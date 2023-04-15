[Review] Vecna Lives (AD&D 2e); Getting Zebbed

[Adventure]

WGA4 Vecna Lives! (1990)

David “Zeb” Cook (TSR)

AD&D 2e

Lvl 12 – 15









This one is horrible and I knew it and I have no one to blame but myself and autism. I was reading through Die! Vecna Die! by Bruce Cordell which I read when I was young and which has a definite non-zero chance of being good, but then I saw the references to other adventures, including this one, so I thought WHY THE HELL NOT? ITS FOR HIGH LEVELS AFTER ALL AND ITS THE PREQUEL. So yeah, we are doing this, I did it, and I got Zebbed. I got Zebbed Hard.



Once upon a time, a reader, whom you can still occasionally detect by the pungent smell of brown sauce and the greasy stains of fish and chips, dared me to review the entire Giovanni Chronicles, which I promptly did. It was a deeply troublesome, gaslighting but also educational experience that has stuck with me to this very day. You see kids, in the 90s the RPG hobby, through the black arts of Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, had discovered a form of TTRPG play now known as Storyshitting. It was like the Artpunk of its day, with less [1] exactly the same amount of degenerate sex stuff. The idea was that rpgs had to be like the stories they were inspired by, something which is true to a certain degree, but not beyond that degree. Like Artpunk, a principle that is useful as part of a design ecosystem is pushed to such extremes by midwits that it completely distorts and eventually subsumes all other principles. In this case the STORY part is considered superior so the GAME part has to be subservient to that. Some of the games that came out of that era, like Call of Cthulhu or Vampire the Masquerade, flawed though they can be, were pretty good. But taking D&D and forcing it into that mould is not the best option.



And now we enter Vecna lives, penned when David “Zeb” Cook was king of 2e, and its not just storygaming, it’s storygaming HARD. I’m talking metaplot, railroading, blocking character powers so they don’t derail the premise of the adventure, extensive unneccessary backstory, entire scenes where the characters are just talking the whole nine yards.



I’m stalling. Vecna lives is written as a detective adventure. Don’t listen to Bryce. You can do investigative adventures in D&D just fine, especially low level D&D, but it requires a bit of finesse. What you can’t do is Call of Cthulhu style investigative adventures when your characters are level 12-15. They command magics to pull the answers from the outer spheres, to read the thoughts of men, to see their alignment, to question the dead etc. It could be done. But it would be extremely challenging to do so. Zeb handles this by giving the matter little consideration, and more or less proceeding according to his whims, and the devil take you if your characters get off-script.



The premise of the adventure, buried under mucho texto, is that after the aftermath of WGA1-3, which are not really neccessary to understand the adventure and that a crack in the topology of my autism allows me to thankfully ignore, there’s a new threat in Greyhawkland. Vecna, not yet reduced to the status of cosmic villain of the week, but here a pre-Suloise wizard-lord of terrible power and cruelty, eventually succumbs to old age. Refusing to croak, he achieves lichdom, continues his reign of terror, and is eventually undone by his lieutenant Kas, wielding a blade forged by his wizardry. Some lingering evil remained, and his Eye and Hand, infused with a fraction of his terrible power, became artifacts of fell might, wielded by evil men. So that’s all good stuff. Now it’s time to get Zebbed.



So in Zebhawk, Vecna died, but his evil spirit lingered, and over time, nourished by the worship of his followers, he became a demi-god. That’s fair, we can live with that. Now we go into ludicrous, crazyland. Vecna, using 7 objects of power buried in strategic locations, has figured out a way to cut off all of Greyhawk from ALL OTHER DEITIES, and, with time-portals opened to pre-Oeridian Flaeness, will bring in his former followers, elevating him to greater godhood. The gods cannot foresee this plan for no reason that is provided beyond Vecna’s cleverness and foresight (Bruce Cordell would retcon this to make more sense later). Despite Vecna having a sort of turbo-omniscience, he cannot find his own Hand and Eye, which are neccessary components in the greater godhood ritual. Here we enter the plot!







