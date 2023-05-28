[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Session IX; Gaze of the Medusa

While on the surface, Vaus called upon the might of the gods to mend the broken spirit of the Five, and they were soon made whole, though the spell exacted a toll, and they were aged several years. Vaus, harrowed by the strange ways of the Labyrinth, stayed behind for a day, to mend his wounds, whilst the rest set out, seeking to unearth yet more secrets.



For all but half a day they marched, passing again the accursed corridor of the Trolls, and finding the room still sealed off with walls of iron and stone. They marched deeper, venturing past the enchanted hands, and thus into the temple of Vytholus, where they had fought the statues.



Here they attempted to open the Blue Door, using the Anti-magic shell. The power of the door was proof even against this sorcery, so they continued, and opened the secret door to the west easily, its wizardlocked hinges annulled by the power of the anti-magic shell.





Venturing forward cautiously, Gyges scouted the room, noting the many thorns on the ground, and levitated upward, and discovered there three vicious Thornslingers, all of this while concealed by his ring of invisibility. Not trusting the slingers, he cast a copper coin into the corner, only to have the plants pepper it with needles, taking some stray needles. He moved himself back across the ceiling, and the Five conversed.



A second foray into the room was attempted. Taking the Itemized globe of black pudding, Gyges moved into the chamber once more, and cast it down at the Thornslingers, which quickly opened fire, peppering him with arrow sized thorns, and wounding him gravely. Yelping, he retreated, called the command word, and thus the patch of cloth was turned back into a globe of black pudding, which was promptly sprayed with thorns, shattered, and a black pudding came forth.



A hail of thorns from three directions rained into the pudding from three fronts, and ere a heartbeat had passed it was riven into multiple patches, but each patch continued undiminished, animated with its own mindless protoplasmic life, and just as deadly. Their acidic touch made short work of the Thornbushes, though periodically, unobserved by the Five, patches of the nigriscent pudding were teleported away to some unknown place when they touched the patch of earth in which the bushes were rooted.



When dust had settled, only a few patches of Black pudding were left. Three of these Gyges, floating over the battlefield, dispatched with flasks of Greek Fire, the last, drawn by the light of their enchanted coins, was held at bay by Brandoch’s mighty Cube of Force, and dispatched with further flasks.



By then they reconnoitred the platform, and being very cautious, found that upon the patch of earth was cast some strange enchantment, that would teleport all who’d set foot thereon. After much debate, and some experimentation, the Sir Giselher cast an Augury, asking if stepping onto the patch would advance their cause, and the omens were indeed favorable. The rest seemed hesitant, but Sir Giselher was daring, and moved onto the patch alone.



A flash and he was alone in some dismal stone corridor, surrounded on all sides by black pudding. Desperate, he dug out a Bead of Force from his satchel as the wretched things hewed away at him, and cast it near him, obliterating them, and being thrown clear of the blast. Under him, the earth opened, and he was cast into a deep pit. Halfway through his fall was slowed by something soft and burning, for he had plunged deep into a gelatinous cube suspended in the tunnel. Still illumined by his enchanted coin, he could see below him, terrible spikes, and above him 15 ft of sheer surface.



Just then Brandoch and Lemmikainen followed, arriving surrounded by the impenetrable shell, just in time to see Giselher fall. Thinking quickly, Brandoch called then the Horn of Valhalla, and 7 of the Einherjar were called from that far place, to lend their spears and swords. Lemmikainen brandished his wand of Negation, and with it dispelled the globe of force.The acid ate away at Giselher, who hewed at the Cube to little avail, for in the gelid medium, his strokes were clumsy and slow. The poison rushed into his veins, but he gritted his teeth and struggled through.



Onward came the Berserkers, brandishing long spears, and lowering these down into the pit, they could just reach the tip of the spear, swimming upward, barely reaching the outstretched tip. As he was pulled out, the paralysis finally felled him, and with hands locked about the speartip, and burns on his cheeks he was pulled out. Simeon and Gyges, who had been watching all through the crystal globe, chose then to enter, and using levitation, and boots of striding, and other tricks, they crossed the awful pit, ordering the Berserkers onward to make room.



