[Review] Dreams of Ruin (LL); Wayward Son

Dreams of Ruin (2014)

Geoffrey C. Grabowski (TG Ventures Opportunity Vehicle I LLC)

Lvl 12-18 (hah!)



Good high level adventures are hard to come by. AD&D 1e has a clear goldilocks zone of 8-12, with a few entries going above it, most of them by Gygax, that are at least decent. 2e has Bruce Cordell, and a handful of other entries, trying their hand at the 10+ band. BECMI had an entire catalogue of entries for levels 15+ that were probably not playtested and more or less ‘fake,’ this is to say not actually designed with actual high level players in mind. The OSR has less, with Anthony Huso pretty much the only guy who demonstrates actual mastery of this nearly extinct form (and yes a review for Dream House is coming).



Labyrinth Lord has one entry, by D20/White Wolf cobbler G.C. Grabowski, writer on Exalted 1e, and author of D20 Hollowfaust, that aims to create a real challenge for high level players. This work is worth consideration, it is in fact hugely ambitious, but there are several gigantic caveats that perhaps serve to explain why this adventure has been used seldom, and probably never. It is a colossally advanced failure, its proportions and scope awe-inspiring like a WW2-era Wunderwaffen. My hopes were raised multiple times throughouts its bloated 261 page length and ultimately dashed somewhere around the 123 page mark when I realized this would not be recoverable.



The concept is great. Rather then a dungeon or wilderness to explore, the Dreams of Ruin describes an interdimensional threat, a plane-travelling self-perpetuating magic weapon taking the shape of a phantom-forest, complete with its own eco-system, that once it takes root within a single hex begins infesting the surrounding hexes and expanding outward over a course of years, spawning terrible monstrosities. It cannot be easily burned down or destroyed, which will only cause it to regenerate faster. Instead it must be carefully studied using labratories and arcane technologies of exorbitant costs, its facets must be probed, and strategic counter-measures, spells and magic items must be specifically devised to counter-act the threat.



What struck me as interesting is that this supplement pretty much requires a sandbox style of play, or at least a fleshed out hex map of large sections of the world. Despite the strong storygaming roots of Grabowski, an author of Exalted 1e, and occasional relapses during the section, this is an entirely open-ended challenge, with a variety of avenues and strategies to explore and research. The challenge is one of logistics and strategy as well as individual valor. The challenge is properly event-based rather then location based.



There are several problems with this work right off the bat. The first being its extreme locaciousness, a likely carry-over from the D20 era, which buries critical information in voluminous paragraphs of nonsense physics, repetitive advice, occasional non-sequitors or peripherals which serve to obfuscate a complex, multi-faceted problem which requires custom solutions. There are also gigantic D20 style statt blocks for every monster and encounter in the game, which is also considerable. This is exacerbated by the at times baffling organizational decisions in the early stages of the work, in particular the decision to treat Forest Specific environmental effects in the same chapter as general changes to the rules. An entire chapter devoted to storygaming, Running the Dreams and providing additional context for using the Dreams is considered first before most of the components are even touched upon.

It is not so much a case of short, evocative description, we are far beyond that, it is a case of minimizing complexity so a challenging problem can be grasped quickly. Consider something like this.

So many interchangeable conditions and weird, blurry caveats and it is still not quite clear under what conditions clerics can regain their spells. Covering what clerics of what gods can recover their spells should have been a simple sentence. ‘After the First Flowering, Chaotic clerics can regain spells of up to 5th level in the forest, provided it is on a plane adjacent to the astral. Other clerics may not regain spells.‘



RULES EXTENSIONS



The first major roadblock. The assumed system (more on this later) is Advanced Labyrinth Lord, which is B/X with monsters and high level options from AD&D 1e ported in. Reasonable. It then goes on to say that it assumes you will use Mutant Future as the primary ruleset and will continue to use material from both rulebooks (yes that includes guns) throughout the book. We are already going to play high level B/X, which no one does, but we must now also do so with altered rules.







Some of it is fairly defensible. The use of 8-mile Hexes is justified by having the expanding cluster of 7 8-mile clusters fit into a single 24 mile hex, which is a standard unit of measurement. Okay.



