunch area and starting to get into the crystallized setting of Wandering Heroes of Ogre gate and this section opens it in grand style, with 50 pages worth of setting information about Qi Xien, with most of it centered on the fully developed Banyan region that serves as a suitable starting area for the PCs. I was also pleasantly suprised to see some sample adventuring locations, something that is often omitted in heartbreakers, but which I believe to be very important. If the author of the game cannot provide a condensed instance of playable material, how are we to trust him that the game is worth our time?





Pictured: Actually somewhat useable hex map that can be combined with Overland travel rules in GM section

Organization of the whole is perhaps best described as inconsistent. Some entries have notes on leadership and populations, others do not. Some have it in the text, others have it below the title. Some provide stats or random encounter tables while others do not, etc. It is not a dealbreaker and the alphabetic organization means you will eventually find your entry but it is mildly uncomfortable. Using a hex key for the gazzeteer of Banyan in addition to the alphabetic organization and a consistent format possibly would have saved some space. Cross references to other chapters abound, which is no luxury. At the very least population figures are noted for most settlements, an under-rated variable that allows a competent GM to infer the presence, absence and likelihood of goods, services and possible retainers, even in the absence of other systems for availability.



The Gazzeteer starts with an overview of the major powers of the region. The Zhan Dao Empire, the major regional power under the command of the aforementioned Glorious Emperor, is covered briefly in terms of political structure, government and current events. The Glorious Emperor has reigned for an unnatural 97 years, taking over from his beloved father the Righteous Emperor, and in that time has instituted a reign of terror using savage yan tribal chieftains, black magic and a secret police of magically compelled Martial Heroes with their hearts magically removed so they are unkillable (the Yao). The empire is degrading under his evil policies so you have a potent cocktail of increasingly beliggerent horse nomads, roving bandit gangs, factional infighting and the looming threat of divine retribution or the release of the Demon Emperor to stir things up.



Despite the broad scale of the initial overview, hooks for adventure are seeded throughout the text, avoiding the trap of falling into anthropological detail, which is very welcome. In fact, my interest was piqued at the frequent mention of tombs and complexes filled with traps and magic guardians. Wait a minute, I said to myself. Is this…could this be…yes Virginia. Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate has Dungeons. Not only in concept, but it provides two sample ones so we can at least figure out what the author envisioned them as and possibly even cross-reference that with other systems to adapt certain other techniques. Yes this is very promising.



Below it you have the empire’s two satraps. Hu Qin is nominally a kingdom serving as the bread basket of the empire but its actual power is the cruel General Dee (he also has an Iron Hand and ties to the secretive House of Leather Shadows), Li Fan is an inhospitable region paying lip service to the Zhao while secretely sympathizing with the Hai’an rebels. It is also home to both an ancient sect dedicated to the gathering of Ten Talismans to free the Demon Emperor and a terrible labyrinth of traps and the living dead led by the three Bone Sisters, tasked with guarding the remaining three talismans not in their possession. What strikes one as one reads the hooks is that there are a few of these major campaign setting shaking plot hooks seeded throughout the setting but that a lot of them come across as Sandbox/Hexcrawl style adventure seeds, an impression that is confirmed when we get to the actual Banyan region. Is this…a sandbox? With adventure hooks tied to a single village or region, not neccesisarily connected to any larger plot? Are those rumors of certain rare Martial arts tracts hidden in certain now abandoned temples? Yes, yes I think this will do nicely.





Map 1 of 3. Each at different resolutions.



The Bayan region of Hai’an comprises the bulk of the gazzeteer, and serves as a sort of Oriental-themed Wild Coast, a region nominally under the control of the king of Hai’an, but actually a densely forested no-man’s land ruled by Martial Sects, Clans, secret societies, City-states and Bandit kings. The locals are the barbaric Zhu, many of them having retained their demon-worshipping ways, living in uneasy proximity with the Daolin and Suk settlers. The largest city is Chien, with a population of 20.000 and this includes the surrounding settlements, a far cry from the mega-cities of the empire. The land is dotted with inns serving as neutral ground to the warring martial traditions, legendary ruins from the time of the demon emperor, caverns of annihilated clans holding long-forgotten martial arts techniques, remote monastaries with semi-divine founders and old old secrets.



Its not quite Wilderlands with its paragraph of evocative description and immediate use at the table but many of these descriptions do serve as hooks that can be turned into ideas for adventures. Take something like this.

Not included in the picture are the stats for Chief Huangfu.



Which might not serve in a pinch but with some preparation it should be possible to ‘activate’ the nearby region without having to employ very many heavy handed railroading techniques, and the random encounters and travel speed should serve to adequately restrict character movement per session. Using the region in full will require careful study by the aspiring Dungeon (or is that Kung-Fu?) Master in order to be able to reference all the different sects, monsters and NPCs from 3 seperate chapters but this is doable.









There are a few locations described in more detail. The city of Chien is ruled by an enlightened council of scholars and patrolled by Martial heroes and serves as a sort of bastion for stability in the whole region. This has the unfortunate side-effect of making the city very boring and there are no adventures to be had here. Still, nice to have an example of a city to base other cities on.









There are two adventuring sites. Purple Cavern Sect Headquarters describes the stronghold of Lady Plum Blossom, an apostate member of the Golden Dragon Sect (dedicated to keeping the Ogre Gate sealed) now obsessed with revenge. It begins with a map and a random encounter section, and we immediately run into a little bit of a problem: There is no fixed movement per turn and no scale. Given the fact you have to make a Stealth check every 10 minutes or face a random encounter, which will likely raise the alarm, this is inconvenient. You do have the speed per round and with a bit of extrapolation you might be able to manage, but it is suboptimal. There is a note about patrols raising the alert, which is good, but it is not quite clear what this entails (do they hit a gong, do they just have to cry, does one of them have to flee) which is less so. Once the alert has been raised, Junior adepts, each with only a single Wound (even a 1st level martial hero has 3) begin pouring in at the rate of 10 per round, which means either a hasty retreat or re-enacting the martial arts scene from Island of Fire.



