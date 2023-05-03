[Booktalk] Heroes of Atlantis & Lemuria

Disclaimer: Dr. Ritzlin of DMR books sent me a (different) e-book and asked me to review it and I accepted but I ended up buying this collection (and several others) and reviewing it instead because I enjoyed it so much. The other one will be pending.









Despite the appreciation of Appendix N and Sword & Sorcery fiction floating about in the OSR community, it is rare to encounter familiarity with works beyond a few well worn names (Anderson, Howard, Smith, Moorcock, Lovecraft & Leiber et. al.). Enter DMR Books, the little engine that could, bringing back many of the more obscure and out of print tales from that bygone era of fantasy literature for us to enjoy once again.



Heroes of Atlantis & Lemuria is a doughty collection of short stories set in that ancient time and place, ranging from the mid-tier adventures of Manly Wade Wellman to a few exceptional pieces by the now assuredly forgotten Frederick Arnold Kummer Jr, with a closing piece by Leigh Brackett. To the S&S afficianado, these are a breath of fresh air, exactly what the doctor ordered, with the contrast in ability the only real sleight against the collection as a whole. However you choose to spin it, it is still 232 pages of fine sword & sorcery fiction, so let’s dig in shall we?



Manly Wade Wellman is a somewhat obscure, though exceptionally prolific author in the listings of the Appendix N, most famous for his weird west tales of John the Balladeer. His stories in this collection represent some of the later gasps of the S&S genre, and were originally published in the magazine Heroic Fantasy between 1977 and 1979.



Wellman’s tales concern the warrior-bard Kardios, the last survivor of sunken Atlantis and unwitting architect of its demise, who is beached on the ancient continent of Lemuria and now wanders its landscape with a star-metal blade, battling a succession of monsters like a grecan hero deity. The influence of Howard is still clearly present, though it has replaced many of its today less palatable themes of Bleak individualism and replaced them with boilerplate liberalism.



Indeed, despite the strength of its premise, Hyborea seems distant at times. Wellman’s prose is light, his choise of words closer to the modern lexicon and as a result the stories, while still entertaining, lack a certain gravitas and air of antiquity present in older tales. The decaying splendours of decadent civilizations, the unutterable horror of old terrors, and the primal savagery of man against nature and man against man, these are lightly touched upon or only given lip service. The end result is something closer to Gardener Fox’s Kothar than Robert E Howard’s Conan.



What sets the stories apart is a dedication of secular materialism. Kardios has the shape of a greek hero, but he does not vanquish Cthonic powers in order to bring the realm in alignment with a Solar order. Instead he operates as a teacher, dispelling both the monsters, which are implied to be aliens or products of some super science, and the superstition that has grown around them. There is a strange irony, never capitalized on, in that the reason for his wandering is a failure to heed prophecy, a mystical force utterly beyond rationalist explanation.



Part of the issue might well be the protagonist himself. For a man who has caused the death of his own civilization by giving into the whims of its queen and granting her a kiss, thereby knowingly tempting the gods and causing the doom of Atlantis. While angsty guilt-ridden protagonists belong in vampire novels, Kardios hardly seems marked by the tragedy, and his motivation of adventure and pretty dancing girls comes across more as flippant then vibrant, with his occasional lapses into harp music doing little to hinder the impression. A second component might be his ability. Kardios might ironically be too formidable. In five short stories we have yet to come across anything that can seriously stand up to him and his sword made of starship hull. He taunts his foes brazenly. The usual twists, turns and sudden reversals of the great S&S action tale are often given only lip service. Seldom is our protagonis knocked out, captured or forced to improvise a ruse or desperate effort.



What we do have is splendid pacing, some fine sword & sorcery elements and occasional appealing overtones of science fantasy. It might not be the best sword & sorcery, but it is legitimate sword & sorcery, the real thing. Join me as we voyage into the distant past!