Before we delve into The Prologue, there’s about two pages of tips and tricks on how to build suspense, which ranges from reasonably solid if condescending advice on things like foreshadowing, not giving the game away by letting the players know the name of the adventure or using strict timekeeping to increase the tension (although the suggestion to use a cooking-timer seems deranged) to “channel your hatred into a rock” levels of bad, with my favorite being the suggestion to turn off the lights when the party is knocked unconscious or engulfed in darkness. Some of it requires brutal GM intervention to reverse victories into sudden defeats for the sake of artifically creating tension which when read today strikes me as vaguely blasphemous but which makes total sense if you grew up to the mantra of “roll-playing not role-playing” and were taught to hate the dungeon-crawling peasant and his vulgar ways. There is also a disjointed nature to some of the advice. Zeb speaks of imposing a sudden reverse upon the players but the entire adventure is railroaded all the way to hell. There’s hardly room to pull an invention of any kind. Here we enter the plot.



The Prologue



This is essentially a precursor to the JRPG technique of pitting your players against an insurmountable foe in order to create either tension or an impression of overwhelming force. The adventure wisely predicts that your players might baulk at having their favorite characters killed off via GM fiat bullshit so it gives you the pick of the Council of Eight [2] and soon you start off somewhere in the Kron Hills, facing a Cairn to investigate vague rumors of great danger to all of Greyhawk. In theory, this works. Over the course of the adventure, the stakes are much lower because characters play with assigned characters and not their own, but in this section, when everything is unfamiliar, sure. You are a party of 14-23rd level wizards. What could possibly stand against you?



And then you get Zebbed.

At this point we get about two pages of explanation and rationalizations why Haladamar, an old warlord sealed inside the Tomb with Vecna’s Eye and Hand, will automatically know the PCs are coming and will predict all their actions while the PCs are prevented from detecting him because of the Artifacts. The dungeon sucks but at the same time, if you are just going to kill off the PCs in an unwinnable fight anyway, it makes no sense to drag it out and make this huge complex and thus this placeholder dungeon. A lot of the text is focused on justifications that seem completely irrelevant since the fight is a foregone conclusion, and the adventure tells you to cheat anyway.



I would maybe give 2/10 points for the foreshadowing proper. It’s the whole “the wards aren’t there to keep something out, they are there to keep things in” shtick. The wards prevent magical transportation. There’s minor environmental effects but they do not matter (e.g. if you use a fireball the ceiling collapses for 1d10 damage). Lol. You face a grab-bag of mid-level grist (firetoads, Ahnkegh and a crystal ooze in a pool of water), which might also be smart because the players will get overconfident and then you get to the actual Tomb and you get killed in the most bullshit manner imaginable.

That’s great Zeb, only the tomb door is 27 feet away from the sealed door, the width of the corridor is 3 feet so we can only travel single file and we have 8 characters, do they all get hit by the timestop? Presumably we might keep 1 or 2 in reserve, or they might have Stoneskin or one of them breaches the chamber with an Anti-magic shell or summoned monsters or they throw in a Delayed Blast Fireball because they don’t trust it and there goes your surprise attack. Arguably having permanent Foresight, Truesight and 70% MR from the resonance and being a 20th level fighter armed with two artifacts gives you pretty good odds against a bunch of nerds but still. Regardless, you lose and you get murdered with the words “I’m Vecna! I’m Vecna! You fools have released me, or something to that effect” so the PCs are supposed to go ‘Huh? Vecna?’ If in the aftermath your players are understandably pissed, Zeb gives you the following tips to keep your players from leaving. In one fell swoop, Zeb has assassinated a decade of accumulated Greyhawk lore. The principle is sound, if presumably your players have some conception of the setting and these characters.

Chapter 1: The torture begins in earnest.



So when the adventure proper begins you play a party of different characters, each one representing the favored retainer of the Eight archmages that just got murdered. You receive a premonition of your master’s death like someone fucking blew up Alderaan and now you must find out what happened! We gotta find Mordekainen but no one knows where he is! It’s a Scooby Doo mystery!



