[Review] 13 Weird One-Shots (OSE/5e); Transplant

13 Weird One-Shots (2022)

Joseph R. Lewis (Dungeon Age)

Lvl “around level 3”









There have been a handful of module writers that have made the leap from 5e to the OSR and Joseph R. Lewis has been one of the more succesfull ones. A frequent beneficiary of the coveted tenfootpole ‘The Best’ award, his work is marked by its lightness, useability, its assortment of colorful and creative magic items and creatures and its distinctive Dying Earth/Numenera mashup setting with influences anywhere from the Hollow Knight and Legend of Zelda video games to the orbital vampire fortresses that I suspect may be a nod to Vampire Hunter D. I myself am far more critical. Although I enjoyed several of his offerings and think he is a good addition to the OSR, I do think his work veers into video-game like abstractions and the gap between 5e and OSR playstyles has not yet been fully closed. What must be about a year back, he asked me to check out his anthology of short lair adventures, which has an OSR conversion, and I accepted.



13 Weird One Shots lives up to its name, providing thirteen colorful and somewhat simple adventures that can be tackled by a group of adventurers in a single session, each one exactly seven encounters, each one more or less linear and each one with a plethora of new magic items and creatures. There is something bright and wondrous about the atmosphere and freedom of each of these lairs, but at the same time, the shortcomings in technique are present in every one of them.



The major shortcoming of each of these adventures likely stems from their 5e heritage, meaning that nearly all of the adventures are simply a series of linked combat encounters, with little in the way to break up the flow. Occasionally a monster can be bypassed (i.e. the monster is sleeping) and there are movements towards exploration, natural hazards that must be navigated, but these are not given any sort of mechanical support. We walk across a narrow path, okay, what happens if we fight there? No secret doors, no concealed treasure, no fiendish puzzles to solve or hazards to bypass etc. The one concession, and I think that it is a good addition, is the presence of strange shrines that, if interacted with, enact a permanent transformation on the user. These things appear to be a permanent feature of the wilderness, and for once it is nice to see that Lewis seems to understand that the key with this magical weirdness is to make interacting with it neither always beneficial, nor fully negative. This was a pretty good example.

So occasionally a single gameable rule would make them a bit tighter but you get the idea. I would have restricted the boon to a single character every year since after the boon has been gained the trade-off is obvious and something of the risk of meddling with these shrines is lost but it is good to see that this has somehow made the journey from OD&D through 5e and then back into OSE, probably through the medium of video games.



Treasure is also dubious. I don’t mean the items are bad, they are actually fun, short and reasonably good, I mean with the amount of permanent magic items that are handed out at low levels, the lack of consumables like potions, wands and scrolls that are a core element of oldschool gameplay, the lack of monetary treasure (gold is XP!!!), the gp values for some of the items (300 gp for a magic helmet? smh). And then sometimes he gets it exactly right.



Good item.

These items of 1 use per day, perhaps it is not always clear how much power you add to a player’s arsenal. Consider something like an amulet that heals an extra 2d6 hp per day, equivalent to the 2nd level cleric spell cure moderate wounds. In the early game, a cleric walking around with this item is effectively a level higher. Also consider the gameplay. If you have an extra healing spell each day, infinitely, of course you are going to use that. Compare that to a single very powerful potion or scroll. Suddenly you have a tradeoff. That manticore looks pretty tough should I use my wand of fireballs or do I save that for the evil Wizard at the top of the tower?



I’m not super butthurt (but I am obviously coping and seething) about the abstract maps, they are short lairs, you can make it work and as written, exact measurements are not going to be a vital component in many cases. The omission of random encounters makes sense, the dungeons are too short for it.



With the collection as a whole, I would have liked to see a wider range of level ranges so Lewis can spread his wings and showcase his chops a bit more, but if we are being cynical (some might say realistic) Level 3 is probably around the range that most OSE games take place and scattering these things about your setting should be possible. They are a bit weirder then the baseline but not so much they would be horribly out of place.

Format is good. Two paragraphs of introduction, then two hooks, then encounter key. 5 pages per adventure, no fatty tissue even with the giant font.



I’m going to be pretty critical of some of the decisions that were made but they are not REALLY dealbreakers. This collection should be pretty interesting for the average OSE GM.



Mindless Fun

A lovecraftian cultist has set up shop in a cavern in exchange for terrible power. A band of adventurers has gone in to deal with her and now their brains have been offered up to Hashaketh.