Straggler From Atlantis makes a strong debut for the character by having him wash up on the shores of an unknown land, without possessions, only to be found by a giant. Little time is wasted in moping over lost Atlantis, as he is taken to the Giant’s tribe given food. We establish quite quickly that this is no doe-eyed waif as his first act is to punch the giant when he grabs his arm before falling unconscious from exertion. At the giants camp, he again threatens them when he is mocked, and tells us about his life under queen Theona, and the doom of Atlantis. Here Wellman’s range, which is suitable for light banter and occasional exchanges of forceful threats, shows its limitations. It lacks a bit of the gravitas of such a grand occasion. Still, the set up is good.



“Ask the gods,” replied Kardios. “Ask the sea and the storm. But don’t ask me. If some god was making a joke on me. I got hold of the garden gate somehow. And I don’t know how long I spun and churned over the sea, in rain and hail. Days? It must have been days? I don’t know. But here I am.”



“Do you believe him, Enek?” asked Yod.



“I believe him,” Enek made answer, so quietely he sounded almost casual. It’s a strange story, but it sounds true. It was no joke of a God, Kardios. You lived and came here, because there’s something here for you to do.”



Kardios is drafted to assist the tribe of giants with a rather nasty problem. Fallen from the sky, inside a deep well is the Fith, a shape-changing creature of liquid metal. With offerings of cattle they have kept it at bay. Attempts to block the hole have failed. All who have marched against it have died, for it is too quick. Kardios is drafted and armed with the starmetal blade, a mere toothpick for the Giants, to have a go at Killing the monster.



It’s icy-blue blade was as long as his leg, and three fingers broad at the point where it was set in a handle of leather lashings. He inspected it carefully. It was not of bronze, not of silver. Its two edges, his practiced eye told him, were keen enough to shave with. Its point tapered leanly as a needle.



The buildup is nice. Kardios sets out at night to test the creature’s speed, travelling without weapons, and manages to escape it and reach the safety of the cavern. For whatever reason, he does not bring his weapon, which seems extremely foolish. Armed with a torch of reeds and the blade, he is lowered by rope into the well to do battle with the Firth. The final confrontation is a stirring one, with Kardios taunting the monster, and the monster changing shape to try various methods of attack. Stray mention of a light caress of the creature burning like fire reminds the reader of the lethal nature of the monster. The story ends with Kardios neglecting the giant’s offer to remain with them, touching briefly on the evils of superstition and setting out into the unknown continent, zestily singing and strumming his lute.





The Dweller in the Temple. Whilst strumming his lute and walking about the countryside, Kardios is met by the people of Nyanyanya, who promptly elect him to be their king. Although he suspects something is up, a combination of curiosity, the handsomeness of the city’s inhabitants and a hesitation to try the spears of his honour guard, he assents and is escorted to the palace by Athamar, Nyanyanya’s (say that three times) high priest. While enjoying a ballet in his honor, he shows a bit of patrician taste by refusing the various pleasure girls and instead selecting the captive serving girl Yola for his companion. We get a bit more of his background through this little ditty, when he explains the rather humble origins of his harp. The implication is that he has had many monster-hunting adventures up until now.



“Where is the ghastly Fith of the star born race?

The Giant Boar Malyhl, and the ape-bat, where?

What has become of Kru with his black-tusked face?

And Ryiolahr, the thing with claws like a bear?



I looked in their evil eyes and they crouched like cravens,

I showed them my sword and they trembled and louted low.

I gave their bones for food to the rats and ravens,

And I pray to the gods for another and fiercer foe.”



The interaction between Yola and Kardios is endearing if naive, as she makes him breakfast and he promptly decides to appoint her to be his royal consort. He also learns of the dread god Tongbi dwelling in the temple, inherited from the savage peoples that inhabited the region. Athemar is sly, talking around the fact that the city-dwellers appoint strangers for their kings and then sacrifice them to Tongbi, leaving it to Yola to reveal it later on.