We see a reintroduction of Damage Resistance (a D20 conceit), weird autistic D20 terminology for Regeneration, a bizarre introduction of the MCM statt, which is a modified save vs spells, with additional caveats and penalties to saves if you don’t have the bonus. The explanation of it takes almost a page and additional rules patches are suggested within the paragraph (f.e. making Wisdom bonuses vs spells and Rings of Protection bonuses non-stackable), this is then ALSO applied to Non-magical fire-and-forget weapons. Magic points are also introduced as an addition, but not a replacement. Lastly, it covers some sort of psychic fear attack, which is interesting, and a sort of ersatz Quest spell for Druids, which is alright. The stink of D20 is heavy on this one.









The Dreams Proper

The idea is that there are several effects working on the Forest, each of which must be studied and specifically countered. There is a sort of psychic numbness that prevents people from noticing the trees for a period of time depending on their HD, and also prevents organized responses from large organizations (kingdoms etc.), acting as a sort of rationale for the need for individual heroics. The extent to which this affects organizations run by the PCs is left up to the GM to decide, a brutal omission that underlies the problem with the concept and the system in mind. The strategic and economic nature of the threat would have benifited from a comprehensive system of settlements and economies, ideally ACKs, and at minimum BECMI. Instead, in the name of efficacy, we are saddled with a system without even a rudimentary mass combat system or domain economy rules. On the individual level, this effect is explained, perhaps even over-explained. We have a detailed list of effects and items that block the Numbness.



More significantly, rather then just offering deadly random encounters (which are present in force, as the Forest not only spawns its own unique defenders, but also attracts and plays host to a whole bestiary of evil men, monsters and outsiders), the Dreams impose a series of brutal conditional modifiers to any combat taking place there. All chaotic creatures are blessed, all potions and scrolls spoil immediately if they come within 100′ of a tree unless they belong to a chaotic creature, spell slots and charges expended are doubled and scrying and other divinations are disrupted. This represents a formidable challenge, but the interesting part is that it is the intention of the adventure that you can (partially) counter these effects later on, develop potion flasks that protect from the Miasma, oils that prevent your magic being drained, spells to prevent the spread of the spores etc. etc. There’s a huge list of altered spells similar to those found on a different plane.



There’s four core components to the Dreams that can be interacted with physically. The Trees that serve as projectors of the magical effects and grow landmines and animated puppets, there are strange soul-draining hand-spiders known as Bakegumo that precede the forest and stalk lone victims, bizarre DmC Puppet legions armed with modern fire-arms, muskets and grenades that serve as guerilla terror troops and a particularly nasty form of pixie known as the Murder Sprite that only appears in advanced forests and is encountered in groups of 1d100 and can be controlled via drug-like emissions of the Trees proper (yes this can also be weaponized). All the monster statt blocks are too large, 2 full pages, D20 style. Weird anime vibe, but points for originality for sure, and with the various debuffs, 4d10 puppets with the requisite Elite Puppets (who spawn later on in the forests lifestyle) are quite formidable.



The GM Running the Dreams Section that Should Be in the Back of the Book + Fuckonomics + Cognitive Dissonance.



A brutal relapse into Trad-era storygaming that will seem alien to an OSR-man now. Frequent allusions to ‘telling a story’ or ‘dramatic parts’ etc. seem incompatible with the OSR-ethods. Nevertheless, some of the advice on how to use the Dreams is quite solid. The proposal to include the Forest only as a sort of site for adventure is best ignored imho, however, what Grabowski achieves with this section, loquaciousness aside, is to outline the likely structure of a campaign: The initial discovery of the trees, a quick slash and burn to level the entire bunch, a moment of horror when the damned things return the next year, strengthened, and then a Manhattan Project-esque cycle of research in order to discover the true nature of the Trees, and the method to either their destruction, or for evil characters (bonus points) their containment.



This is a somewhat bizarre component to Dreams of Ruin that is never really adressed. The Book is predicated on the existence of a gigantic, plane-spanning magical economy that the players must gain access to. Which poses a bit of a problem, as tools for the creation and adjudication of such a multitude of worlds exist really nowhere in the Lablord rules or the Lablord Advanced Companion, and even armed with the Manual of the Planes the poor suffering GM is in for quite a handful. What we would ideally want in this sandbox game is a sort of multi-planar extrapolation of ACKs, some sort of guideline for how much GP we can expect to gain from your average fantasy world, and respond accordingly. It is all well and good to put Zelazny’s The Guns of Avalon in your list of inspirations and jolly good and all that but it is another altogether to actually make a ruleset so that playing like that is more then just a handwave. In fact, well, Grabowski sort of agrees with me here.

