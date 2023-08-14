[Hype] NAP III Energizer

And so it was that summer came to the OSR, and the OSRmen did pass the time in leisure, frolicking in the field, lying supine on the soft grass, giggling, playing the lyre or sunning themselves on the brown rock. An OSRman, his head crowned by a garland of daffodils, reached out to plucked an errant flower and sniff its heady bouquet, when a great plumed shadow fell across his countenance. A dreadful hush fell across the meadow.



Wearing only a great red cloak, scarlet loincloth and great horse-hair helmet, the NoArtpunkman had come to disrupt their revels, and stared aghast at his troubled countenance, his dreadfully contorted brow. “THIS IS HOW YOU SPEND YOUR DAYS,” roared the NoArtpunkman, and the grass rippled with the violence of his deep voice like waves on the wine-dark sea. “ENJOYING LIFE? TOUCHING GRASS? FROLICKING IN THE FIELD?” The OSRmen stood up instantly, guiltily eyeing the ground, their eyes moist with tears and their lower lips trembling. “YOU SHOULD BE WRITING MODULES!” He picked up a handful of syringes. “WHAT IS THIS? INSULIN? YOU DO NOT NEED THIS!” And he crushed the insulin in his iron-thewed hand and cast it away, to vanish over the horizon.



An OSRman objected: “But NoArtpunkman, we have still 3 months to finish the high level modu-,” he was cut off as the NoArtpunkman backhanded him, sending him earthwards with the power of a magonel. “LOOK YONDER,” said the NoArtpunkman, pointing mightily at the ridge of mountains that protected the lands of the OSRMen. “BEYOND THAT MOUNTAIN RANGE, ALL IS ARTPUNK. DO YOU THINK THE ARTPUNKMEN FROLICK AND LIE SUPPINE AS YOU DO? DO YOU THINK THEY LAUGH?” He looked each man in the eyes, and the NoArtpunkman’s eyes were dilated until they were like the gaping nothingness of an eclipse. The meadow was silent except for the great grinding of his sharp teeth, which had conquered the flesh and bones of every beast of the world.



“The Artpunkmen know no laughter,” he continued, calmly now, pacing back and forth like a great cat, eyeing them with his burning gaze, occasionally plowing through or trampling some of the weaker OSRmen that did not get out of the way in time. “They know only enduring hatred that never abates. Their only desire is to bask in our utter ruination. While you have been touching grass, the Artpunkmen have been organizing an obscene rite, a terrible ritual, to drown the world in Artpunk.” He paused.

“They call it the Bear Jam.”

Groans of despair and weeping passed through the OSRmen. Some cried, some rubbed ashes into their face and curled hair, others gnashed their teeth and tore at their skin. “NO WEEPING!” roared the NoArtpunkMan, beating them into silence with his rod of bundled branches, said to have been taken from Yggdrasil, the Dry Tree and the Tree of Woe itself. “AN OSRMAN WEEPS ONLY WHEN HE IS BEATEN IN BATTLE!” The Natural Order was restored by his divinely mandated use of force.



“THIS IS WHERE WE HOLD THEM, MY BROTHERS OF THE OSR. THIS IS WHERE THE FUTURE OF OUR LAND IS DECIDED. HIGH LEVEL PLAY…OR A THOUSAND YEARS OF ARTPUNK.” Some of the OSRmen stood up straighter now, their eyes like grey steel, their hearts overflowing with joy for the ordeal to come. “WE WILL BE LIKE UNTO GODS…OR OUR CHILDREN’S ARROWS WILL HAVE USEAGE DICE.” Some groaned, but most of the OSRmen had formed a phalanx, and cast off their lyres and tambourines and picked up their bronze shields and spears. “THEY WILL WIELD +6 BLADES, OR THEIR TORCH CONSUMPTION WILL BE ON THE RANDOM ENCOUNTER TABLE.” Defiant cries. Some still cried, and trembled, for the ordeal seemed all but impossible, and the threat of the Bear Jam all encompassing.