Kardios is not perturbed, but instead makes a leap of deductive reasoning. If they took his sword they must fear harm will come to Tongbi. This parallels an earlier device in Straggler From Atlantis, where he deduced the Firth could be harmed because it was deterred by thorn barricades. You get a lovely S&S moment where Kardios tricks a guard into drinking drugged wine (he drinks too but does not swallow) and immediately sets out for the sanctum of Tongbi.



Tongbi was black and shiny like the tree, stood up taller and broader then Kardios on what seemed to be three many jointed legs. His thick body poised erect. His head was spiked with four, maybe five horns. Tongbi had arms too, and extended them with spread fingers. Those fingers had points as sharp as daggers.



“I see why they wanted to bring me after dark,” Kardios adressed him. “You’re so classically ugly. Maybe I look ugly to you too, if you have eyes.”



The lead-up and confrontation with Tongbi is well done. There’s a great door that Kardios finesses open using his sword, he evades Tongbi’s charges with the techniques he used against the giant boar, and, perhaps singularly, Tongbi’s armor is proof against his star-metal blade. A chance blow clips the tree and Tongbi cries in agony, and thus the monster’s weakness is revealed, and Kardios adds another god to his tally. Enjoyably, Kardios does not inform any of the locals that he kills their god, but is content to wait out the banquet before delivering his bombshell, tells them to find another religion, is completely dismissive of any possible curse, and installs Yola the serving maid as Queen of Nyanyanya, threatening a return if she is harmed. The complete destruction of their established order is regarded fondly by all inhabitants, and Kardios saunters away, leaving a grieving Yola on the throne, for reasons that are not really clear. A paragraph might have settled this.



Although the end is almost farcical, Dweller is a bit more complex then the earlier Straggler, and the introduction of a supporting character, a need to recover his weapon, as well as a human villain, adds a bit of complexity.





The Guest of Dzinganji. The most fantastical tale. Traveling through the mountains, Kardios comes across a vast chasm, and a hermit warning him away from Flaal, which lies beyond and is said to be ruled by the evil god Dzinganji. Visitors enter but they do not leave. Kardios takes the metal basket and is carried across the chasm.



His arrival in the wonderous and opulent but entirely empty city of Flaal is an excellent bit of atmospheric writing, and carries a real sense of mystery and foreboding. He meets with the beautiful Tanda, who welcomes him into Flaal. Refusing to submit, she sends her guards, giant armored figures that turn out to be robots with plate of gold and axes of diamond. Kardios defeats them. He meets Dzinganji.



Dzinganji is the architect of Flaal, and there entertains guests, giving them food, infinite riches, companionship. They may never leave. He asks only one thing.



Kardios enjoyed a slice of venison. “Tell me, Dzinganji, what you ask from your guests in payment,” he said. “Nothing is ever given without some sort of payment.”



“I ask their companionship,” said Dzinganji nasally. “Their gratitude and their worship. A sharing of life’s best thing.”



“What is life’s best thing?” was Kardios’s next question. “Wait, let me try to answer that. It can’t be the word of a holy god, for you yourself are called a god.”



“A god inspires faith and fear,” said Dzinganji, his eyes brilliant upon Kardios. “He performs wonders. He accepts sacrifices. He wields power. I qualify in all those requirements.”



“You must have lived here long to accomplish all that,” said Kardios, drinking wine. “Longer even then beautiful Theona of Atlantis.”



“I’ve ruled in Flaal for many lifetimes.”



“You spoke of sacrifices,” reminded Kardios. “You spoke of sharing.” He finished eating and got up. “What’s demanded of the worshippers you tempt here and keep there?”



“Very simple,” Dzinganji rose too. His robe fell away. He showed a gaunt, but supple body, thick hair silky smooth upon it. He wore a gold-worked kilt, slippers of gleaming red.



“Something that all men can spare in small amounts,” he said. His lean gray tongue licked out. “Blood. I am organized to thrive on living blood.”