One thing you quickly notice with Vecna Lives is how poorly organized and long-winded everything is. I don’t quite want to say crucial information is buried in these endless paragraphs because everything is inconsequential. The adventure uses a linear structure but as written you can discover the location of where you are supposed to go by piecing together some clues, theoretically allowing you to skip ahead. Investigative adventures should summarize crucial information and from what sources it may be gleaned. Here it all flows into eachother in a big, chunky, largely undifferentiated glop.



So Mordekainen is very aloof and hard to contact and even the Circle of Eight did not leave any sort of contact information so you are left prowling the streets of Greyhawk and eventually having to visit the Wizards Guild for clues on what your masters were up to. Divination above 3rd level does not work because of Vecna’s evil plot so you have to play the adventure exactly like it wants to be played. Zeb makes this as humiliating as possible by having the watchmen at the door only admit two of the eight characters, forcing everyone to wait and check their phones while the two most autistic players (whoever took wizard characters) hog the spotlight. Its otherwise pretty similar to a scene from a murder mystery, various wizards have information of various degrees of usefulness. There is something oddly obstructive about the adventure, where you can usually get what you want but if you don’t do it exactly right it will take longer and be more tedious.

Riveting gameplay.

Regardless, you are told to go to the Roc and Oliphant Inn.





Chapter 2: Innmbush





You go to the Roc and Oliphant which is essentially a student bar and there you have a magical skype call with Mordekainen through his only contact. He is also an asshole and makes the entire interview as painful as humanly possible.

You learn that it has something to do with the Hand and the Eye, Mordekainen also has no fucking idea where your old masters went or what they found, revealing a serious communication problem in The Circle of Eight, then he makes three suggestions of the cause behind the Divination blackout but immediately disregards two of them, essentially saying ‘but only an idiot would think this.’ After this, MERCIFULLY, the cult of Vecna, which is still a mysterious force, tries to ambush the players in the Inn using a three-pronged attack, where one group attacks them with seemingly overwhelming force while two other groups watch the exits, even going so far as using a disguise. It also has one of the best things: The Hand and The Eye.

The Hand throws daggers and crushes things in its lifedraining hand face. The eye has a gaze attack that traps your life energy, putting you in a catatonic state until it is destroyed and serves as a psychic tracker for the cult. Doth use dual-wielding. Fucking great in a China Mevielle sort of way. Both have plentiful cultists to serve as meat shields.



You either spot the weird boat-gypsy fighter among the ambushers, you search the body of the Vecna priest and find a list of phrases (these can be used each, once to cause pain to the Hand thing) or you are left with little short of a weird talisman. Now comes the Call of Cthulhu research phase where you figure out what the fuck to do next.



Chapter 3: Let’s play Call of Cthulhu



In this part the characters are supposed to gather clues that will lead them to the stronghold of the Cult of Vecna. There’s several libraries with several books the wizards consulted before they went to The Kron Hills. Each library has a little hoop you must jump through or Cook makes you wait for several days. If there was some sort of hard time limit to the adventure all these extra days would add a sense of tension but sufficiently stubborn players can just sit through. It does impose a limit later on (chapter 4) where all clerics get 30% spell failure that gets worse by 1% for each passing week as the connection with the divine is severed.



Without any sort of time pressure, getting the information is more a question of tedium then anything else. You can opt to Scan the books, which takes an hour and gives you a 30% chance of finding useful info +1% per point of intelligence, or you can read them which takes anywhere from a day to weeks. Probably it would be simpler for characters to serially scan all the books for a day, and then if that fails to gain any useful insight, read them. The different languages the books are written in complicates matters further. For a murder mystery this section is alright and the various hints can be cobbled together to get an idea of what is going on without giving the game away entirely.



