[Review] Ananthia Campaign Setting (3pp 5e); Stasis

Ananthia Campaign Guide (2022)

Alex Brandon (DM’s Guild)



One of the ethical dilemmas that you will sometimes bump into as a reviewer is that someone, hopeful and sincere, sends you the product of their labours, which are considerable, and you open it up and it is dreadful, beyond your wildest dreams of awfulness, exposing entire new dimensions of badness that were previously concealed in the absolute darkness of the roleplaying Pit. Do you still review that book? If you send it back you are effectively a glorified advertiser, if you persist you might have to take the axe to someone’s innocent darling. No one likes a bruising. But if the review manages to elucidate the perceived flaw, perhaps the author can improve? That will have to suffice because we are going in.



I say this not out of respect for the earnest effort and respectful communication of Mr. Brandon but more because, judging from the image on his website, he appears to be some sort of elite operator with a black belt in Krav Maga, an Adepts rank in Shadow-bending and over 300 confirmed kills so I hope that everyone will remark on my unwavering dedication to the office of reviewing rpgs when he inevitably finds out about this review, tracks me down and kills me with a well-aimed flick-punch to the heart.



Ananthia is a 162-page campaign setting for 5e, taking place on the remote continent of the same name and made to be compatible with the Forgotten Realms. The bulk of its content is dedicated to a loquacious gazzeteer of the continent, with a handful of character options, a new class, magic items and 3 new monsters filling out the rest. So how bad could it reasonably be? What is the cause of this catastrophic failure, and how can this be avoided in the future?





What even is a Campaign Setting Book, What do we use it for and Why Ananthia is a giant inert lump of slag.



It is probably a good idea to outline my perspective on what makes a good campaign setting, a position that is much harder to discern and has a much smaller sample size then, say, my perspective on adventures. When we make a campaign setting and put it up for sale we are essentially offering the prospective buyer an alternative to the laborious but very satisfying process of having to create his own fantasy setting. In order for this prospect to be attractive, it should fulfill one and ideally both of the following conditions.



1) It allows the GM to take the game to imaginary realms or formats that he himself would not able to come up with (practically or otherwise).



2) It saves time by creating a ready-made experience where all the eyes are dotted and the t’s are crossed so the players can leap readily into the game while also allowing enough leeway so the GM can expand and customize the setting as play continues.





In terms of 1. people are not going to get much out of Ananthia because it is simply an organization of bog-standard fantasy elements drawn directly from D&D. Not distilled and refined from the fantasy that informs D&D, drawn from D&D, specifically the Forgotten Realms. Replicative fading takes its dreadful toll. We are told that in the Beastlands there are warring humanoid tribes, occasionally united by a powerful chieftain, living in tension with the frost giants that live on the mountains, which, get this, occasionally contain a white dragon. The fading dwarves love mining and fight bitterly against the encroaching humanoids. The wise elves are sad and reclusive. The half-orcs are prejudiced against. The north is very cold. Cities are named Eastport, Elfshore and Thormenor.

Ananthia, we are informed, was settled many thousands of years ago by the human and demi-humans of Faerun, before it was cut off from the rest of the world by some FR lore event that caused the planet to split into two planets and forgotten, only to return much later. The evil races were driven back, the good races built good kingdoms and pretty much everything proceeded relatively peaceful until two events. A mysterious desert started to appear in the fertile centre of the continent, gradually burying the central human kingdoms and vast elven forests, expanding rapidly every year, and having no known cause. The second is that after the outlawing of necromancy on THE ENTIRE CONTINENT, a warlock-man named Darvis Talsdrum gets himself some lichdom, teams up with some clans of evil dwarves and institutes his own version of Hydraulic Despotism; He constructs giant sluice-gates in the sides of the largest body of water on the continent and threatens to flood any kingdom that will not pay his tribute, instituting an iron-fisted tyranny across the fertile eastern land of…The Eastern Marches. And that is sort of it.



This review is not meant to pooh pooh campaign settings that use bog standard elements since these have been a staple of D&D for decades but it is the combination of an almost complete lack of conceptual density with a style of writing that focuses on large scale anthropological or geographic detail that makes much of this setting very hard to use from a GMing standpoint.

Where the hell are the hooks? The adventure seeds? If a city or region is described in a roleplaying supplement this is done with the understanding that this might be visited by the players. Ananthia offers almost nothing in this dimension, choosing instead to focus on the history and broad geographic dimensions of the region. What problems are going on in the region that the adventurers can solve, what monstrous beasts lie in wait? what ancient ruins or bizarre phenomenae await exploration? This region is haunted by generic bandits? And this is all pretty much like this.







