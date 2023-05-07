[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Pt. VII (2e); Delving Deeper

On their second venture into the Labyrinth of Madness the Four rejoiced, for they were joined by their companions Lemmikainen Half-Elven and Brandoch Daha, killer of Giants. Spending one extra day to cast divinations and figure out if meddling with the statue in the pit on the lower level of the labyrinth would have favourable consequences, they set out on the third day, and entered the labyrinth by the way they had come, bypassing the trap on the lowest step of the stairwell.



On the lower level they ventured north, and first investigated the empty room beyond the pit much further, but could find there no secret door nor means of egress, and even closing the door nor invoking the cryptic word of ‘Vytholus’ had any effect. Simeon used his sorcery to turn the statue into flesh, and they watched it flap bonelessly onto the floor of the pit. Two alcoves were revealed behind its hands. In one was a strange lever, in the other, one of the glyphs that was emblazoned on the scepter.

Using an Unseen Servant conjured by the mage Simeon, the lever was pulled, and only succeeded in extending a stone bridge across the pit. Nonplussed, they speculated for some time on the purpose of the alcoves, for their divinations had revealed that doing so would ‘reveal the key.’ Pondering, they moved on to the southern passage. They suprised the trolls, having heard them from far off. It seemed that additional trolls had been recruited to serve as the complex’s outer guards. Vaus summoned forth the spell of Creeping Doom, and the Trolls were slain instantly, four of them dropping their strange polearms and disgorging the awful black puddings. Simeon called forth a fireball spell while the rest of the party huddled behind the Cube of Force. Fire burned the trolls, and scoured the puddings, who were driven into a corner. Rushing forward after protecting himself with a Stoneskin spell, Lemmikainen raised a wall of stone, and immured them in a corner. The party recovered two more of the strange polearms. In addition, among the scoured belongings of the Trolls, 80 gold pieces were recovered, as well as a strange, serpentine ring, and 5 troll-sized rings of limited invisibility, that functioned only for giantkind. The party moved on, and came upon a door set with a hideous iron face, and having checked it for traps (as they did almost anywhere), they picked the lock and moved into the chamber.





There was herein a strange shaft, blocked by a wall of force. After fruitless experiments with intoning the sacred word ‘Vytholus,’ as well as Vaus cutting his hand to resemble the scars on the odd giant hands, Sir Giselher cut into the hands, and the blood from them spilled unto the shaft, dissolved the impregnable field, and formed a strange globule. They had peered into the shaft, and examined the chamber, and found there a strange idol with its arms upraised below, and mistrusting it, Lemmikainen animated 3 of the trolls, dubbed them Monte, Zeb and Skip, and sent Monte below.





The statue received Monte, and put him down unharmed. The Six and their companions followed suit, Gyges and Vaus going down by other means. They warily examined the strange braziers in each corner, mounted with odd lenses, and noted that the mirrors did not reflect the great green statue in the centre. Examining also the statue, and its oddly articulated joints, they noted that on its knee there was a concealed switch, which they pressed, revealing a secret passage beyond.



They spent considerable time trying to gain egress into a door with a lock of a strange blue metal, but found it utterly impregnable, resistant to knock spells, an itemized pot of lava, the force of 3 trolls, transmute stone to mud (for the very stone was also protected), and magical digging attempts to undermine it. In the meantime, Lemmikainen’s half-elven senses detected a secret passage, and with great force, the three animated trolls forced it open, revealing another chamber beyond.





A great rotting stench filled the vaulted hall. Divination attempts found great evil emanating from the dragon carcass and the entire chamber. After the trolls had been sent in and meddled with every door and the carcass, harvesting some teeth and a horn, they figured it was safe, and after exploring the great ceiling of the chamber and finding it too was empty, they explored the doors in a clockwise fashion. The Western door revealed an oddly shaped corridor, and a stairway leading up, which they ignored for now. The eastern door revealed a corridor beyond, and the stench only magnified. Wary of more trickery, the heroes moved the trolls into the branching corridor beyond, which was filled with offal, dung and rot.



A writhing corpse lay in their path, and as it was prodded by Monte, it burst open, disgorging great amounts of rot grubs, that struck only the three zombie trolls. A lever among the corpses opened a great pit beyond, and in the garbage, a monstrous neo-otyugh. Unable to harm them from inside its 20 ft pit, Simeon dispatched the creature with two spells of Cone of Cold. Although Vaus was proof against any disease, they only glanced at the festering pit of offal that it had inhabited, and gave it a wide berth, exploring the corridor to the north instead. Many of the rot grubs had been smashed by the trolls at this point, and the remainder had infested the trolls, meaning the party had to give them a wide berth indeed, and was perilously close to being infested.



Heedless, they sent the trolls ahead, down a stairway, and moved just in time for the trolls to trigger a great trap, unleashing a terrible bolt of lighting, obliterating Skip, wounding Lemmikainen, and leaving the rest scoured. They were indeed fortunate that no magic items were harmed. Vaus healed the wounded with sorcery, but found that to his dismay, one of his spells left a strange, oddly scaled patch of skin on Lemmikainen the half elf. A curious gas had also been catalysed by the lightning bolt, further poisoning some of them. Incensed, Simeon glanced beyond, noted the strange sponge-like creature that had birthed the gas, desintegrated it, and they retreated, leaving behind the two trolls, badly singed.



They stopped for one last task, examining the shaft in the chamber of the serpent. The great iron door, marked with the image of a snake-headed giant, they Reduced with sorcery, and carried off. Beyond, in a smooth-walled shaft (which they explored with levitation), they found a corpse, and on him enchanted chain, a ioun stone of prodigious might, and six iron spikes. On his arm was tattooed the strange symbol from before.

Disdaining the spell of teleportation, they ventured back, having covered considerable ground, but being no closer to figuring out the purpose of the strange sigils, or the sacred word Vytholus, or having discovered the master of the evil Labyrinth of Madness.





The Heroes

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 16, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)

The Vanquished

16 Trolls

5 Black pudding

1 Neo-Otyugh