The adventure starts off a little strange but pretty good and actually does not suffer from many of the problems I outlined above. The slopes of the hill are dotted with eerily silent, three-eyed goats that will try to bump people into ravines. I would have added a sentence or two working that out. An orbital vampire mansion crashes overhead and following the debris will get you loot (a little casual for such an impactful event). A nearby shrine holds a power but you have to figure out how to unlock it.



As you get deeper into the cave, you actually do have a very narrow section with a pool of icy cold water and crawl through it while being attacked by spiritual leeches, actually excellent, sounds like exploration, but Lewis offers no mechanical aid. A wasted opportunity. This happens again at 4, we have a narrow stairwell, a spear sticking out of a hole, terrifying aetherial eels, but no notes on how fighting in such a location will impact the game. OSE is pretty sparse. Make the most out of this location. Next up a shrine, do you make an offering to the giant snail idol? No? Then DRILL-SNAKES fall from the ceiling.



The cultist does not have class-levels, being instead treated as a unique monster with a wail attack that, frankly, she oughta use each round. Save vs spells or fall asleep, dreaming nightmares of tentacles tipped with golden eyes, lose 2 hp every round. The lack of intelligent tactics means that she will likely fall prey to a Sleep spell. The 4 crab-legged brain spider things in the last room with immunity to physical attacks and confusion attacks are something else altogether and seem very brutal for a 3rd level party. The Ethereal eels also have this immunity, shouldn’t this be pierced by magic weapons?



There is an intriguing possibility of offering up sacrifices to Hasketh and receiving psychic powers in return which really needed a simple psionics system or a reference but is instead left as a mere suggestion.

100 GP for a God-weapon. Awwww geeeez dooood

Treasure and XP is rough. At a combined total of 2000 gp worth of magic items, most of which you will fucking keep if you have any sense, and no mundane treasure, you will be left with little more then a pittance.





There Might Be Giants



Someone was playing Elden Ring. Long ago, Count Viglafs band of heroes fought the immortal Giant Grindalok, leaving him chained under the mountain, and his magic blade Dirging buried in his body. Every 33 years, the shrikelings come and feed on his form, and the mountain shakes and writhes.



Good mythic premise. Welcome to OSR/5e problem #3: There is no scale. A party of level 3 adventurers goes onto an epic journey to encounter one of the Titans of the Old World and returns the next day, with 2000 gp worth of items. The premise is suitable for heroic deeds and epic legends and Neville Longbottom and Dirk the daring are sent out instead.



Good imagery in this one. You walk up the narrow pass, you see the great stone statues of the heroes, mouths agape in battlecries. From the mouths, the Shrikeling swarm (like lovecraftian bats). Again the same problem. You have great description: A treacherous dirt track switchbacks up a sheer gray cliff. The ground shakes and boulders crash down. Thunder booms as cold

winds howl. But then no impact. The short evocative description must be attached to the game or it is just that. Atmosphere is important but its much stronger if this something that affects the gameplay.



Seventy-seven iron swords, each the size of a redwood tree, line the dusty path to a dark cave. Hail begins to fall, striking the swords and causing deafening booms.



First:

Which is itself a tribute to The Hill of Swords from Berserk, commemmorating Gutz’s fallen comrades during the eclipse.





Second, here the environment is actually used. The hail makes communication impossible , and three eerily silent Bone-plate ogres attack from behind the swords as the PCs walk to the cave. That’s a good encounter. Should there be deafness, would that have helped or added a bit? Sure. But the encounter is good.



Actually there’s good stuff here. You can gather giant bat guano and use it as bombs (which are too strong, causing 6d6 thunder damage (not a thing in OSE), equivalent to a cannon shot or artillery shell), you descend down (here concrete distance would have helped since it determines how much rope you would need) a shaft above a mirrored lake (which has no depth, again, here it DOES matter), there are disturbing water trolls rising up to attack, its all pretty good. It feels like we are on a mythical adventure. Then a bone tunnel leading down, it doesn’t make sense but cool, maybe the hill is built over the bones of the Midgard Serpent’s dad or whatever, and if you touch them the whole place shakes and some worms attack. If you lose your footing, wouldn’t you slide down the incline? There’s a shrine where you can turn into a crabman which makes you immune to slashing damage (all of it? Good lord!) and again, I’d note that, say, you wouldn’t be allowed to wear armor, or some other explicit drawback, if that is the intent.



The Giant at the end is potentially interesting. He begs for death but you can just free him and he will stumble to the surface. The bizarre conceit is that only the magic sword Dirging can do this, and it will shatter afterward, but the PCs dont neccessarily know this. There should be some sort of dilemma or major decision here, it feels good, Grindalok is formidable but not so that his presence makes no sense, but I would have elaborated a bit more.



