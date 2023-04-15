[Review] Vecna Lives (AD&D 2e); Getting Zebbed

[Adventure]
WGA4 Vecna Lives! (1990)
David “Zeb” Cook (TSR)
AD&D 2e
Lvl 12 – 15
This one is horrible and I knew it and I have no one to blame but myself and autism. I was reading through Die! Vecna Die! by Bruce Cordell which I read when I was young and which has a definite non-zero chance of being good, but then I saw the references to other adventures, including this one, so I thought WHY THE HELL NOT? ITS FOR HIGH LEVELS AFTER ALL AND ITS THE PREQUEL. So yeah, we are doing this, I did it, and I got Zebbed. I got Zebbed Hard.
Once upon a time, a reader, whom you can still occasionally detect by the pungent smell of brown sauce and the greasy stains of fish and chips, dared me to review the entire Giovanni Chronicles, which I promptly did. It was a deeply troublesome, gaslighting but also educational experience that has stuck with me to this very day. You see kids, in the 90s the RPG hobby, through the black arts of Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, had discovered a form of TTRPG play now known as Storyshitting. It was like the Artpunk of its day, with
less [1] exactly the same amount of degenerate sex stuff. The idea was that rpgs had to be like the stories they were inspired by, something which is true to a certain degree, but not beyond that degree. Like Artpunk, a principle that is useful as part of a design ecosystem is pushed to such extremes by midwits that it completely distorts and eventually subsumes all other principles. In this case the STORY part is considered superior so the GAME part has to be subservient to that. Some of the games that came out of that era, like Call of Cthulhu or Vampire the Masquerade, flawed though they can be, were pretty good. But taking D&D and forcing it into that mould is not the best option.
And now we enter Vecna lives, penned when David “Zeb” Cook was king of 2e, and its not just storygaming, it’s storygaming HARD. I’m talking metaplot, railroading, blocking character powers so they don’t derail the premise of the adventure, extensive unneccessary backstory, entire scenes where the characters are just talking the whole nine yards.
I’m stalling. Vecna lives is written as a detective adventure. Don’t listen to Bryce. You can do investigative adventures in D&D just fine, especially low level D&D, but it requires a bit of finesse. What you can’t do is Call of Cthulhu style investigative adventures when your characters are level 12-15. They command magics to pull the answers from the outer spheres, to read the thoughts of men, to see their alignment, to question the dead etc. It could be done. But it would be extremely challenging to do so. Zeb handles this by giving the matter little consideration, and more or less proceeding according to his whims, and the devil take you if your characters get off-script.
The premise of the adventure, buried under mucho texto, is that after the aftermath of WGA1-3, which are not really neccessary to understand the adventure and that a crack in the topology of my autism allows me to thankfully ignore, there’s a new threat in Greyhawkland. Vecna, not yet reduced to the status of cosmic villain of the week, but here a pre-Suloise wizard-lord of terrible power and cruelty, eventually succumbs to old age. Refusing to croak, he achieves lichdom, continues his reign of terror, and is eventually undone by his lieutenant Kas, wielding a blade forged by his wizardry. Some lingering evil remained, and his Eye and Hand, infused with a fraction of his terrible power, became artifacts of fell might, wielded by evil men. So that’s all good stuff. Now it’s time to get Zebbed.
So in Zebhawk, Vecna died, but his evil spirit lingered, and over time, nourished by the worship of his followers, he became a demi-god. That’s fair, we can live with that. Now we go into ludicrous, crazyland. Vecna, using 7 objects of power buried in strategic locations, has figured out a way to cut off all of Greyhawk from ALL OTHER DEITIES, and, with time-portals opened to pre-Oeridian Flaeness, will bring in his former followers, elevating him to greater godhood. The gods cannot foresee this plan for no reason that is provided beyond Vecna’s cleverness and foresight (Bruce Cordell would retcon this to make more sense later). Despite Vecna having a sort of turbo-omniscience, he cannot find his own Hand and Eye, which are neccessary components in the greater godhood ritual. Here we enter the plot!
Before we delve into The Prologue, there’s about two pages of tips and tricks on how to build suspense, which ranges from reasonably solid if condescending advice on things like foreshadowing, not giving the game away by letting the players know the name of the adventure or using strict timekeeping to increase the tension (although the suggestion to use a cooking-timer seems deranged) to “channel your hatred into a rock” levels of bad, with my favorite being the suggestion to turn off the lights when the party is knocked unconscious or engulfed in darkness. Some of it requires brutal GM intervention to reverse victories into sudden defeats for the sake of artifically creating tension which when read today strikes me as vaguely blasphemous but which makes total sense if you grew up to the mantra of “roll-playing not role-playing” and were taught to hate the dungeon-crawling peasant and his vulgar ways. There is also a disjointed nature to some of the advice. Zeb speaks of imposing a sudden reverse upon the players but the entire adventure is railroaded all the way to hell. There’s hardly room to pull an invention of any kind. Here we enter the plot.
