Generating High Level Characters for NAP (and other places)

As part of this years No Artpunk, it is required that each entry be accompanied by a set of pregenerated characters. It is extremely recommended you these are the same characters you playtest with. While anyone can generate himself a level 1 and assign him the abilities he is due at that level a recent question has been how to equip these characters, and probably it would be good to look at how to assign magic-user spells aswell. Given the immense variation in power the loadout of magic items generates, such a consideration is not unimportant if one wants to actually play the adventures!

By my reckoning, methods for the full generation of higher level characters, complete with wealth guidelines and magic item prices, would not arrive until the 3rd edition of Dungeons & Dragons.

Lets go through each edition searching for clues, discuss my previous method and perhaps we will figure something out along the way.



Original D&D: A surprising amount of information for such a barebones system. It is possible to infer the expected wealth at certain levels from the XP requirements but since magic items are not strictly for sale this presents problems. You could take something like the guidelines for Magic Research (Men & Magic p. 7) and use them in conjunction with the expected Wealth per level (something like 3/4 of the XP required) and you determine a ballpark figure. A 9th level Lord has 240.000 xp, for a total of 180.000 gp. Prices listed are about 250-1000 gp for potions, 2.000 for +1 armor, 10.000 gp for a Wand and 50.000 gp as an upper limit for a major magic item like a Ring of X-ray vision. This is not a bad outline. We would give the fighter a powerful sword, perhaps even an intelligent one, magic armor and shield, a weaker backup weapon (a bow with magic arrows perhaps), a strong ring Ttelekinesis maybe) and misc, item (Horn of Blasting) and a few potions because these are cheap but comparatively powerful.



B/X: There is not much in the way of procedures in B/X, but! Rules Cyclopedia has some on page 130 (Chapter 10: Experience). It is just as loosey goosey. You get gp equal to your Experience, with which you can purchase items from a price range. The only problem is that the price range is enormous and there is no dedicated list. So you will get something like Armor: 10.000 to 500.000 gp. Wand 5.000 to 150.000 gp. Scroll 5.000 – 75.000 and so on. It is possible to create a range of items along these price axes and again general estimates are provided but it is a blunt tool at best.



AD&D 1e: AD&D 1e provides yet again. Appendix P: Creating a party on the spur of the moment (DMG p. 225) allows for the expedient generation of a party of characters from level 1 to about 12. Like in other methods, standard equipment can always be procured. A percentage chance of having each magic item is multiplied by the level of the characters. There is even an elegant way of calculating the chance for ‘above average’ magic items like bracers, weapons and even potions. The only shortcoming is that the selection of misc. magic items is a bit basic, although it should serve well for the mid to starting high level range. The one thing that is not tackled is, like in the other cases, the number of spells at the disposition of the wizard, which should probably be between one spell and two or even three spells for each level of the caster, with lower spells taking precedent over the higher ones.



Settembrini suggested another method where the total experience of the character is multiplied by 0.05 and used as GP with which to purchase magic items based on their sales value. This yields a useful, if somewhat conservative estimate at the lower end, but actually serves reasonably well at the higher levels (1.000.000 xp and up).



ACKS: Sometimes you have to see how the other half lives. ACKS has an unsurprisingly thorough section on the creation of advanced PCs on p. 253 (playing with Advanced Characters). Starting wealth is set per level range, spells per level are already fixed so determining those poses no great challenge, and a mechanism is given that allows the sacrifice of starting wealth for a percentage chance of possessing randomly generated magical items. Very nice. It is recommended (by me, not the book) that for one off adventures you skip details like strongholds or libraries though it is possible the more autistically inclined would want to factor them in as a backdrop. If you can make something where having a stronghold or library is an integral part of the adventure, more power to you.



Additional resources: To get a good feel for what is an appropriate amount of magic items for a level range, it can help to look at loadouts of starting characters in tried and true modules like the GD- series or S1. For an example of a very high level loadout, you can even look at WG6 Isle of the Ape. Adventures that have seen multiple iterations of tournament play are preferable to games that have not been tested very often. In this too, picking an adventure that is geared towards a specific system is VASTLY preferable to mixing and matching, as the precise context of the schools of items is going to differ.



My suggestion would be to select a few items that are par for the course for the character class, so clearly the fighter gets a powerful magic sword and armor while the wizard might benefit more from a powerful staff or ring, and then begin adding supplementary magic items. Ensure that you do not just tack on straight bonuses but go for som items that have utility potential. When I played Dream House I liked that Settembrini had furnished us with items like the Decanter of Endless Water, Cube of Force, Boots of Striding and Springing, Ring of Regeneration etc. These are items that are strong, versatile and require skill and creativity to employ, in a way that simply equipping everyone with the items with the highest plusses do not. If you are doing very high level, don’t hesitate to give a few strong items to the characters. It is perfectly reasonable a Level 15 Paladin should have his Holy Sword. Don’t try to gimp your way out of high level play. Embrace the format. For purposes of both versimilitude and general enjoyment DO NOT FORGET CONSUMABLES. Consumables are like half of what makes D&D good. Wands, Potions, Scrolls.



These are all guidelines. Don’t get caught up on a few thousand gp worth of items, ability score points or spells. The important thing is that you set a type of standard for your adventure. Playtesting now is much more important then before. I look forward to your offerings. Good luck.



On an additional positive note: My posting frequency has gone down since I have been working on my adventure and transcribing notes. I’m at 46 pages and about 90%. I think this might be the best thing I have ever done.













