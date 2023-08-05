[Review] In the Shadow of Tower Silveraxe (OSE); Standard Template Construct

[Adventure]

In the Shadow of Tower Silveraxe (1st printing) (2021)

Jacob Fleming (Zinequest)

Low- to Mid- levels

Our previous installment saw us take a look at Xanadu, an unusual, unconventional adventure which perhaps needs some fine-tuning, today we take a look at In the Shadow of Tower Silveraxe, possibly its polar opposite. Tower Silveraxe is vanilla and based on rock-solid design principles but the minimalist description, convention and standard treasure routines leave us wanting a bit more. It is, however, legit.



Tower of the Silveraxe is a 64 page booklet describing the Gemthrone Mountain Wilderness, a 30 x 48 mile area mountainous area containing a dwarven and elf settlements, the mysterious Labyrinth of Shadows and quite a few ruins constructed by enigmatic and now departed builders. It is so vanilla as to have leapt straight out of Greyhawk and you can probably export it directly into your game without nary a ripple. The normal balance of power in the region has been cruelly disrupted after a band of brigands known as the Silveraxe captured and invaded the Tower of The Builders, unlocked some sinister power and transformed themselves into the walking dead. Enter the PCs.

TotS reminds me most of a hex version of the overland portion of B10, a geographically limited region containing several lairs and small dungeons, with a few overlapping concepts to tie it all together. A mysterious cyper scattered across three statues in the region, which itself forms the key to an encrypted treasure map found in one of the ruins, is something that will be puzzled out or not as the PCs wander the area. A nice touch! The PCs are onboarded with a rumor-table, there’s an elaboration on the somewhat barebones hunting rules in OSE and a weather table is provided to add a bit of swinginess to the overland portion. Not bad! Two settlements provide some rumors and a place for recovery, these are competent and naturalistic but unexceptional.



The bulk of the adventure consists of 13 ruins, with 9-16 rooms spread across 1-2 levels on average. Tombs, ruins and abandoned mining shafts. Content is heavily geared towards the vanilla and perhaps more importantly, the generic. Specificity is a bit lacking. Orcs, skeletons, bugbears. Less ‘skeletons still garbed in the rotting livery of the Red Lord’ or ‘Orcs of the Blue Knife.’ Occasionally, intelligent opponents will be busy on some activity, or patrolling. A rare complex encounter involves a ravine just past a door, and a gaggle of harpies on the other side. Mean! I have also noticed a fondness for using trap doors to proper characters into lower levels, which is admirable.

Treasure is also minimally described and any magic is mostly book items, with little ostentation. This is broken up with occasional clever traps, there is use of natural obstacles like ravines, bodies of water, secret areas with treasure etc. Statues which in rare cases have some secret to them (say, a statue with an empty scabbard will open a concealed passageway if a sword is placed inside), the odd trick (say, a magical phrase that will open a door, but can only be read underwater) and the odd order of battle round it off. I would put the ratio of tricks to combat at about 1:5. Random encounters are always provided but sometimes feel a bit out of place, the locations are somewhat too small. This could be fixed (and is, in one occasion), by having the occupants of the dungeon wander around.

Lair destruction is enlivened somewhat by the presence of the Golthek, a tribe of cyclopean humanoids led by their evil high priest seeking to obtain the odd orange gemstones that can occasionally be found in the region, and serve to activate some of the buried relics that are dotted throughout the region. A renegade tribesmember can even be encountered and recruited. There are, sadly, few other potential henchmen in the area (two elven prisoners, but it is not clear if they will join afterward). Occasional settlements such as Amethyst Lake Ranch will offer monetary reward for particular problems, such as the destruction of a loathsome Troll, or the recovery of a locket.

Attempts to lean into the enchanted nature of the Labyrinth of Shadows, the titular enchanted forest where things are baaaad…are sparse but appreciated when they do occur. A poisoned lake, an animal graveyard for trolls and crab spiders, an arcane well that will grant some boon to whoever drinks from it. These moments serve to emphasize the weirdness, and frankly, the adventure could use more of these.

I keep trying to mentally compare this section to the wilderness section in B10, which is similar but feels far more varied and fantastical. Where is the bastard evil curse-magic of the Lake of Lost Dreams? A pitched battle with shapechangers in some forsaken canyon. The accursed tombs in the hills. The named goblin tribes in some petrified forest. These stand out to me even now. In constrast, a lot of the content in Silveraxe is fine but generic. The occasional artful use of a Rhagodessa, Water Termites, Giant Pirahna or a Rock Python is of course appreciated, but we need a bit more oomph. I compare again, the undead and vermin filled Tower of the Builders with its bandit-captain turned Shadow to the pseudo-Aztec ruins of Xytaqua, the fight with an invisible minotaur and the bizarre showdown with the enchanted portraits against the slaver wizard.

Treasure amount is acceptable in a pinch, if a bit on the light side. Some lairs leave the party with nary 1000 to show for it but compensate for that in magic items while others contain proper hoards. The Tower of the Builders, which is the largest dungeon in the area, contains a respectable 14000 gp worth of valuables. Concealment is rare, although several secret areas serve to reward for lucky, persistent or discerning players. Bring elves. Magic items are all btb.



There are some occasional minor editing lapses (missing block trap descriptions, a single effect of having storms left empty etc.), but overal the booklet is very well laid out and useful, properly cross-referenced, and easy to use. Art and production value is cute.



Tower of the Silveraxe is a competent wilderness crawl that should provide many hours of adequate entertainment, with a few flourishes to elevate it above being completely average. The challenge of Vanilla is that you are using building blocks that have been used many times before and you have to somehow peer through the blur and conjure up its strongest, most platonic shape. Good vanilla is hard. That being said, if you like B/X dnd, this is going to be a perfectly acceptable experience for levels 2-5. I’d give it a low ***. Go for B10 first.

