The Prologue
This is essentially a precursor to the JRPG technique of pitting your players against an insurmountable foe in order to create either tension or an impression of overwhelming force. The adventure wisely predicts that your players might baulk at having their favorite characters killed off via GM fiat bullshit so it gives you the pick of the Council of Eight [2] and soon you start off somewhere in the Kron Hills, facing a Cairn to investigate vague rumors of great danger to all of Greyhawk. In theory, this works. Over the course of the adventure, the stakes are much lower because characters play with assigned characters and not their own, but in this section, when everything is unfamiliar, sure. You are a party of 14-23rd level wizards. What could possibly stand against you?
And then you get Zebbed.
At this point we get about two pages of explanation and rationalizations why Haladamar, an old warlord sealed inside the Tomb with Vecna’s Eye and Hand, will automatically know the PCs are coming and will predict all their actions while the PCs are prevented from detecting him because of the Artifacts. The dungeon sucks but at the same time, if you are just going to kill off the PCs in an unwinnable fight anyway, it makes no sense to drag it out and make this huge complex and thus this placeholder dungeon. A lot of the text is focused on justifications that seem completely irrelevant since the fight is a foregone conclusion, and the adventure tells you to cheat anyway.
I would maybe give 2/10 points for the foreshadowing proper. It’s the whole “the wards aren’t there to keep something out, they are there to keep things in” shtick. The wards prevent magical transportation. There’s minor environmental effects but they do not matter (e.g. if you use a fireball the ceiling collapses for 1d10 damage). Lol. You face a grab-bag of mid-level grist (firetoads, Ahnkegh and a crystal ooze in a pool of water), which might also be smart because the players will get overconfident and then you get to the actual Tomb and you get killed in the most bullshit manner imaginable.
That’s great Zeb, only the tomb door is 27 feet away from the sealed door, the width of the corridor is 3 feet so we can only travel single file and we have 8 characters, do they all get hit by the timestop? Presumably we might keep 1 or 2 in reserve, or they might have Stoneskin or one of them breaches the chamber with an Anti-magic shell or summoned monsters or they throw in a Delayed Blast Fireball because they don’t trust it and there goes your surprise attack. Arguably having permanent Foresight, Truesight and 70% MR from the resonance and being a 20th level fighter armed with two artifacts gives you pretty good odds against a bunch of nerds but still. Regardless, you lose and you get murdered with the words “I’m Vecna! I’m Vecna! You fools have released me, or something to that effect” so the PCs are supposed to go ‘Huh? Vecna?’ If in the aftermath your players are understandably pissed, Zeb gives you the following tips to keep your players from leaving. In one fell swoop, Zeb has assassinated a decade of accumulated Greyhawk lore. The principle is sound, if presumably your players have some conception of the setting and these characters.
Chapter 1: The torture begins in earnest.
So when the adventure proper begins you play a party of different characters, each one representing the favored retainer of the Eight archmages that just got murdered. You receive a premonition of your master’s death like someone fucking blew up Alderaan and now you must find out what happened! We gotta find Mordekainen but no one knows where he is! It’s a Scooby Doo mystery!
One thing you quickly notice with Vecna Lives is how poorly organized and long-winded everything is. I don’t quite want to say crucial information is buried in these endless paragraphs because everything is inconsequential. The adventure uses a linear structure but as written you can discover the location of where you are supposed to go by piecing together some clues, theoretically allowing you to skip ahead. Investigative adventures should summarize crucial information and from what sources it may be gleaned. Here it all flows into eachother in a big, chunky, largely undifferentiated glop.
So Mordekainen is very aloof and hard to contact and even the Circle of Eight did not leave any sort of contact information so you are left prowling the streets of Greyhawk and eventually having to visit the Wizards Guild for clues on what your masters were up to. Divination above 3rd level does not work because of Vecna’s evil plot so you have to play the adventure exactly like it wants to be played. Zeb makes this as humiliating as possible by having the watchmen at the door only admit two of the eight characters, forcing everyone to wait and check their phones while the two most autistic players (whoever took wizard characters) hog the spotlight. Its otherwise pretty similar to a scene from a murder mystery, various wizards have information of various degrees of usefulness. There is something oddly obstructive about the adventure, where you can usually get what you want but if you don’t do it exactly right it will take longer and be more tedious.
Regardless, you are told to go to the Roc and Oliphant Inn.
Chapter 2: Innmbush
You go to the Roc and Oliphant which is essentially a student bar and there you have a magical skype call with Mordekainen through his only contact. He is also an asshole and makes the entire interview as painful as humanly possible.
You learn that it has something to do with the Hand and the Eye, Mordekainen also has no fucking idea where your old masters went or what they found, revealing a serious communication problem in The Circle of Eight, then he makes three suggestions of the cause behind the Divination blackout but immediately disregards two of them, essentially saying ‘but only an idiot would think this.’ After this, MERCIFULLY, the cult of Vecna, which is still a mysterious force, tries to ambush the players in the Inn using a three-pronged attack, where one group attacks them with seemingly overwhelming force while two other groups watch the exits, even going so far as using a disguise. It also has one of the best things: The Hand and The Eye.
The Hand throws daggers and crushes things in its lifedraining hand face. The eye has a gaze attack that traps your life energy, putting you in a catatonic state until it is destroyed and serves as a psychic tracker for the cult. Doth use dual-wielding. Fucking great in a China Mevielle sort of way. Both have plentiful cultists to serve as meat shields.