But fuck you Prince, you say. Why shouldn’t I just handwave it? Well, you could, but then why create complicated tables with costs for research (and indeed, research variables), time-tables, tables for Dream Growth and monster spawning per year, a complex research mishap table, detailed counter-measures etc. One side is super-well codified, the other side is left fallow, with no reference to any place to sort of pick up the slack. Or the location of the research lab, consider something like this paragraph.

Rather then give us a set of in-game properties (minimum population, presence of n amount of level x Mus etc.) this is a complete handwave, totally concerned with matters of drama and efficient game administration, and that’s fine, but then other parts of the game are hyper-codified. Cognitive dissonance. In general the writing is very much geared towards drama, or possibilities that make the game more ‘fun’ or interesting or even lore explanations for the origins of the dreams (hints are given but it is left somewhat customisable) but it all feels like sort of generic advice you would give to new GMs. What I, the advanced GM that is going to run your hyper-level mega-challenge for experienced players want to know, Mr. Author, is how to solve or avoid practical problems that I am going to run into while running your scenario. Speaking of which.

A fantastic lab? That shall be 1 TRILLION gP PlEaSe!



There is also a bit of dissonance about the expected level of the campaign, I expect this was brought about by unfamiliarity with the system in question, and I will speculate wildly that the cause of this is that it must have originally been written for D20, based solely on the presence of the Murder-sprite, a creature of the Dreams here, that occurs earlier in Creatre Catalog I by Onyx Path publishing, a bestiary that Grabowski collaborated on. The campaign is for level 12-18 but to do even Basic Research you require a device known as an Arcane Imager, which costs 10.000.000 gp and requires 2 Time-stops per day (that is to say 1 18th level mage) to operate, among other costs (like, say, the 1.000.000 required for a Basic lab). How much gold are characters of level 12-18 expected to have in their possession? Since we have something called Gold for XP, we can at least set a sort of lower limit. A 12th level fighting man has about 600.000 xp, an 18th level fighting man about 1.320.000. Suddenly we can thank our lucky stars we are playing Advanced Labyrinth Lord and not some sort of game with checks and balances, because even a party of 8 level 18 characters that has lived a frugal lifestyle and slept outside for those 18 levels is going to be hard-pressed making rent payments on their basic lab (100.000 gp per research cycle minimal + item worth 3d10 * 10.000 gp), not to mention whatever the retainer fee is for the 18th level wizard driving the fucking Arcane Imager. Speaking of which, where do I hire an 18th level Mu? Does Lablord have any guidelines for that? It doesn’t? No? I know maybe the characters can have a sudden windfall of several million gp gained through an inheretance? I mean, operating all this lab equipment is reason to go on an adventure and carry off and cash in all of El Dorado and the Diamond Mines of Solomon that’s for damn sure but this whole process of financing the damn thing is given only the vaguest consideration.



The logical solution would be to recruit the help of major nations or other factions but THE TREES HAVE SPECIFIC PSYCHIC IMMUNITY AGAINST DIRECTED ACTIONS FROM LARGE ORGANIZATIONS. In fact the storytelling section makes good points why a multi-planar organization aimed at combatting the Dreams is very unlikely or undesirable, based on an autistic variation of the Fermi Paradox. The characters must supposedly build these sorts of organizations themselves, but this entire process, which should take years of real time, is left almost completely open. Cognitive dissonance strikes again. And then the author writes this.

Take that framework and build a story around that story. In fact, consider building a framework around the dreams and then omitting all the mechanical aspects of the battle against the forest of woe. Unless it’s going to be very popular with you don’t need to really go through all the rolls and gruesome details of the research effort. Unless the players are portraying the very

high-level grandees coordinating the research, the mechanical details of the war against the dreams basically boils down to a hazardous environment and source of novel quests. If that’s all it is, don’t burden yourself with the fine detail resolution of the struggle

To which I say, fair enough, how many pages did you devote to research then?

A third of the book is it? Jolly good. Carry on then.



