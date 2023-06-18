[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Session X; Setback

Once more the Six assembled, to lay siege to the Labyrinth of Madness. Vaus called upon the powers of his gods, calling the shade of the slain Medusa from beyond the grave, and from it, learned how to access the Glyphs, and the names and number of the serpent-men that dwelled inside the Labyrinth.



Using this newfound lore, first Lemmikainen, then Giselher, touched the sigils they had found thus far in the correct order, and were suprised to see them graven upon their flesh, like those of the Medusa, and were much pleased thereby. They gained a hint of their function by experimenting on the sealed stairway on the Third level, which allowed egress to those who bore the mark.



Exploring further, our heroes ventured up the great stairway, past the domain of the manticores, and there entered a strange octagonal tunnel, its walls graven with motifs of horrific violence, dominated by eyes, filled halfway with a metal pipe, stretching off in both directions. Gyges ventured to the south, and there found a door, and beyond it, the whimpering of men. It was Lemmikainen who opened the door, after Gyges had coated the hinges with oil of slipperiness so they would make no sound. Ah las, were it not for the many eyes of the inhabitants of the chamber, the ruse could have succeeded.





3 Beholders, roosting on the tunnels of the chamber, were roused by the intrusion. Lemmikainen did not immediately close the door, and soon became the targe tof many rays, shrugging off telekinesis, Slow and death ray spells. A ray of destintegration passed by his defences, and turned him and the bulk of his devices to dust.



With a yelp, Giselher kicked shut the door through which they had come, and Gyges placed on it Sovereign Glue, so it could not easily be forced. This gave them enough time to gather some few remaining items and a pinch of dust, and then they fled, teleporting back to the valley. With luck, Vaus managed to call upon his gods once again, and from the dust, bring back the naked form of Lemmikainen, though he was exhausted for 20 days thereafter, aging 3 years, and Lemmikainen too was diminished thereby.



For 20 days they travelled far and wide, by teleport spell and missive, by contacts of the thieves guild, obtaining from the elusive and widely despised Thringo the Cursemonger three spells of lower level in exchange for an enchanted bastard sword, a potion of healing and three spells in return. They scried the complex, discovering the location and disposition of all the seven serpent men, but in the process roused the attention of Aerthun, terrible lord of the complex.

The second they laid eye on the giant it snapped its fingers and turned invisible, and they feared its power too much to scry it again. It was also true that, 10 days later, they would feel an unpleasant tingling in the backs of their neck, as the dark lord regarded them in turn, and as soon as they returned to the valley, they would receive whispered promises of excruciating agonies and other terrible punishments on the wind. It seemed also that it possessed some capability or returning its fallen servants back to life, for the two serpent men who had died were once again animate.



Lemmikainen had equipped himself with mundane apparel, to replace the many items he had lost. They sold off the great iron door they had itemized and the great crystal statue of Vytholus. Simeon had procured, at ruinous cost, the prepared lotions for the spell of true seeing. The enemy, once dormant, was now aware and prepared. Things would be more difficult.



Slowly but surely, the Labyrinth revealed its secrets. Could they discover them before it killed them?



The Heroes

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 16, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)



The Vanquished

24 Trolls

9 Black pudding

1 Neo-Otyugh

4 Vytholus images

2 Yuan-ti (unique)

4 Thornslingers

1 Gelatinous Cube (survived)

6 manticores

2 Greater medusae



Postscript: Severe losses for the party this time. That Lemmikainen could be ressurected was fortunate (I ruled a -25% ressurection penalty because only dust remained, although it is conceivable the penalty could be so high as half survival chance), but the amount of magic items he lost would take multiple adventures to recover. All this for failing to immediately close a door, losing initiative, and being the only target for 3 irate beholders. I should note the Monsterous Compendium entry for the Beholder is one of the vaguest, most unclear rulings I have ever had the misfortune of reading, and I had to dig into the (partially clarified) Monster Manual for 2e to figure out how the eyestalks actually work. Even at 1d4 rays per beholder, the effects are potentially quite severe, and facing multiple beholders in a specially prepared killzone is an absolute nightmare. The Scimitar of Sharpness being still intact was a small mercy. One or two items may have surivived the effect because the PC forgot to account for the saving throw bonus on some of the items.



There is no doubt in my mind that a forewarned party could defeat even such a formidable challenge. I will be applying the recommended procedure of letting the alerted dungeon reposition some antagonists for maximum effect. I would have enjoyed it if Monte had given additional consideration to restocking. The lack of time pressure in the Labyrinth means PCs can play fairly cautious and risk averse.