You either spot the weird boat-gypsy fighter among the ambushers, you search the body of the Vecna priest and find a list of phrases (these can be used each, once to cause pain to the Hand thing) or you are left with little short of a weird talisman. Now comes the Call of Cthulhu research phase where you figure out what the fuck to do next.
Chapter 3: Let’s play Call of Cthulhu
In this part the characters are supposed to gather clues that will lead them to the stronghold of the Cult of Vecna. There’s several libraries with several books the wizards consulted before they went to The Kron Hills. Each library has a little hoop you must jump through or Cook makes you wait for several days. If there was some sort of hard time limit to the adventure all these extra days would add a sense of tension but sufficiently stubborn players can just sit through. It does impose a limit later on (chapter 4) where all clerics get 30% spell failure that gets worse by 1% for each passing week as the connection with the divine is severed.
Without any sort of time pressure, getting the information is more a question of tedium then anything else. You can opt to Scan the books, which takes an hour and gives you a 30% chance of finding useful info +1% per point of intelligence, or you can read them which takes anywhere from a day to weeks. Probably it would be simpler for characters to serially scan all the books for a day, and then if that fails to gain any useful insight, read them. The different languages the books are written in complicates matters further. For a murder mystery this section is alright and the various hints can be cobbled together to get an idea of what is going on without giving the game away entirely.
The temples section is much worse. For whatever reason Cook goes into every single fucking temple in Greyhawk and again takes pains to make it tedious and vague. A donation might be required, but gp in this adventure is throwaway, no one cares about it, so why bring it up? For versimilitude. Okay. Most of the temples point you towards the River Quarter and point to some sort of link between the Cult of Vecna and the Rhennee, Greyhawk’s barge gypsies. A small note, not all the temples are helpful, some are useless, and one is actively working with the cult and will curse the characters and inform them. That is good. Informing the cult as written has no specific consequences so its arguably useless to mention it but again, we are aiming for versimilitude here.
If you go to the River Quarter, you are punished for using force on the gypsies, an otherwise natural move, and inquiring about certain contacts will cause them to dissapear. The idea of the barge gypsy connection is that you eventually book passage to Verbobonc, a centuries old city that in Cook’s Greyhawk, is hard to reach from the City of Greyhawk for characters of level 12-15 without their help. We become fully absorbed in Cooks detective fantasy and as such, obvious courses of action such as casting Detect Evil or Know Alignment on any of the contacts or witnesses are never given any consideration whatsoever and would probably result in him removing you from his table for poor sportsmanship. Depending on how well you do, you either book passage with a reliable gypsy, you book passage with an evil gypsy or you book passage with Vecna’s avatar posing as a peg-legged, one-eyed gypsy. Since at least one of those options results in an ambush at night, this is technically gameplay.
There is a section later on that notes specific prices for getting the Beggars Guild to help find certain characters but since gold is handwaved in this adventure this section is cosmetic. It is almost as if the person writing it was so absorbed in his own solipsistic fantasies that he did not consider them in the context of the game.
As a piece de resistance, there is a group of assassins that kills their opponents and then polymorphs them into bizarre creatures so they can sell the bodies for spell components, which is ren faire degeneracy, but more importantly, this group contains yet another goddamn Drow, the 2nd one this fucking adventure, and it is suggested that the characters simply encounter them randomly. This could have been introduced as some sort of consequence for being too blunt but instead Cook just dumps it in your lap. HERE YOU GO.
You can get into a Blood Feud with the Rhennee but there’s no statts for anything. “The attacks do not end until the characters are dead or they are forced to make peace (which should not be easy).” What does that mean? How many fucking Rhennee does Greyhawk have? I’m not asking him to statt out every man woman and child in Flaeness but a general indication of their force and method goes a long way. If this is some sort of hook, follow-up or corner case thats acceptable but this is supposedly a consequence for directly interacting with the adventure.
Anyway, through various fucked up means, maybe via barge, maybe doing something else, you eventually go to Verbobonc, which is near the Kron Hills. Nice map though.
Interlude: Mercy.
Page of consequences, omens and various other sticks to badger the players into going on the adventure, something that they will want to avoid at all costs. The additional hour to memorize spells and +1% spell failure for non-Vecna clerics should be sufficient.
Chapter 4: Boat trip.
Consequences for the Barge trip. While normally Zeb seems content to abstract things for the sake of the story, in this case he neglects to mention how long the trip will take, instead furnishing you with a random encounter table for encounters while on the river and leaving you to figure it the fuck out yourself. Since the provided hexmap has no scale, this is problematic. Abundant production value is spent aimlessly. It looks good but it is not fit for purpose. Apparently the Rhennee are the only people that regularly sail between these two centuries old cities and there are no guides that would know how to do it on land. Okay but I can just take my phantom steeds and follow the fucking river, past Dyvers right? How many hexes is that? No? Okay we are taking the river, one of 3 barges. In one case the Barge is fine but the characters are joined by a cult member. What the consequence of this is is not followed up but presumably it is bad? The other two options involve either getting ambushed by sailors in the middle of the night (that’s pulpy at least) or the admittedly interesting notion of taking passage on Disguised Vecna Avatar’s barge, with its crew of polymorphed scrags, who look like humans but speak fucking Scrag and have ‘disgusting eating habits.’ It is easy to get into some sort of fucked up brawl and once the jig is up, Turim (vecna’s avatar) will just dispel the Polymorph and order his fucking Scrags to capture the players to torture them for info. It is noted that he will flee if they are defeated, but obviously the players would target a magician in charge of a bunch of trolls, only to get butt-blasted by Vecna’s avatar in retaliation.