There is a case to be made for, say, a hex map of a region inhabited by human settlers at war with various warring goblinoid tribes straight from the monster manual that is fully statted out and useable, complete with rivalries, dungeons, hidden treasures and buried secrets, that takes very little time to assimilate and will provide a fairly standard but well-crafted experience. It is not going to win any awards but at least everyone is having fun and you can just get into the action. Ananthia is the worst of both worlds, broad strokes using generic fantasy concepts, what I like to call Fantasy White Noise, with little in the way of ideas or directly gameable material.





Dry prose and generic naming conventions are also among the problems that inform the work, as does the clumsy use of WotC and open source art assets, doing the work no favors. In terms of prose, if you find yourself being taken to task on the verbosity and relative dryness of your paragraphs, consider just having ChatGPT rewrite your paragraphs in the style of famous authors, and then refining them. Speaking of which, it is actually possible to have ChatGPT generate adventure hooks as well.



Consider this:

R.E. Howard.

In a bygone age, the fires of hostility raged between nations, reaching their zenith a century past. Dark whispers filtered through the corridors of power, as Helenian agents unearthed a treacherous plot woven by the venomous nobles of Beslen. Their sinister scheme, laid bare for all to behold, sought to defile the sanctity of sanctions by perpetrating heinous acts just beyond the border.



James Joyce mixed with Friedrich Nietzsche

In the realm of Dust Hills, a mere vestige of its former glory, a delicate equilibrium prevails, steadfast against the whims of the capricious climate. The very fabric of this arid land hangs by a thread, its survival dependent upon the weathered walls that withstand the relentless assault of the Drylands wind, whipping and hurling grains of sand in ceaseless agitation. The desert, for now, remains at bay, unable to claim its dominion.



Two rivers, their once mighty currents now tamed to feeble trickles, snake through the desolate landscape, their watery paths navigable only by meager vessels of modest draft. It is a plight of limitations, a mere semblance of their former grandeur. As these rivers near the vast expanse of the ocean, the Telara swells, its volume swelling in defiance of the arid surroundings. Yet, the hope of a connection to the open sea is dashed, shattered against the treacherous rapids that guard the gateway. The forces of nature conspire to render this final union an impossibility.



And so on. You still need to look at the actual content you are writing and its relevance to running the game but from now on, everyone shall be able to write above the general level of literacy in the english speaking world or be called lazy. That’s right bitches. I am bringing Fire to the Apes! I am arming the Natives! All you salty sub-literate module cobblers out there that have been burned by the spirit-pimp slap of Bryce for not having enough evocative description! Now is thine hour! Machine-power shall dominate the OSR!



When it comes to its few distinct characterstics Ananthia again drops the ball by not utilizing what little assets it has. There is a great deal of redundancy with say, the “unique” Crystalseer class which could have simply been reworked as a Ranger variant without much loss of fidelity. The crystals, which are rare, portal disrupting magical materials that can be crafted into weapons with enhanced potency against outsiders, are one of the few noteable elements, but where are the pages devoted to a campaign searching them out? Prospecting is underutilized as a hook. Where are the more detailed crystal-finding regions, the rival prospectors, the unscrupulous brigands and swindlers trying to get their hands on them etc. A whole class is dedicated to finding the crystals, but no thought nor word is devoted to actually going on such adventures. Speaking of which, this is the other ‘new’ magic material, which gives an additional +1 to your AC. Hold on to your hats I know.

The desertification, arguably one of the more interesting elements of the entire setting, is also not utilized and instead we get this note.

There is a blue dragon there and that’s sort of it. A grand and eerie concept, wasted. Where are the passages of the ancient cities of sand-blast marble, buried by the desert, haunted by the shades of their hubristic monarchs. Where are the roving nomads, paying homage to these shrivelled monarchs? The exiled wizards that have sought the desolation, fleeing the gaze of the Overlord? Ugh.



There are a total of 4 monsters in the book, 3 of which are the Swamp Spawn, the Swamp Spawn Warlock and the Swamp Spawn Wight (who use art from what I believe to be D20 Monster manual IV Black Spawn of Tiamat or something), the last monster dedicated to a unique minion of the Overlord. There is a similar overview of all the regional rulers of this gigantic empty continent, who also receive no stats. The overlord, really the only major villain in the setting, is given no stats.



Could have been a way to save the book. You do a standard setting but you have a large section filled with new magic items and creatures that you tested out in play. Nice sample dungeon in the back, and some character options you tried out long enough so you know they work. Maybe a quirky new god or something?



I can dig into each individual element further and inflict further violations on this equine corpse but I feel my work is done. The bottom line is that Ananthia does not offer much in the way of running anything but bog standard 5e D&D and for that particular task it is poorly optimized, substituting active potential for endless volumes of generic lore. I have no doubt Mr. Brandon is a nice person with excellent hand-eye coordination and cardio and corded muscles like the steel cables of the Golden Gate Bridge and runs a perfectly enjoyable homegame but in terms of offering something to the prospective buyer he has failed.



Now if you will excuse me, I have a puppy to kick.



