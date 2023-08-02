[Review] Xanadu (OSE); Fine-tuning

[Adventure]

Xanadu (2020)

Vasili Kaliman (Singing Flame)

Lvl 2 – 3

Someone asked if this was good? I am still an OSR reviewer. I can’t run away from my responsibilities all the time. I mean, I want to, don’t get me wrong. I want to live on a mountain top where the sun shines everyday, and it is still 1983. I shall have on my head a Helmet of the Ages, allowing me to astrally project myself into the future, so I may commune with worthy sages like Cordell, Gabor Lux or Trent Smith without being exposed to the cognitive diahrrea of modern OSR. But I can’t. I have to protect people. So eventually, sigh, I have to review, sigh, something that came out in the last few years for the most popular system, which is fucking B/X. So this is where we stand. Me and this OSE adventure for levels 2-3. I read it. It sucks. God has abandoned us and we are maggots writhing in the corpse of his creation.



I will conclude, based on deep ancestral wisdom received in dreams and absolutely no research whatsoever, that this is the typical state of high end OSE releases. Immaculate layout, high production value, distinctive art style and then SHIT SHIT SHIT. To the point where if I had bought this (close call), I would be furious, which is two degrees above my usual reviewing mood of enraged.



How do you fuck up an adventure for levels 2-3? Not by sucking entirely! There’s a few items and encounters here that show promise and are definetely legitimate. In theory this could have been assembled and ordered into something that would have been fun. But as a whole, as a coherent experience that you can plug into your game, there is a bunch of misery and arbitrary death. If I had to play this I would feel bemused and then sick. So if this was an Lotfp adventure, it would get 4 stars (making it the best Lotfp adventure ever). But this is an OSE adventure for normal, innocent people, who have done nothing to deserve such a fate.



I was suckered in by the gorgeous map and then I saw MAPS BY DYSON LOGOS. AHAAAAAH! I recognize that smushed together blockhouse bungalow style anywhere! The man who hates corridors strikes again. In all honesty, the map is actually quite serviceable and charitably speaking, the place is large enough to explore in a variety of ways, even containing a few secret and stuck doors.



There is something about the artstyle and the subject matter that is tonally dissonant. Kaliman did the style himself, and in terms of making something that looks distinctive he has succeeded beyond question. It looks like a CRPG from the golden age of computer games. But the subject matter is just weird horror. A tooth-fairy worshipping cult has summoned the tooth-fairy, she has killed nearly everyone, transformed the survivors into weird freaks (a stone monster, a shit monster, a seamstress monster etc.), and used them to turn the dungeon into a trap, so that those who enter cannot leave. Its all body horror, impregnation, transfiguration, tiny evil dead clones and a shit monster etc.

6 adventure hooks, pretty standard stuff. Treasure map, cult survivor flees into town (which is nearby, apparently), help us we are being slaughtered by tooth monsters coming from the nearby temple of Xanadu etc. etc. Cult rumors but they don’t really transform into any sort of action, random cult nature which should serve as a warning, meaning the dungeon has not really been themed to any particular answer so it does not matter. Enter dungeon proper.

Lets talk about useability. This thing is useable up the wazzoo. Bullet point descriptions that don’t quite go too far. Hyperlink to other areas. Specific interactions within the room bolded. Impeccable organization. All so we can put one, maybe two rooms per page, and organize something that is equivalent to a 4 page dungeon with minimal interaction. Somehow, somewhere, we have in the OSR Trent Foster, who creates hyper-dense, tactically complex, rich scenarios with normal paragraphs that would be a challenge for even veteran OSR players, and we have this thing which uses 30 years of layout innovation and SORCERY to sex up an adventure with all the complexity of an episode of Alf.

Every dungeon needs a gimmick. Here the gimmick is that once you enter you get trapped and you cannot escape. This is mitigated somewhat by the fact there are no random encounters in the dungeon, and whether or not you can rest at all is left open, a worrying omission. You are also immediately mutated. Freakshow Alert!





Xanadu encounters are pretty much exclusively of the Kill the Freakshow variety. There’s about 7 encounters, all but two being straightforward combat, no order of battle, sometimes with an environmental set piece. The initial encounter is actually quite good, with bizarre floating brain things with tendril stingers that blast acid cum (that can make you pregnant, and you need to get a magic abortion), slowly moving up to you, if you kill them they explode, possibly setting off a chain reaction. Its a hot start but its fair, the PCs are given some time to respond, there are immediately multiple paths you can take, there’s a room where the Lanterns won’t enter etc. That’s good. The rest is all KILL THE FREAKSHOW. Kill the freakshow. Do you want anything? Do I talk to you? Nah. Time to go back to hell!