The temples section is much worse. For whatever reason Cook goes into every single fucking temple in Greyhawk and again takes pains to make it tedious and vague. A donation might be required, but gp in this adventure is throwaway, no one cares about it, so why bring it up? For versimilitude. Okay. Most of the temples point you towards the River Quarter and point to some sort of link between the Cult of Vecna and the Rhennee, Greyhawk’s barge gypsies. A small note, not all the temples are helpful, some are useless, and one is actively working with the cult and will curse the characters and inform them. That is good. Informing the cult as written has no specific consequences so its arguably useless to mention it but again, we are aiming for versimilitude here.



If you go to the River Quarter, you are punished for using force on the gypsies, an otherwise natural move, and inquiring about certain contacts will cause them to dissapear. The idea of the barge gypsy connection is that you eventually book passage to Verbobonc, a centuries old city that in Cook’s Greyhawk, is hard to reach from the City of Greyhawk for characters of level 12-15 without their help. We become fully absorbed in Cooks detective fantasy and as such, obvious courses of action such as casting Detect Evil or Know Alignment on any of the contacts or witnesses are never given any consideration whatsoever and would probably result in him removing you from his table for poor sportsmanship. Depending on how well you do, you either book passage with a reliable gypsy, you book passage with an evil gypsy or you book passage with Vecna’s avatar posing as a peg-legged, one-eyed gypsy. Since at least one of those options results in an ambush at night, this is technically gameplay.



There is a section later on that notes specific prices for getting the Beggars Guild to help find certain characters but since gold is handwaved in this adventure this section is cosmetic. It is almost as if the person writing it was so absorbed in his own solipsistic fantasies that he did not consider them in the context of the game.



As a piece de resistance, there is a group of assassins that kills their opponents and then polymorphs them into bizarre creatures so they can sell the bodies for spell components, which is ren faire degeneracy, but more importantly, this group contains yet another goddamn Drow, the 2nd one this fucking adventure, and it is suggested that the characters simply encounter them randomly. This could have been introduced as some sort of consequence for being too blunt but instead Cook just dumps it in your lap. HERE YOU GO.



You can get into a Blood Feud with the Rhennee but there’s no statts for anything. “The attacks do not end until the characters are dead or they are forced to make peace (which should not be easy).” What does that mean? How many fucking Rhennee does Greyhawk have? I’m not asking him to statt out every man woman and child in Flaeness but a general indication of their force and method goes a long way. If this is some sort of hook, follow-up or corner case thats acceptable but this is supposedly a consequence for directly interacting with the adventure.





Map: Notice lack of scale and scandalous lack of hexes.



Anyway, through various fucked up means, maybe via barge, maybe doing something else, you eventually go to Verbobonc, which is near the Kron Hills. Nice map though.



Interlude: Mercy.



Page of consequences, omens and various other sticks to badger the players into going on the adventure, something that they will want to avoid at all costs. The additional hour to memorize spells and +1% spell failure for non-Vecna clerics should be sufficient.



Chapter 4: Boat trip.









Consequences for the Barge trip. While normally Zeb seems content to abstract things for the sake of the story, in this case he neglects to mention how long the trip will take, instead furnishing you with a random encounter table for encounters while on the river and leaving you to figure it the fuck out yourself. Since the provided hexmap has no scale, this is problematic. Abundant production value is spent aimlessly. It looks good but it is not fit for purpose. Apparently the Rhennee are the only people that regularly sail between these two centuries old cities and there are no guides that would know how to do it on land. Okay but I can just take my phantom steeds and follow the fucking river, past Dyvers right? How many hexes is that? No? Okay we are taking the river, one of 3 barges. In one case the Barge is fine but the characters are joined by a cult member. What the consequence of this is is not followed up but presumably it is bad? The other two options involve either getting ambushed by sailors in the middle of the night (that’s pulpy at least) or the admittedly interesting notion of taking passage on Disguised Vecna Avatar’s barge, with its crew of polymorphed scrags, who look like humans but speak fucking Scrag and have ‘disgusting eating habits.’ It is easy to get into some sort of fucked up brawl and once the jig is up, Turim (vecna’s avatar) will just dispel the Polymorph and order his fucking Scrags to capture the players to torture them for info. It is noted that he will flee if they are defeated, but obviously the players would target a magician in charge of a bunch of trolls, only to get butt-blasted by Vecna’s avatar in retaliation.



