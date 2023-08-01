[Review] M1 Into the Maelstrom (BECMI); Condors Dreaming of Flight

[Adventure]

M1 Into the Maelstrom (1985)

Bruce & Beatrice Heard (TSR)

Lvl 25 – 30

The quest for excellent high level material continues. Thus far the most we can reasonably expect is playable, with perhaps a few good ideas. M1 does not buck the trend, although there are some highlights in the scenario. Part of the problem might be that unlike level 8-12 AD&D, level 25-30 BECMI does not seem real. Its spells and abilities have not been honed and balanced by years of play. There are no breaks, caveats, limitations, no item saving throws, no material components and no system shock to prevent rampant abuse of magical power. There are 30d6 fireballs galore but no globes of minor invulnerability to counteract them (although I did find the 9th level spell IMMUNITY in the Master series, which would serve well).



There is something revealing about high level adventures because of the disparity between the fiction and the actual game design. This perhaps explains the OSR’s gravitation towards low level adventures, a fear of getting caught. In an adventure for levels 1-3, you can make something which resembles a sword and sorcery adventure in broad strokes and if you don’t fuck up the math and whatever peculiarities of the particular ruleset are minor enough so that this does not completely collapse. At higher levels, you can have an idea of what a high level adventure might be about but unless you also have knowledge of what the gameplay is actually like the effort is likely to fall effortlessly to players that know what they are doing. An ancient red dragon awaits? I cast Clairvoyance. I scry on it. I project an image to expend its breath weapons. I turn ethereal and wait until it falls asleep. I teleport without error into its lair that I have first scried. Etc. etc. A good adventure anticipates such obvious shortcuts and either blocks them or preferably, is designed so that those shortcuts are actually a vital part in achieving success.



Reading M1 you get the idea that Heard understands the implications of, say, the Mass Combat System pretty well but either did not fully anticipate the capabilities of level 25-30 characters or perhaps considered the anticipation of high level character magic to lie outside his responsibilities as a game designer. The result is something that feels grand in scope, proper for epic heroes and certainly has moments of genuine game design but also feels disconnected and at times unnecessarily railroad-y.



I digress. A poisonous fog has descended on Norworld (previously seen in Test of the Warlords, among others). Harvests, cattle and people are dying by the day. Baron Norland of nearby Qeodhar is believed to be the culprit behind the pestilence. King Ericall sends you, his top guy, to assemble an armada to lay down the law, with the caveat that Qeodhar is on the border of Alphatia, ancient Atlantic superpower ruled by a council of 1000 level 36 MUs and you might set off a war between two empires in the process. In actuality, this is all a ruse by Alphaks, an Immortal with a milennia old grudge against Alphatia, recently arrived on Mystara to cook up a dish that is best served cold.



Whew. The adventure starts by setting out the bare necessities of facilitating an invasion force of Qeodhar, meaning an army at least 4000 strong and assorted transportation, and providing about 4 fleets worth of ships and crew if you are using premades. It also introduces an expansion to the warmachine quick resolution system known as Shipmachine, with added factors for resolving ship to ship combat. It looks fairly comprehensive, with rules for taking prisoners as rowers, taking and repairing disabled enemy vessels and repairing your ships. It suffers a bit from the same shortcomings as the Warmachine in that logistics are not really covered although I imagine it might actually be easier to track since the army is confined to a few discrete units. Whether any of this works is hard to estimate at first glance.



The problem here is that your party, being level 25-30, is expected to painstakingly assemble an armada and prepare for a land-invasion of Qeodhar while they can just scry on ole’ Baron Qeodhar (who is not guilty btw), teleport into his privy chamber and stab him multiple times per round with a +5 sword when he enters to take a royal dump. I would have expected the possibility to at least have been covered.







A good conceit of the adventure is that Alphaks and two other Immortals, Vanya and Koryis, are manipulating or watching events behind the scenes. The resolution of each encounter will give a number of points to each Immortal. If they reach a certain threshold, Alphaks will begin fucking up the party and causing trouble with curses, rations, worsened command ratings etc. and the other two Immortals will begin to offer boons (a raise dead, or +1 to a primary ability score). Koryis gets points if you avoid trouble or settle things with diplomacy, Vanya gets points if you conquer and crush your foes. This system is bare bones and it could have been more detailed (in particular, the amount of interventions could have been made more explicit) but it does reward different types of play and creates stakes besides survival. The part at the end of the adventure that compares points scored for all Immortals and gives various endings is probable nonsense, and at any rate, the defeat of Alphaks at the end, followed by a humiliating ruin as Thyatis invades Norwold is not going to go over well at most tables.