Anyone hoping for a kickass magic weapon is going to be sorely dissapointed. Dirgeling does not have any bonuses, but can be used to behead a single creature unerringly, once, after which it shatters. It IS worth 5000 gp though. Treasure is still very sparse, although both the Bat Guano and the Troll Blood are consumables. You want to do OSR stuff? Get a tattoo: GOLD IS XP.

An indestructable shield but it does not provide any bonus. 10 ft. lawful aura? PROTECTION FROM EVIL. That simple. The items are good but sometimes you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Another niggling itch, the Shrikeling swarm, which are lamprey mouthed bats, are immune to ‘mundane weapons.’ This is one case where I WOULD have made them immune to physical weapons, as they represent a swarm of hundreds of creatures, and smashing one or two of them with an enchanted sword has comparatively little effect on their ability to fight.





Make Love Not Spores

Lewis takes on the fungal zombies/mantango trope. We know how this one goes. There’s fungal zombies shambling out of the woods, infecting other people so they join them. In this case a nice detail is that the fungi are not aggressive, merely content to infect the PCs.



I have a major criticism to level at this adventure which is that almost every one of its 7 encounters involves creatures that have a chance to infect you with spores. Save vs poison or you are on a 2d6 minute timer or you will fall under the influence of the Mycotic Growth. The only cure is to kill the fungus at 7. Imagine if instead of fungus monsters, I would instead fill the chambers with Snakes, sleep-immune (this is assumed from the fungal infection) snakes. Now granted, you can just get henchmen and lie to them about the dangers, but I don’t think this was the intent. I would have devoted a paragraph to the effect of the infection here. In OSE game time, 2-12 minutes may as well be instantaneous. Now you don’t just die, you become super dead and your comrades will have to tie you up or you will actually harm the players. A more drawn out, lingering infection with the option of cure disease (at higher levels) would have worked a bit better.



It is a pity because most of the encounters are quite good. You have a house wedged in the sinkhole with animated Moose and Bear trophy heads attacking the PCs. You have your fungal shepard, attended by tiny mushroom critters that cause intoxication if attacked, there’s a pool with toadstool men riding rafts of algae, with Eels on the bottom. Its charming. The encounters work. But something of the subtleties of the game are clearly lost in the conversion.



Another thing I notice in this collection, lots of items that provide blanket immunity to entire swathes of effects. This is rare in oldschool DnD. Items tend to focus on risk mitigation (ring of fire resistance, ring of protection) as much as outright immunity (periapt of proof against poison, amulet of mind-shielding).



When facing the Mycotic Sprawl, it offers you the possibility of joining, ‘If you accept the spores, then the Sprawl grants

you autonomy as Spore Folk. You become undead plants able to regrow limbs and revive from death, and can communicate

telepathically with other Spore Folk, but you are covered in mushrooms, surrounded by spores, and hated by most people and creatures.’ Cool idea, again, but what does it look like?







300 gp worth of emeralds in this one, besides all the magic items. Good staff treasure at the end. Consider referencing the treasure tables in the 1e DMG for the creation of hoards instead of the dripfeed of single magic items for a more satisfying child-like smile on your PC’s faces. Also consider something like treasure concealment.





Diamonds For the Axing

Interesting, almost dream-like hook: Some sort of ice-gorilla is terrorizing the region, armed with the legendary axe of Queen Sigrun. A swarm of ice-wasps covets the axe for a nest. The creature is driven below.



This one is full of natural hazards and geographical features but then refuses to define any of them. A missed opportunity! This one is more like an outline then a properly playable adventure, though touching it up would take half an hour at best.



You approach the cave, ghostly faces in the ice, warriors of Sigrun, asking you to recover the axe. That’s good. And then:

What does that do. How do I avoid it? Can I search for it? Does it only affect people in heavy armor. What if I lie on my stomach? YOU are the designer. Its okay to expect basic rule familiarity from the GM but OSE is fairly light, so give people something to work with. Then an Ice-chute that extinguishes torches (good!), mention of falling icicles (when, does it do damage?) and a dead explorer to whet the appetite. Occasional treasure too, GP value and everything (nowhere near enough but whatever). This next encounter is also written like this, super frustrating because you know it could be good.

How much would you need to touch this up to make it properly playable, excluding the lack of geometry? 5 sentences? 10? And it happens over and over. A giant whale and a giant squid, frozen in ice, locked in some sort of slow psionic battle. Notes on a whalesong that causes the PCs to fall asleep and sink into the ice, that’s great!!! but then no rules nothing. How long does it take. What do I do? The encounter with the frost gorilla is kind of interesting because breaking the snow around the entrance allows two wasp swarms to enter which is fine I guess and technically some treasure is actually buried so unobserved players might miss it.

