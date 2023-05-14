[Review] The Beholder #21; Christmas Issue





The last five issues of the Beholder are in sight. #21 has a surfeit of gameable content but something of the freshness of the earlier days has departed. Most of the material is on par. The increased amount of Traveller articles and even a Chivalry & Sorcery article is an interesting data point in the type of games that were popular in the early 80s but unfortunately for anyone interested in their worth, I don’t know much about Traveller. I’ve skipped a few ads and review articles since they were overal not very interesting.



Role-Playing (Trevor Medham)

Cassandra prophesies the fall of Troy. Article that attempts to reconcile some of the in retrospect obvious defects of full-immersion role-playing in ways that exacerbate the problem and make the game joyless. The article mentions two problems: The first is that Lawful Good characters are supposedly suicial morons the second is that intelligence and wisdom cannot be roleplayed above the level of one’s own ability (KENT!). There is something poetic in that the article thus concludes that most characters will be of low intelligence and lacking in common sense. ‘Whilst [a stupid character] is fun occasionally, after a while the players will get bored of an endless string of morons.’



The solution to award extra XP for Lawful Good characters is doubling down on the idiocy, while the use of ability score rolls to get hints that the character would know would be a permanent source of idiocy and represent the beginning of the ‘no meta-gaming‘ cancer that would sap the joy from tradgames. Ugh.



S.E.T. – Starship Encounter Tables (Jake Aseard)

Simple set of tables, devoid of descriptive text, to be encountered in a port, ordered by Port type. I have no idea if this is of any use, or valid or whatnot.



Silvanus (Alan Bell)



Description of a forest god for C&S. The description is treated like a monster manual entry, with a description of their general appearance, treasure, his abilities and a paragraph on where he is encountered and his behavior therein. As far as utility goes, its not too bad, you should be able to get an encounter or two out of it, and the parameters of his interaction with the party (you kill an animal in a forest without his consent) are so narrow that you don’t really need much more. There’s very little on what the god is about in the broader sense or what kind of rites involve his worship but for a 1 page particle its not bad.



Traveller Table



Another table featuring extensive backgrounds and skills for Traveller. I don’t know much about it, but I found the career of Planetary Gladiator for use in trial-by-combat conflict settlement between two entire planets to be worthy of mention. The rest is all fairly boiler-plate and receives only a title and some skills.



Magic Jar

Three pretty good magic items. A cursed ring of protection that telepathically insults evil mosnters within 50 feet, alerting them, a ring of Friends that causes the wearer to fall in an endless sleep and a short sword that can call an angry dog upon the foe and is -3 against dogs and useless against werewolves. Beholder continues to obstinately refuse to provide gold and XP values for its items, which by now you will have accepted.



Light

Somewhat histrionic article about the problems of actually enforcing rules for vision with monsters having 120′ infravision vs the players having to work with light sources, as this supposedly does away with all possibilities of surprise and an (arguably) superfluous plea that the monsters in the dungeon have infravision clause should exclude levelled human beings. If you take into account things like corners, doors and other features blocking light sources it is actually not that bad. The proposed fix to create a 1st level spell of invisiblity that only works on infravision for 1 turn/level is not a bad situational addition, but how much it will actually solve is another matter.



A Christmas Dungeon (1981?)

Graham Staplehurst

AD&D 1e

Lvl 5-6







Short and mostly alright dungeon with a heavy reliance on unique encounters and a vague christmas theme that is remarkably inoffensive. Minimal pretext is given. A good choice considering the nature of the dungeon.









Some morsels thrown to map-design, there is only so much you can, or need to do, with a 12 room dungeon. One-way doors, secret passages, underwater passages and other strange environmental obstacles are added in an almost needless profusion.



Encounters are strange but they work. Combinations of multiple elements fill it up a little bit. The first room has a dryad, a polymorphed bronze dragon, a tree with enchanted fruit and an enchanted archway in it, sort of setting the stage. Bizarre new monsters, turtle-doves (have turtle-half dove), Giant Swans, werehens, cow-ladies, cross-bearing undead and Moorcock’s Elenoin are interspersed with themed entries from the monster manual like Harpies, a Wereboar, Giant Frogs and even a Groaning Spirit. Heavy use of the weird: i.e. magic objects with unpredictable effects, enchanted eggs falling from the ceiling, potions that transform you into a Giant Swan. Treasure is quite aenemic for an adventure for characters of levels 5-6, barely breaking 20k gp if that, although it should be mentioned there is an area where random eggs keep dropping from the ceiling and this could be farmed for more (with the addition of a cockatrice egg being a good deterrant against those who would seek to push their luck).



Do you like themed dungeons that feel as if they have been randomly generated, only the generated content is pretty good? That’s this. There’s not much more to say. You can rescue a 6th level cleric who is essentially Santa and maybe if the GM is generous he will be amendable to joining the party. A low ***, its alright for what it is, a bit heavy on the random chance.



Chronicle into the Stronghold (G.Duke)



By this time I had to reread but holy shit they are playing UGGISH AND THE GRIMBNACK from issue 19. The party narrowly avoids a Black Orc patrol and manages to enter the stronghold unseen (because of infighting). The report ends on a note as they are detected, raising further questions about the length of the sessions.



Half-Sylph (Jon Crane)

Overpowered race with natural magic resistance and spellike ability at the cost of the ability to wear armor. With unlimited progression in MU. Uh-huh.



Monster Summoning.

Yet more monsters. The Blob is the same concept as a Black Pudding and might actually be slightly weaker (I now realize I may have run Black Puddings a little less viciously then permitted even by 2e’s watered down ruleset). The Drall is similar to a Disenchanter with only one crucial exception, killing it will restore your weapon’s enchantment, and you need magic weapons to kill it (or see if you can pierce 50% MR). The second creature is remarkably nasty and would make for a good surprise in a mid-level dungeon, even worse if the PCs do not already know its abilities.



DM’s Delight.

Another article with monsters, and a few spells too this time? Maybe go for some niche protection and split up the two? Weird interactive monsters that mostly try to fuck with the PCs and react in unpredictable fashion are good for one-off encounters at best. The spells are unimpressive. Rot to destroy a small organic item as a 4th level spell, and does not cover whether it affects magic items or no, and the Animate Dung spell raises even further eyerolls.



A run of the mill issue with some editing problems. I am hoping for at least one straight up banger before the series would run its course. I hope everyone is having a great weekend.

