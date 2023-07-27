[Review] Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate Pt. VIII: GM Section

A penultimate look at the Wandering Heroes core rpg.



A critical, possibly the most critical section in any game, yet often neglected. Wandering Heroes is both long and dense, providing you with a superabundance of information: Martial arts rules, Kung fu techniques, a setting, monsters, items and so on. How to synthesize these elements into an effective campaign is vital information. 28 pages are devoted to the process.



Here I think it is useful to make a division between conveying the intent of the game, which is of primary importance, and providing a roadmap to the realization of that intent, which is of secondary, but still vital importance. In terms of conveying intent the GM sections succeeds with flying colors. In terms of realizing the intent there are some promising motions and nudges but a lot is left open.



In terms of intent, theme, simulationism, the GM section is quite good. It does (perhaps inevitably) re-iterate a lot of information that is present elsewhere in the book, adding to its length. Concepts like Qinggoing are explained, themes and tropes of the genre are given a place, the role of dungeons in the genre of Wuxia is discussed and so on. This ends with an appendix N that covers almost 4 pages of film, series, fiction and non-fiction. The breadth of the source material is such that you can probably reconstitute the GM’s frame of reference even if you had no prior interest in the genre. This is good.



There are some central truths to the setting that serve more to assuade the GM’s latent autistic impulses then as further springboards for adventure. The nature of the enlightened goddess, the origins of the Demon Emperor the, (somewhat), unneccessary connection to the world of Sertorius, Brendan’s previous game. It is good for providing extra context but it does not in itself inspire more adventure. As is often the case, the revelation of these central mysteries diminishes rather than ennobles. We are better off not knowing.



When it comes to the business of running Wandering Heroes the game skirts a somewhat uneven balance between genre emulation and a sandbox game. There is a discussion of the role of Fate, an explicitly narrativist element that requires the GM to massage events so that certain elements are recurring, but this is accompanied by advice about the importance of player agency and the avoidance of rail-roading, setting up an uncomfortable tension between these forces that the GM section is never quite able to resolve.

Elaborate Fate tables are provided, one transposing into the next one, to serve as springboards for inspiration. This inspiration section is also something the GM’s section does well, equipped with an extensive array of random tables for the generation of adventure seeds, NPC personalities, events, the special GRUDGE encounters and even some overland encounters. The last part comes as a welcome suprise, featuring extensive tables specific to each region, with recommended frequencies for travelling on the road, through wilderness and in dungeons. There is one critical difference: Instead of tying the possibility of a random encounter to random chance, the Survival skill allows characters to avoid random encounters entirely. This is not as strange as it might first appear: The AD&D ranger famously reduces suprise chances for characters, and in the Wilderness, such a surprise may be used to bypass the encounter entirely (as is the case in WH as well). This is supplemented with a Reaction Roll table based on the Persuade and Resolve Skills. Absolute social-min-max buttpain is avoided by including plenty of conditional modifiers and marking such a roll as optional. It is not mind-control.

These random encounter tables, often omitted in Tradgames, serve to ‘justify’ a lot of the content in the preceding sections by giving you some handholds when it comes to managing its unwieldy bulk. The myriad factions and schools are incorporated by the use of a so-called Grudge table, which is populated during play, gradually filled with factions sleighted by the PCs, and represents a good tool to simulate a world where interactions have consequences. This is later propped up by a description of a method of tracking and collating various NPCs and their relations. As I have concluded before, this is not a fake game. This has been played, repeatedly, and some of its contents were clearly drawn from practical experience.



There is also about a page of advice, allowing neophyte GMs to avoid common mistakes. The injunction against skill roles as magic buttons, fudging, not preparing so techniques have to be managed during play and an urge to let combat arise organically is all welcome advice. A controversial choice, and one that really nudges the game into the drama side of the pool is the inclusion of rules for being bringing characters back from the dead.

Death in RPGs is a tricky subject. Most rpgs seem to have figured out that having a persistent character removed from the game as a result of a stroke of bad luck or poor decision making is a bit harsh and deterimental to a healthy game. Generally this is patched over by giving people multiple ‘lives’, either explicitly (with the inclusion of magic that can raise people from the dead) or implicitly by the use of Fate Points or other such matters allowing characters to survive situations that would otherwise result in certain death. In Wandering Heroes, the characters may argue in front of a Celestial Magistrate, and if successfull, can be returned to life with only a general indication of a drawback, and if random chance is invoked, the Percentage chance to survive is equal to the age of the character. This is perhaps a bit too high concept to be treated as the go too method of avoiding character death, although the status of the PCs as exceptional heroes is well established.



The ambitious fusion between skill-oriented open play (or what the Pedantic Discord has come to term ‘gamergaming’) and dramatic, role-playing oriented simulation (e.g. ‘storygaming’) is articulated in a seperate section but the tension is not really resolved. You get a section (including some tables) for generating adventure hooks, and tables for three different types of adventures, some involving the more trad-based Villain-oriented approach, others firmly location based. I think a weakness of this section is that there is still far too much of an implicit sort of understanding of what an adventure is supposed to look like and how it is supposed to be executed. When the topic is covered it comes across as a bit woolly. Fortunately, the sample adventures in the book provide a useful example in any case.



Suprise suprise, we do get a section on dungeons, complete with several example traps. There is an unexpected but welcome emphasis on versimilitude and, dare I say it, Gygaxian Naturalism. Reducing trap detection to a passive skill, and removing some of the elements of classic dungeoncrawling like listening at doors will probably irk purists and longtime OSR fans but when the dust has settled, this does end up coming a lot closer to classic dungeoncrawling then many tradgames of its ilk, and that is no small compliment.



What else? The book is high on hooks and adventure generation tools, sparse on procedures to outline a campaign. There is sparse (but appreciated) additional advice on the generation of new Martial Arts techniques, with guidelines that provide enough handholds for the GM to at least get started. It is likely many of the topics covered elsewhere in the book could have been relegated to this section to form a more coherent whole. Nevertheless, the GM section does manage to solve several not-unformidable challenges of running Wandering Heroes of Ogre Gate.



Join us next time as we check out the sample (non-dungeon) adventure in the back of the book, and conclude our review of this intriguing blend of trad- and classic gamedesign.













