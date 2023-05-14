[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Pt. VIII (2e); Serpents Brood

And so it was the Six rested for a day, and with magic healed their wounds, and using divinations once more asked the gods to reveal the mysteries of the strange Glyphs. The answer was that they indeed formed the key to further unravelling the secrets of the Labyrinth of Madness. Brandoch stayed behind this time, for he had grown moribund and brooding, and the evils of the Labyrinth weighed heavily on his spirit. Lemmikainen, stirred by his restless elven soul, said that he too would stay, exploring the jungle, but 2 hours in changed his mind and followed rapidly after the companions.



Down they went into the great hollow Stalagmite, and deeper into the depths of the Labyrinth. They ventured past the place of the Trolls and were rudely suprised, for it seemed that for a third time, the losses had been restored, and the Trolls were upon them once more. Simeon cast on them the Schorcher, and fire scythed through the ranks of the Trolls. Giselher held the tunnel against their onslaught, though soon one had struck him with the strange polearm, disgorging another black pudding. Gyges levitated to the ceiling, preparing to move across, and Vaus called upon the Creeping Doom, and a thousand stinging, biting things came from his eyes, mouth and ears and the folds of his robes, and fell upon the trolls, leaving them strewn across the ground in swollen heaps. The schorcher burned some of them, whilst Giselher held off the Puddings that had come from the polearms, and the survivors broke before the carpet of doom.



Giselher and Simeon clubbed the last able Troll as it strode by, and Simeon dug out a flask of oil, and doused it, dodged one of its swiping claws, and with his flint and steel, burned one of the Trolls. Gyges had floated over the Puddings, and levitating down, had dragged one of the prone trolls and cast it into the Puddings still battling Giselher, who by now had taken dire wounds. Indeed the battle seemed all but over, Vaus having directed his Creeping doom down the hallway, to the hall of great scaled hands, when two more of the Trolls arose, revived from their injuries, and using their weapons, smote Gyges in the back, releasing yet one more Pudding. Fire and burning oil had slain the previous ones, but many of the Trolls were stirring, and the Five felt that much time was lost for little gain. After Gyges retreated, Simeon sealed the chamber with a wall of Iron, and a belated Lemmikainen surrounded it with a Wall of Stone. So they continued.









For a long time, they pondered on their next move, and eventually resolved to light the Braziers in the chamber of Vytholus, starting up strange eldritch radiances, and causing 4 hideous images of Vytholus to step forth from the mirrors and attack them. They smote the mirrors and the braziers first, but this availed them little, although behind the western mirror, they did find another Glyph on the wall. The images of Vitolus touched Lemmikainen and Vaus but once, and part of their spirit was sheared away. Although the images were proof against all spells, the Knife of Vaus, the Blade of Giselher, and the whirling swords of Lemmikainen were enough to lay them low. Though they were shaken, the damage to their spirits was not so great that Vaus could not call upon the gods to heal it, and thus they pressed on, bearing wounds.



Somewhat stumped, Simeon used one of his few remaining pastes and cast the Spell of True Seeing. With the spell, not only many of the strange and baleful magics that permeated the Labyrinth and impregnated its very walls were revealed, but also a hint at the secrets of the Blue Door, the presence of another secret door in the western passage, and the odd, dual nature of the stairwell that seemed to terminate in a blank wall.



The presence of the True Seeing spell was fortuitous, for they next decided to venture down the great spiral staircase, 200 ft down into a strange hall. The sight revealed the platform they emerged on was littered with sticks, hidden by invisibility, and even revealed the unleashing of magics to turn them into writhing serpents. Then too, magics on the platform were unleashed, and gravity was reversed, propelling The Five back into the stairwell.









Under chaotic conditions, their spells disrupted, the invisible serpents crawling up the platform, the Five made a hasty retreat back up the Stairwell, Simeon remaining behind as one of the antagonists revealed himself, thinking he was safe behind his Chameleoline power.





A warrior, twisted by the power of the Labyrinth, imbued with strange powers of the Mind. Almost did his powers affect the party, when Simeon, in a moment of quiet, as the Serpents moved upon the platfrom, cast a ray of desintegration and turned the serpentman to dust. Again the gravity reversed, Vaus slowing his fall effortlessly by the nearby walls, Gyges levitating upward, but the Five escaped with little more then bruises and waited for the effects to die down before they ventured back down, casting a lightning bolt down the stairwell to burn away the serpents, and having Lemmikainen clear the way with a powerful antimagic field. When they once again entered the platform, their foe was waiting for them.