“Perhaps you think it cannot be done,” whispered the NoArtpunkman now, and all bent closer, so soft was his utterance, like the footsteps of a cat. “Perhaps you think all is lost and time has slipped through your fingers like the underage discord users slipper through PainmonProwler’s anthropomorphic fox-hands when he was still the admin of the OSR Discord.” The silence was now all encompassing. The Sun had hidden behind a cloud so as not to disturb the sad solemnity of the event. There was perhaps some quiet, manful weeping, as for a stillborn child. “What if I told you, one amongst you has already completed the sacred rite of No Artpunk?”



There was a ray of hope, bathing the gathered in the warm, cleansing rays of their father, the Sun. “What if I told you,” said the NoArtpunkman. “That in addition to that hallowed contribution, Slyth Hive is fully written, that I did so in less then a month, and I am now over three sessions into playtesting it, and will release it, one more glorious dragon for you to slay before you reach the end of NoArtpunk?” There were hopeful cries of delight, and some could not contain themselves and performed cartwheels of joy and excitement.



“REMEMBER YOUR SPOILS,” quoth the NoArtpunkman, as he spread his arms magnanimously. “THE WINNER shall have his pick:”



“THE RUNNER UP SHALL HAVE SECOND BEST,” screamed the NoArtpunkman, and his head banged up and down like an engorged rooster and his veins bulged and his fists clenched and unclenched in a terrifying fashion.



“THE HIGHEST RANKING AD&D CONTRIBUTOR SHALL HAVE THIS (provided he lives in ‘any civilized country or europe’),” shrieked the NoArtpunkman, and blood spurted from his ears and one eye receded deep into his skull and the other popped far out and his entire form trembled and convulsed with the fury of the Warp-spasm.

“WHAT IF I TOLD YOU,” bombarded the NoArtpunkman, and by now his form blurred and had turned into a great whirlwind that ploughed through the assembled ranks at supersonic speed, cutting through them great red swathes of aerosolized flesh and bone as the noise of his proclamations bruised their flesh and fractured their bones and beams of coherent light shot out from the whirlwind to instantly disintegrate the survivors, “THAT THE RUNNER UP SHALL RECEIVE A HAND SIGNED COPY OF THE ULTRA-RARE ADVENTURE OF THE BUDDY-SCOTT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD.”





“WHAT IF I TOLD YOU,” cried the NoArtpunkman, and his cry was the joyous roar of a Father Bear, witnessing the sun after a long winter, “THAT I WILL PUT UP, A HAND-PRINTED, SIGNED, RING-BOUND COPY OF SLYTH HIVE FOR THE WINNER OF THE COMPETITION.” And although most of the OSRmen were by now little more then severed heads, clouds of ash or horrifically mauled, broken heaps, in their last moments they knew transcendent joy and gratitude at having born witness to an event of such glory, which was sure to earn them a place at the Thunder Lord’s table and in every other afterlife.



“You have three more months,” said the NoArtpunkman to the field of mangled corpses, placidly surveying the devastation, and the many fires that would consume the valley and perhaps the world with a fatherly smile. “In three months the original NAP was begotten. You have more time they ever had. To those already well on their way, know that my thoughts are with you, and we are already brothers. You will do well. To those procrastinators, I say to you, I could do it, and therefore so can you. To those who had started but gave up, I say, you have yet a great amount of time. Write and play. Start from the outline. Then refine. It is not so great an ordeal. Let us make D&D fly once again.”



NAP III runs until the end of November. Lets make this one the best NAP so far.



As an aside, based on my intelligence reports, BearJam has been running for an unbroken 2 years, and currently has two entries, both by former NAP champions. It may claim perhaps five times that number in bear-related puns. While it was initially started as a counter to NAP, merely considering such a contest caused many of its contestants to be turned or destroyed instantly, with the rest rapidly losing morale or expiring from lifestyle injuries. That being said, this is clearly an almost invincible foe, so I urge everyone to try their hardest to defeat them.



Please don’t harass, threaten or kill anyone in the above screenshots. They have enough trouble getting through the day. Play games with people that enjoy fantasy-adventure gaming, put out quality stuff and build a community. I currently run the Slyth Hive Playtest on the OSR Games Pickup server at 18:00 CET, and anyone is welcome to spectate. Unfortunately, all player slots are filled.



So it was written. So it shall be done. D&D will fly again on November’s End.



Delenda Est.