A last note on the magic items. These are clearly 5e items and they have not been altered too much. Very often that flies but in case of damage output the difference is noticeable (5e monsters and characters are much chunkier), and in case of statt bonuses like this you can also sort of tell. You will see occasional items that provide bonuses to ability scores like this, but don’t forget tthe bonuses for ability scores in OSE do not increase linearily like in 3e and everything that came after and they are also capped at 18. That +2 to Str is going to be more valuable depending on how high the character’s strength already is.





This (from the next adventure) is cool but its also effectively an infinite detect magic spell. That should NOT be something you find at level 3. Restricting its use to several times per day or giving it charges would balance it a bit more.



In terms of imagery and concepts this one is strong but in terms of craftsmanship it is fairly weak.





Drowning in Gold

We are improving. A charming play on the Little mermaid, the Sea Witch Ursaloth has stolen gold from a nearby schooner, using it to keep in check monstrous Coral Crones. This adventure, while still an outline, has several advantages over its predecessors. It is not strictly linear, the characters must discover what is going on, there’s some deception and trickery with the man in the lighthouse in cahoots with the Witch, there’s proper treasure to the tune of 3d6 * 1000 gp, which is actually somewhat reasonable for a party of 5 level 3 adventurers, and you have monsters like the Dire Pelican, jellysharks, a pirate ghost challenging you to a duel on a narrow stairway etc. It runs into some of the same problems as the previous ones (including the outline-y nature of some of it) but it has a lot of good elements to compensate. I wonder if Lewis can be prodded to produce some sort of gazzeteer, bestiary or Atlas of the Dungeon Age because these are good, the 5eisms and video gamey nature of some it notwithstanding. Items are also above average, with some interesting noncombat functions like a jade ring that allows you to talk to fish.

There’s even a proper warning not to touch the treasure, and the rising of vile Coral Witches once the edict is ignored and the witch is slain. Its a bit sloppy but somehow I can tell Lewis ran this and had a good time.





Snakes on the Plains

Fantastic premise. Snakes, endowed with intelligence by a mad angel, take up a religion in his name, and begin kidnapping and sacrificing the local livestock. Either Lewis found his groove or the luck of the dice was with him, because this adventure works with his limited format.



Its all about variety. You encounter cobras, debating the merits of poison vs constriction in a field of sunflowers. If you are smart, you can get them to reveal the curative properties of Sunflower seeds. If not, time to die. You meet a once-human talking hawk-parrot Viperhawk Rakir in search of his bow (Moorcock reference noted). There’s a tonne of snakes outside the temple but it doesn’t state how many, nor consider if there is some way to bypass them. Despite this adventure literally being my premise, none of the snakes have Instant Death Venom, and even the Cobra venom only blinds for rounds, instead of permanently or until cured.

This thing is nuts in a charming way. Priests that consist of bundles of snakes in clerical robes. The ending is a bit weird with the angel sending his servant, a Golden Mongoose with all of 3 HD (but a formidable x2 attack dealing a spine-chilling 2d6 damage) to eradicate the serpents, and any witnesses to the deeds of Gnoseth. Something on the order of 3000 gp worth of treasure makes this one decent for a one-shot, and as far as the format goes this is one of the more complete adventures. I like it.



Burning Desire

An actual dungeon a scale, with actual secret doors? We are getting spoiled. Is that? Is that a trap where chests of gold are placed in the open, seemingly undefended, so as to subtly signal to the players that this is too good to be true? We ARE getting spoiled.



A bunch of semi-magical desert monkeys start stealing and killing goats, intending to use their skulls for a ritual to summon The Cosmic Crab so they may eat it.



This dungeon is also better then the previous entries. It has actual hidden areas, there’s flaming mummy guards, there’s a slumbering creature, quite formidable, known as the Firefox (is Lewis a pokemon fan too?) that will be alerted and drawn to sounds of combat. The final encounter is a bit vague. A great crab limb emerges from the portal to smash the Pyramid. Decent treasure too, on the order of 6000 gp (and some of it is hard to remove and weighs several tonnes). There are too many items in this anthology that give blanket immunity to damage, and was it neccessary to reinvent the Ring of Fire resistance so it gives you blanket immunity too?



Copper Crow Champions



An extremely disgusting plot involving an illegal fighting ring under an inn in the Sewer, where the participants watch challengers compete against The Nightsoil through grates in the ceiling. No one has ever beaten it.



