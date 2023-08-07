[Review] Hideous Daylight (OSE): Last Knight

[Adventure]

Hideous Daylight (2020)

Brad Kerr

Lvl 1-3



One name that keeps popping up when you discuss OSE is Brad Kerr. Is his reputation deserved? Going by Hideous Daylight, the answer appears to be a rare yes. Hideous Daylight is a delightful low level adventure and a tasteful bit of weird horror to boot.



The garden of Duke Olmer is wrapped in eternal afternoon. Soldiers and knights surround the walled estate. The animals have grown violent. Strange and inexplicable terrors stalk the place. Men have gone in and have not returned. The Duke puts out a bounty to end the curse. Enter the PCs.



What makes an adventure tick? Is it just the artful placement of creatures, treasure, traps & tricks? The non-linearity? No! Something comes before. An Idea! A good module writer can translate that idea into the language of D&D. Some of these new OSE modules are either conceptually barren or incoherent. This one takes one central concept but adds all these permutations, elaborations, complications etc so it becomes varied and interesting to explore. And not a hint of machine code OSE format in sight. A module written in the tongue of men, paragraphs and highlighted sentences and all!



At the centre of the adventure is a dark secret. The shadow-succubus Sarae, exile from hell. Trapped in a mirror, she uses her wiles to seduce the mortal ruler, and the offspring is to bring a great harvest of souls with which to get her back in hells good grace. It failed once, now she has tried again with the current duke. The court wizard sees it coming and has frozen the afternoon, for sunlight is lethal to the demon. The eternal afternoon brings with it complications, the veil in reality has grown thin, and inexplicable visitors have begun appearing. Also, the wizards rat familiar has been increased to giant size to protect his apprentice, now dead, and now the giant unstoppable rat monster roams the garden. The wizard is trapped in his invisible sanctum and cant move for fear of ending the spell. A mystery!



Its a good adventure thats a little rough around the edges. It is sort of assumed you want to use Advanced OSE because of references to the ranger et. al. The magic and the metaphysics are a bit dubious within the framework of D&D. The dungeon map itself is primitive, despite having lots of stuff going on. But it has charm and plentiful encounters, excellent encounters that make the adventure. Justified use of the weird. A seemingly normal location transfigured by supernatural power. Some concealed treasure. A dynamic environment.

A HOT start. The adventure recommends that once you arrive at 2 (the only place where you will not be fired upon by soldiers) you immediately encounter the unstoppable 7 HD rat so your players have somewhere to fucking hide and try out the chase rules (remember kids, rations or burning oil are a fleeing adventurer’s best friend!). Where do you flee? The hedge maze!



How do you emphasize the weird? Things are not what they seem. Deer are grazing in the field, but they are grazing on a man! Flesh-eating deer! The visitors are cobbled together human shapes, only temporarily mortal, trapped in autistic loops, or unwittingly dangerous. A collection of hands and arms that greets characters in a friendly way but then proceeds to rip them to pieces. An undead knight bound to a vow. An aggressive immortal rabit that gains partial immunity to whatever killed it. A bizarre spoon-shaped threat. And um…bees!

There’s a good variety of encounters that seem to fit around a central theme. Hostile, too deadly to face, seemingly friendly, actually friendly if befriended but apparently dangerous, can be bargained with, friendly but speaking a foreign tongue etc. You can envision the adventure playing out in many different ways when you absorb it. This is coupled with a dynamic environment. Concealed treasure, apparently valuable material that is worthless, dangerous weird features, dynamic features like statuary that you can topple onto creatures, or an observation tower that allows you to see the hedge maze. Brief consideration (without turn duration) of the ability to chop through the hedgemaze. You find cans of silver paint, which can be used to coat your weapons so you can hurt the Shadow Demons in the well, things like that. Threats or elements are foreshadowed so they do not come ex nihilo.

Not much maze in this hedgemaze!

Treasure is downright miserly for a low level adventure. A reward of 2000 gp for ending the threat is unexpectedly generous, but the treasure total found during the adventure is little more then a pittance (indeed, the valuable silver paint should perhaps have been valued). There is a rather out of place micro-quest where you help the ranger muck out her stables for 25 gp, which might serve as a hideout but DEAR GOD WOMAN leave this awful place. Given the lethality of the adventure, this is a bit of a wasted opportunity.

Treasure placement is mostly tasteful, there are some spells to be recovered and there are three unique magic items. The enchanted shovel sword that allows you to dig a 60 ft. tunnel 2/day is probably a nightmare depending on how it is adjudicated but is a good item, as are the glass elven sword and the bizarre living boots. Enchanted bee honey or magic fruit sort of doubles as consumables for this treasure, earning a passing grade.



I wanna like this one. Its got a good concept and it mostly delivers on the execution. A few more opportunities for the thief to do thief things (find traps, open locks etc.), or the cleric to turn undead would have made it more dnd-ey. Treasure is a bit of a letdown but oh well. There’s quite a few monsters that are hard if not impossible to kill, and the horde of shadow demons near the chalice of blood that is the source of their generative strength is going to be a meaty challenge for characters even of level 2-3. How well the party will do against them is going to come down to silver paint and whether or not the GM rules they are vulnerable to Sleep. Don’t use this as a starting adventure, but a party with an adventure under its belt and at least plate for the fighters should have a formidable but fair challenge on their hands, and an enjoyable time at that. Well done. Hopefully Brad works out some of the kinks in his next installment.



A low ****





























