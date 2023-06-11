[Review] XP3 The Citadel Beyond the North Wind (3PP PF 1e); Gazzeteer

[Adventure]

Writing my adventure has seriously cut into my posting time but this is all for the greater good. In the meantime, lets see if we can reduce my donation backlog a little, shall we?



Morten Braten is an inexplicable holdout from the D20 era, an author who writes low-magic S&S pathfinder and 5e adventures in the style of classic TSR adventures. From this living contradiction, something wonderful is brought forth. There are only two drawbacks: I’m a bit skeptical how this tricked out version of PF actually works in play and Braten has a tendency to generalize a bit, meaning his work is often more outline then directly table ready. Fortunately, I don’t have to deal with the first one since there is no way in hell I am ever going to play Pathfinder again and in the case of XP3, the adventure offers so much in terms of atmosphere it is well worth working out.



This adventure relies heavily on atmosphere and genre fidelity for its kicks and if you are board you are going to love it. If you are looking for a standard Pathfinder experience of set piece combat and precisely callibrated loot/treasure drops, this is very much the antithesis of that.



In the utmost North, beyond the frozen moors of Tharag Thule, Arkanth-Mal, Witch-King of Galuga is raiding nearby villages with the grim hill men of Natla, slaying the men and taking the women. Is he seeking a new bride, or is there something more sinister going on? Are you a bad enough dude to put a stop to his depredations?



A flavorful little piece, half adventure half gazzeteer, with 40 pages stuffed at times by brobdignagian Pathfinder stattblocks and unsightly level combinations. The Gm must be willing to infer and elaborate some of the materials presented in this thing, in particular the hooks and random encounters, though doing so is hardly an impossible ordeal. Sexy hooks, old men and women begging the characters for the return of their daughters, some trapper with an owl, actually Arkath Mal’s dead wife’s familiar. Another possibility is getting captured and having to escape from Arkanth Mal’s citadel. It is a credit to the way this adventure has been written that each is actually a different beginning that can unfold in a radically different way and despite its ambiguity this works because the gazzeteer and the Citadel are presented as naturalistic locations. In a tricked-out pathfinder adventure!

Overland region map. Not quite hexcrawl territory (although there are a few lone encounters that come damn near close) but general details about the inhabitants of each region, random encounter tables (again, only names but enough for you to work with) and notes on the climate. Needs only additional hooks to turn it into a fullblown gazzeteer, which, really, can be found in the following section.



We leap in with a description of the Border Town of Tartuun, and immediately we have multiple things going on, a Slave market (and yes there is a slaver camp somewhere in the region you can attack) with a possible alternative hook involving the Witch’s owl familiar, we have an inn run by a 10th level ranger with a drunken bard that serves as both source of exposition and possible retainer (if I read that NPC description properly), there’s a trader that is also a spy for Arkanth Mal and so on. You notice magic items are quite rare, a departure from the usual Pathfinder fare that persists throughout all the Xoth publications. There’s some lingering pathfinderisms that might raise eyebrows like all the slavers in a certain camp being Level 3 Rangers/level 2 Rogues but this is a quirk more of the system. Character descriptions are consistently atmospheric with gameable details, very much embedded in the setting.



Sweet gygax help me look at the belly on those things.

Some very good surrounding encounters in the map at large, lacking only a particular hex to turn this into a fullblown hexcrawl. A mummified noble haunting the moors on his mummified warhorse (points for using the Mummy template on a horse). Then another one that’s more of an outline or description. Tombs warded by sample protections like trap and Glyphs of Warding that bestow curses, guarded by Coffer Corpse servants and Ghoul-Wolves (numbers not specified, treasure is also not specified). A lot of it is like that, where it gives you a general outline that you can turn into an encounter with a little bit of effort. It makes excellent use of existing monsters. Druids worshipping what appears to be a sort of yellow-musk creeper, a coven of green hags posing as healers, incursions of cannibal savages from the Frozen Forest.

This Citadel of Galuga proper is not bad, one level each for palace, dungeons and pits. It fits together well, all the elements are present in some way (including the odd secret laboratory or fighting pit) and there are little tidbits that the GM can turn into something memorable, like the note where Arkanth will inspect the maidens brought to him, and he will select the one that is most like his dead queen Eliyh, and kill the rest with a Circle of Death spell, very pulp fantasy-esque. There’s two major hindrances. Although the adventure notes different ways of entering the fortress (the more obvious ones involving subterfuge or coming in via the pits in the canyon (and there are ways of discovering the existence of these as well) the suggestion of a frontal assault with the aid of mercenaries is a bit hubristic. The defences of the palace are outlined in a general fashion but there is an overal lack of both troop count and notes for an organized defence. This is something that runs better as an infiltration or subterfuge type of scenario. The second is that for a fortress of an evil witchking, it feels a little small. The bridge at 6 connects to a lesser complex of kitchens, slave quarters etc. which is not detailed so there is some way to cushion that effect but nevertheless, the point stands. That and the random encounter rate, which is set at 1 minute intervals which is lunacy.

