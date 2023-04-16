[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Pt. VI (2e); Labyrinth of Madness

And so it was that Four of the Six set out for the Valley of Sargoon, taking 2 weeks for Simeon the wizard to brew a potion of giants strength, and pen several scrolls. Brandoch Daha and Lemmikainen were delayed by other errands, but would follow later. For 3 hard weeks they rode, gaining permission from the lords of Aech Lodoss, to venture into the Mountains in search of the Valley of Sargoon. On the road, Vaus had enchanted 5 coins with the spell of continual light, so that they would not be lost in the Stygian abysses of the Labyrinth.

It did not take long. After a perilous ascent and over hidden paths, they discovered the hidden valley of Sargoon. Descending into the verdant jungle, they made contact with a tribe of hunter-gatherers, and using a spell of Tongues, Vaus interrogated them and asked if they had seen men like them pass through weeks back. The superstitious primitives told they had come through, and ventured to the other side of the valley, into the Cave of Serpents that they shunned at all costs. Of its inhabitants, they told only that they feared the serpent men that occasionally sallied from the caves, and that all who stood against them were disoriented by illusions and strange powers so that they could not fend for themselves.



On the 1st day of their sally into the Labyrinth, the heroes performed their divinations, and the gods warned them of the many traps and perils of the Labyrinth, but only in cryptic terms. Simeon in the shape of a bird, explored the cavern, using his True Seeing to pierce the darkness and found at its end a gaping pit, lined with stairs, leading ever downward. He returned and made his report.



The 2nd day they set out for the Cavern, using directions from the natives, who would under no circumstances approach the cave. Vaus called on the favor of nature, and a great brown bear came from the forest, to guard them as they moved. No predators disturbed them as they ventured into the cave. Down the steps they went, 300 feet into the earth, Gyges leading the party, and checking for traps every 30 feet. On the bottom step, they detected a magic alarm, and avoiding the last step, moved on.



The shaft led into a hollow stalactite, connected via rope-bridge to its twin, suspended over a great abyss, a hollow under the earth that stretched on beyond the limits of vision. Suspended over a great stalagmite, hundreds feet high, a chainlink ladder led down, into its hollow top. Uneasily, our heroes ventured forth.

A chamber of black stone, seemingly writhing with serpents, awaited them. But they were but carvings. Amid the writhing coils of serpents were the carven shapes of men, writhing in agony. They inspected the room and the great serpent’s head, Gyges earning his keep and effortlessly finding a palm-shaped opening with a poisoned needle trap. Vaus, immune to all poisons, fearlessly placed his hand in the symbol and expelled the venom before it could touch him. The stone serpent head opened, but within they found no secret passageway, only concealed writing in ancient common, “Vytholus.”



They found also 4 concealed hatches in its floor. The first was a narrow shaft, leading 100 feet down. Gygex levitated down with his boots, checking the entire stairs for traps, and discovered a glyph of warding 20 feet past the entrance. By the magic of Giselher’s holy blade they dispelled its sorcery, and descended down. As soon as Giselher set foot on the shaft’s bottom, he triggered another trap, a Mighty Killing Word, though he was too doughty to be snuffed out by an enchantment so powerful. Worse yet, they found no other means of egress. Counting themselves lucky, they continued on.



In the second shaft, they discovered a circular chamber filled with gnawed bones, and venturing on, a stairway into a featureless chamber with a door at its end. Mistrusting it, Gyges discovered the sliding plates on the step, and using levitation, and handholds, they inspected the door, which was false. They left the chamber.



The third hatch led down a narrow shaft that widened out into a larger chamber. A great iron door, depicting a serpent faced giant smashing and breaking men, faced them. They marked well its iron rails, and suspected treachery. Deciding on some course of action, but unwilling to commit further resources, they ventured back up.



The fourth chamber led into a room with a dais, smelling sourly, perhaps of troll, littered with dented and battered equipment, and two iron-bound doors, set in frames carved like serpents. The nothern door held a strange chamber, walls decorated with off-putting faces, a great pit 30 feet deep with a vast stone statue of a whipped man straining against the walls of the pit, as if pushing it off. A door lay beyond the pit.



A spell from Simeon knocked it open. Beyond, only an empty room, 20 by 10 feet. Detecting traps nor secret doors found anything. They examined the pit, and some of the statue’s features, and contemplated using a Stone to Flesh spell to change it, though it was clear this was no petrified man. They held off.



In the door to the south, where they heard sounds and grunting, after casting their spell of Prayer and Mirror image, they opened the door, only to be attacked by the Troll guardians that had been alerted by the sounds of their casting. Concealed by invisibility, wielding bizarre pole arms topped with glass sphere filled with Black Pudding, the trolls fell upon Sir Giselher. But the heroes were well prepared, trapping them in a bottleneck, Simeon blasting the trolls with a spell of slowness, his wand of frost and an itemized vat of acid. Nevertheless, they almost perished there and then.









Sir Giselher was struck by one of the polearms, which shattered, spilling over him a glob of black pudding, and only the powerful sorcery of his armor protected him from total destruction. Vaus, using a cloak of arachnida to fight from the ceiling, struck down a troll, leapt down, and attacked one of the black puddings with his hands, which burned him horribly. A lucky blow from another troll wielding the dreadful polearm sent him into unconsciousness with vicious burns, all but slain. Only Gyges, wielding the Decanter of Endless Water, kept the Pudding at bay, and kept him free from acid, long enough for Sir Giselher to heal him with a spell of cure light wounds.



Injured horribly but not killed on account of their terrible powers of regeneration, the rest of the trolls was laid low by another cone of cold, and with an itemized cauldron of acid, Simeon levitated over the fallen foes, and killed each in turn by pouring the acid on its face. The two remaining puddings they left alone to devour the remains, as they helped themselves to 3 of the polearms, and with a spell of teleportation without error, retreated.



The Heroes

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 15, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)



The Vanquished

8 Trolls

1 Black pudding



Postscriptum:



A very promising session. I noticed some editing errors in Cook’s adventure including some discrepancies between the map and the description but I made it work. I’ll study his errata before the second session. This session was very fun, and everyone was constantly engaged trying to figure out where to go next, looking for traps and secret doors, cautiously exploring etc. I did get the idea that without any sort of pressure from the Labyrinth, they can afford to be as cautious as they want to be. It is going to be interesting to see if Monte can throw enough nasty punches to keep them guessing.



The puzzle solving ability of my players is such that I am confident that they can solve the Labyrinth, given time. But will it destroy them with its deadly sucker punches before they get there? Now there’s an interesting question.



The Black Pudding text for 2e was very unclear on its effects on armor (wtf does 3 rounds of exposure mean in the context of the game) and I ended up demanding an item saving throw vs acid if you got hit, which seems like a reasonable call. I’m getting more adept at running 8-16 combatants with different hit points without having to manually note everything down.



Expect a hiatus, I’m on vacation this week. Back at around may. Might do a post or two in between. Peace!



















