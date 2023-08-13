[Review] Eminence Luminous & Virgin Tenebrous (OSE); Slav Swank

[Adventure]

Eminence Luminous & Virgin Tenebrous (2022)

Filip Grusczynski

Lvl 5 – 7

Disclaimer: Sponsored content. I have also had the honor of having mr. Grusczynski in my B2 game.



As Anglosphere pop-culture continue to self-immolate and becomes increasingly unable to look at its own cultural heritage with anything but a sort of hissing resentment, cowardice and self-loathing, I find myself turning increasingly to other sources for my entertainment of choice. Enter Eminence Luminous & Virgin Tenebrous, an adventure that got to OSE by way of Lotfp, and learned some heavy metal lessons along the way. Grusczynski seeks to put the lie to the claim that OSE can only be played up to level 4-6 by tacking on at least an extra level, and for that we thank him with a hearty shotglass of vodka for we are in for quite a treat. EL&VT is the proverbial real deal, a substantial, occasionally messy, imaginative and challenging adventure that leaves most of its contemporaries in the dust.



Atmospherically it is unmistakably and unapologetically Slavic, having all of the power of a dark faery tale, impregnated with winter, hags, wolves, toymakers, ghosts, curses and a metric tonne of christian imagery. Whiffs of Dark souls and bloodbourne, and of course residual traces of WHFRPG in there too, as mandated by the Bambra accords of 1995. What you will not find is so much as a hint of ironic subversion, although there are occasional insouciant quips in the description or playful encounters, giving it something to offset the morbid severity of the whole. You will also probably die.





An ambitious premise, told in the frame of the authors own setting. To my swamp german eyes it is intelligable but to the rootless cosmopolitian bug-man the references might be impenetrable, which is why Grusczszcsinski helpfully provides conversion notes so it can be placed in any setting, although the explicit christ analogue might cause 2d6 HD worth of players to be destroyed instantly. A lawful monastery was besieged by an army of ersatz Vampire Counts. After a protracted siege, the monks, in desperation, invoked the power of Morana, pagan goddess of death, and the event, interacting with the holy power of the Dead God, kills besieger and besieged alike, and transfigures the ruined monastery into a strange winter hellhole. Morana is trapped and cannot leave. The dead walk the place. Older secrets are waiting to be discovered in the crypts. Enter the PCs.

A 100-page kilodungeon, several overland buildings with 4 levels of dungeon below. There is a nasty side-effect to Morana’s presence; Everything within 1 mile of the monastary is wrapped in eternal winter. You can operate for a number of turns equal to your Con before you start taking 1d6 damage per hour. Winter clothing protects but gives a penalty to attacks. Resist Cold works but only lasts 6 turns. Your expedition is going to take on Dark Souls-like properties as you move from the handful of warm and safe rooms in the dungeon to sally out and explore further, perhaps build your own fires (from say, the barricade in the cathedral) or get whittled down by the cold and the persistent undead. You are eventually going to have to either free or destroy Morana. You can opt to take on the 20 HD pagan goddess directly (good luck!) or set out to destroy the Five Holy Seals keeping her in place. As a nice touch, the destruction of each one has a cumulative percentage chance of freeing her, meaning some parties might not have to find and destroy all of them. The adventure recommends the excellent Melan D20 inspired variant rules for Level Drain given the plethora of undead which is FOR COWARDS.

We start off on a rare bad note, without an overview map of the surrounding landscape, bissected by old siegeworks and littered with cadavers. There are abundant cadavers to loot but Filip understands the importance of pressure and as such both the cold and the random encounters serve to keep the pressure on while an elegant 1d100+n table with n equal to the number of previously looted corpses will yield steadily diminishing returns and increasingly likely negative side effects creates a delicious push your luck mechanic. Gygax approves. The suggestions on handling things abstractedly based on circumstances is starting to sound like I am playing a fucking Dungeon World adventure even though realisitically, the guidelines probably suffice although I wonder if a simple map, a gridwork of trenches and some bullet points for each condition would not have served to make it watertight. It does not help that there are actually 1 encounter and 2 dungeons in this abstract topology (distance is properly noted), one of which is actually within the environs of the fortress proper and thus has no business being in this section! I am trying to find a good paragraph to complain about the use of gunpowder weapons without a preceding explanation for the same, which is absent from OSE, so I might as well do so here.

Random encounters exist for each area (although they are bizarrely placed in the appendix) but are generally excellent and playful. At multiple times during the adventure, it is possible for the party to take actions that will either remove entries from the tables, making the dungeon safer, or to add new entries as they unleash horrors to wander and stalk them in the frozen catacombs. Yes Please! A good mixture exists of unique or new encounters and stable entries, heavily weighted towards undead horrors. Bring a spare cleric and pray to a merciful god that someone has a copy of B/X so you can figure out if you can retry turning attempts.