If the PCs compete, they get trapped in the sewer via collapsable trapdoor. The Nightsoil wanders around and finds the PCs if they stand still for too long. The procedures for all this are pretty barebones but its enough to make it work. The many magic items in the sewer are a bit of a stretch. As an aside, the first CURSED item shows up, once again a very bad conversion from 5e.

This is one where its a sewer, and there’s sewery stuff (burning Algae, blocked tunnels etc.) but there’s no real procedures to any of it (other then the Save vs Death or take 2d6 that is mentioned for generic hazards in the start). How deep is the water, how does this affect me? That’s the stuff you want answered. 1000 gp is a paltry reward for defeating the nightsoil, and is the owner of the corrupt establishment really going to just pony over that money? The Chain Whip weapon is far too strong, 1d6 shlashing and 2d6 fire damage. Are you crazy? Also a reminder that +1 items exist.



Good idea, execution is lacklustre. I’m reminded of Sword & Sewercery II for comparison, which is both shorter in pagecount and more complex and exciting. Points for the gator creature that can split itself up in three parts that attack autonomously and the various acidic ooze creatures that destroy items however.



Poison Blooms Eternal



An elven witch has recovered a strange plant (‘The Vulgar Lily’) from an ancient site. The plant has promptly killed her and is beginning to take over the Swamp.



Sort of a Yellow Musk creeper adventure without the Yellow Musk creeper. You come upon a grove, an elf is beset by an infected turtle, and you gradually discover what is going on. There’s a bit more range of motion here and there’s a few social encounters (one of them with an Awakened Hedge demanding blood for passage). You eventually find the Lily and must now smash it.



About on par with the rest of the collection, the magic items are a bit better, no serious mistakes and even some charged items.



Shock and Claw.





Tower of the Stargazer redux. Dominic Rane is hunting the Galvanic Drake Volja, and has killed the owner of the tower because he would not assist him.



Pretty close to a traditional dungeon. Doors floors etc. The Galvanic drakes that have overrun the complex are extremely dangerous (4d6 or 6d6 save for half is no joke) but there is an item that makes you immune to lightning. The conclusion is pretty interesting, as both the Hunter and the Angry Drake represent a formidable threat. Why no class levels for the hunter? No monetary treasure.



Fatal Family Feud.



A japanese tomb, its single hero revenant beating down her constantly rising relatives so they do not walk the earth once more.



Similar to the other dungeons, same flaws. Obviously the bone4 shirt that allows you to speak with dead at will is no fit treasure for a level 3 party etc. etc. Theming is pretty strong. Here’s a cool monster.





Handome Ransom.

A merchant’s son is kidnapped by thieves but the son is in on the plot and trying to rob his father.



d6 Barbed Crossbow

Bolts in the road (double

damage, single use).



Are these magical? No? Then you have just doubled crossbow damage since everyone is going to order these.



This is effectively an infiltration/stealth mission only the format does not really support that so instead it becomes a linear dungeoncrawl. If you could re-organize the contents to an appropriate format, add some rules for sounding the alarm etc. it could be pretty good.



Nightmares in Brass



A local aristocrat has gone to sleep with her control helmet on. Now her clockwork servants attack people. The perpetrator is a tiny eldritch horror, feeding on her dreams.



There’s something interesting here with the lady having a thinking cap on, and removing the Thinking cap will disable all the constructs. A nonlinear real map would allow people to perhaps reach the woman and thereby evade a lot of the constructs. Anyway, theming again strong, and that Eldritch Abomination that can cast a sleep spell every round and is immune to physical attacks (save to avoid sleep) will likely TPK small groups.



All in all, 13 Weird One Shots is a colorful anthology that suffers from the writer’s unfamiliarity with bridging the gap between OSE’s playstyle and nuances. Occasionally it abstracts a bit too much for its stated goal of making table ready modules. You can see work has been put into it, and many of these one-shots should provide for an evening’s worth of entertaining gaming for novice and intermediate GM’s but some of the many items would severely unbalance any low level game they would be put into, the XP ratio is often rather messy, the conversion is spotty in some places etc. etc. If this were solely a 5e anthology (and it exists for 5e too), I’d give it a *** and think nothing of it. For an OSR anthology, it skirts the edges of a low ***, having enough good entries to compensate for some very rough patches.



FFS to all you 5e/OSR pipeline guys out there. Get it right. Run for a while until you get a feel for OSE, a game made for 12 year olds, then do the conversions after you figure out whether or not the concept works in OSE.



Check it out here.

































































