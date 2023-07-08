[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Session XI: Ambush!

At the end of their hiatus, the Six travelled back to the valley of Sargoon, and there assembled to deal with the Eye Tyrants. With scrying they had ensured that the foul creatures were still in place. For a day they prepared, and grimly, for they too had noticed they were being scried. The denizens of the Labyrinth were now alerted to their presence. They argued like statues, in concealed gestures and whispers.



On the day of the assault, they had gathered together, protected by myriad enchantments. Prayer, Mirror Image, Free Action, Stoneskin, Levitate and Invisibility. Under cover of the Cube of Force, they ported in.



There was no element of suprise. The creatures were alert and bombarded them with enchanted rays. Fortune favored them, and soon Lemmikainen raised the shell of Anti-magic, signalling the second stage of their plan. Antimagic could not supress anti-magic. Both sides would be forced to contest using mundane arms. With arrows and daggers, they would fight it out.



The plan was a good one, but things went awry. Brandoch, thinking he could single out one of the Beholders, and be protected by the Cube, left the protection of the Anti-magic field, and leapt forth to deal a fearsome blow to one of the monsters. It turned its Anti-magic sight on Brandoch, and all his gleaming armor and mighty hammer turned inert. Even worse, Brandoch discovered that many of the creature’s eyestalks were also venemous serpents. No longer protected by ring and gleaming mail, the warrior soon fell to the lethal poison.



The rest huddled together, as one of the Beholders floated forth, seeking to close to melee, where it too could use its serpentine stalks. Our heroes, unabashed, ran around the slow-moving terror, and retreated deeper into the room, still surrounded by anti-magic, chipping away at it with arrows and daggers. Vaus, leaving the protection of the shell and immediately protected by Improved Invisibility, rushed to Brandoch’s side to cast a spell to neutralize the terrible poison.



Soon Brandoch was up once more, and seeking aid and finding a moment, he blew the Horn of Valhalla. Ill-fortune struck. The sorcery of the Labyrinth corrupts many conjurations. A dozen slavering, half-serpentine berserkers appeared on the battlefield, screaming for the blood of heroes. The beholder also retaliated, anti-magic cut through the protections, and again Brandoch was laid low. It was not much later that arrows and crossbow bolts dispatched one of the three.



Midway through the fight, with Vaus rushing back to the protection of the anti-magic shell, narrowly avoiding killing rays, the door to the chamber went open, and beyond were outlined the four Yuan-ti they had espied earlier. Aerthun had predicted their ambush, and sent his minions to reinforce the tyrants.



Still pursued by the Slavering eye tyrant, our heroes retreated behind one of the pillars in the central chamber. The summoned warriors were powerless to enter the protection of the anti-magic shell. The Yuan-ti Daerghul made to retrieve the Cube of Force around Brandoch, coming face to face with Vaus, who dealt the creature many blows until he was knocked unconscious. Giselher and Gyges dispatched the second beholder.



Hemmed in by berserkers, Giselher created room with a bead of force, blowing several of the creatures to hell. Through the press came Tarrana, swordswoman of the labyrinth, to cross blades with the Five. But this was miscalculation on her part, for without her belt of giants strength, she was but one against the greatest swordsmen of the age, and the berserkers could give no aid.





Simeon snuck around the shell, and from behind the cover of a tower, blasted both beholder and berserkers with a blast from his wand of frost. Eyerays were fired in return, but these were deflected by mirrored images or absorbed by the mysterious Ioun stone. The Yuan-ti sorceress too let loose a powerful fireball, but as luck would have it, she did not have the presence of mind to target it away from the fragile but well protected archmage. The Yuan-ti cleric invoked a flamestrike, which was again absorbed.



A well-placed Cone of Cold, fired off in the nick of time, obliterated both Sorceress and Beholder. Lemmikainen dropped the Anti-magic shell and the swordswoman fell to blades that were suddenly magically sharp and fell with enhanced strength. Altered berserkers could not stand against the heroes of the age. In the meantime, Vaus had slowed the poison in Brandoch’s limbs with a prayer inscribed on a scroll, and with the spell of Healing, brought him back. With a roaring challenge and a great Leap, Brandoch fell on the retreating cleric, and with a single blow, felled him.



Our heroes helped themselves to the spoils, and freed the prisoners, all of them natives of the Valley. There were several objects of enchantment, but little in the way of gold. All of it was gathered. The corpses of the fallen were piled together and desintegrated and their dust scattered, the knocked out yuan-ti brought along so he could be interrogated. When it was clear he would not speak, they killed him and called up his revenant, and through his spirit, learned more of the dreadful peril of the Labyrinth.



In the depths of the Labyrinth, Aerthun brooded, mayhaps seethed and thought long and deep of revenge.



The Heroes

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 16, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)

The Vanquished

24 Trolls

9 Black pudding

1 Neo-Otyugh

4 Vytholus images

4 Yuan-ti (unique)

4 Thornslingers

1 Gelatinous Cube (survived)

6 manticores

2 Greater medusae

3 Mutant Beholders



Postscript: That was a close call. By far the most complex battle we have done, involving 3 beholders and multiple enemy spellcasters. If it was not for the simplification of anti-magic shell, I’d have been hard-pressed. The corruption of summoning spells should have procced far sooner, but the party was both a) unusually lucky and b) I have forgotten to enforce it on two occasions. Imagine what would have happened if they had used Creeping Doom instead! There was a wave of genuine despair as Brandoch had fallen again, they had just summoned the wave of cursed berserkers, and the doors opened and the Yuan-ti joined in.



Regardless, this was a fine time. Spiking the beholders with venomous fangs is a dick move worthy of the greats, and hats off to Monte for going that far. The only miscalculation on my part was allowing the Ioun stone to absorb a fireball that was not targeted directly. Here it was probably forgiveable, especially since this is a limited resource, but having previously absorbed a volley of magic missiles, the spellcaster should have been clued in. Figuring out how Cube of Force and multiple anti-magic rays interact is tricky. There was another opportunity to use the Beholders Telekinetic abilities to fling corpses at the party in the anti-magic field which I probably could have taken. The yuan-ti ended up getting hemmed in behind a wall of berserkers and thus their effectiveness was blunted. The party was very sharp and made good use of their resources too.



Placing the Yuan-ti near the Beholders was entirely fair, as Aerthun had been aware of the characters forays, and with his scrying/divination ability, would have figured out something was up. It is not beyond probablity similar intelligent ruses will be forthcoming in the future. This victory also allows them to come back a bit from the disasterous reversal they suffered last session. Good stuff!