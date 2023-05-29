[Review] Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate Pt. VII (Core Game); Building Blocks

An important, but in this day and age overlooked part of every game is not just its ruleset but its library of Gygaxian Building Blocks (the term was originally coined by Settembrini in a now defunct RPGsite post), meaning the monsters, items and arguably spells that exist as instantiations of the games rules. There is a huge difference between the joy of taking an existing framework and expanding on it versus having a ruleset dumped in your lap and getting smugly told that ‘the population of the game world is the responsibility of every individual GM’ and then a saucy wink or an artistic depiction of the author having blical knowledge of your mother. Fortunately, in this, as in many other things, Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate is no slouch.



There is a lavish section on NPCs, with descriptions of backgrounds that stray a bit into long-windedness at times, with the bulk consisting of Martial Heroes to seek out as patrons, allies, teachers, antagonists, rivals, henchmen or whathaveyou as the situation demands, the bulk of which are furnished with their own goals, backstory, motivations, occasional unique martial arts techniques and so on. The major challenge here is organization. These martial heroes tend to be clustered together in complicated relationships of fealty, love and revenge, consisting of up to (and in the case of say, Lady plum blossom, over) 5 characters. Untangling exactly what characters are all involved with, for example, the Wicked Witch of Zhao Zhe, and where they are located requires a lengthy complex of cross-referencing that possibly could have been tackled better either by clustering the relevant NPCs around a topic (say, everyone looking for the Wind Saber of Sunan) or by geographical area.



The bulk of the characters, strongly inspired by Wuxia films and chinese folklore (I must shamefully admit I could spot only the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon influences) exist within the scope of the 6 levels of Qi that remain the main focus of the book. In rare cases, the book departs from the personal or political motivations of these region-level characters to more sweeping, esoteric realms. A handful of Profound masters and even Immortals are active in the realm of Qiu Xien, often with century long ambitions revolving around the existence of the Demon Emperor. It is possible to envision these as campaign villains, trans-mortal challenges for max level heroes to tackle after obtaining either some form of aid or an Object of Power. The four hundred year old master Qinwen and his enemies, the three sisters of Bone Kingdom are a great example. In other cases these NPCs seem almost inconceivably powerful, and it is hard to envision them interacting with the PCs in any capacity other then as Deus Ex Machinae, hardly in need of statistics. I suspect the now defunct Profound Masters supplement would have served to justify statting up characters like the immortal Iron Sky Maiden (Qi rank 22). In one particularly puzzling case, the Ogre Key, an important plot device in ressurecting the Demon Emperor, is protected by Five rank-13 Immortals, in power far beyond anything the PCs could tackle by themselves. How do I get this into the game? Some options come to mind but one has to be very unconventional.



There is something interesting about the implied hierarchy of Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate. With extremely rare exceptions, every powerful character, from kings to generals, to dowagers to masters of monastaries, is Qi level 6 or below. What few characters exist as Profound Masters or Immortals always do so in remote locations, operating in secrecy. The one exception is the son of a sort of ersatz Mongol Horde, who is only 1 Qi rank above the normal level, and seems to be operating more or less as an unusually formidable prince-regent would. This distinction is never explained explicitly (although it may be in the GM’s section following this one), but you get the idea either the enlightenment that is required to reach such levels causes such actors to remove themselves from material life voluntarily, or, in case of evil heroes, such characters tend to be circumspect, acting in secrecy to avoid the attraction of unwanted celestial attention. Even the Glorious Emperor, who is not statted here himself, must act with a bit of circumspection in his quest to restore Yao Feng.



The monster section proper is quite rich, being about 40 pages long. There is a good sampling of human threats, with statistics for common antagonists like bandits, various troops from Zun City, martial arts practitioners and the assassins from the society of Leather Shadows, as well as statistics for adepts of most of the major cults mentioned earlier in the book in what is really a fantastic concession to utility. A small selection of animals like crocodiles, elephants, albino tigers, wolves, snakes and what looks like some sort of insectoid cousin to the Rot Grub round it off nicely.



But what about the meat? The supernatural section is quite varied. A point is made that supernatural threats should be treated as unique, with each having unique characteristics potentially different from the sample specimen given in the book. There is not much in the way of categorization, with monsters of disparate sources and origins being given the title of Demon, which can refer to anything from exiled Immortals from the Celestial Bureaucracy to awakened animals created by strange alchemical rituals.



