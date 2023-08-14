[Actual Play] Like Unto Gods Session XII (AD&D 2e); Labyrinth

In the distant valley of Sargoon, our heroes arose from their slumber, and once again prepared to delve further into the Labyrinth of Madness. Brandoch Daha, overcome by a sullen anger, announced that he required solitude, and would not join the delve that day. His companions nodded, and made what preparations they could, venturing once more into that forsaken place.



They had resolved that in order for them to advance, all of them needed to carry the sigils they had discovered in the dungeon. Thus they retraced their steps, and fetched the first sigil from the alcove in the pit of the giant, that was now long since turned to mush and corruption. The brand imprinted itself on their arms and they ventured on, to find the teleporter, where they had battled the thornmaws, and Giselher had nearly perished.



All went through the teleporter, with the exception of Lemmikainen, who had vanished. Distraught, they attempted to find him.

Lemmikainen found himself in a strange place, its walls decorated with hideous carvings of mutilation and murder. Passing through the odd ribcage, he lit a lamp and explored the place beyond. Although he felt himself beset by strange magical energies, he was swift, and took from the body there a strange iron cloak, a flask, and a pouch of iron pieces, and fled before he could be assailed further. With the aid of an anti-magic field, he stepped once more into the chamber, and explored the corridor beyond, finding a door carved with all manner of stinging insects. As it was locked, Lemmikainen waisted no time, and instead walked back. In the safety of the vestibule, he teleported back to the , to find the rest of the party awaiting him. They went into the Vytholus room, and all acquired the Third Rune.



The party delved on, moving down the great circular stairway, into the western hall, and there moved up, to the place where they had slain the Beholders. They probed the towers that had held the prisoners, and with a wand, Gyges discovered a strange keyhole. Finding no normal mechanism that allowed the lock to be picked, and finding also a strange nozzle, indicating the presence of some perilous trap, our heroes backed off, leaving the place for now.



They climbed through the copper tubes bissecting the chamber, and moved north, until it emerged into a chamber filled with curiously floating eyes. Somewhat uneasily, they ignored the chamber, and instead Simeon, having cast on himself a Polymorph spell, took the shape of a beholder, and floated down. A circular chamber, with no means of egress, and only spoiled scraps of food awaited him. Using the wand anew, they discovered two hidden compartments, one leading out, into the vast cavern beyond, filled with mist and unknown monstrosities, the other a small compartment containing another rune.

They marked the place and ventured back. Later they attempted to deal with the eyes by way of fireball and cone of cold, but the eyes proved resistant against such measures, and Simeon had already spent his dispel magic to suppress the Holding symbol in the teleporter. Instead they ventured back into the room of the spiral staircase, and explored further. They found the Yuan-ti’s personal chambers, and therein a meagre share of treasure, a few hundred gold and platinum, a potion of longevity, a jeweled comb, a scroll of spells and an unknown ring.



In the west, a corridor led into a sheer wall, and even the wand of secret door detection could find no means of egress therein. Instead they went south, and found there a vast ceiling, catherdral-like, and a series of floating platforms going up, and a platform carved with all the scenes of hell. Mistrusting the platforms, they relied on polymorph, levitation, and slippers to spider climbing to venture up.



Another corridor, swept periodically by a strange red field, that burned like lightning. This barrier, while formidable, was no match for the anti-magic field, and our heroes moved on, picking the lock on the door at the end, and discovered beyond it a strange chamber, with a wall of green crystal. Many spells and divinations were tried, to which the wall proved impervious. Eventually Sir Giselher resolved to touch the crystal, and came in contact with the spirits imprisoned therein.

They were the Dyris, an ancient race of man, driven underground for their worship of evil gods and their performance of evil rites. They had been placed here by Im-Ravin, the greatest of their number, now turned into a horrible thing that even they could not endure. They sought freedom. As this was ongoing, it was Vaus who probed the wall with his medallion of ESP, and through it, his mind was possessed by one of the spirits.



The matter could have ended disastrously, but it was by the willpower of Vaus that the spirit was contained, and after assuming the lotus position and contemplating the infinite, the spirit was expelled, and sent off to the next realm. They repeated this procedure, and after the third spirit was freed, a symbol appeared in the centre of the chamber.

Having expended many resources, found minor treasure and discovered two more sigils of the Labyrinth, our heroes teleported back, and prepared to venture forth in full strength on the next day.



The Heroes

Sir Gisselher (Pal 15, hp 78)

Gyges (Thf 20, hp 69)

Simeon the Magician (Mu 16, hp 30)

Vaus Arghul (Monk 12/Cleric (Fighting Monk kit) 14 hp 55)

Lemmikainen Half-elven (Bard 20, hp 54)

Brandoch Daha (Ftr 17, hp 83)



The Vanquished

24 Trolls

9 Black pudding

1 Neo-Otyugh

4 Vytholus images

4 Yuan-ti (unique)

4 Thornslingers

1 Gelatinous Cube (survived)

6 manticores

2 Greater medusae

3 Mutant Beholders



Postscript: A slow start (I have been running Slyth Hive in the meantime, I’m at session 3 but no spoilers), but an exciting session nevertheless, with new discoveries. The change to owlbear 2 meant my maps were erased, but this forced the players to re-map, and inadvertently caused the discovery of another area. Labyrinth is sort of the Hexen of high level adventures and does require a lot of backtracking. The complete destruction of both the medusae, Yuan-ti and Beholders in the previous session made their life a lot easier too! I am consistently applying the Lifebane effects to further clog up progress but everything is pretty well covered. There are several alternate universes where the party uses Creeping Doom and dies instantly to the corrupted summons :). If I ever rerun this for another party I will probably end up using 1e instead.



It would probably be a good idea to have a document with all of the encounters to enable strategic redeployment, as the dungeon does not otherwise have random encounters. A strange beast, I like it. It takes a certain type of player to enjoy, but if you are that person, its a good-un.



