A melee ensues, challenging Kardios properly for the first time, as Tanda joins the melee. Dzinganji is unique in that, while his godhood is yet again false, he is a living myth, and he is defeated by Kardios using his knowledge of ancient faery-tales by pelting him with mutton stuffed with garlic and striking him down while he is so distracted. He frees Dzinganji’s prisoners and sends them off with the wealth of Flaal. Tanda turns out to be an automaton too, like the two robots, and though she asks him if she can come with him, he leaves her, albeit it wistfully. A wonderful, imaginative little tale, using the classic trope of the evil host.





The Seeker of the Fortress. The most unconventional of the Kardios stories, bereft of both the secularist subtext and the only one containing actual sorcery. The remaining common denominator is the sexy ladies. It is also among the best, containing the sort of breakneck twists and turns and skulking about in an evil wizard’s fortress that is the stuff of S&S.



Prince Feothro and the armies of Deribana and Varlo have come to punish the wizard Tromboll for his evil ways. Unfortunately he has kidnapped the princess Yann and holds her hostage in his unassailable evil fortress. Enter Kardios, the wanderer, who offers to get her back, asking for no great reward. He quickly deduces a secret tunnel nearby leading to a well into the wizard’s lair of evil, and we are off.



Anyone who has ever seen Star Wars (or for that matter, the 1984 Conan the Barbarian) can immediately envision how the story unfolds. There’s rapid action, trickery, disguises, interrogations of prisoners and then crucially, there’s a few unexpected twists that keep the story constantly engaging. Kardios interrogates a guard, who tells him there are ‘no men’ in the guard chamber, only to find the chambers are filled with female harem guards, whom he promptly charms by playing his lyre. There’s fighting on a railless stair leading up a shaft, the terrible Flying Fear, nice stuff.



The wizard Tromboll, once revealed, is kind of a weird gamma male in spiked armor, which is an excellent choice for a villain.



“I urge you better manners and better sense,” smirked Tromboll unpleasantly. “That fool Feothro knows he must lead his army away to save your life. If your life is saved, you must decide what to do with it.”

“You are fantastic,” Yann told him.

“True,” and Tromboll bowed, “for a wizard deals in fantastics. I’m a distinguished figure in my profession, respected by many and feared wherever I’m known. My fortress is stocked with wealth and power enough to persuade your father, Zapaun of Varlo, that I’d be a proper son-in-law. I’m personally attracted to you. We’d do well together.”

She turned her lovely face away.

“Consider me without prejudice,” Tromboll urged, biting into the drumstick. “I was considered handsome in my younger days. Many now think me impressive.”



The final confrontation between Tromboll and Kardios is quite intense, and as usual Kardios finds a clever ruse to save the day. In this case the wizard raises a spell making him proof against all metal, and Kardios ends the match by feinting and then punching him to death with a single blow. Having rescued princess Yan, he makes his escape from the castle and a furious prince Feothro, for the princess has now fallen in love with him and desires to marry him and make him king of Varlo. An amusing, light-hearted ending to what might be the best, and most entertaining of the five stories.



The Edge of the World rounds off the entries and returns to the established themes, albeit it unevenly. Kardios arrives at Kolokoto, the many-levelled city built into the mountain range said to span the edge of the world by its hereditary priesthood. The superstition to be defeated this time is really allegorical Capitalism, the story of the end of the world and the worship of Litovay is a lie, told to legitimize the exploitation of the working class by the aristocracy. Lol. Abandon your nervousness, this is still just an S&S story.



Kardios wanders into Kolokoto and is regarded by Mahleka, priest of Litovay and Queen Iarie, evil queen, who is immediately intrigued. Since she is a pretty, they spend the night. Since she is EVIL, in the morning she attempts to have him arrested on fake rape charges, but he first kills the two guards and then the two guardian MONSTERS that attend the queen before fleeing into the palace. This is the first time we have seen Kardios run away, setting an upper boundary for his strength and ability, and he even receives help getting away by yet another friendly serving girl, Wanendi, who is a brunette, while the evil queen is blond (it seems Wellman had a type). She explains to him about the exploitation of the weavers by the merchants and aristocracy.