The point of all of this is to underline that there appears to be a rather massive dichotomy between the intricate, precise, hyper-codified nature of the research rules themselves (with some notable omissions, see below) and the lack of a supporting framework surrounding it in LL. And I know what causes it too. Because I will drink hemlock if there is not some sort of economy statt in the 3e DMG with a minimum gold piece value and a population figure that is expanded in the Epic Handbook. And D20 also would not have the added side-effect of Gold = XP, meaning that considering sums like 25.000.000 gp for the Dimensional Dissassembly Works required to permanently deal with the dreams does not have the added complication that obtaining that sum in the manner that is most exciting, i.e. adventuring, will also propel the characters in question to Level 36 or the like (if we go by BECMI) and render most of the challenges in the forest ineffectual.



The Actual Dreams Infection Part



Is very good. I would have liked to see a sample map as well as some tips on how to tag what hexes are in what state of the infection, simple, practical advice. I can come up with something, sure, but this is something that requires considerable book- and time- keeping so if you can figure out something smooth, yes please. Anyway, there’s reasonably complex rules for infection that are nevertheless pretty workable. There’s also tables like this to allow you to compare a ‘standard’ infection. If you want to, you could even keep track of the total number of monsters since they have a fixed lifespan.

Hexes respond to combat like a living organism, ‘stress flushing’ puppets as a sort of immuno response, making exploration of the damn place extremely hazardous. There’s a complicated lifecycle with monsters emerging at different stages, cycles of maturation and spore-like infection and so on. Its very good. An intricate threat that must be battled over a period of years. Good idea.



Research.



Arguably the best section in the book, even if by now we are going full on magical economy in a way that is very unlike the OSR treatment anyone is ever to get. Enough Contact Outer Plane-ing/Legend-loring will at least unveil the basic research requirements.



Access to a magical metropolis ah la Sigil or The City of Brass is required for all but the humble 1 million gp lab which only allows 1 research period per year. There is the aforementioned problem that the research process is extremely resource intensive in a way that the LL rules are really not equipped to handle, and it would almost certainly need to be rebalanced to make any kind of sense or else it is handwaved and the resource management elements become meaningless. Nevertheless, consider the following.



In order to combat the Dreams, the primary method is to set up Arcane laboratories near major metropoli (but in some cases also near the Dreams), purchase Arcane Imagers (the essential 10m gp research apparatus that serves as the research bottleneck) that cost 100.000 gp worth of powdered gemstone to operate. They also require a number of high level spells per day to function, which means that wizards will be required to work the damn imager. What kind of wizards? Enough Wizards to cast Time Stop twice per day. It also burns through either a Gem of Seeing per month or you need a cleric on the team to cast True Seeing three times. Where do you get all these guys? A problem that would have been solved with extremely solid henchmen rules, with the caveat that in general, henchmen are going to be of lower levels then the characters, which are supposed to be level 12-18. Okay. So you need yourself an 18th level Wizard or two. What do those cost, where do I get them? Get Zebbed I guess.



In contrast to the Arcane section, which is immense, the divine research section, which is complementary and exists along side the Arcane one, is essentially ‘Lol u need to be in good standing with your deity.’ The Druidic section is completely free but does require the druid to live in the Dreams for years, suffering random encounters, and having a chance of mishap, which is described as a ‘roleplaying encounter’ and left entirely open. However, getting a large druidic presence in the Forest of Woe means you can reveal secrets fairly quickly.



The research system reminds me of ACKS, or of actual game-design. I don’t mean its perfect. I mean it actually looks like someone tried to design some sort of game that was also taking place within an rpg.

So every research period you need some sort of unique magic feature from the Dungeon dressing tables in Advanced Lab-lord, which are themselves taken from the 1e DMG. The implied idea is that you either pay for that (see gp value) or you of course figure out where such an item is found in a dungeon somewhere and now it must be obtained, implying adventure. There are not really any requirements to research teams beyond the spells required to feed the imager but larger teams can be used for a larger bonus. For whatever reason, you must carefully manage your risk, rolls that are too high will trigger disasters that can lead to anything from the lead researcher dying (there goes your 18th level wizard) to a massive negative energy burst that triggers wights. The process proper is interesting, with a strong random variation (+1d20) applied to all rolls after the initial (fairly safe) first one, and an increased penalty every research period, possibly creating some incentive to procure (+/-) variable bonuses that can be applied however it is convenient. Breakthrough narratives have the potential to gain greater results but are often risky and fraught with drama and Disaster! is to avoided at all costs.