Chapter 5: Verbobonc



Tedious chapter preceded by a long brochure on Verbobonc and its origins. Any subtlety the characters may have displayed is ruthlessly punished by having the character’s arrival in Verbobonc detected anyway, come rain come shine.

Yet more riveting gameplay from the master of 2ed

Finding a fucking Gnomish settlement requires a page of goddamn exposition. Look at this. Look at how much text is being burned for what amounts to a trivial question.





Anyway, you hire Vargannos, a level 8 Gnome Fighter with multiple magic items, to be your guide for 100 gp and voila, you can go to gnometown.



If they search for the cult, again, you get Zebbed, and you get more obedience training. Essentially this adventure tests your obsequiousness, respect for the proper channels, willingness to follow the party line, ability to suffer humiliation, not rock the boat and do as the goddamn GM wants you to do.

Thank you master, may I have another?

This section, for all its torture, does have actual gameplay, and does present you with different scenarios depending on what actions are undertaken. So the Cult will try to take out the players but they require extreme secrecy since Verbobonc is a Lawful Good rats nest and as such they use an infiltrator, a half-elf by the name of Oaklin, to lure them into an ambush. Since Oaklin doesn’t have an amulet of non-detection, the best you can hope for is that the players are either stupid or good sports about the whole thing. Because this is a Zeb Cook module Oaklin winning the characters trust involves him wasting the characters time and leading them around town to various not-described places that do nothing. The point is that eventually characters are led to an abandoned stone quarry outside of town for an ambush OR you go directly to ‘The Cult Exposed’. 38 pages in jesus christ.



What should be a straightforward lead up to the site is instead made painful by more of Cooks self-indulgent prattling. I could go over this but I want you to be able to imagine the pain of playing this. By reading this adventure I got Zebbed and I want you to feel like you got Zebbed too.

Costumes or just wigs? Now there’s a question for an enterprising dungeon master

There is really no reason why this fucking map has all this forest on it when the site of the ambush is near the quarry does essentially nothing, and they coudl have used the space to instead map out the quarry and its different elevations, since this is a geographically complicated, pitched battle involving numerous creatures and combatants. There’s supposed to be an imp sentry ‘at each marked position’ but then the positions are not clearly marked.



But! This is a bit of actual gameplay. You can if you are careful, find the ambush site and catch them unprepared. You can NOT BLUNDER into the ambush and get caught fighting Vampiric Mists before getting blasted by two wizards in cover while getting swarmed by fighters, with two halfling thieves wearing cloaks of elvenkind in reserve in case you try to get at the wizards. Tactics! Gameplay! Maybe you cast clairvoyance or reconnoitre the place invisibly. DnD! Combatants will try to escape if their fanatical cult troops are cut down! DnD! The character levels and amount of magic items at the disposal of this fringe cult group is completely outside of the normal distribution of power suggested by the AD&D NPC entries but as an encounter it works. Why enforcers drawn from the dregs and gutters by the cult fight at the ability of elite mercenary captains is anyone’s guess but there you have it.



In the aftermath it is mentioned who talks and who doesn’t if captured, which is good, and it also mentions speak with dead, implying that it works, meaning that Cook did not consider its use on one of the witnesses who turns up dead in Section 3. Are we surprised? There is also a complete cop out section suggesting you allow the characters to be ressurected by a Bishop man if they suffer a TPK, which has got to be the most insulting fix, if not for the paragraph afterward, where it is suggested that if your players somehow fail to get any information from the ambush you should just tell them where the cult headquarters is via one of several NPCs, rendering this entire fucking subplot useless. We are back in stupid storyshitting land.





Notice single extra 5 foot square at the top and ponder its mysterious purpose.



