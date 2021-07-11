[Actual Play] Swords Against Chaos 38 (Mystara B/X); The Cleansing of the Wolfskull Goblins

July 11, 2021

With captive bound they made their way back through the dark woods of the Dymrak. Avoided by all the predators of that ancient place, who had learned to fear the bite of their swords and arrows, and the chanting that brings oblivion. Two days hard riding, through tangled paths, to the accursed place of stone.

[Review] Mystery of the Mantle’s Pockets (OSR); In Russia Module Crushes You!

July 11, 2021

[Adventure]Mystery of the Mantle's Pockets (2020)Ransvind (self-published)Lvl ??? (low) This spot was hit by a fireball explosion. The charred plot of caked dust looks as if the Allfather himself has put out his cigarette here. Occasional pieces of wood are marked by tiny inextinguishable flames, however, they don't burn down and barely give off any

An Apology

July 5, 2021

It is about that time. Sunday evening's Aaron the Pedantic stream where I was fortunate enough to attend involved a chance encounter with a ghost from a distant past. The RPGPundit, my ancient foe, did rail and reeve at me in the comment's section, and laid at my feet a veritable cornucopia of sins, most

[Review] Wizard’s Vengeance (Lotfp 3PP); Tribute

July 3, 2021

[Adventure]Wizard's Vengeance (2021)Filip Gruszczyński (Self-Published)Lvl ??? Disclaimer: Sponsored Content but fuck that noise, get this one now!!! Sometimes there is a charming synchronicity to events. My first donation after my revisitation of all the works of James Raggi, and what could it be but a homage to Tower of the Stargazer, with genes from Death

[Review] Feast on Titanhead (OSR); An Artpunk Review

June 30, 2021

[Adventure]Feast on Titanhead (2021)Brayden "Doomscribe" Turenne (Games Omnivorous)Lvl ??? In the Artpunk lands…something stirs. It is not like these others. It smells different. How do I proceed? Defer to Over-Prince 8. FIND IT. Diverting additional cognitive capacity to Ludological Sensory Apparati. Gestate Type II Sub-Prince to investigate. 31-pages. Module. Sub-genus: Delve Into Skull of Proto-Deity.

[Hagiography] Legends of the OSRmen; King James

June 28, 2021

There is no beginning. There is only the brilliant explosion that took place in 1974, glimpsed for years that seemed to pass by in seconds, perhaps in dreams perhaps in the flesh and then there was only half-remembered memory while the world had moved on. In the dark times, in nooks and crannies, amongst piss-stinking

[TenfootpOSR 5] Dungeon Magazine #5; Eye of the Tiger

June 21, 2021

As the entries are slowly trinkling in and my mind is gearing up towards the weighty task of judging the efforts of the No – Artpunk Contest, it must be kept in fighting shape with a regular diet of adventures that are something else then groundbreaking, innovative, or too Artpunk. Dungeon Magazine provides a cornucopia,

[Actual Play] Swords Against Chaos 37 (B/X Mystara); Jaggadash

June 20, 2021

And so it was that on the 16th of the Eyrmont our heroes left Rugalov behind, gazing sourly at its plastered walls, ornate balconies and tiled roofs. With backpacks full of supplies and quivers filled with arrows they sallied forth into the Dymrak, to claim the heads of the Jaggadash. The road through the Dymrak