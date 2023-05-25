[Review] Baphomet’s Son (Lotfp 3PP); Hostile Takeover

[Adventure]

Baphomet’s Son (2023)

Markus Schauta (Gazerpress)

Lvl 3-4









There is an interesting dichotomy between the american and european Lotfp fanbase in how the stated premise of grimdark historical weird adventure is approached. To the american the loud, garish, blood-splattered spectacle is best served with a half-ironic horned-salute and a wink so it and the historical elements are reduced to a few token references so as to not interfere with the enjoyment of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals while the eurogamer, nursed on a diet of exclusively warhammer fantasy rpg and historical atrocities both suffered and committed by his people, meets any deviation from a tone of utmost solemnity, utter immersion and perfect historical accuracy with a contemptuous sneer while continuing to suffer the game, session after session, year after year.



This is a long way of introducing another entry by Markus Schauta, who at this point is undeniably the best current adventure writer for Lotfp, despite not being on the official label. Presumably overcome with Teutonic indignation at the direction of the brand, which, while not without some scattered points of light, focused heavily on very light, convention-format one-shots and whatever the shit this thing was , Schauta was left with no recourse but to spit out his Schnapps, wolf down his Kaiserschmarrn and prove that yes, you CAN actually write a great Grimdark B2 for Lotfp. As we have learned from WW2, never count out the Austrians, so this year we have another entry that is just as good.



We get a proper longform dungeon, 105 pages including an appendix, nice pocket-sized hardback, stark black-and-white watercolour art offset by garish pink letters, sort of a mashup between a pride parade and Schindler’s List but it works to create a brooding atmosphere that is carried through the entire work. We open with a Friedrich Nietzsche quote about abysses because of course we do.



The premise is a more refined version of SEPTENTRUM FVLN NEIGR(?); An alien spore, older then man, falls to the earth, and all it infects are bound to its ineffable designs. This alien force is the driving agent behind an ancient cult that has survived from Solomon’s Courts to the halls of the Templars. Enter the PCs, hired by an unscrupulous secret society or simply embroiled by circumstance, to enter the ruins underneath the dilapidated Templar building in Nordhausen in search of the legendary CROWN OF SOLOMON. In their search they must contend with scurvy cutthroats, collapsing passageways, ancient magical traps, fungoid zombies, blasphemous magic and the titular Baphomet’s Son.



Lengthy backstory but it all gets used. Atmosphere and gameplay are combined in a platonic fashion to create the impression of a grimy, nasty, laborious delve into forbidden secrets. The ideosyncracies of Lotfp are given proper obeisance while the fundamentals of Dungeon Crawling have not been abandoned. Nice, meaty complex, 3 floors and a little subterranean vault, about 60 rooms total. Add to this a gradually worsening spore infection taking place across 6 levels that both helps and hinders your progress to the ultimate prize and the aforementioned cast of duplicitous patrons with ulterior motives and you have yourself quite the adventure set out for you. Take some notes. Running Baphomets Son (the monster) is explained in the beginning of the book but takes place at level 3 in the dungeon, not the greatest decision but we will manage. There’s a few rough patches in the translation (writing 1d4 as 1W4) and the one surprise was some NPCs having a Base AC of 10 when 12 is the standard for Lotfp.



All the groundwork has been done. Rumor table, check! Map of the town with notable features? Check! Grimdark cast of motherfuckers (gluttinous catholic bishop, treacherous servant with retinue of deformed assassins, fanatical inquisitor with mutilated former heretic companion, impoverished heiress turned to thievery, shopkeeper with Syphilis, the gravediggers Gottschalk & Stummel-Peter)? Check. Second grimdark cast of Hirelings (myopic Werewolfhunter, second impoverished dandy, hot innkeepers daughter with eyepatch?) Check! Take minor note of mercurial conditions, dubious loyalties, volatile misunderstandings, the amount of dogs you will have to kill throughout this adventure. Exploring the town actually pays off at times, and the little red-herrings and nooks with forbidden arcane secrets give an impression of a far larger world.









I got a damn hardcopy so I had to pilfer a map from the preview but map design is quite good. Multiple entrances, between both the town and the levels themselves. What is interesting about Baphomet’s son is how it attempts to create a sense of oppression by making movement laborious. Tunnels are blocked by rubble and must be excavated, tunnels and archways are barred off with portculli, rooms can only be reached by crawling through old sewers. All the good stuff we like to see, keys, electrified doors that must be bypassed, levers that open doors further down the complex, a lever room trap with a combination that is somewhere in the dungeon (but can also be bypassed cleverly in another way). Fundamentals. Then give it a good archaic, grimdark feel. An old cistern, abandoned alchemy labs, crumbling shrines, mouldering libraries, corpse-studded cells, doors marked with silvered templars crosses.



