[Review] Towers of Krshal (OD&D); Seed Corn

[Toolbox]

Towers of Krshal (2012)

Albert Rakowski (Underworld Kingdom)

OD&D





The 2008-2012 era of the OSR was one of growth and bold experimentation and probably sowed the seeds for the current mess we are in. However, in that strange epoch, artisinal OD&D was the game of choice, many new things were tried, people mostly DID play their own shit so there was a connection to the actual game, and as such many of the games were worthwhile. Towers of Krshal is a product from a bold age of innovation.

How do you describe something like this? I think Kent once proposed tables (specifically the ones in the Wilderness) are a way of compressing what would otherwise be an immense amount of information. This trend was ressurected in the OSR by works of the likes of McGrogans Yoon-Suin and Rakowski’s Towers of Krshal represents its purest form. Can you convey a setting using only random tables and still have something that is more then just fluff? Turns out you can!



Krshal is a bit more focused or at least intelligible then the later and ultimately perhaps a bit too strange Ashen Void. The stone-age desert inhabited by incomprehensible geometries has been exchanged for a gothic industrial ecumenopolis (?), Krshal, a winding, Bas-Lag-like maze of districts, towers, railroads, asylums and graveyards, with a phantasmagorical underworld of sewers, catacombs, tunnels and the ruins of earlier Krshals. You get intimations of gun and sword-slinging fortune-hunters recruited by malformed wizards, armed with retainers recruited from flophouses, dredging through charnel pits, ossuaries, scrap yards and trash heaps, looking for trinkets from Krshal’s buried past.

This is very much a product of its age, an age when the OSR consisted of more experienced, more practicing players by and large more familiar with the concepts and lingua franca of DnD. Once this language is understood, all of its components start to fall into place. You see the particulars as instantiations of elements of the game of D&D. The drunks are retainers, the wizards are either antagonists or possible employers, the sapient Difference Engines represent anything from Sages, to employers to monstrous antagonists inhabiting the omnipresent towers. Everything that is proposed is given purpose, both in the implied setting of Krshal, and the framework of the game of D&D. If the author can channel or moderate his creativity through the lens of DnD then something like this works. Rakowski CAN moderate his immense creativity or perhaps it is simply inextricably linked to D&D.

How nice, you think, but also notice the balance of valuables, trash, danger. Compare with the tables in Ossuary finds, which posit more consistent rewards with less danger. Perhaps these will be regular types of hoards in your megadungeon? At the same time each detail is noted, forming a picture in the mind, a skeletal structure from which to infer the rest of such a setting.

What is in a name? Does it matter if not every sentence is perfect when you have mastered the power of Names? When a single evocative name can conjure a picture, a seed of an idea? What lies within Ossuary XIII? What is the purpose of the Lofty Museum of the Fossilized Past? Are you perhaps tasked by an unscrupulous necromancer to recover the bones of some long-extinct draconic menace from under the eyes of his rival, the Curator? But this must inspire you. You must have the werewithal to add this to your OD&D kit and get shitbrewing. It must hit you in the right spot.

Ghoul mothers, each with mutant hoards of ghouls. Demons taking the shapes of men. Grotesque pets from the animal market. 6 New variants of Mould, each described with but a single sentence. Additions and replacement that change the geometry and context of the bestiary. The wheel is nowhere reinvented. Supplements are added to allow you to look on the old bestiary in a new light.

Notice focus on gameplay, addition of cursed or dangerous lanterns, easy, free-flowing but utterly gameable, immediately portable into some wondrous item table. Notice also in the table below, subtle prods so you are incentivized to expand and complete the existing set. The act of creation is treated as enjoyable, the reader is treated as an adult and it does feel like genuine DnD, not surface mimicry thereof.

Here too. The presence of oil for robots/drones sort of forces you to re-examine some of the assumptions of DnD and figure out how these components could be slotted in. In lieu of rescueing the occasional prisoner, we could instead find a (damaged?) robot? Notice too the automatons themselves are not described in this book. You have to enjoy this process and I think to get a lot of it out of it it would help if you have at least one or two campaigns behind your belt but if you do, Krshal does seem like a place that is actually worth exploring. Its a giant city, what format do I use? Megadungeon/Underworld seems like the most straightforward model. Are the PCs visitors like in Empire of the Petal Throne?

32 pages to convey a setting, with gameable materials included. Impressionist strokes, made from a position of genuine understanding, not a desire to escape effort. The anthem of a different age.

You must be an idealist, curious enough to strike out on your own and try new things, yet not so egomaniacal that you cannot enjoy working with an outline granted to you by another mind. Are you such a one, and do you dream of a campaign the likes of which has not been seen in these fallen times. Or do you have your own weird city, and do you seek to increase its strength tenfold? It should not be hard to incorporate this into, say, Into the Odd. If so, perhaps you shall enjoy the weirdness of the Towers of Krshal.



****