Chapter 5: Verbobonc
Tedious chapter preceded by a long brochure on Verbobonc and its origins. Any subtlety the characters may have displayed is ruthlessly punished by having the character’s arrival in Verbobonc detected anyway, come rain come shine.
Finding a fucking Gnomish settlement requires a page of goddamn exposition. Look at this. Look at how much text is being burned for what amounts to a trivial question.
Anyway, you hire Vargannos, a level 8 Gnome Fighter with multiple magic items, to be your guide for 100 gp and voila, you can go to gnometown.
If they search for the cult, again, you get Zebbed, and you get more obedience training. Essentially this adventure tests your obsequiousness, respect for the proper channels, willingness to follow the party line, ability to suffer humiliation, not rock the boat and do as the goddamn GM wants you to do.
This section, for all its torture, does have actual gameplay, and does present you with different scenarios depending on what actions are undertaken. So the Cult will try to take out the players but they require extreme secrecy since Verbobonc is a Lawful Good rats nest and as such they use an infiltrator, a half-elf by the name of Oaklin, to lure them into an ambush. Since Oaklin doesn’t have an amulet of non-detection, the best you can hope for is that the players are either stupid or good sports about the whole thing. Because this is a Zeb Cook module Oaklin winning the characters trust involves him wasting the characters time and leading them around town to various not-described places that do nothing. The point is that eventually characters are led to an abandoned stone quarry outside of town for an ambush OR you go directly to ‘The Cult Exposed’. 38 pages in jesus christ.
What should be a straightforward lead up to the site is instead made painful by more of Cooks self-indulgent prattling. I could go over this but I want you to be able to imagine the pain of playing this. By reading this adventure I got Zebbed and I want you to feel like you got Zebbed too.
There is really no reason why this fucking map has all this forest on it when the site of the ambush is near the quarry does essentially nothing, and they coudl have used the space to instead map out the quarry and its different elevations, since this is a geographically complicated, pitched battle involving numerous creatures and combatants. There’s supposed to be an imp sentry ‘at each marked position’ but then the positions are not clearly marked.
But! This is a bit of actual gameplay. You can if you are careful, find the ambush site and catch them unprepared. You can NOT BLUNDER into the ambush and get caught fighting Vampiric Mists before getting blasted by two wizards in cover while getting swarmed by fighters, with two halfling thieves wearing cloaks of elvenkind in reserve in case you try to get at the wizards. Tactics! Gameplay! Maybe you cast clairvoyance or reconnoitre the place invisibly. DnD! Combatants will try to escape if their fanatical cult troops are cut down! DnD! The character levels and amount of magic items at the disposal of this fringe cult group is completely outside of the normal distribution of power suggested by the AD&D NPC entries but as an encounter it works. Why enforcers drawn from the dregs and gutters by the cult fight at the ability of elite mercenary captains is anyone’s guess but there you have it.
In the aftermath it is mentioned who talks and who doesn’t if captured, which is good, and it also mentions speak with dead, implying that it works, meaning that Cook did not consider its use on one of the witnesses who turns up dead in Section 3. Are we surprised? There is also a complete cop out section suggesting you allow the characters to be ressurected by a Bishop man if they suffer a TPK, which has got to be the most insulting fix, if not for the paragraph afterward, where it is suggested that if your players somehow fail to get any information from the ambush you should just tell them where the cult headquarters is via one of several NPCs, rendering this entire fucking subplot useless. We are back in stupid storyshitting land.
Eventually you are led to the cult HQ underneath an inn. In a deceivingly generous moment, you can actually inform the authorities of the cult layer, and the adventurers will be accompanied by a massive force. Vecna the peg-legged boatman also requests to join, and will tag along if refused, for which we say…uh, okay. Everything is set up for a massive pitched battle involving gameplay, but instead YOU GET ZEBBED. It’s all fucking railroad bullshit, the cultists are not even statted up. Nothing matters. WOOOOOOH.
WOOOOOH. JUST FUCKING WASTE EVERYONE’S TIME.
Chapter 6: To Tovag Baru
Okay, so you are directed to Tovag Baru, a sort of fantasy stone henge rumoured to be the only remnant of the Baklunish Empire. In this case, suddenly everyone is generous with their teleport spells in case you need to get back to Greyhawk to have another Microsoft Teams meeting with Mordekainen. A minor note, it FEELS significant. Its beyond a foreboding and unknown mountain range, surrounded by hostile nomads etc. etc. Good set up. It will be ruined by Zeb Cook, but a good set up is not unimportant. However, the adventure makes it clear that if you did not go to the gnome settlement of Osnabrolt, you should do that now since you need it for the railroad plot, so you get another fucking vision to railroad the players back to it.
Chapter 7: Osnabrolt.
Osnabrolt has been seeded in a previous chapter with a legend relating to the sword of Kas. It is presumed at this point the PCs are aware of Vecna’s legend and should be able to infer what the signficance is. You get, for whatever reason, a roadside random encounter table that are just words without NA which perhaps corresponds to some sort of monster entry in some other book, who knows, but sure, yeah, this is DnD Zeb. I believe it.