Occasionally you run into a few roadblocks. Usually the adventure gives clues about the nature of each door so it can be a bit of a challenge when, as in room 10 of this level, you have 4 doors and only 1 description in room 10. Since certain doors (such as the electrified doors) are recurring, it probably would have been easier to find a different symbol for them on the map.



You want to make a grimdark dungeon, what do you do? You make a regular dungeon, you are perhaps a bit more coy about the magic traps, you severely reduce the number of magic items and you VASTLY increase the amount of rubbish and disease. There we go. The disease is handled intelligently, with certain precautions giving characters a bonus to the saving throw, cures present but in short supply, and characters gradually falling under the influence of Baphomet, which will allow them to bypass certain hazards, but in return they get attacked by Dogs, they become risks to their party members, they receive visions (in the form of cards) which are glimpses of the true nature of the threat; it all combines in interesting ways, with some infected NPCs planning to release the cistern into the town’s water supply, infecting all of them. You add a hint of paranoia, you break up the team harmony a bit.



Perhaps more importantly, since you are tomb-robbing, the place, while dirty, dangerous, nasty, and prone to sever limbs, is actually worth robbing. Scraping the silver from templar icons, dead rats with saphires in their belly, a skull filled with silver, goblets, signet rings, rings made of templar bone, the grimmest of grimdark treasures in amounts actually appropriate to the level range, as if this thing is meant to be played as part of an ongoing campaign. And wouldn’t you know it, so much is concealed behind wooden panelling, or in the mouth of a gargoyle statue, or in bolted chests trapped with terrible sorcerous poisons. There is even, I shit thee not, a fucking chessboard puzzle (somewhere I can hear EOTB howling with rage) that can be bypassed in multiple ways near the end, and it is not shit. Magic item disposition is appropriate for Lotfp, that is to say, few permanent items, but abundant limited-use amulets that give bonuses to saving throws, scrolls,



There’s something about the way Baphomet’s son handles the dangers that sets it apart from your average dungeon with spooky skeletons. The combats are a bit farther apart, the random encounters are gone, but there’s more traps, a bit more cursed sorcery, never enough to make you not use it, but enough to give you the occasional sting. Its always a little risky. You see a rusty templars helmet, do you put it on? Supernatural elements are low key, the infected dead of a previous party, come back to life, rats, so many fucking rats. Rats that attack you while you are climbing over piles of rubble in enclosed locations. A room swarming with fucking rats, staying 2m away while you have torchlight, attacking if it ever goes out, and then coffins with valuables in it YEEEEAAAAH.



The third level is a different beast altogether. Inhabited by Baphomet’s Son, the prodigy of an old Templar, given supernatural longevity and ability by the spores, trapped down in the darkness of the lower level for centuries, having only marble statuary and ancient memory for company. So you do a monster chase. Okay, we have seen that before. But its the execution that counts. Nice, sexy table of noises so the players are put on edge. Semi-random movement pattern so it is not clear when the creature will exactly arrive. Then the level is populated by possible advantages the players can get OVER the creature, which also hint at its nature and past in what is probably the best rendition of the single monster trope I have seen. Finding the cane of his dead teacher and waving it at him, there’s a diary (arguably there’s a tonne of exposition via books, which very often gives a clue or aid in dealing with a problem in the dungeon) so you can figure out what his name is, there’s rules for distracting it by impersonating its father etc.

Its so easy to make it convoluted but its handled tastefully. Unexpurgated versions of Herodotus’s histories, goat-skin bound volumes HIS KINGDOM, HIS WILL, cursed prophetic text Prophesies of the Feeble-Minded Priest etc. etc.



Finish it up with possible fallout from recovering the cursed artifact, multiple bidders angling for it, the temptation to keep it yourself and plentiful cursed occultic sorcery.



There really are few drawbacks to this thing for anyone who would be interested in it. It does require a bit of a readthrough and there are the rare ambiguities with the map and the doors (or say, the walkways in the cistern and the shrine, or a reference to an eastern door in 16.) but this forgiveable, well below the margin of error. This is a very well put together, engaging and suitably atmospheric adventure, the best in a long time, that any fan of Lotfp should pick up.



****