The first section of the adventure has a hex map but is really more or a branching railroad, the resolution of each encounter spiralling into different other encounters. The encounters proper are interesting because the author seems to have realized that PCs of this level are virtually indestructible, and can flee from anything they cannot destroy anyway. Therefore many encounters in this and the next section will target the crew or ships that are required to actually win the ship-battles rather then only challenging character power. The first section is good too in that a battle can actually be avoided. The adventure has the sort of diplomacy that you would expect at this level, where the characters must bargain with entire nations.



At the same time, the encounters themselves are sort of open. One is an ice-berg that holds 3 ancient white dragons. If the party is strong, the adventure recommends you have the Immortal Koryis protect them with 75% Anti-magic (this games version of MR). While the dragons are there, normal crews panic, and any ship not personally commanded by the PCs is driven back. You can try to go around (triggering a storm encounter), board the iceberg and maybe get stuck in, try to sail by and tank several breath weapons (not recommended) or give up and go back (the King is not pleased). This is also all just the overture (and this includes a possible invasion of an island nation), and the characters and their entire fleet is swallowed up by a maelstrom and taken to part II. Depending on what side got the most points (and you have to work to make Alphaks win in this section), you either get a lot of your sailors back, or you are granted a Rod of Victory. Not bad!

Like CM6, this thing suffers from its scene-like nature. It would not have been difficult, and probably more interesting to turn the following area, a giant globe of air containing floating islands that are themselves the debris of some ancient conflict that destroyed the Alphatian homeworld. Yes that is nuts and a great premise. But it feels like you are being transported to a different video-game level. There is a discontinuity to the whole.

The second part is the weakest, more because it is a straight up pastiche of the Odyssey, with the serial numbers barely given a courtesy filing. The armada arrives adrift in the floating bubble of air, but there is a nearby island. The natives are friendly but addicted to the Zzonga fruit that grows there, and soon the PCs will have to set out and recapture their sailors who will not want to leave. Taking inspiration from mythology is good and all but in the name of Garl Glittergold at least mix up the order and borrow from different sources. We get them all: the Polyphemos is replaced with a Gargantuan Beholder, you get a Cloud Giant’s daughter asking you to take her back (Laestrygonians), the sorceress Kersey that transforms people into turkeys (Circe), Aeolus, the herds of Apollo, Scylla and Carybdis etc. etc. Encounters are fairly unsophisticated as far as high level encounters go, relying on brute force (i.e. Scylla is a Gargantuan Hydra) to carry the day.

The one exception is the Journey to the Underworld, which feels both properly mythic and properly challenging. You enter a crackling gate into some interstitial realm, you bargain with a demon crewing a ship of shadows, when you go to feed blood, calling forth a spirit, the gateway to the realm of death opens and undead (some quite formidable) begin coming forth and the characters must fend them off from the sacrifice. If you have the spells, you can just bring back the ghost and get yourself a 14th level Mystic retainer. The demon, who is not Alphaks, is an asshole and tries to trick the characters into boarding his ship so he can maroon them on the isle of spirits. Getting marrooned sounds bad enough, although the question of ‘CANT WE JUST WISH/TELEPORT OURSELVES ELSEWHERE’ does remain and is not accounted for. Speaking of which, can’t you just Wish the fleet to the portal out of this realm? What about Gate? The party has at least one level 25 wizard (the sample character is level 28).

Part III. An actually interesting scenarios. The sphere is divided by a zone of asteroids (bad news if you cross them) or the Maelstrom (marginally better news), which deposits you into the northern hemisphere of the aerial realm. This is essentially a grand strategy game, with some subtleties and elaborations worked into it. The arrival of your armada has disrupted the delicate balance of power between a lawful, a neutral and a chaotic kingdom. The lawful kingdom will receive the characters but refuse passage to the Armada, telling them to fuck off. The arrival of the armada has caused the two other floating island kingdoms to ally immediately and against it. There is a strong neutral faction (the Merchant Guild). There are some pirates with weird phase submarines secretely allied to the Chaotic kingdom. If you can prove this you can cause some of the kingdoms to switch sides. You can invade the kingdoms and if you take the capitol you can gain control of them and add the fleets to your own.