Severed from the gold/xp system, wealth is no longer sprinkled throughout the dungeon but concentrated in a select few locations. Many other holdovers from old-school dungeon creation remain, which is interesting. You can see the location was created with an eye towards versimilitude but they are there nevertheless. Multiple entrances into the Cavern, a cavern with bats serving as a natural alarm which can be snuck past, % chance of certain characters being in certain areas, Detect rolls being used to find secret doors and traps, scalable cliff walls serving as natural obstacles, use of the muscle skill for an open doors roll and gosh darn there’s even concealed treasure. Its a little strange but even a remove trap roll function has sort of backdoored its way into the skill system via Trade: Mechanic, and the same applies to open locks later on. It probably would have been better to emphasize these better by giving them different skill names but whatever. One major departure from D&D would be the number of hit points and recovery options of the players. In Wandering Heroes, while it is harder to take damage, there is no ample supply of healing potions or cure spells, and the few Neigong techniques you can use to recover wounds are slow or very limited. Its difficult to estimate how many encounters the party could face before their resources became depleted, but I assume it would not be very high.



With a meeting place where Lady Plum Blossom usually receives visitors, you can see this being used for anything from a frontal assault to some sort of palace infiltration. Most of the areas still serve more of an in-universe purpose then existing as challenges for the players, but there are occasionaly nods. Failing to ritually purify yourself before entering the Shrine of Sunan and Bao gives you a penalty, a garden of poisoned mushrooms, the odd squabbling juniors or elite apprentice to face (This game does seem adequately suitable for ‘Boss Fights,’ with one or a small number of unique complex opponents). The only thing shining through her absence is a dedicated location for Lady Plum Blossom herself, along with a list of tactics, but this is all covered under NPCs. Given her strength, she should be a formidable challenge for even the doughtiest heroes. Some sort of level range may have been warranted.



It’s…okay?







Perhaps a better example of a proper WHoOG dungeon is The Tomb of the Timeless Master, described in the same volume. While it retains some of the strange elements (like Survival being used to evade encounters) and still does not have a scale, in terms of encounters, variety and gameplay it is much better, coming closer to an OSR dungeon with a few bones thrown to player and not character ability.



So, the premise. This tomb was constructed by the son of Yao-Feng, the Demon Emperor, and represents his last refuge before he perished at the hands of agents of his father. Long forgotten, it is now fought over by two warring tribes of Zun nomads, and inhabited by a Snake demoness that is worshipped by one of them, and an additional band of Xiaoyang (a sort of baboon-men).



What sets Tomb of the Timeless Master apart from its predecessor is that it is much closer to a traditional dungeon: a set of seperate encounters occasionally bleeding into eachother, linked by a common premise and theme. There is still more versimilitude then is common, particularly for late stage OSR dungeons but by golly, its here. Perhaps more importantly, there’s a good mixture of combat, exploration, concealed treasure and…a possibility to interact with some of the inhabitants.



Good example. In the ruined palace in C is the Bull Spirit worshipped by one of the Zun tribes, who believes himself to be the Timeless master. He will be aggressively trying to ward you off but can be tricked into allowing them access (if, say, they start brininging him offerings and go along with the deception, or offer to find his lost manual or whatever). Serpent Demon, also deadly, but…can be reasoned with AND lost her human doctor husband, can be convinced one of the party is that guy (which will backfire). If you fuck with the tomb of the ancient master (protected by a commandment that will cause the ceiling to collapse if the PCs ignroe them), his spirit will possess the characters and command them to lay his body to rest. There’s animating statues, more fucked up Asian Ghosts, a Rat Demon, a golden construct maiden tomb guardian, the Xiaoyang have just had a skirmish with the Demon so they can be reasoned with, its a nice varied mixture.



You’ve got your regular traps, your bizarre wooden dummy traps, your Qi traps (which are like echoes of the last blows dealt to legendary heroes), occasionally properly foreshadowed even, your flooded chambers, there’s a harp in a room and a poem on a tomb wall somewhere and if you play the harp a set of concealed stairs will open, allowing you to safely reach another area of the tomb that you would otherwise need to either find a secret door for OR climb a 350 foot wall OR find yet another entrance guarded by a Qi ghost of an archer, there’s a stone door with a key hidden elsewhere but you can just break it down (again, alerting the human inhabitants of the complex) and gosh darn it a treasure vault with actual treasure. I found myself going along with it and nodding. Yeah. Yeah this looks pretty good. The magic treasure all seems quite powerful and with the lack of item destruction, if the players actually clear the place they would end up leaving not just with a bunch of kung fu techniques but with some powerful and rare devices.



The lore element and theming is very strong, closer to something like Palace of Unquiet Repose or Tekumel then your regular dnd adventure and that might not be for everyone (and it pads out the encounter text), but for this game I say do it. Why have a history if it is not going to inform your dungeons. Other nice touches include a hook, part of a legendary weapon (the other part being located in the Mystic Sword Temple, a clue of which is placed IN THE DUNGEON). Tomb of the Timeless Master is a convincing proof of concept for adventuring in the land of Qi Xien and a good stand alone adventure in its own right. Probably something like high ***/low ****



Hopefully I can finish this thing in two more parts? NPCs and Monsters next, maybe even the starting adventure? As they say in Big Purple: Substance – Meaty.

