The berserkers wandered into the area beyond, and were immediately felled by a Gylph of holding, and transfixed, were teleported away to some unknown fate. Unnerved, Gyges levitated across, resisting the terrible spell. The rest crept past under the Cube of Force. This time utmost caution was exercised. A wand of detection was brandished, and the hollow behind the stone at the end of the corridor was found out, as was the enchantment that would teleport them yet again. Using the Holy Avenger, Giselher supressed the enchantment, and investigating, again exercising all caution, to the point of casting a knock spell and a stoneskin spell, they found in that hollow a crosswise bar, and on it another of the many glyphs.

The bar having no further effect, they ventured on, and stepping into the space, were teleported back.



They went down one more floor, to the place of yuan-ti, and finding the serpent woman had left, ventured westward, Gyges scouting as before. He found a great room, its eastern wall closed off by bars, its north and south wall by full length mirrors. Smelling the musk and hearing padded feet, he retreated swiftly. Simeon, thinking to cast a ball of fire, ventured forward instead, and spotted the 6 Manticores at the same time as they spied him. Thinking himself invulnerable, he had not counted on the beasts being altered, blinded and capable of sensing heat and motion, and a rain of spines was launched at him, wounding him gravely, and disrupting his spell. Retreating with a wounded yelp, Simeon fled into the corridor.



Now onward came Brandoch Daha, who cast his Hammer of Thunderbolts, and with a thunderclap stunned the Manticores, and shattered the mirrors. In his wake followed Lemmikainen, who rushed forward, and ere the vile beasts could regain their senses, froze them with a cone of cold. Moving forward to inspect his handywork, he was unprepared for the TWO SERPENT-legged MEDUSAE that awaited him behind the mirrors. Brandishing wands, they surged forward, him narrowly avoiding their awful gaze, firing again his wand of negation to stop the southern medusa from using her wand of fire. The northern one brandished her wand of paralysis, but he resisted its awful might.



Now onward came the Five, Brandoch surrounded by his cube of force, the others coming cautiously in his wake, Gyges eyes closed, concealed by the ring of invisibility. Roaring Brandoch smote the Sister to the south, and the northern one was soon enveloped by a terrible phantasm conjured by Lemmikainen. The sisters could unleash but one more blast from their wand, a wall of fire, and soon were undone, unmade by swings of the holy avenger, crushing mud called down from the ceiling and terrible smiting hammerblows.



Taking their spoils, the heroes teleported back, severely wounded, Giselher’s healed wounds appearing serpentine and ghastly. But they had ventured yet deeper, and thereby gained much glory.



The Heroes

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 16, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)

The Vanquished

24 Trolls

9 Black pudding

1 Neo-Otyugh

4 Vytholus images

2 Yuan-ti (unique)

4 Thornslingers

1 Gelatinous Cube (survived)

6 manticores

2 Greater medusae



Postscript:



This was a very complex segment, very fun, easy to make mistakes. I forgot to account for both the instantly closing trapdoor in the gelatinous cube room and another effect that would have made the encounter much harder (and likely would have ended Giselher). The speed at which you constantly have to absorb new, often crucial details about the items and creatures is exhilerating but you have to be ready for it. You are constantly making rulings and judgement calls and some of those will be suboptimal, but you will get better.



The heroes are starting to get into the more deadly sections of Monte Cook’s high level holocaust and the Thornbush/Gelatinous cube segment could (and maybe should) have ended in fatalities. Also don’t forget the medusa segment is actually supposed to go off while the characters are being herded into it by the Yuan-ti which makes it much more potentially deadly. If the PCs had played less competently and forgot their items, Sir Giselher would have died.



For the teleport segment I isolated Sir Giselher in a seperate chat, only allowing other players in if they also jumped into the teleporter. I also try to maintain the pace, pushing players to make quick calls so we can have relatively speedy rounds. Following what must be Huso’s advice, I do not try to memorize (though sometimes I do) every item my players have on their characters, that is their responsibility. But sometimes you do need to know what everyone is packing. Simeon took 18 damage from a barrage of manticore needles that could have ended up fatal. His AC is -7, however, 2 of that comes from a cloak of displacement, something which the Manticores, being blinded, would not be susceptible too. Ergo I ruled that it would not work against them. I suspect running like this will get easier with time but I can only imagine the horror of having to go through 15 different sourcebooks, hunting for the meaning of a stray spell or item.



A tip for all you NAPsters out there. Put the saving throws and Thac0 in the stattblocks. You will thank me later.





