Compelling encounters, variety and atmospheric writing form the linchpin of this adventure. In the Ravellin there are two brother revenants, who will begin taking pot shots at the characters if they are spotted. The whole ravellin is trapped with tasteful use of explosives (which can be re-appropriated later yes! yes! yes! I love it!). The brothers anounce a melodramatic last stand and fight until they are destroyed. They then appear on the random encounter table and continue to appear, barricading themselves in annoying places, and announce a new last stand until the characters figure out a way to deal with the problem. Assholish bandits, an illusionist toymaker that can replace the characters organs with prosthetics, a hag with a spinning wheel, a mopy were-bat anti-hero, re-animated lich bishops etc. Colorful, deranged characters. Couple this with occasional fights against powerful antagonists like the Carrion Bee queen or the Ghoul mother, who summon hordes of monsters. Let us also not forget the possibility of recovering several henchmen, one of which is a severed talking head that casts spells and another of which is a frost simulacrum of yourself thank you very much.

The Lotfp influence is visible in the somewhat over-caffeinated nature of many of the rooms, which are chock full of cursed magical weird shit, and there are plentiful items that will leave a character permanently transfigured. But it never falls into the black pit of negadungeon territory. Instead everything comes across as very interactive. Often times there is a trade-off. Ring the bell in the belfry to gain a bonus for 24 hours but trigger an immediate random encounter. Ingest the ash of saints. Read a brothers grimm story and get a permanent bonus. Put a minor prayer on the wall and gain a bonus if you are lawful. This lawful vs chaotic element is also strong in this adventure, the Holy items often benefit only those who are lawful while interacting with powerful chaotic relics can turn the alignment of the characters permantly to C. An element of temptation, of corruption, a spiritual battleground. This trend reaches its zenith in level 3 of the dungeon, the Vault, a comparatively desolate area with is heavily trapped and filled with relics of both the divine and the profane, many of them very dangerous. If you ever wanted to have your character touch the Word of God, walk around with grafted Angel Wings or eat from the Tree of Knowledge, now is your chance.

Maps are good, varied if a bit irritatingly portrayed. Doors are sometimes poorly visible against the colored background and the style has me wishing for a simple black lines against a white background. It also does the trick of only showing the partial map of larger dungeons so theoretically you do not have to flip back and forth but there is no master map of these levels so you will likely do just that, if only to verify that you read the connection properly. Secret doors are light, but as far as exploration is concerned, there are tonnes of alternate entrances and ways to get around the level. Filip has a good grasp of pressure too, with areas that either have a chance of causing damage or that can be disabled slowly, which takes time, and they will regenerate eventually. Oftentimes these obstacles will be bizarre, appropriate to the transfigured landscape, an infinite chasm, a hallway full of sharp bone spurs, a frozen lake, a chamber filled to the brim with bones (dare you walk into them?).

Treasure is hard to estimate because a lot of it is tied up in the random spoils of the corpses and catacombs, one of which is repeated in the toy world where they may be looted anew. Nevertheless, total treasure excluding the variable loot is about 56k, and maximum theoretical treasure from both the coffins and the corpses (twice) is on the order of ~10k each (if we are generous), for a total of 80k. a.k.a STINGY.

Poison needle traps and other protections are tastefully employed to keep the PCs guessing. Magic items are always tightly described (a Wand of Death Spell is a baton with a wreath of thorns around it etc. etc.) and are heavily biased towards weapons and armor, many of which are +2 with spellike abilities or even +3. This is supplemented with some unusual consumables (like the Flesh Honey). Description is usually flavorful without going overboard, say, the two handed sword of a six fingered Nephilim, +2, +4 against holy creatures.

Extra credit for including a super secret bonus level of black glass containing virtually no monsters, only bizarre black thrones that give the user some power in exchange for damage, but the dice are explosive. The few monsters and treasure in this section are a nice touch, as is the 1 damage/turn effect. Reminds me of WG4, and it is a great addition, you add that little extra.



I still suspect that with the myriad environmental challenges of the Monastery, the additional complications on some of the levels (the relocking doors on the Royal Quarters, say), and some of the heavier undead (revenants, ghosts, liches and reskinned Invisible stalkers are no joke!), this feels a bit lethal for a party of levels 5-7, particularly without bonus spells for high wisdom and the magic treasure is certainly appropriate for the higher end of that range. I’d go so far as to recommend going to 6-8.



Some shortcomings and the occasional editing rough patch aside, EL&VT is quite promising, a little hyper-active, and laudably ambitious. It does not credit its playtesters, making me vaguely suspicious. It is, however, quite something. The range is somewhere between a *** and a low ****, with my final judgement in favor of **** on account of its ambitious scope. Legit. Give it a light edit and polish up the handful of rough patches.



