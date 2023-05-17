[Review] Curse of the Daughterbrides (Lotfp); Catharsis

[Adventure]

Curse of the Daughterbrides (2022)

King James Edward Raggi IV (Lamentations of the Flame Princess)

Lvls ??? (Because fuck you etc. etc.)









If the OSR has one artist it is James Raggi.



Not an artist in the sense of being able to paint a pretty picture with perspective or to write a poetic turn of phrase to describe a band of goblins but in a deeper sense, as a person who has, at multiple points in his life, produced work that attempts to communicate the nuances of a multi-faceted and severe emotional trauma through the profoundly autistic medium of role playing games. Death Love Doom was an attempt to process the trauma of a broken relationship. There is inarguably a sadistic component to these things but the primary purpose is communication, an attempt to induce, by shock and perversity, a comparable experience so the artist can at last be understood. Curse of the Daughterbrides is about James’s suicidal period and makes no bones about its intentions. It is also about Incest, after one of James’s former lovers OH DEAR LAWD.









At its prime Lotfp functioned as a sort of enabler (perhaps in more then one way) of OSR designers of all kinds, running on attitude, good rates and an allstar cast of semi-loveable misfits. Those days, think of them what you will, are gone, and for a while the label has scrambled for direction until it slowly began to cohere around its stated premise; A quixotic mixture of DnD, Warhammer Fantasy and Call of Cthulhu that will go where others fear (or are too disgusted) to tread, both in terms of adventure design and in terms of public decency. The latter is a continuing source of both lifeblood and torment for the once-and-future King, and news of his annual bout with censorious coastal-town american progressives hopped up on over the counter medication and aerosolized faeces has become something of a nostalgic pasttime for many. Yet a sizeable minority of Lotfps authors and hardcore fanbase conforms to the same demographic as his beliggerents. Somehow, in the centre of a tug-of-war between a gopnik Lotfp that is just slightly more grimdark whf with all the goblins replaced by gypsies and ukranians and the ttrpg equivalent of drag queen story hour as envisioned by Jeffrey Dahmer, there is a stable island where Lotfp can continue to exist and thrive. What a paradoxical marvel! What an absolute delight that we have been blessed with!



I ask forgiveness for such a lengthy digression but it provides some neccessary context for the following review because whether or not you will get anything out of Curse of the Daughterbrides is going to depend heavily on where you are coming from when it comes to gaming. If you are a dyed-in-the-wool OSRman very focused on skill- and challenge-based gameplay this is going to press very few of your buttons and you really should know this by now but if you are a horror/storygame pervert or even worse, an avid stalker of James Raggi and you enjoy games for a sort of visceral emotional sensation and also you fantasize about wearing James Raggi’s skin as a cloak then you might find this interesting.



Just A Stupid Dungeon clued me in that James has incorporated the very concept of dungeons into his quixotic crusade against orthodoxy and I think this might be a positive development. Years ago, James wrote Better Then Any Man for FreeRPGDay and it was the best thing he ever did by a long shot. If he ever wants to get back to those days, and after Daughter Brides I believe it is theoretically possible, he should do something new. What that new looks like, that’s another fucking question entirely.





When you tap the X-card so hard you are just hammering your finger bones through the table

Alright so Daughterbrides, there’s a 1600s pioneer village somewhere in America. A young boy is abused by his mother, who delivers a prophecy that if he sires a male heir upon his daughters, he will live for all eternity. Almost 80 years of incest later, the now geriatric patriach has a giant family of daughters rendered immune to the normal consequences of crossing the genetic streams by some mysterious force but he has yet to sire a male heir. In comes travelling wizard Liddicoat, who decides that, witch though he may be, this is too degenerate even for him, and the best way to deal with the whole lot is with some sort of suicide curse. The curse, in Lotfp fashion, rebounds because of the unique properties of the Daughterbrides and THE ENTIRE VILLAGE except for the Nancarrows is cursed to commit suicide if they come within 20 feet of an uncursed human being, transferring the curse in the process. There is no saving throw.