So now that we have the basic process down, what does this actually look like? Every facet of the Dream has its own research topic. You have your basic information. If you want more, you require specialized research devices (which are also monstrously expensive), which allows for further prying. Additional facets sometimes unlock specialized spells, treatments, magic items and other processes to counter-act the dreams or their inhabitants. This is designed cleverly because not all facets of research are equally good and it cannot be determined beforehand if a particular research period will yield fruit (we assume you can’t throw a Contact Outer Plane at the problem to see which periods will bear fruit).

The only problem is that Grabowski mentions what research unlocks what item in the Cures Section and not in the Research Section under the research in question in what I can only surmise is a move of profound autism. Occasionally it is mentioned some research will also aid other processes but no mechanism is specified, oh well. It is also filled with magitechno-babble.

Further Prying (Arcane): The pollen can itself reproduce and engage in phase-transitions in new environments. This allows it to enter an environment through the astral plane, be tracked as physical pollen all over a world, and then enter the ethereal as an arcane mote, all before the first body trees have emerge

Anyway, building all this magic research crap and then questing for the components or mounting expeditions into the forest to capture the monsters and then throw them in magic stasis vivisectors so you can develop all sorts of crazy spells and occasionally have a laboratory explode or open a gateway to hell or teleport everyone 1d100 miles away is pretty rad for a domain game and sort of reminds me of X-Com if that makes sense. There’s a lot of spell requirements which again reminds me that this is probably a converted D20 game. Meanwhile the clock is ticking, the infection is growing, and combating it, once again intelligently, comes at considerable expense (that does not exist because the economy part is busted). It is not always clear why you would delve more then once into a certain topic.



Can’t you just use Wish to get rid of the damn things? No because, as we are involved, the creation of this thing likely involved 10.000s of wishes minimum. There are many hints and possibilities r.e. the creation of the dreams, some of which point to gameplay advantages which is well done, but no definite answer, which is probably better at this point. Divine intervention is also briefly discussed, and is uneconomical in that the Gods suffer permanent reduction of power for cleansing the infection, and thus prefer to not act unless absolutely neccessary (arguably a world covering infection killing millions of worshippers would be just such a problem Grabowski).



So what do you get for your humble 200.000 gp annual research grant?



Hooo boy. It begins very humbly. Specialized applications of Augury to detect infected hexes. A sort of magical tricorder to do the same. Everything also requires money to operate. At the time the Phantasmal Filtre unit came around which allows for early detection in a radius of several hexes and requires a 9th level illusionist to operate. What about a good aligned outsider sacrificing themselves to inhabit a Stasis tomb, permanently watching the Plane and being able to pinpoint any dream infection. Holy shit we are playing magic X-Com. Can’t use mass combat because of the psychic effect? Numbness Jammer!



Then you get into small scale or local treatment. Its not always clear when certain spells or treatments are unlocked which is a shame. If desired, clerics can be equipped with a sort of WMD holy word (The Greater Holy Word) by the gods, which takes up all 7th level spell slots, kills the dreams in one hex, and affects all other creatures in it as per Holy Word. It does mean the Cleric loses a level, so for a major infection it represents a considerable investment. Zelazny-like Prayer broadcasters, or Holy Water irrigation?

Somewhere Alexander Macris is wringing his hands and cackling maniacally

The table may also be used for treatments of a solution where a god sacrifices himself, his blood and ichor is spread across the land and he is reborn many years later. Phantasmal disruptions. Countermeasures that contain, prevent, delay, destroy infection, destroy extant trees, prevent re-infection etc or that work against specific inhabitants. All of it obscenely expensive, and with occasional loose ends that are themselves headscratchers. There is something of X-com, something of a 50s sci-fi or Kaiju film to the whole, a grand-scale industrial project of magical engineering and industry.



Notes on Long term management are puzzling and add to the idea that some passages were added later or altered during conversion. The idea is that after ANY First Blossom (which is the first time the trees emerge), the plane really cannot be practically saved is difficult to credit given the counter-measures first introduced in the preceding section. Some of it also seems to contradict figures given earlier. Like the engineering projects of the second world war, the concept seems to run amok, beyond the author’s control. Take the suggestions to impose wide-ranging mandatory enchantment for every citizen to create a society best geared towards combating the dreams. Seeding your fields with lower planar cattle with supernaturally toxic manure. That’s all well and good mis perkins but what the fuck does any of this have to do with me going to a dungeon and slaying a dragon?