So what you do get is the classics. A throneroom with a secret door and a pet sabertooth tiger. Squabbling apprentices. The savage hill-men of Natla and their greed for gold. The opulent trappings of cruel and sorcerous despots.

Little nods to classic design like properly trapped or concealed treasure, the occasional secret doors even the occasional cursed item are appreciated. Some factors, like the presence of Arkath Mal’s apprentices, could have been made more explicit, in particular because the Alarm spells in the Pit levels around the Catalfaque of the Queen will alert Arkath Mall, who will converge on the location with his apprentices.

Individual encounters are usually pretty charming, and it all has a place in the fortress of Galuga. The way it is organized is sometimes a bit weak. There’s a secret door between the Waste pit at 7 and the Torture chamber. Ok. What purpose does that serve? If I want to get from the Palace to the Cellblocks, are there specific obstacles I need to circumvent? Say, if I run the adventure with the Pcs getting captured, how hard is it for them to escape? You get the idea that this was considered only briefly from a gameplay perspective. What you get is something that feels excellent, and that is overal still pretty solid because of its reliance on standard elements but that is primitive in how it is organized in terms of gameplay.







Pits of Galuga is maybe the best section? A cursed lovecraftian altar seemingly straight out of WG4, the golden phylactery of Queen Eliyh, whom Arkath is trying to find a vessel for, which if you open it rouses her in Banshee form in what must surely be a TPK in this low magic setting, there’s a fighting pit, a shambling mound infested with yellow mould and appropriate use of trappers in the (small) caverns. I wonder if the length of pathfinder combat leads to less encounters and less encounter numbers, although occasionally XP3 is not afraid to trot out multiple combatants (12 fungal zombies, 2d4 insect scavengers, 20-40 slavers in the camp etc.) avoiding what I have come to recognize as a syndrome of later editions (as combat complexity goes up, numbers go down).







The adjacent region of Naath, Land of Eternal ice, the retreating glaciers revealing prehuman structures of impossibly distant antiquity, home to possibly demon-worshipping innuit tribes led by a godlike pale man named Boras embroiled in the courtship drama of Arkanth Mal, is about as good as the rest. The highlight is the outline of the Ziggurat of Boras, the aforementioned courtier and killer of lady Eliyh, in actuality a lovecraftian shapechanging monster of ooze, his temple (only an outline) inhabited by slithering trackers, Gelatinous Cubes capable of assuming human form, and an encounter that might as well be straight out of ‘The Tale of Stampra Zeiros.

And yes there are more like those. There is a meaty drama going on that can serve as a springboard for shit the characters can get embroiled in. It has a tonne of good ideas and atmospheric encounters. You have to inject the remaining 10%. Can you do this thing? Is it worth that effort?



There’s a few eyes to be crossed and t’s to be dotted and as I mentioned before you are either going to be part of the target audience in which case you will love this and have no problem running it (for a civilized OSR system more conducive to S&S) or you are going to be vexed. I appreciate the open-ended way the adventure has been structured, it would have been very easy to write it as just a dungeon crawl where the characters come in via the pits and beat the shit out of Arkanth Mal. As written it is far more versatile, with possibilities for intrigue, escape, stealth and who knows what else. There is not really a fixed resolution, although the death of Arkanth Mal, easier said then done, is certainly among the possibilities. I would have enjoyed an exploration of the possibility of seeing Eliyh reborn. Would her madness render her a monster, turning her against Mal?



Are you looking for something that breathes, exudes and embodies the very soul of S&S, and are you alright with having to put a bit of energy into making it breathe? Then this is very much a thing to check out. In terms of atmosphere, general concept and strength of the encounters its on par with the best that Mr. Braten has delivered. In terms of table-readiness it is among the lower ones, although hardly unacceptably so.



Good scope, good concept, good writing, nice-open ended format. This really should get an OSR adaptation. I’ll do it myself one of these days if you are not careful. I’m rating this a ****, I suspect the strength of the whole can survive a few spots of workmanlike execution and certainly justify a bit of cobbling from the GM.



****



It may be downloaded here. I see there is also a version available for the RQ-derived Legend System, which might be a better match?





