Okay, so Osnabrolt has been levelled by what is presumably Haldamar, most people are dead. The gnomes never told him where the sword is and because he is dumb he did not use his ESP at will ability given to him by the artifacts to figure out their nervousness. Regardless, this also happens to be the resting place of the Sword of Kas. The character must first undergo a test, given to them by the gnomes, they must deal with a baby bird that the characters found. No that is serious.
In contrast to the ressurection offered if the characters get TPK’d, fucking up the bird challenge by killing the bird or doing something obviously stupid will mean the adventure is over and the gnomes will not reveal the location of the sword under any circumstance. Oh is that so mrs. Gnome? Lets see how you handle my Pain of Boiling Water technique!
Once the…sigh, bird, has been taken care of there is another Zeb Cook ritual humiliation section where it essentially tests the characters ability to suffer punishment and their willingness to sit and listen to exposition.
Do this in…a paragraph. Now can we have the sword?
GAAAAAAAAH.
At last you get the Sword of Kas. Minor gameplay happens as the Gnome encampment is attacked by the Cult of Iuz, who have been watching events and getting suspicious. The opportunity to mow down a band of Iuz cultists with an artifact weapon should at least prove mildly diverting. There is no map. In the aftermath, if he is still alive, the Priest of Iuz offers to join the party to help fight Vecna, and also offers the aid of the Cult of Iuz. While the priest can join as a retainer, what the actual aid of the Cult entails is never explained because these are mere words on a page, vague ideas, intimations.
Chapter 8: RAAAAAAAAGH.
Single page outlining travelling time for various methods of reaching Tovag Baru, including flight and planeshift.
Chapter 9: HHHHHHHHHNNNNNN
Tovag Baru proper. This seems like the final confrontation with Vecna but again, you are getting Zebbed into wasting your time. Good foreshadowing. The whole area is quiet. The fearsome nomads are keeping the fuck away from the site, and allow the characters to pass, saying nothing, fearful, ominous. Then the adventure goes Q1 by having several portals to other times open but it gives you only a paragraph to work with so good fucking luck GM. At least you can theoretically use the Sword of Kas to planeshift back. Anyway. There is no gameplay here, you get there, Vecna is immune to everything, including the Sword of Kas and tells you to join him by killing your friends. If everyone refuses, they are transported to Citadel Cavitus, a Skull shaped fortress near the negative energy plane.
Chapter 10: GGGGGGGGGHHHHHHNNNNNNNN
A skull shaped prison fortress on the demi-plane of Ash that holds Kas. Great idea, only there’s no gameplay. The despair felt by its luckless inhabitants is a mirror to the despair felt by the players, as they are literally trapped in Zeb Cook’s magical realm, with only a walk into the planes of Ash or the Negative Energy plane as a viable alternative. A grim doorkeeper records their names and now they are doomed to an eternal deathless existence.
Naturally, finding Kas is made as tedious as possible without also making it very difficult. You just have to keep asking everyone and cycle through all the inhabitants until Zeb decides that you have suffered enough, after which you are graciously allowed to see Kas.Once you find him there is no gameplay, he will only tell the characters how to destroy Vecna if they give him the sword. If they do that, he calls them a bunch of faggots and plane-shifts away and the characters have fucked up the adventure yet again no save. If instead they ‘enforce their terms with real threats against Kas’s life and safety’ he teaches them how to beat Vecna; they are going to have to storygame. There is really no reason not to betray Kas and then planeshift away, keeping his evil artifact sword but there you have it.
Chapter 11: Get Zebbed.
The conclusion is like 2 pages. You go back to Tovag Baru, Vecna is still summoning his super ritual. The characters can either call on all the gods everywhere, who will tell them to call on Iuz, or they can call on Iuz. Any other option loses. Iuz appears and Vecna and Iuz are locked in a Dragonball Z fight. The problem is that Vecna is slightly stronger, and his worshippers are funneling through the portal and falling to their knees, giving him strength. It is now permitted that the characters have some sort of vague influence on the combat. They must fight 20 Vecna berserkers and ‘more’ each round. They are supposed to discern that the portal is the problem and tell this to Iuz, who is otherwise too stupid to realize this. Once the gate is damaged, they must storygame both gods through the portals, preferably while they themselves are grappling. I think Zeb missed an opportunity to have a gigantic glowing prompt appear, with the words ‘Press X to Grapple’ below it so the characters can know what to do. If the characters win, or more accurately, once the DM has decided that they have tried enough so he lets them win, they get some sort of blessing from the gods, if not, well, welcome to Vecnaland.
This one was horrible. I think if you trimmed it down and removed all the railroading and storygaming it would probably still be dubious as hell. There are some interesting concepts in this adventure, just giving the PCs an artifact is cool, even if you fucking take it away again and it is totally useless later on but it just goes to show that any sort of conceptual density is always going to be subservient to the way these elements are employed. You are transported to Zebs magical realm and you will eat what you are served or the punishment will be terrible.
Yet the conceptual density would ensure that this adventure spawned not only one, but two sequels. Vecna Reborn was a Monte Cook Ravenloft adventure which would explore Vecna and Kas’s continuing struggle in a more classy fashion, this time in the Realms of Terror.