In a somewhat atypical fashion, defeating an entire city single-handedly is considered too much for even Kardios, we are spared the scene where Kardios hangs the aristocracy and the most affluent merchants and then works half the city to death on collective farms and instead we get enjoyable chase scenes, sword-fights on the rooftop, and the simple solution of climbing the terraces, evading patrols in order to get to the upper level. Mahlekha confronts him near the top, sends the monsters at him that live in the caves near the top, but afterwards just flees. Kardios destroys the monster so hard he doesn’t even need a last minute clever trick or ruse to pull it off, and the rest is cowed and goes back to their caves. Once again, Kardios tells the poor girl to flee the town in some other way then to accompany him, which is starting to come off as if he just doesn’t want to deal with them, rather then any sort of protective drive, which I guess is also acceptable.



For one thing, this was not the end of the world, was not a drop into emptiness. More world lay beyond. He was utterly suprised.



Standing on level rocks, he looked down on a great slope of the range to level grassland at the foot, and beyond that to the open sea. A herd of curious animals grazed in the distance, but Kardios paid them no heed. At the blue water’s edge lay a dark dab that must be a boat.



The open sea, representing infinite and rich possibility, lies beyond the false barrier. One crucial sentence by the fishermen that Kardios joins is required to properly interpret the story.



‘Hard work is alright friend, if you work for yourself. My men and I do that.’



I think we can all find ourselves in an S&S story that is in essence a wholesome paean to enlightened individualism against stifling convention, even if we have been having rather too much of that enlightened individualism for a good while now. Edge of the World is the last Kardios story, and while the origin of its supernatural elements (the monsters) are underdeveloped, the pacing and action of the story are among the better, and the underlying themes are at their clearest.





D.M. Ritzlin proves his strength as an editor by placing the next trio of tales after Wellman’s earnest but C-grade efforts. The author, a man with the unfortunate name of Arnold Kummer Jr., is more or less totally unknown today and thus we applaud Ritzlin for saving his three stories from obscurity, as they are quite pungent. Although the character of Khor and the underlying themes introduced in the excellent Adventure in Lemuria are pretty much a direct copy of Howard with its noble savage taking on a society corrupted by evil, the writing is infused with a visceral strength, archaic verbiage and and an air of distant antiquity and supernatural evil that is PEAK sword & sorcery. Men and beast alike fall to the thews of mighty Khor and his bronze axe Heklos.



“Khor the Wanderer, men call me,” he said. “From the land of Crete in the Upper Sea I come. For more then a hundred moons I have travelled East. And now I have reached this land of Mu, called by travellers the home of the gods. Are you of the people of Mu?”



Khor rescues Jador, prince of Zac, from the men of his half sister. He seeks to free his city and restore it to the worship of Narayama from his evil half sister Lalath and her Molech Worship. It immediately hits all the right notes. Opulent, golden-armored palace guards. Great brass idols of human sacrifice. He agrees to help open the gate so Jador’s followers can storm the city by surprise. So much of a good S&S story relies on pacing and atmosphere.



Khor had not proceeded far into the city before he became aware that it was a feast day of sorts. Merchants in the bazaars had their most priceless gifts displayed. The streets were thronged with priests, pompous merchants and flower girls strewing the pavement with lotus blooms. On all sides were warriors of the witch-queens guard, resplendent in their golden armor, and nobles, dashing back and forth in brazen chariots, contemptuous of the commoners who fled to escape the thundering hoofs, the grinding wheels.