Though formidable, and protected behind a wall of force, proof against even the might of the Five, the serpent witch was not prepared for the onslaught of Lemmikainen, who passed through the wall as though it were smoke, turning the serpents to sticks as he passed over them (and back into snakes yet again), and began to smite the sorceress. Here the Antimagic field was both bane and boon. It allowed Lemmikainen to pierce the sorceress’s defences, but it stopped any spells cast by the rest of the band, who were soon bottled into the stairwell, and once again swamped by serpents. Although Giselher and Gyges could make good progress against the wicked beasts, Lemmikainen’s blades only scratched the hateful witch. It was fortunate that her formidable mental powers, immune to the supression of the anti-magic field, failed to manifest time and again.



The decisive moment came when Simeon, in a fit of inspiration, cast Rock to Mud on the ceiling above the two combatants, a mere foot above the radius of the antimagic field. The ceiling turned to mud and fell down, the droplets turning back into rock the second they hit the field, and both Lemmikainen and the witch were bombarded with stones and bruised and battered. The witch was on her last legs. A mental attack amplified Lemmikainen’s phobias just as he moved out of range of the witch, ending the supression. Lemmikainen was rooted in place, crippled by anxieties and fears of inadequacy. Spells rained down on the witch, but she was still protected by a Wall of Force. Even Giselher could not breach the field.



It was another spell of Teleportation that allowed Simeon and his two companions to pierce the Field of Force, and a blow from Vaus and a daggerthrust from Gyges ended her wretched existence. Vaus ritualistically consumed her brain, but was unable to find enlightenment. They took the soldier’s blade, and the witch’s staff, ring and pouch of dust.



They had moved past the soldiers, and now made headway against the lieutenants of this strange place of evil.



But their road was yet long. And there were many awful threats still lurking, in the Labyrinth of Madness.



The Heroes

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 16, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)

The Vanquished

24 Trolls

8 Black pudding

1 Neo-Otyugh

4 Vytholus images

2 Yuan-ti (unique)





Postscriptum: 2e Psionics suck and I am glad I moved to 1e for my adventure.



The encounter with the two yuan-ti and the platform strewn with invisible sticks so they can cast sticks to snakes, the reverse gravity switch, and the clever use of powers, its really well done. There’s an editing error where the Sorceress is supposed to be summoning monsters but she has no monster summoning prepared, so instead we resorted to Wall of Force. The real stinker was the psionic powers, which are very cool and would have been fantastic (aversion and phobia amplification to herd the characters into brutal killzones), but the ability checks mean you can have multiple rounds where your actions are completely wasted, which is brutal. The Truesight was a very lucky occurence, or this could have gone a bit differently, despite the power disparity. Monte, god bless him, has some chops in there somewhere.



Reverse Gravity and Rock to Mud remain the unsung heroes of the high level game. I typed up about 9 pages of my notes so far and I am 3 levels in which is extraordinary progress for a . It is possible in my current configuration the adventure will end up being for 12-15 instead of 15+ but the current prognosis is favorable.



Speaking of prognosisi, and forgive me for oversharing, a friend of my fiance was diagnosed with cancer at a little over my age and was given 2 years to live. Thanks to experimental medication, if she makes it to december, she will have an 85% of recovery. This gloomy world that looks grimmer and grimmer every day while paradoxically my fortunes continue to increase, still has great moments of genuine beauty and hope, and it is by pursuing virtue and recognizing what is important that we can sustain those moments. I sent my mother a text thanking her for everything she has done over the years and I hope you did too, if you are blessed and she is still with you. This weekend was one of sun, shopping with the missus, working in my garden, hiking with a good friend, drinks on the terrace in an afternoon summer, reading DMR books in the train, writing my adventure in the morning, and elfgames with Gabor, settembrini, and other discord pals.



I don’t know where the hell we are going, and things will get very dark I’m sure, but let us take heart in the beauty of the present, to steel ourselves for hard times to come and remember what is worth doing. Autumn storms are on the Horizon, but now is a season of Summer. And happy mothersday!

Advertisement