In constrast Bruce Cordell would end 2e on a bombastic note with Die! Vecna Die!, an adventure that in many ways feels like a soft reboot of Vecna Lives, which would re-use a lot of the same elements, albeit more high concept (Bruce Cordell cannot write an adventure unless at least one universe is threatened or god is about to be born), much more playable, featuring some actual gameplay, workable dungeons and his speciality: a ridiculous blockbuster conclusion. I don’t know how well it holds up but its certainly a lot better then this one. I guess I will review that last one too.
This entry is a real nadir for AD&D. I was always a bit bemused by the antipathy 2e seems to receive from many oldschoolers but this makes it easier to understand. It is almost painful to imagine liking the original game and seeing it gradually change until you end up with this. On the other hand there is hope. The game got out of this. Cycles of growth and decay, destruction and rebirth are always recurring. People always return to the well. Hopeful.
In conclusion, I propose anyone who uses names like Diraq Malcinex and is not named Anthony Huso should probably be killed in some sort of trash compactor.
Don’t try this one at home.
*
[1] See White Wolf, Vampire the Masquerade et. al.
[2] Greyhawk lore. A group of powerful wizards in charge of making sure the continent doesn’t burn down
I own a copy of Vecna Lives; I was at a local gamestore that normally doesn’t sell used books. They had a pile sitting on the counter so I asked how much they wanted. “Take them – they’re yours” was the reply.
I over-paid.
Word.
This module is so bad I don’t even want to read all of the reviews
Re the random polymorphing assassins: I’m not that familiar with 2e, but I looked up the rules for polymorph spells and…given polymorphed creatures regain their form on death, and the magic user isn’t high enough level to cast polymorph any object (which creates living creatures anyway, I think), how the fuck is any of that supposed to work?
LikeLike
This was supposed to be its own comment rather than a reply to Jeff, a man who clearly is now well-supplied with kindling, but I appear to have clicked wrong.
The answer is ‘it don’t.’
You actually gave it one *. I have a feeling that is too much.
Note also at the meta “fuck you” level that the Circle of Eight who get unceremoniously ganked in the prologue were, in the real world, all of Gary Gygax’s PCs*. So this, like the joke Castle Greyhawk module (which you should also review, since it goes up to level 20) was yet another cheeky TSR middle-finger at their old boss.
*sort of. Gary’s PCs were the Citadel of Eight and included characters of all classes like Yrag the fighter, Rigby the cleric, and Zigby the dwarf**. This was later retconned into the Circle who were all wizards and included characters that weren’t run by Gary (Rary was Brian Blume’s, Otto was Rob Kuntz’s, Nystul and Otiluke were just names, etc) but the general premise of “watch us summarily humiliate and dispatch all of the old management’s favorite characters” still holds.
**giving all of Mordenkainen’s henchmen“-igby” names was a running joke by Rob Kuntz as Gary’s DM. In addition to Bigby, Rigby, and Zigby there was also a fighter named Sigby Grigbyson
Not to tell you your business but once you breached the doldrums of AD&D, which in my opinion are vast, a siege, why did you not turn back and pick up a great novel you hadn’t read. Why plunge on to experience further filth and so much nonsense. Failure is everywhere. Time is valuable, already I won’t have time to read all I that have chosen and then there is rereading. Why have expert knowledge on Vance Lives!
@ Kent:
Better Prince than me, man. I, for one, appreciate him taking the time.
; )
Its an interesting data point to consider in view of Die! Vecna Die! which has a nonzero chance of being good.
LikeLike
I was addressing T Smith but anyone can weigh in the topic is general.
Really? I rarely read game stuff (for instance, I haven’t read this one, I only know it by reputation from stuff like this post) and even when I do I usually just spend an hour or so skim-reading to get a general impression, like I did with that Dungeons of Tonisborg book. I mean, I read a ton of garbage when I was a kid and didn’t know any better, and I still remember a lot of it, but I pretty much stopped doing that about 30 years ago.
Found this review quite amusing…thank you for the chuckles. As my (Mexican) wife says about her culter’s propensity for laughing in the face of tragedy: sometimes you have to laugh so you don’t cry.
2E sucks. It’s garbage. It represents a really terrible era of D&D. “Zeb” Cook might not be the Antichrist, but perhaps a herald of the Gaming Apocalypse and Wasteland that was to be.
Haha. Hyperbole, of course. I’ve been rereading Cook’s I1: Dwellers of the Forbidden City for the last few days. Even incomplete, it is masterful. “Incomplete” is, in fact, a disservice. It has incredible room for expansion. And yet, one can run it as is, with adventurers exploring the silent streets of a ruined metropolis, blundering into the various factions that control different neighborhoods. A serviceable wandering encounter table ensures squatting PCs will eventually run afoul of the city’s strange denizens: yuan-ti slave caravans, bugbear patrols, feral bullywug outcasts looking for food and sacrificial fodder. And the treasure take with ONLY the numbered encounters (64 in all) comes out to just under 200K…perfect for the recommended 6-8 players of levels 4th to 7th. Clearly, there was a time when Mr. Cook knew exactly what he was doing as a designer.