The characters stumble upon the village, everyone is horribly mutilated, dead, or bunkered in somewhere, desperately keeping people at a distance using a musket, they almost certainly catch the curse, and since its festival day, they must now defend themselves from the revellers that are wandering in. And that’s it, no big premise, no grand plot, and only a grudging and perfunctory resolution offered in case you are tricked into running this thing as part of an extended campaign, where it defaults into something less like a battle of faction and more like a twisted sort of moral dilemma. The almost total absence of statistics is in this case is merely giving us honest warning, this is not some sort of tactical puzzle to be solved, this is an experience.





I am the Dragon. And you call me insane. You are privy to a great becoming, but you recognize nothing. To me, you are a slug in the sun. You are an ant in the afterbirth.





As part of the experience, there is a d30 table that creates more mayhem by introducing new characters by rolling every minute??? of real time that nothing happens. This is a sampling.



Map.





And occasional complications like people trapped inside their homes, using muskets or trying to warn people off. Once you have the curse you are stuck with it. The point is that you must now deal with the situation as it is presented. There’s horribly crippled and dying people anywhere and you can’t save anyone. You are however frantically scrambling away from new people as they arrive, perhaps as a metaphor for the intense shame and anxiety of the severely depressed. The descriptions are gruesome, and this is unquestionably the hardest Lotfp adventure to get through.





Notice edgy razorblade





As a vestigial concession to its own format, every house is said to contain x sp worth of misc. treasure, and there’s even a stray katana in the house of an out of place japanese couple but as written this is not a snatch and grab expedition type of adventure and it does not really matter this way.



The curious intrusion into the suicide filled hell-reality the characters become embroiled in is the INCEST PLOT. The INCEST PLOT comes with an INCEST CLASS.





Besides the damage resistance and magical immunity, one characteristic of the incest class is that you do not gain xp by adventuring, you instead level up by HAVING SEX WITH YOUR DAD. Since you have to carry the child to term this limits you to a single level up each year, a virtual death sentence in Lotfp.



The point is that the frenetic battle to defend oneself from visitors clashes in the strangely with the bizarre incest revenge plot. I would recommend following Raggi’s suggestion to make the curse solvable, and I would take the two options, so the wizard killing every last relative (what level is he, how?) or the old guy killing the wizard should both be viable for a…its not really a moral dilemma but its…well, its something.



Anyway, I could probably go over this thing in minute detail and try to tease out some sort of minor gameplay element but that’s not really what this is about. This is about King James Edward Raggi IV, erstwhile king of the OSR, trying to get back in the saddle after reaching absolute rock bottom and trying to process that trauma in the only way he knows how, by oversharing, by putting it all out there, complete with irreverent puns and poop jokes so he has some plausible deniability, so he can let go of it, and become a better man. And sometimes, yeah, you make a class where you have sex with your dad. It happens.



What the fuck else do you want to know? Do you want to know if you can play this? Yeah you can play this. The tip of setting up some of the NPCs several sessions beforehand so their suicide is more impactful clashes a little with the default FUCK YOU SUFFER settings but if you are hell bent on running this you can probably do it. The D30 table means you can even run it multiple times and it has some actual replay value. Could you play this in a highschool without getting arrested? That is a different question altogether.



I read it James. I won’t pretend to understand, I just see that you are now in a better place then you were before. I hope that this year will bring you to a point where you can make something that is a true expression of Lotfp, not a subversion of something else so people understand the betrayal that you felt and still feel at the Satanic Panic. If that means I have to make actionable death threats against Lotfp authors in all my future reviews, and indeed send bombs and anthrax to their houses I will do that. I will do my part and tell everyone in the OSR to do the same. You can count on us. Uh…in a video game.



I’m still really hoping someone does some sort of siege or mass combat adventure as an homage to the warhammer tabletop game that so many Lotfp fans enjoy. That would be good.



Curse of the Daughterbrides is an Lotfp adventure about the greatest human being that ever lived. He believes that people are fundamentally good, and that if people would drop their preconceived notions and keep an open mind, we could all learn to communicate and co-exist. In this he is horifically mistaken. This is a chapter in the epic tragedy of his reign, often declared ended, but with great things yet ahead of him. It is I, his autistic chronicler, who will tell you of his bumbling saga.

For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.

–Romans 8:18



**





