Tension is built up because Khor does actually get captured (after exacting a price in blood) after being recognized by one of the guards that fled and dragged to the ARENA. Lazily regarded by the near-nude EVIL QUEEN Khor faces off against THE SACRED BULL in the arena and manages to kill it using Cretan bull-jumping techniques and BRUTE STRENGTH. The queen, a brunette, seeing him murder a gigantic animal, brings him to her and tries to seduce him. He regards her near naked form, looks into her eyes and…



All at once fear swept over Khor. Bottomless, the queen’s eyes seemed, pits of evil, haunted by the demons of Hell. Dim eldritch mysteries, unspeakable thoughts, monstrous, vampire-like longings, lurked in their depths. Revulsion, a feeling of uncleanliness, gripped the Cretan. Roughly he broke away from those clinging arms, sprang to his feet.



The presence of Evil, real, tangible, manifest evil aligned with a higher (and in this case lower) order, adds body to this fantastic tale of proto-historical violence. The story increases in intensity, as Khor is taken with other captives before the altar of Molech. Jador’s men attack the city, but the gates are sealed and they are met with a hail of missiles. The hero is at his lowest point. A sacrifice precedes him.



Words issued from her lips, strange incoherent words, spoken in a thick, unnatural voice. Babblings, the ravings of an empty mind. The girl was squirming, writhing about, now, eyes glazed, nostrils dilated. Suddenly she began to gasp, her face black. Panting, chocking, she fought against the strange force that was tearing her soul from her body. Then abruptly the struggle ceased. Limp, motionless, she lay in the giant hands, her slender form drained of life. And above her the cruel bull god, its stone lips set in savage ecstacy…



At the LAST moment Khor notices a similarity between the vapors of the altar of molech and the altars in crete, and at the very last moment, breaks free and hurls a brazier into the mouth of the idol, causing a catastrophic explosion. With the temple destroyed and the priesthood in shambles, the guards lose all morale and the city is once again restored to the rightful King. Khor refuses an offer to remain, taken by wanderlust, and leaves the place restored, freed from cthonic elements, and aligned once more with the righteous order of heaven. Thematically it is simpler then even the most basic Conan story but the atmosphere and the writing is pitch perfect.





This is followed up by Intrigue in Lemuria. For whatever addle-brained reason, Kummer decides to turn the story from a straightforward S&S tale into a fucking isekai where the protagonist is now a brawny time-travelling american anthropologist named sigh Kirk Patterson spouting pop culture references and larping as a greek fighting man for shits and giggles. While he spares no effort, Kummer ultimately cannot ruin the strength of his own writing with this ugly convolution, and after the prologue is done with we are once again propelled into distant Lemuria, warts and all.



Kirk enters some rough and smokey tavern, and trades drink with the evil Gurno, captain of the royal guard, and Saban, the high priest. He gazes into a goblet of wine, looking upon a vision of a beautiful woman, and is soon ensorcelled. He wakes up in the chambers of the princess he saw, and soon both are framed for adultery against the King by the two conspirators, and the King orders them seized. Since Kirk Patterson is an S&S protagonist, he does not surrender without first splitting some heads.



A dozen blades licked out in silent answer, but the heavy bronze shield with its snarling lions head in the centre kept the American from harm. Again he swung the axe and a brown muscular arm, lopped off at the shoulder, fell to the floor. The marble was slippery with blood now, an unsteady footing for Kirk’s worn sandals. Cautiously he retreated, keeping the girl-queen always behind him.



[…]



In a burst of savage fury Kirk renewed the attack. A twisted sword lashed out, made a bloody furrow against the American’s thigh, but its owner paid for the stroke with his life. Through gleaming armor, through bone itself, the axe crunched, laying bare the guardsman’s chest. Again and again, it fell, battering down shields, shattering swords, cleaving a path through the press of Muiran warriors. Breath coming in gasps, teeth bared in a reckless grin, the big anthropologist hacked his way towards Gurno.