The only problem I see is that unlike the complex army list of CM1, each kingdom has one garrison, one troop of auxilliaries, and one fleet. You don’t quite have the same sort of tactical flexibility, and the outcome of the battle will be decided by a single diceroll. It is often hard to see how the Seamachine interacts with the game of D&D. Indeed, it begs the question whether or not it would not have been better to include a proper mass combat system, integrated into the framework of D&D, and play out the fleet battles in this way. This will become especially pertinent in section 4.



So in section 4, ideally all the encounters you have had up until now that have either increased or decreased your fleet strength should now be put to the test as you re-emerge around Alphak’s volcano and now face his enchanted Ironclad vessels, straight from the realm of Death. The only problem is that as explicitly written, these enemy navies are all but invincible, and the idea is that the PCs will have to make their way to the island in desperate flight.

Here too, in a proper game, your conduct throughout the adventure would have mattered and being able to board Alphaks’s stronghold with significant troop strength should have served as an advantage. Oh for the roads not taken. There are intimations of strategy here, with hidden reefs and a poison fog, but this is all more or less invalidated by the railroading text, with the only caveat that you get Xp for each destroyed ship.

The Alphaks volcano base is not bad for a high level punch-up, containing properly ballbusting random encounters, some nasty environmental effects (like the vortex into the realm of DEATH in the centre of the volcano, which is coated with some sort of level draining protoplasmic substance which COMES ALIVE), there’s multiple entrances, there’s a charnel pit filled with hundreds of undead, an entrance in the shape of a giant skull that can Alert Alphaks and blast people with fireballs, some nasty traps, areas of anti-magic with floating platforms and a nice set-piece battle with Alphaks proper. Here too, there is some nice game design. It is possible to skip most of the encounters in the Second book, or at least flee from them. But this will mean that two items that provide a vital advantage against Alphaks, a blade attuned to kill him, and a vial of his blood that will lower his Anti-magic to a mere 10%. If these are not possessed, the party is in for a brutal showdown. Dual-wielding a +5 sword of sharpness and a level draining whip, each +10 against humans. The ability to throw a 36 Dice fireball multiple times in exchange for some power points. He has only 110 hp but he takes minimum damage from everything. There’s a special hourglass that you might want to fuck with that keeps the gate to the island open so Alphaks also has to do some damage control. At the same time, this is also a bit stupid. There is no order of battle, or notes on what type of preparations Alphaks takes if he figures out you are coming. Since he can cast any spell in exchange for some power points, the possibilities are as terrifying as they are manifold (say, if you were lazy, you could just have him attack in melee and cast an uninterruptable HEAL (a 9th level becmi wizard spell). Come to think of it, where the fuck are Alphaks’s PP? This is omitted from the adventure (although Immortals handbook notes the number of PP for the household Roaring demon as 156, so perhaps double that for Alphaks?).



If you win you probably blow up the island, and the amount of points tallied for each immortal determine whether you are victorious, or whether you get the shitty ending and you have to make new level 25-30 PCs because the old ones had their domains burned down and their servants ravished by Thyatians as the credits roll across the screen.









A point that should be noted, the adventure provides premades (thank god!) and gives them a basic loadout (magic swords and armor) as well as a choice of 6-12 potions, 1-3 magic rings, 2-5 misc. magic items and 500.000 gp worth of starting money, which is at least pretty classy. I didn’t do a full treasure check on this adventure and I have no idea how much conquering an alien island kingdom and plundering its vaults should earn, but fwiw I did see occasional treasure hoards of 50.000 pp or a pirate treasure of 2d6 * 100.000 gp float by. How much is an ethereal submarine on the open market?



M1 makes for an occasionally interesting read but I feel it does not quite have the power and knowhow to tackle its gigantic scope. It can also be argued that it tries to juggle too many plates at the same time, trying to provide both intriguing diplomacy, strategic naval combat, immortal meddling and high level D&D at the same time, and not really excelling at any of these parts. You are left with something that reads good but is rickety from a game-design perspective. The month long odyssey across the skies. Is any of this even real, I wonder.



If you have played or know anyone that has played M1 or any of the other parts of the M series, drop a line in the comments. I’m sure people are interested.



As the outline for a proper high level adventure it is not bad. How much work would you have to do to turn this into something stellar, worthy of a 25th level party, I wonder?