Eventually you are led to the cult HQ underneath an inn. In a deceivingly generous moment, you can actually inform the authorities of the cult layer, and the adventurers will be accompanied by a massive force. Vecna the peg-legged boatman also requests to join, and will tag along if refused, for which we say…uh, okay. Everything is set up for a massive pitched battle involving gameplay, but instead YOU GET ZEBBED. It’s all fucking railroad bullshit, the cultists are not even statted up. Nothing matters. WOOOOOOH.

WOOOOOH. JUST FUCKING WASTE EVERYONE’S TIME.

I think I’m going to be sick.

Chapter 6: To Tovag Baru



Okay, so you are directed to Tovag Baru, a sort of fantasy stone henge rumoured to be the only remnant of the Baklunish Empire. In this case, suddenly everyone is generous with their teleport spells in case you need to get back to Greyhawk to have another Microsoft Teams meeting with Mordekainen. A minor note, it FEELS significant. Its beyond a foreboding and unknown mountain range, surrounded by hostile nomads etc. etc. Good set up. It will be ruined by Zeb Cook, but a good set up is not unimportant. However, the adventure makes it clear that if you did not go to the gnome settlement of Osnabrolt, you should do that now since you need it for the railroad plot, so you get another fucking vision to railroad the players back to it.





Yet one more vestigial map. Notice lack of scale.



Chapter 7: Osnabrolt.



Osnabrolt has been seeded in a previous chapter with a legend relating to the sword of Kas. It is presumed at this point the PCs are aware of Vecna’s legend and should be able to infer what the signficance is. You get, for whatever reason, a roadside random encounter table that are just words without NA which perhaps corresponds to some sort of monster entry in some other book, who knows, but sure, yeah, this is DnD Zeb. I believe it.



Okay, so Osnabrolt has been levelled by what is presumably Haldamar, most people are dead. The gnomes never told him where the sword is and because he is dumb he did not use his ESP at will ability given to him by the artifacts to figure out their nervousness. Regardless, this also happens to be the resting place of the Sword of Kas. The character must first undergo a test, given to them by the gnomes, they must deal with a baby bird that the characters found. No that is serious.



In contrast to the ressurection offered if the characters get TPK’d, fucking up the bird challenge by killing the bird or doing something obviously stupid will mean the adventure is over and the gnomes will not reveal the location of the sword under any circumstance. Oh is that so mrs. Gnome? Lets see how you handle my Pain of Boiling Water technique!



Once the…sigh, bird, has been taken care of there is another Zeb Cook ritual humiliation section where it essentially tests the characters ability to suffer punishment and their willingness to sit and listen to exposition.

Do this in…a paragraph. Now can we have the sword?



GAAAAAAAAH.



At last you get the Sword of Kas. Minor gameplay happens as the Gnome encampment is attacked by the Cult of Iuz, who have been watching events and getting suspicious. The opportunity to mow down a band of Iuz cultists with an artifact weapon should at least prove mildly diverting. There is no map. In the aftermath, if he is still alive, the Priest of Iuz offers to join the party to help fight Vecna, and also offers the aid of the Cult of Iuz. While the priest can join as a retainer, what the actual aid of the Cult entails is never explained because these are mere words on a page, vague ideas, intimations.



Chapter 8: RAAAAAAAAGH.



Single page outlining travelling time for various methods of reaching Tovag Baru, including flight and planeshift.









Chapter 9: HHHHHHHHHNNNNNN



Tovag Baru proper. This seems like the final confrontation with Vecna but again, you are getting Zebbed into wasting your time. Good foreshadowing. The whole area is quiet. The fearsome nomads are keeping the fuck away from the site, and allow the characters to pass, saying nothing, fearful, ominous. Then the adventure goes Q1 by having several portals to other times open but it gives you only a paragraph to work with so good fucking luck GM. At least you can theoretically use the Sword of Kas to planeshift back. Anyway. There is no gameplay here, you get there, Vecna is immune to everything, including the Sword of Kas and tells you to join him by killing your friends. If everyone refuses, they are transported to Citadel Cavitus, a Skull shaped fortress near the negative energy plane.