For me, Vecna Lives is really just endemic of a struggling company trying to wring one more bit of loose change from the cash cow that was Gygax’s imagination…the same as what Hollywood does with its endless remakes of successful films or WotC’s unending rehashes of Acerak and the Tomb of Horrors. It is pathetic…and yet it is understandable and pitiable. We can have compassion for these mutant grotesqueries meant to prop up a failing industry, and abstain from the casting of more stones at their blighted authors.
BUT we should NOT look to this pitiful dogshit for inspiration or as ready examples of “how to design for high level adventures.” Or for ANY level adventures. They are curiosities of a bygone age…nothing more. Certainly not educational or elucidating in any meaningful fashion.
[by the way, Monte’s “classy” Hitler quote? Man, that one’s priceless. Hoo-boy!]
This one sounds like it’s all about Kas and Vecna and the Council of Eight, and the PCs “replacing” the Council in the novel Zeb really should have written are mere ciphers, placeholders for the reader’s attention. Likewise, the worst bits of the Giovanni Chronicles and White Wolf’s oeuvre in general are the bits where we’re expected to play second fiddle to the scripted dialogues between powerful ubervampires. I’m starting to think “signature characters” are signs of a conceptual flaw in the playable material – a clear sign that it’s not really about being played any more, that someone has the imagination to concoct a premise and setpieces for a cheap and cheerful original fantasy novel but not the capacity to tell stories through a medium other than D&D.
I can bodge up a reasonable sounding limitation to fictional scrying magic that explains why Vecna can’t simply cast a spell and locate his missing parts (they’re still part of him, and scrying for himself points to himself – the spell doesn’t recognise them as separate because they’re still full of His Dark Soul, that’s good enough for the pulps right?), but if I pulled that at a D&D table I assume someone would (rightly) well-actually me on how D&D scrying actually works. It seems odd to me that D&D players are so often expected to accept “it just doesn’t work” when the game also rewards system mastery developed to a point that shouldn’t suffer that noise.
Perhaps I am Insane, but what’s the point in that map of the Citadel Cavitus? All those ruddy streets and twists and turns but there are only two locations in the damned thing that matter. Are we down to the “help Digby, Rigby and Nigby take the sword back to Kas” drawing lines through mazes puzzle here, as though we’re bored children in a fast food emporium?
Ruling out TPKs during actual play, which are an occupational hazard: how many break points are there where a perfectly rational choice brings about a GAME OVER, WORLD ENDS outcome? How many more when bored or frustrated players start pratting about? This sort of module makes me understand where Shamus Young was coming from – no wonder the dysfunctional D&D group achieved meme status if this was the sort of pap they were weaned on.
Zeb Cook is a hack!
Note that I turned over many stones to look into the supposed good stuff Zeb has done or written. I tappears he is big on stolen valor: The Isle of Dread and Expert sets were done by others, Zeb jsut was the last editor, so he upped his own credits. For Isle of Dread it is well-codumented. Steve Marsh is on record on having written X mostly himself. Planescape, now, as much as I hate it, curiously, Tieflings and Sigil and this and that alll famous parts have other crative parents…Baur, Cook and others all have done quasi-Planescape stuff in the d20 era, because demand was so high. Not so Zeb…maybe because he could not even have done it if he wanted…
For the Forbidden City, at least he is on record giving up the fact it is bascially a rip-off on one of his favorite stories…but Harold Johnson and Larry Schick did development work, Jon Pickens, Mike Price and JEAN WELLS did “Able Assistance”. FIVE other people did editorial work., So Zeb just did “Design”. Dafuq, Forbidden City is not rocket science. There is not too much going on. But FIVE people OTHER than Zeb did creative work, and FIVE other than Zeb did editorial Work on this fucker of an okay module. It has a large font and the actual moduel content is about 18 pages. Ten people other than Zeb. Ten. I feel justified in assuming he desinged by giving them the basic story and the individual encounter areas were hashed out individually, and then cobbled back together by the editors, with Zeb just doing the final pass and wrote the intro. Also note the only playtester not from the TSR team is Zeb`s wife. He is on record that he was isolaed in the D&D heyday and his wargaming chops were also only him and Helen.
I present the theory: the Forbidden City authorship is a lie! Zeb is a hack & a writing credit embezzler!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! I am sorry you have such a low opinion of Dwellers as I’d hoped to run an (adjusted and expanded) version of the adventure at Cauldron…something I call “Storming the Forbidden City.” Just started working on it the last couple days.
; )
I will not dispute that Zeb is a hack, but as a hack myself, I appreciate that in THIS particular hobby, there are some virtues to being a hack. The thing is D&D is not a game about telling a well-crafted story…rather it is a game that is at its best when experienced through the medium of PLAY. A lot of times, an adventure that looks good on paper plays poorly and vice versa…as I’m sure you already know. In this particular instance (I1) I think you are speculating through a lens colored by later failings:
– Zeb’s background prior to discovering role-playing in college DID come from wargaming roots (I contrast this strongly with Doug Niles, whose primary goal prior to working for TSR was to be a novelist/creative writing).
– Dwellers was Zeb’s initial work upon entry to TSR. It is not unusual that a novice designer would draw and be assisted/mentored by other staff members.