Of particular interest are the spirited beasts, shape-changing animals, empowered by sorcery or internal cultivation, that drain the Qi of their foes, in addition to other sorts of nasty abilities (poison, disease, illusions, a heart removing pluck, compelling gaze attacks etc.). There’s an interesting parallel to be drawn with D&D in the sense that these things (and other demons as well), tend to be immune to mundane weapons only in this particular instance their vulnerability to Martial Arts is far less of a hindrance to would be PCs, restricting perhaps the amount of mundane aid you can muster (and it is not as if such a thing is a prominent feature of WHoOG in any case). Occasionally more tricky immunities, such as being harmed only by Cold and Energy techniques, make their appearance, and a particularly formidable resistance possessed by Ogre demons grants them percentage immunity to Martial Arts techniques. MAGIC RESISTANCE!



As it was with the NPC section, many of the monsters are heavily embedded within the unique setting and are very specific to a particular region or location. There are unique undead or monsters created by each of the Sisters of the Bone Kingdom for example. In one case you have what is essentially an adventure hook, with a fallen Celestial, the terrifying Abbot Plum, and his flesh-eating minions, who can divide into any number of shapes, inhabiting the Pure Mind Temple with his stolen wine chalice of the Enlightened Goddess, constructed in 9 caverns, each a record of his crimes against heaven. And there are of course the Yao, the heartles Martial Heroes bound to the will of the glorious Emperor by profane ritual. I was most impressed by the renegade Immortal, who takes the shape of a Giant Head surrounded by a glowing sphere, and who imprisons the dragon spirits of all who encounter him in a Jade Turtle, leaving their Phoenix spirits to haunt the village as ghosts. There was something like that in Romance of the Three Kingdoms (or maybe it was Tale of the Heike) an encounter with a mighty spirit that left the protagonists shaken and lucky to be alive.



Surrounding this is an extensive menagerie of magical creatures and monstrous humanoids that are very nicely flavoured and can serve as antagonists in one-shots or even just as random encounters (which the game, to its credit, provides almost 4 pages of tables for). There are enchanted mounts, creatures drawn from chinese or Indian folklore like the Fei Beast or the man-eating Rakshasa, there’s your extensive coterie of Hungry Ghosts and Hopping Vampires (pretty great) there’s your nine-headed, nine-tailed Demonic Fox, your Nagas and more esoteric creatures like the 11 feet tall Yao Feng Bird, that can appear like a man at distances, and uses this to lure in prey, or the Painted Death, an undead creature with a giant mouth in its ribcage, that can pass as human by wearing a painted on skin. That’s the stuff.



There’s a nice range on the monsters. The section holds anything from cannibalistic ape-men that can be tackled by normal soldiers to the statts of the Supreme Judge of the Heavens himself, who guards travel between the planes. The one point of criticism that I can level is that like before, I don’t have a full picture of what Profound Master and Immortal level gameplay looks like, and it seems much more unstable then levels 1-6, with large energy blasts being thrown about and comparatively little in the way of defence.



The last section covers manuals and objects of power. Like many tradgames Wandering Heroes has stepped away from the abundant magic items of old D&D and treats all magic as either very minor (in the form of talismans giving a situational bonus to a diceroll) or extremely powerful and rare to obtain, on par with Artifacts. Nearly all items described in the book are effectively unique. There is no method of crafting them, they must be found and obtained, each has a unique backstory, and most are highly coveted or sought after by powerful people.



The focus of such items of power tends to be broader then combat. There are a few unique swords that give significant bonuses to anyone wielding them (any extra wounds dealt are going to significantly increase the deadliness of the character), but in just as many cases, there are amulets that control the bronze monks, grant approval to travel between realms, travel through time, cauldrons that can be used in rituals and to absorb Ki, the Tea Bowl of a Goddess that can imprison Demons and so forth. Noticeably absent are charged or one-shot items. With the exception of the extremely potent Heavenly Pills, which cause the character to go up a Qi level (and potentially cause great insanity), you don’t see much in the way of items that provide a short burst of strength. This is an aspect of gameplay that could have been improved. Everything else is pretty good.



We are getting closer to the end. Remaining GM sections next, and the adventure (there is another one) included in the back of the book if I can squeeze it in.



Have a great week!















Advertisement