Chapter 10: GGGGGGGGGHHHHHHNNNNNNNN



A skull shaped prison fortress on the demi-plane of Ash that holds Kas. Great idea, only there’s no gameplay. The despair felt by its luckless inhabitants is a mirror to the despair felt by the players, as they are literally trapped in Zeb Cook’s magical realm, with only a walk into the planes of Ash or the Negative Energy plane as a viable alternative. A grim doorkeeper records their names and now they are doomed to an eternal deathless existence.

Pictured: Map (fake)

Naturally, finding Kas is made as tedious as possible without also making it very difficult. You just have to keep asking everyone and cycle through all the inhabitants until Zeb decides that you have suffered enough, after which you are graciously allowed to see Kas.Once you find him there is no gameplay, he will only tell the characters how to destroy Vecna if they give him the sword. If they do that, he calls them a bunch of faggots and plane-shifts away and the characters have fucked up the adventure yet again no save. If instead they ‘enforce their terms with real threats against Kas’s life and safety’ he teaches them how to beat Vecna; they are going to have to storygame. There is really no reason not to betray Kas and then planeshift away, keeping his evil artifact sword but there you have it.



Chapter 11: Get Zebbed.



The conclusion is like 2 pages. You go back to Tovag Baru, Vecna is still summoning his super ritual. The characters can either call on all the gods everywhere, who will tell them to call on Iuz, or they can call on Iuz. Any other option loses. Iuz appears and Vecna and Iuz are locked in a Dragonball Z fight. The problem is that Vecna is slightly stronger, and his worshippers are funneling through the portal and falling to their knees, giving him strength. It is now permitted that the characters have some sort of vague influence on the combat. They must fight 20 Vecna berserkers and ‘more’ each round. They are supposed to discern that the portal is the problem and tell this to Iuz, who is otherwise too stupid to realize this. Once the gate is damaged, they must storygame both gods through the portals, preferably while they themselves are grappling. I think Zeb missed an opportunity to have a gigantic glowing prompt appear, with the words ‘Press X to Grapple’ below it so the characters can know what to do. If the characters win, or more accurately, once the DM has decided that they have tried enough so he lets them win, they get some sort of blessing from the gods, if not, well, welcome to Vecnaland.



This one was horrible. I think if you trimmed it down and removed all the railroading and storygaming it would probably still be dubious as hell. There are some interesting concepts in this adventure, just giving the PCs an artifact is cool, even if you fucking take it away again and it is totally useless later on but it just goes to show that any sort of conceptual density is always going to be subservient to the way these elements are employed. You are transported to Zebs magical realm and you will eat what you are served or the punishment will be terrible.



Yet the conceptual density would ensure that this adventure spawned not only one, but two sequels. Vecna Reborn was a Monte Cook Ravenloft adventure which would explore Vecna and Kas’s continuing struggle in a more classy fashion, this time in the Realms of Terror.



I will not lie, this broke me. Stay classy monte.



In constrast Bruce Cordell would end 2e on a bombastic note with Die! Vecna Die!, an adventure that in many ways feels like a soft reboot of Vecna Lives, which would re-use a lot of the same elements, albeit more high concept (Bruce Cordell cannot write an adventure unless at least one universe is threatened or god is about to be born), much more playable, featuring some actual gameplay, workable dungeons and his speciality: a ridiculous blockbuster conclusion. I don’t know how well it holds up but its certainly a lot better then this one. I guess I will review that last one too.



This entry is a real nadir for AD&D. I was always a bit bemused by the antipathy 2e seems to receive from many oldschoolers but this makes it easier to understand. It is almost painful to imagine liking the original game and seeing it gradually change until you end up with this. On the other hand there is hope. The game got out of this. Cycles of growth and decay, destruction and rebirth are always recurring. People always return to the well. Hopeful.



In conclusion, I propose anyone who uses names like Diraq Malcinex and is not named Anthony Huso should probably be killed in some sort of trash compactor.



Don’t try this one at home.



*





[1] See White Wolf, Vampire the Masquerade et. al.

[2] Greyhawk lore. A group of powerful wizards in charge of making sure the continent doesn’t burn down



