He is eventually knocked unconscious, and with the girl, cast into A PIT. THERE IS A GIANT UNDERGROUND LAKE FILLED WITH MONSTROUS OCTOPI IN THE PIT. He fucks up the first one but the monsters are seemingly endless and the sides of the chute are too smooth to climb so Kirk SKINS THE TENTACLES AND TURNS THEM INTO CLIMBING MITTENS. Then there is more palace sneaking and a confrontation with the two conspirators as they USE FAKE SORCERY TO CONVINCE THE KING TO MARRY GURNO’S EVIL SISTER.



In a blood-curdling confrontation with the two evil-doers that feels WAAAAY close, Kirk kills one and makes the other confess to his trickery, refuses all monetary reward from the grateful king, and asks only for a galley with which to sail the seas and further explore the wondrous continent of Lemuria. Occasional questionable anachronisms aside, Intrigue in Lemuria is another short, punchy story that leaves you hanging on to every word, waiting what will come next.





The last and certainly the best titled of the three Koth/Kirk stories if not the entire volume, Volcano Slaves of Mu sees the return of Kirk. Another essentially vestigial prologue and Kirk is on a sailing ship, near the shores of Cnef, mightiest of the seven kingdoms of Mu. This is a sword & sorcery story, so Kirk boasts that he does not fear anyone, and then they get boarded. We discover that unlike Kardios, Kirk/Khor has not yet reached 3rd level and gained his uncanny dodge ability because as usual he chops down a couple of pirates, makes a play for the captain and gets clocked on the back of the head and passes out in what is starting to be routine.



Here we do get a bit of that Howardian mistrust of civilization. Cnef is cyclopean, corrupt, opulent, cruel and propped up by the hundreds toiling in the terrible Place of Fire. Or in the words of Kummer, who I think does a great job with the descriptive prose here.



With an effort Kirk swayed to his knees, gazed over the galley’s gilded bulwark. Dawn had flung its pink mantle over the sea and in the pale light he could see land, not half a mile away…land, and a mighty city. Sight of it, looming through the morning mists, was an awe-inspiring spectacle. Cnef was cyclopean, its immense buildings towering above broad streets, green parks and pleasure gardens. The work of Titans it seemed, huge, somber, implacable. Towers thrust like gaunt, spatulate fingers in the sky; an air of incalculable hoary age clung to the dull grey stone.



They bring him to the court and parade him before the King. There is, of course, another test of strength, followed by something clever. One of the magicians uses a trick of science and dares the outlander to beat his ‘magic.’ Kirk in turn uses a trick, setting fire to a tapestry with a vase filled with water, and the King is so impressed his priest needs to invoke some ancient prophecy of doom to keep his job. You get a fine sense of decadence. There is of course another sexy outlander serving girl to help spring him from jail, in exchange for a promise to freeing her father from the Place of Fire, a terrible gigantic forge complex built inside the Volcano and harnessing its awesome power. Even when he uses relatively straightforward story structure, Kummer’s prose manages to invest it all with an archetypal weight.



The scene before them was incredible, even in this incredible continent of Mu. It reminded Kirk of some Dore illustration of some new and terrible inferno. Below lay a vast hall; all crimson flame and grotesque shadow; frightful heat and noxious gases rose in choking waves. At one side of the hall were vast pipes, white-hot protruding from a wall of solid rock. Row upon row of them, stretching off into the distance until the great hall curved out of sight. Pipes, Kirk realized, that tapped the molten lava of the volcano’s core, faucets, with immense valves to regulate the flow of liquid stone.



Mara the boob lady has stolen the Seal of Hanath and they pose as aristocrats fetching a slave on order of the king. This plan seems to work but just as they are escorting the dad out of the great grazen gates the Archpriest enters and after a fight they are again captured (Kirk is disabled with lye to the face) and put to work. Kummer gets more out of his isekai character here, letting him use his 20th century mastery of science to make light in the previous chapter, and like his namesake make gunpowder bombs. This plan, while awesome, is discovered (notice twists and turns) and they have to make a break for it, which backfires, and they end up trapped in a cul de sac, with Janac, the Dad, blowing himself up with all the Gunpowder, shattering the outer wall and burying the whole place while giving them enough time to get away. A semi-Conanic ending has Kirk remark that the prophecy of Cnef being destroyed by its own evil was true and look forward brazenly to further adventures, only without the customary gulp of wine and a peck from Mara. The conclusions always feel a bit rushed, and its clear Kummer, a playwright among other things, was more concerned with the style, feel and the action then any particular take on the genre. The result is Sword & Sorcery that has aged like fine wine and hits all the right notes, even if it is clearly derivative of Howard.