The one exception here is the Tooth Fairy, who can be summoned if you find enough teeth, which can be collected from two locations in the dungeon. The ritual has a % to succeed equal to the number of teeth. The Tooth fairy will then eat the teeth, requiring a % + 10 number of teeth to be appeased. If not she attacks the Party, likely triggering a TPK. If it works she coughs up diamonds. The only problem is that, as written, there is no real way of figuring out this dynamic. Let us be charitable, your players will probably figure out TOOTH FAIRY WANTS TEETH, and keep the rest of the Teeth in reserve in case she wants extra. But this is not the only time you see something like this.

The adventure feels like it could use some fine tuning. Take the above example. The trap already does 2d4 in an area, for a party of levels 2-3 that might get someone who fails a save even if they are at full hp. Why add a random component so it does 2d20 and virtually guarantee someone will get zapped? That thief find trap chance to disarm btw, is 15-20%. Another one, you ring a gong to find the room, 4d10 hostile 2 HD creatures with an MV of 180 are summoned. That’s an E(x) of 22 monsters btw. Or take this example.

The lightning potion killing you? That’s fine. Maybe add a provision where someone can throw it or opens it or something but that is expected. The immortality thing; Its not that you can’t throw a negative effect or a caveat in there every once in a while. The appeal of the Weird is that the results are unpredictable. It is like gambling. But in Xanadu, the result is skewed heavily towards the negative, and the penalties are often severe. The result is that many players are going to be reluctant to interact with all that weirdness you put out there and this will make the game BOOOORING. Don’t get me wrong. Some of the weird obstacles in these dungeon chambers are fun, however, the balance is fucked! You can find more lethal potions in Xanadu then you can find potions of healing [1]. All the monsters are strong, numerous and FAST. 1d6+4 Yellow musk creepers against a party of level 2-3? 4d10 2 HD tooth monsters with 180′ movement speed? There’s acid bladders hanging on the ceiling that corrode your equipment[2].

The way this has been written, a lot of the deaths are going to come down to having to random chance and D&D is ultimately about player skill as well as random chance. Perhaps the best illustration of this is the central mystery. If you want to escape from the dungeon you must figure out that you have to rotate yourself some clock arms. Once you do so, you have to painstakingly search the many volumes scattered across the dungeon and cross reference these against the rantings of the Stone Daughter so you can find the correct combinatio- JUST KIDDING ITS A RANDOM ROLL.

And of course, every time you fiddle with clocks, evil minatures of the PCs (an otherwise fine, even exemplary monster) are summoned at a ridiculous rate. Hope you roll well I guess.

This has all the hallmarks of a Utility Standard The Best adventure. Nice layout, Unique creatures, Unique treasure, good magic items, imaginative writing. Not a mundane gold piece in sight. But the whole doesn’t add up to what I would consider enjoyable DnD. If I had to guess, I’d suspect mr. Kaliman has not been running DnD for very long, although he certainly has done his homework (the memory moss and the yellow creepers were well used) and the 80s movies and mention of B1 in his appendix N might indicate otherwise. Given the style I would have expected some CRPGs in there too. This could be a thing of completely different expectations, but how? What manner of man boots up OSE, sees the super adventure time artstyle, and translates that to I WILL KILL YOU WITH POOP?

I was half expecting a shoutout to James Raggi in the credits.

I guess I’ll close off with the habitual treasure check. Treasure is unique to the point where it goes overboard with the ‘worth 250 gp to a masochist’, ‘worth 100 gp to a coin collector’ etc bit. Do that once or twice, as color, for a valuable item so the PCs have something to do during their downtime and you can maybe introduce some hooks. Placement is not bad. There’s a few areas that are hard to reach, treasure is occasionally trapped, or subtle, or cursed. Maybe consider hiding it more often. Stuff like armor polish that will temporarily enchant armor is perfectly fine, as is a book that will answer 4 questions, and it does not make the beginner mistake of offering only permanent items. Magic item ratio is just right although there are not many magic weapons and total treasure amounts to something like 22.600 gp, which is also just right considering not all of it will be found and certainly people will get rekt.



Despite the gross weirdness Xanadu has all the ingredients to be pretty alright but I feel it needs tweaking and fine-tuning. Maybe up the level range to 2-4? It comes across as uneccessarily brutal without telegraphing what an absolute curbstomping the PCs are in for, and the curbstomping is going to be delivered randomly. If you have become autistically fixated on the process of dying to something bizarre at 0 hp and rerolling a character in 10 minutes, this might be just the thing for you. For the rest, probably skip.



I don’t know why but I have the urge to listen to Molchat Doma.



[1] Technically there are zero potions of healing, but there is an Elixer of healing and some monsters leave behind sweet tooth floss that heals 1 hp and can be eaten 1/day.

[2] Instructing the GM to make a save vs breath for the items. Tsk. I tried finding them, I don’t think OSE has item saving throws at all, but the original 1e DMG would have item saving throws based on the type of damage, different from the saving throws of characters.



