– In the early days of TSR there was MUCH playing and play-testing of games in-house, which I equate with the strength of the earlier offerings of the company. That I1 lists staff play-testers is (to my mind) neither unusual, nor a negative thing: TSR staff at the time had the best handle on how the game was intended for play. Now, perhaps, their focus was only on the tournament portion of the adventure (that was run at the 1980 Origins Game Fair), but I somewhat doubt they didn’t at least try the rest of the adventure prior to its mass publication, given the attention lavished on the thing in terms of artwork, layout, etc. In 1981, TSR had a bit more quality control on what they were pumping out, design-wise, and five of the eight playtesters listed had actual module credits (Moldvay, Hammack, Johnson, Schick, and Wells).
– For me, I find a great deal of technical knowledge present in I1, which elevates it above adventures of its era. Horan and Kwairno have decent tactics, and spell books (as 1E wizards should). Tribes have tribal rivalries (both within and without). The Fiend Folio is used to good effect and demonstrates superior knowledge (differing tribes of bullywugs based on their intelligence, for example;, while both the yellow musk creeper and pan lung dragon are prominent encounters). Cook doesn’t shy away from creating new monsters that possess and use psionics (both the aboleth and the yuan-ti). The pre-generated characters include a more diverse selection of class/race types than is usually seen…the tournament PCs included a monk, druid, and 1E bard…as well as PCs of evil and non-goody alignment. This attention to the nuts-and-bolts of game play is sadly lacking in MOST other module cobblers, outside of Gygax.
– For whatever reason, I actually happen to possess…and have run/played…a number of Zeb Cook creations: Slave Pits of the Undercity, X4/X5 (Master of Desert Nomads), B6 (Veiled Socitety), CB1 (Conan Unchained), BH2 (Lost Conquistador Mine for Boot Hill), and Star Frontiers. Almost all of them offer something interesting or unusual or worthy of recommendation for actual play. Hell, I’ve long used M1: Blizzard Pass (the short adventure at the end, NOT the solo outing) as an introductory session for new players and to kick off campaigns…my son (who runs/plays 1E) has taken to using it for the same purposes. However, it’s ALSO clear that as time went on, Cook’s adventure work becomes more and more “railroady” in design…Vecna Lives might be the culmination of that trend and sounds pretty fucking awful.
I just don’t think Cook started out that way.
And, for the record, I’m not trying to be a Zeb Cook apologist. The guy has said in interview that his preferred version of D&D is 2nd edition AD&D, which is both understandable (he designed it) and inexcusable (given 2E’s shortcomings). But there was a time…pre-1984ish…where he was doing some nifty stuff as a young designer. I wouldn’t paint his whole career with the same color. And, hey, preferring 2E is still (probably) better than preferring Pathfinder or 5E.
In my opinion.
Looking forward to seeing you in Germany!
: )
LikeLike
Intriguing catch about I1 having a ton of additional authors and editors. That fits in with the disconnect between it supposedly being Zeb Cook’s “audition piece” for TSR in the same manner as S2 was for Schick, C2 for Hammack, and R1 for Mentzer, and the published version including a bunch of Fiend Folio monsters. I begin to suspect Cook’s version from c. 1979 may have been only the tournament section and a brief sketch of the city, and everything else was written in 1981 by the entire TSR design staff.
Cook’s talent (such as it is) seems to have been (1) working quickly (especially when editing/completing a project someone else had already started), and (2) coming up with idea concept-sketches. Apparently one of his first contributions at TSR was the alternate worlds section of Q1, and there are similar sketch-ideas in his other modules, like I1, X1, and X5. But drilling down from those big-picture concepts into actual specific playable nuts & bolts detail was never his strong suit – it almost always results in a linear series of set-piece scenes that fail to anticipate or address even modest player-level tactical thought to avoid walking into ambushes (see A1, B6, X4, etc). If he was mostly running one-player games for his wife and she was mostly interested in going along with the story and didn’t much care about tactics that maybe explains it.
LikeLike
Thanks for taking one for the team, Prince, and reading this so we don’t have. I actually enjoy reading reviews of these fairly high-profile shit products (like the Vampire one) because it illustrates the era.
One you are ready for more punishment, I suggest you do I1: The Immortal Storm by Frank Mentzer. It’s every bit as bad as this but it’s actually so bizarre that it gets entertaining. And it’s level 37+ – the point where you no longer have levels in BECMI and become a demigod with point-buy abilities! The ultimate high-level adventure.
LikeLike
My pleasure, good to see you back.
I know a little bit about the Immortal game and I have read it. I am already skeptical about high level BECMI, but I is fucking nuts. The only barrier is that I would have to learn what might as well be a new system to review what is junk. I think I’ll pick something safer like M5 if it is pillory time.
LikeLike
I’m closer to JB than Settembrini or even Trent on this. JB actually doesn’t mention a few other interesting modules by Cook: OA1 (and sections of other OA modules), DS1 Freedom, DSQ1 Road to Urik, ALQ Golden Voyages, and the included adventures in Planescape. These range from genuinely good/open/enjoyable (OA1, Golden Voyages, one very short Planescape adventure) to solid (Road to Urik) to poor/limited but not worthless (DS1). I suspect some of the chat about “good on ideas, not always good on developing” is likely a fair summary of the issue, as well as “they wanted a Greyhawk adventure at high level and told him to doit quickly”.
LikeLike