The last, and arguably the best, piece is by the legendary Leigh Brackett and feels like it combines nearly all of the elements of the previous two authors. The Howard pastiche has been augmented with a dose of C.A. Smithian wonder. Lord of the Earthquakes has 20th century action man Coh Langham team up with pencil-neck Simon Krim on a diving expedition to find the sunken continent of Mu, only to fall through a wormhole and arrive twelve thousand years into the Past, just before its cataclysmic destruction.



A great setting. The super-science civilization of Mu has fallen into anarchy. As quakes ravage its lands, its kings have been slain by the cruel Xacul, and its villages are picked over by marauding gangs. Diamond-powered flying ships. As the heroes are captured after a nervous fight to help some locals, the captain demonstrates his cruelty by executing the father of the locals, and the four are taken aboard the flying vessels to Xacul. They discover what is going alongside the reader, gradually. Brackett manages to throw enough references to ancient civilizations and details to impress upon you the great antiquity, sophistication and wealth of this ancient civilization, only to have it perched on the precipice of inevitable destruction.



Xacul himself is one of the more interesting villains of this collection. A hunter turned demagogue, he preaches an apocalyptic creed, and orders his band of evil men to slay all that pay homage to the gods, with the promise that the quakes and eruptions will stop once they are all dead. Three Kings have fallen by his hands.



Dull gleaming ebony against the pale green lotus, with no stitch nor ornament on him but a leather clout, his body a towering symmetry of muscle and sinew striped across the breadth with the five great scars of a leopard’s claws; straight black hair unbound, framing a face of Grecian purity, the face of a Tamil prince; sombre dark eyes that held stil, far flames in their depths, and a little marmoset against the curve of his columned neck; this was Xacul, who would stop the earthquake.



They are ordered imprisoned and awaiting execution. In the meantime, Sigri the local, with some information from the two americans, reveals that he knows strange inscriptions in a pyramid near the Hole and he has deciphered them after a lifetime of study. A belated timetravel plot introduces itself as the heroes figure out they must take the other hole and escape Mu’s impending destruction. With the help of the two time-travellers, Sigri figures out how to operate the time-machine from the rubbings he smuggled with him of the carvings.



Before that can happen, Coh is brought before Xacul, and must fight his bully boy Itzan in single combat before Xacul himself challenges him in what is a very intense chapter, with the destruction of quake-ravaged Mu mere hours away at best. Using his belt as a flail/garrotte, he overcomes Itzal by brute force, avenging Helva’s (another sexy lady) father, and they deal with Xacul through a somewhat implausible method of resonating low frequency harp music, but whatever, I’ll take it I guess. Brackett plays another fast one on us by having the initial premise of the story, that only the time-travellers themselves can return to their time for fear of altering it, get dismissed as having too many holes in it, and the story is thus happily wrapped up with the four travelling through the portal into the modern day.



In terms of both pacing and story structure this is not the best story in the collection, and I would not be surprised if Brackett had written better short stories, but as far as language, imagination and fantasy go it takes the cake, transporting us to another time and place over the course of 33 well-written pages, and represents a fine ending to an equally fine collection.



Heroes of Atlantis & Lemuria is an excellent collection of obscure and in some cases out of print tales that belongs in the library of any fan of S&S. If you have carved your way through Leiber, Howard and C.A. Smith and you are still thirsty, give this one a try.



May be purchased here and in other places. I will be buying and reviewing more DMR books in the future.



























































