Press X to doubt

Points too for making a whole section of spells that actually harness the Dreams, or allow safe passage, and could be given to either minions of the forest or pro-active PCs.



The only problem, and it is a fatal one, is that going by the system of LL, this is not really an adventure or a campaign. It is at most a proposed campaign format that could theoretically exist for a theoretical game of the GM’s own devising with a compatible and undetermined economic system and house-ruled according to the requirements of the campaign. Viewed in that light this is a good proposal. Viewed in the light of something that is playable this is arguably a disaster.



RANDOM ENCOUNTERS



The actual game part of the game. This section, like most sections, is massively bloated as a result of using D20 era formatting and gigantic statt blocks and really the entire thing needed to be trimmed down by as much as 50% to make it into a comprehensible whole. Here too, what could have been an interesting random encounter table is instead rendered OVERCOMPLEX.





Just…make…two or three different ROBUST tables. Then have them bleed into eachother like the old dungeon tables. Throw one or two modifiers in there. Fuck all this shit just to get random encounters, many of which have nonsense results that do nothing because you didn’t include a PERCENTAGE CHANCE of an encounter, so now you have to make FILLER ENTRIES for the GUARANTEED ENCOUNTERS. MAYBE you make a seperate table for camping and travel. ONCE. This is also not good because most of the random encounters are just description of the monster in question attacking, unneccessarily bloated and added in a pay by the word fashion.



Besides the large random encounter tables, that I am not sure are much more dangerous then your average Swamp table, there’s a very small table of Special encounters, with groups of Night Hags, demon Boars, Mutant Future slavers, Rakshasha sightseeing parties etc. I don’t neccessarily hate the content. I hate the gigantic bloat surrounding the content. Dividing the forest in borderlands, Overgrown and Heart of the Forest (which may have been delineated as forest that has had the spawning with the murdersprites since those are on the table but fuck if I can recall at this point) is a good idea. However, 4 pages for an encounter with Demon Boars is too much, and the treasure is all fucked up yet again. I mean there’s an encounter with power armored devil locked in a mortal struggle with the servants of the forest, for which, again, I can muster some respect but DEAR LORD the bloat at this point is getting astronomical.



After all things are said and done, this left me feeling very empty. A set of ideas, even a set of systems, that don’t pay off into a fully functional game. Someone is trying to sell me the world but when one considers how it would actually play out, one is left empty-handed, and the casual narrative handwaves that tie much of it together become gigantic gaping holes. Listen kid its a car, its eassssy all you gotta do is invent an engine to run it and some sort of fuel to powar it.



As an exhibition piece or theoretical adventure it is interesting but as something that could actually be run by another human being for Labyrinth Lord this is lightyears away from being ready.



I don’t know where I put this but I think an opportunity has been missed to turn this into a normal adventure where you instead search the location of the Dreams creators and fuck up their planar fortress lair which holds a key component to fighting off the dreams or something.



Grabowski deserves some credit for coming up with something at least potentially interesting and challenging in a hobby where most of the crop of current participants have triple or indeed quintuple chromosomes but at the end of the day, if you can’t get your 185 tonne Panzer to cross a damn river and fight the ruskies, it’s lights out for you. What playing too much D20 does to a motherfucker and anyone finding me an Actual play of this thing that actually gets to fighting the Dreams gets a Deluxe Edition of Palace (and Patrick Stuart’s House).



So what do we do with this? Transpose the general concept? Print it out? Someone (?) call Alexander Macris. I think that despite having a supposedly completely integrated economy/mass combat system most of the modules I have seen for ACKs were just dungeons or occasionally full on sandboxes with cities and wilderness regions etc. It is time to cease your exile from the OSR and do as we do: Steal Ideas! Lie! Cancel your best friend Jim Parkin! This, and maybe some of the mass combat modules can easily be expanded and made good. The idea of having a domain level threat that replicates over time and requires complicated research programmes with custom solutions to combat is not bad, just make it more complete and for goddsake reduce the autism.



In a fit of cosmic irony, Dreams of Ruin represents a herculean 261 page effort that is ultimately every bit as phantasmal as the Dreams themselves. Low **.













































































